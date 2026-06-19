All Releases
All updates and changes to HeroUI v3, including new features, fixes, and breaking changes.
Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.
Latest Release
v3.2.2
June 19, 2026
Patch release: upgrades to React Aria
1.19.0 (
react-aria@3.50.0), adds overflow scrolling to
Tabs.ListContainer, fixes clear/close buttons accidentally submitting their surrounding form, and prevents visually hidden inputs in
Checkbox,
Radio, and
Switch from causing overflow scroll.
v3.2.1
June 17, 2026
Patch release:
@heroui/react no longer bundles its own copy of
react-aria. The
react-aria subpaths are externalized in the Rollup build, so consumers resolve to the single
react-aria installed in their project instead of a vendored copy. Also fixes
SwitchGroup horizontal layout.
v3.2.0
June 6, 2026
Calendar week and day views, a reworked year picker, and range demos on React Aria 1.18, plus tooltip delay theme variables and the patch fixes shipped with it. Breaking:
Radio,
Checkbox, and
Switch move to an explicit
*.Content composition (control nests inside
*.Content; the label is plain text, no nested
<Label>; help text becomes a sibling).
v3.1.0
May 25, 2026
Minor release: Chinese React docs and localized demos, accessible soft foreground tokens with a vibrant palette opt-in, a shared scrollbar system, fixes for
useTheme, Toast, Fieldset, Link, overlays, and improved RTL support across Table, pickers, and MenuItem.
v3.0.5
May 15, 2026
Patch release:
Text is renamed to
Typography to resolve a
tailwind-merge collision (⚠️ breaking change), derived color tokens are refactored into unprefixed source variables, Checkbox and Radio get aligned field-border styling, Calendar hover uses
accent-soft-foreground for readability, and a new CLI docs page is added.
v3.0.4
May 2026
Patch release: new
Text compound component ported from HeroUI Pro, docs theme selector,
min()-capped border-radius tokens across 45+ component CSS files, reworked Table focus rings, and fixes for Checkbox, Autocomplete, Tooltip, and form field padding.
v3.0.3
April 17, 2026
Patch release: React Aria Components 1.17 (dependencies consolidation, faster installs, Table expandable rows), the
useTheme hook for Vite and CRA, a DOM polymorphic render prop for lightweight components, and fixes for NumberField resets and nested Tabs styling.
v3.0.2
April 3, 2026
Bug fixes, smoother Drawer transitions, new
--backdrop theme variable, and style refinements for triggers, arrows, and tags. Autocomplete popover width tracking fixed, overlay triggers now
inline-block, and Tag gets improved spacing + accessibility.
v3.0.0
March 2026
A ground-up rewrite for React and React Native. 75+ web components, 37 native components, Tailwind CSS v4, React Aria, compound component architecture, CSS-first theming with OKLCH tokens,
data-reduce-motion animation control, and built for AI-assisted development with MCP servers, agent skills, and LLMs.txt.
HeroUI Pro
Premium components, templates, and AI tooling for React and React Native. Pre-sale pricing is live.
See plans and pricing at heroui.pro →
v3.0.0-rc.1
March 14, 2026
Seven new components (Drawer, ToggleButton, ToggleButtonGroup, Meter, ProgressBar, ProgressCircle, Toolbar), virtualization for Table and ListBox,
ButtonGroup.Separator + vertical orientation for ButtonGroup, and React Aria Components bumped to v1.16.0.
v3.0.0-beta.8
March 2, 2026
This release adds three new components (Badge, Pagination, Table) and new
InputContainer composition APIs for DateField + TimeField. ⚠️ Breaking changes: TextField CSS classes were renamed from
.text-field to
.textfield.
v3.0.0-beta.7
February 18, 2026
This release introduces a comprehensive Date & Time system with four new components (Calendar, RangeCalendar, DatePicker, DateRangePicker), new Switch.Content sub-component, explicit Tabs.Separator for opt-in separator lines, and ⚠️ breaking changes removing
hideSeparator from Tabs and consolidating
DateInputGroup/
ColorInputGroup under their respective field components.
v3.0.0-beta.6
February 6, 2026
This release introduces a comprehensive Color System with six new components (ColorPicker, ColorArea, ColorSlider, ColorField, ColorSwatch, ColorSwatchPicker), major Toast improvements with loading states and promise support, Separator variants, and ⚠️ breaking changes renaming
Toast.Container to
Toast.Provider and updating CSS class names to hyphenated format.
v3.0.0-beta.5
- Fixed build issue
v3.0.0-beta.4
January 20, 2026
Critical Build Issue Fixed: This version (beta.4) had a critical build issue that has been fixed in beta.5. Please upgrade to
@heroui/styles@3.0.0-beta.5 and
@heroui/react@3.0.0-beta.5 to ensure proper TypeScript declaration generation and export resolution.
This release introduces the new Theme Builder for visual theme customization, three new components (Autocomplete, Breadcrumbs, Toast), secondary variant for Tabs, primary/secondary variants for Input and InputGroup, and ⚠️ breaking changes removing Link's underline variants and
isInSurface prop from form components.
v3.0.0-beta.3
December 19, 2025
This release introduces seven new components (ButtonGroup, DateField, ErrorMessage, ScrollShadow, SearchField, TagGroup, TimeField), adds
fullWidth support for form and input components, introduces
hideSeparator to Tabs, ButtonGroup, and Accordion for cleaner layouts, includes styling fixes, and ⚠️ breaking changes removing the
asChild prop and updating AlertDialog & Modal backdrop variant.
v3.0.0-beta.2
November 20, 2025
This release introduces six essential new components (AlertDialog, ComboBox, Dropdown, InputGroup, Modal, NumberField), enhances theme compatibility and motion preferences, improves the Select component API with a ⚠️ breaking change, plus various refinements and bug fixes.
v3.0.0-beta.1
November 6, 2025
This release introduces a comprehensive redesign of HeroUI v3, merging v2's beauty and animations with v3's simplicity. All components have been redesigned, 8 new components added (Alert, Checkbox, InputOTP, ListBox, Select, Slider, Surface), and the design system has been completely overhauled with better color tokens, shadows, and architecture. Includes breaking changes to design system variables, component APIs, and flexible component patterns.
Previous Releases
v3.0.0-alpha.35
October 21, 2025
React Server Components Support
- Fixed critical issue where compound components didn't work in React Server Components (RSC)
- Moved compound pattern logic from components to index files, resolving
"use client"conflicts
- (⚠️ Breaking change): Main component now requires
.Rootsuffix (e.g.,
<Avatar>→
<Avatar.Root>)
- Named exports remain unchanged and fully supported
React 19 Improvements
Switch Component Refactoring
- (⚠️ Breaking change): Split Switch and SwitchGroup into separate components
- Cleaner API:
<SwitchGroup>replaces
<Switch.Group>and
<Switch.GroupItems>
- Matches Radio/RadioGroup pattern for consistency
- Separate styles, types, and implementations
Affected Components
All compound components now require
.Root suffix:
Accordion,
Avatar,
Card,
Disclosure,
Fieldset,
Kbd,
Link,
Popover,
Radio,
Switch,
Tabs,
Tooltip
v3.0.0-alpha.34
October 15, 2025
- Added Form-based components: Description, FieldError, Fieldset, Form, Input, Label, RadioGroup, TextField, and TextArea.
- Introduced form field tokens
--field-*
- Reorganized Storybook by category
- (Breaking change): Renamed
--skeleton-default-animation-typeto
--skeleton-animationin Skeleton
- Aligned data-slot markers across components
- Improved documentation
v3.0.0-alpha.33
October 5, 2025
- Upgraded RAC with October 2, 2025 Release
- Reordered Tabs Indicator (Breaking change)
- Updated Tabs component to use React Aria's
SelectionIndicator, now supports SSR
- Updated Disclosure and Disclosure Group components to use RAC CSS variables for the expand and collapse animations
- Updated Switch component styles and animations
- Added
sizevariants and added demo in Switch
- Added related showcases in Button, Tabs, Disclosure, Disclosure Group
- Improved documentation
v3.0.0-alpha.32
October 1, 2025
Card component redesigned with new variants, added CloseButton component, MCP Server for AI coding assistants, and improved documentation.
v3.0.0-alpha.31
September 22, 2025
- 🎨 Showcases page - Gallery of sites built with HeroUI
- 🌀 DisclosureGroup component - Groups multiple disclosures together
- 📇 Card component (preview) - First version of card component
- 🔀 Switch component (preview) - Toggle switch for settings
Release Schedule
HeroUI v3 is now stable. Future releases follow a regular cycle:
- Patch releases: Bug fixes and minor improvements as needed
- Minor releases: New components and features, typically monthly
- Major releases: Architectural changes with migration guides
Contributing
Found an issue or want to contribute? Check out our GitHub repository.