All Releases

All updates and changes to HeroUI v3, including new features, fixes, and breaking changes.

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

June 19, 2026

Patch release: upgrades to React Aria 1.19.0 ( react-aria@3.50.0 ), adds overflow scrolling to Tabs.ListContainer , fixes clear/close buttons accidentally submitting their surrounding form, and prevents visually hidden inputs in Checkbox , Radio , and Switch from causing overflow scroll.

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June 17, 2026

Patch release: @heroui/react no longer bundles its own copy of react-aria . The react-aria subpaths are externalized in the Rollup build, so consumers resolve to the single react-aria installed in their project instead of a vendored copy. Also fixes SwitchGroup horizontal layout.

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June 6, 2026

Calendar week and day views, a reworked year picker, and range demos on React Aria 1.18, plus tooltip delay theme variables and the patch fixes shipped with it. Breaking: Radio , Checkbox , and Switch move to an explicit *.Content composition (control nests inside *.Content ; the label is plain text, no nested <Label> ; help text becomes a sibling).

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May 25, 2026

Minor release: Chinese React docs and localized demos, accessible soft foreground tokens with a vibrant palette opt-in, a shared scrollbar system, fixes for useTheme , Toast, Fieldset, Link, overlays, and improved RTL support across Table, pickers, and MenuItem.

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May 15, 2026

Patch release: Text is renamed to Typography to resolve a tailwind-merge collision (⚠️ breaking change), derived color tokens are refactored into unprefixed source variables, Checkbox and Radio get aligned field-border styling, Calendar hover uses accent-soft-foreground for readability, and a new CLI docs page is added.

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May 2026

Patch release: new Text compound component ported from HeroUI Pro, docs theme selector, min() -capped border-radius tokens across 45+ component CSS files, reworked Table focus rings, and fixes for Checkbox, Autocomplete, Tooltip, and form field padding.

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April 17, 2026

Patch release: React Aria Components 1.17 (dependencies consolidation, faster installs, Table expandable rows), the useTheme hook for Vite and CRA, a DOM polymorphic render prop for lightweight components, and fixes for NumberField resets and nested Tabs styling.

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April 3, 2026

Bug fixes, smoother Drawer transitions, new --backdrop theme variable, and style refinements for triggers, arrows, and tags. Autocomplete popover width tracking fixed, overlay triggers now inline-block , and Tag gets improved spacing + accessibility.

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March 2026

A ground-up rewrite for React and React Native. 75+ web components, 37 native components, Tailwind CSS v4, React Aria, compound component architecture, CSS-first theming with OKLCH tokens, data-reduce-motion animation control, and built for AI-assisted development with MCP servers, agent skills, and LLMs.txt.

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Premium components, templates, and AI tooling for React and React Native. Pre-sale pricing is live.

See plans and pricing at heroui.pro →

March 14, 2026

Seven new components (Drawer, ToggleButton, ToggleButtonGroup, Meter, ProgressBar, ProgressCircle, Toolbar), virtualization for Table and ListBox, ButtonGroup.Separator + vertical orientation for ButtonGroup, and React Aria Components bumped to v1.16.0.

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March 2, 2026

This release adds three new components (Badge, Pagination, Table) and new InputContainer composition APIs for DateField + TimeField. ⚠️ Breaking changes: TextField CSS classes were renamed from .text-field to .textfield .

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February 18, 2026

This release introduces a comprehensive Date & Time system with four new components (Calendar, RangeCalendar, DatePicker, DateRangePicker), new Switch.Content sub-component, explicit Tabs.Separator for opt-in separator lines, and ⚠️ breaking changes removing hideSeparator from Tabs and consolidating DateInputGroup / ColorInputGroup under their respective field components.

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February 6, 2026

This release introduces a comprehensive Color System with six new components (ColorPicker, ColorArea, ColorSlider, ColorField, ColorSwatch, ColorSwatchPicker), major Toast improvements with loading states and promise support, Separator variants, and ⚠️ breaking changes renaming Toast.Container to Toast.Provider and updating CSS class names to hyphenated format.

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Fixed build issue

January 20, 2026

Critical Build Issue Fixed: This version (beta.4) had a critical build issue that has been fixed in beta.5. Please upgrade to @heroui/styles@3.0.0-beta.5 and @heroui/react@3.0.0-beta.5 to ensure proper TypeScript declaration generation and export resolution.

This release introduces the new Theme Builder for visual theme customization, three new components (Autocomplete, Breadcrumbs, Toast), secondary variant for Tabs, primary/secondary variants for Input and InputGroup, and ⚠️ breaking changes removing Link's underline variants and isInSurface prop from form components.

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December 19, 2025

This release introduces seven new components (ButtonGroup, DateField, ErrorMessage, ScrollShadow, SearchField, TagGroup, TimeField), adds fullWidth support for form and input components, introduces hideSeparator to Tabs, ButtonGroup, and Accordion for cleaner layouts, includes styling fixes, and ⚠️ breaking changes removing the asChild prop and updating AlertDialog & Modal backdrop variant.

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November 20, 2025

This release introduces six essential new components (AlertDialog, ComboBox, Dropdown, InputGroup, Modal, NumberField), enhances theme compatibility and motion preferences, improves the Select component API with a ⚠️ breaking change, plus various refinements and bug fixes.

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November 6, 2025

This release introduces a comprehensive redesign of HeroUI v3, merging v2's beauty and animations with v3's simplicity. All components have been redesigned, 8 new components added (Alert, Checkbox, InputOTP, ListBox, Select, Slider, Surface), and the design system has been completely overhauled with better color tokens, shadows, and architecture. Includes breaking changes to design system variables, component APIs, and flexible component patterns.

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October 21, 2025

Fixed critical issue where compound components didn't work in React Server Components (RSC)

Moved compound pattern logic from components to index files, resolving "use client" conflicts

conflicts (⚠️ Breaking change) : Main component now requires .Root suffix (e.g., <Avatar> → <Avatar.Root> )

: Main component now requires suffix (e.g., → ) Named exports remain unchanged and fully supported

Removed forwardRef (now native in React 19)

(now native in React 19) Simplified Context usage ( Context.Provider → React 19)

(⚠️ Breaking change) : Split Switch and SwitchGroup into separate components

: Split Switch and SwitchGroup into separate components Cleaner API: <SwitchGroup> replaces <Switch.Group> and <Switch.GroupItems>

replaces and Matches Radio/RadioGroup pattern for consistency

Separate styles, types, and implementations

All compound components now require .Root suffix: Accordion , Avatar , Card , Disclosure , Fieldset , Kbd , Link , Popover , Radio , Switch , Tabs , Tooltip

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October 15, 2025

Added Form-based components: Description, FieldError, Fieldset, Form, Input, Label, RadioGroup, TextField, and TextArea.

Introduced form field tokens --field-*

Reorganized Storybook by category

(Breaking change) : Renamed --skeleton-default-animation-type to --skeleton-animation in Skeleton

: Renamed to in Skeleton Aligned data-slot markers across components

Improved documentation

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October 5, 2025

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October 1, 2025

Card component redesigned with new variants, added CloseButton component, MCP Server for AI coding assistants, and improved documentation.

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September 22, 2025

🎨 Showcases page - Gallery of sites built with HeroUI

- Gallery of sites built with HeroUI 🌀 DisclosureGroup component - Groups multiple disclosures together

- Groups multiple disclosures together 📇 Card component (preview) - First version of card component

(preview) - First version of card component 🔀 Switch component (preview) - Toggle switch for settings

HeroUI v3 is now stable. Future releases follow a regular cycle:

Patch releases : Bug fixes and minor improvements as needed

: Bug fixes and minor improvements as needed Minor releases : New components and features, typically monthly

: New components and features, typically monthly Major releases: Architectural changes with migration guides

Found an issue or want to contribute? Check out our GitHub repository.