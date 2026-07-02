Entry point for AI assistants helping migrate HeroUI v2 to v3

For AI assistants: use this as the entry point when helping migrate HeroUI v2 → v3.

Choose a migration strategy:

Full migration (project will be broken during migration) → read (workflows)/agent-guide-full.mdx .

(project will be broken during migration) → read . Incremental (v2 and v3 coexist) → read (workflows)/agent-guide-incremental.mdx .