Privacy Policy

Effective Date: May 21, 2026

The HeroUI Native app (the “App”) is an interactive showcase that lets developers and designers preview, explore, and interact with the components, blocks, and patterns shipped by the HeroUI Native UI library. It is designed as a reference and evaluation tool to help teams adopt HeroUI Native in their own React Native applications.

1. Information We Collect

We do not collect, store, or share any personal data. The HeroUI Native app does not require an account, does not track user behaviour, and does not send usage statistics, crash reports, or analytics data to HeroUI or any third party.

2. Authentication

No authentication mechanisms are currently implemented. If authentication is added in the future, this Privacy Policy will be updated to reflect that change.

3. Deep Links and Universal Links

The HeroUI Native app handles Universal Links and custom-scheme deep links that point at component previews on the HeroUI documentation site. When the App opens a deep link, the destination URL is resolved entirely on-device by the App’s native intent handler — the link target is never transmitted to a HeroUI-operated server or any third-party tracking service.

4. Data Usage and Sharing

Since we do not collect any data, we do not share any data with third parties.

5. Permissions

The HeroUI Native app does not request access to the camera, microphone, contacts, location, photo library, or any other sensitive device capability. If a future component preview requires a specific permission, the operating system will prompt you at the moment that preview is opened, and you may decline without losing access to the rest of the App.

6. Children’s Privacy

The HeroUI Native app is a developer tool intended for a general audience and is not directed at children under the age of 13. We do not knowingly collect any personal information from anyone, including children.

7. Changes to This Policy

We may update this Privacy Policy as the HeroUI Native app evolves. When we do, we will revise the “Effective Date” at the top of this page. For significant changes, we may also surface additional notice within the App itself.

8. Contact

If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy or the HeroUI Native app, please contact us at: support@heroui.com.