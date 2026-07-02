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HeroUI
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Migration

Migration (for AI assistants)

Entry point for AI assistants helping migrate HeroUI v2 to v3

For AI assistants: use this as the entry point when helping migrate HeroUI v2 → v3.

Entry

Choose a migration strategy:

  • Full migration (project will be broken during migration) → read (workflows)/agent-guide-full.mdx.
  • Incremental (v2 and v3 coexist) → read (workflows)/agent-guide-incremental.mdx.

Reference in this bundle

  • Cross-cutting guides: hooks.mdx, styling.mdx.
  • The workflow guides above already inline the "major changes", "key API changes", component reference table, and "new components" sections.
  • Per-component guides: (components)/<component>.mdx (e.g. (components)/button.mdx, (components)/select.mdx). Use the component reference table in the workflow guides to find the right file.

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EntryReference in this bundle