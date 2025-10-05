v3.0.0-alpha.33
RAC upgrade, Tabs indicator redesign, Switch size variant, Related showcase
This release upgrades React Aria Components, redesigns the Tabs indicator, adds Switch sizes, and includes component showcases.
Installation
Update to the latest version:
What's New
RAC Upgrade
Upgraded React Aria Components to the October 2, 2025 Release.
This release includes:
- CSS variables for animations
- Better SSR support
- Performance improvements for selection indicators
Disclosure and Disclosure Group Updates
Disclosure and Disclosure Group now use React Aria's CSS variables for animations. The components use
--disclosure-panel-width and
--disclosure-panel-height variables that track the panel's actual size during expand/collapse.
Tabs Indicator Redesign
Tabs now uses React Aria's
SelectionIndicator and supports SSR. This fixes layout shifts on initial render.
🚧 Breaking Changes:
- Moved
Tabs.Indicatorinside each
Tabs.Tab
Before:
Switch Updates
Switch has updated styles and animations. Added
size prop with options:
sm,
md,
lg.
Related showcases
Related showcases have been added in Button, Disclosure, Disclosure Group and Tabs.
Documentation Improvements
Component Documentation
- Tabs: Updated anatomy, revised examples with new indicator design and added related showcase
- Switch: Added size example and revised with-icon example
- Button, Disclosure, Disclosure Group: Added related showcase
Migration Guide
Tabs Component Migration
- Update component structure:
- move
<Tabs.Indicator />inside each
<Tabs.Tab />
- move
Links
- GitHub PR #5777
- Tabs Component
- Switch Component
- Button Component
- Disclosure Component
- Disclosure Group Component
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!