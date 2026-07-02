Colors. Choose from three bold finishes. iPhone 17 Pro shown in Cosmic Orange.
Aluminum unibody. Optimized for performance and battery. Aluminum alloy is remarkably light and has exceptional thermal conductivity.
Vapor chamber. Deionized water sealed inside moves heat away from the A19 Pro chip, allowing for even higher sustained performance.
Ceramic shield. Protects the back of iPhone 17 Pro, making it 4x more resistant to cracks. New Ceramic Shield 2 on the front has 3x better scratch resistance.
Immersive pro display. Our best‑ever 6.3‑inch and 6.9‑inch Super Retina XDR displays.5 Brighter. Better anti‑reflection. ProMotion up to 120Hz.
Camera control. Instantly take a photo, record video, adjust settings, and more. So you never miss a moment.
Action button. A customizable fast track to your favorite feature. Long press to launch the action you want — Silent mode, Translation, Shortcuts, and more.