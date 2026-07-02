Migration (for AI assistants)
Entry point for AI assistants helping migrate HeroUI v2 to v3
For AI assistants: use this as the entry point when helping migrate HeroUI v2 → v3.
Entry
Choose a migration strategy:
- Full migration (project will be broken during migration) → read
(workflows)/agent-guide-full.mdx.
- Incremental (v2 and v3 coexist) → read
(workflows)/agent-guide-incremental.mdx.
Reference in this bundle
- Cross-cutting guides:
hooks.mdx,
styling.mdx.
- The workflow guides above already inline the "major changes", "key API changes", component reference table, and "new components" sections.
- Per-component guides:
(components)/<component>.mdx(e.g.
(components)/button.mdx,
(components)/select.mdx). Use the component reference table in the workflow guides to find the right file.