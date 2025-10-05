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v3.0.0-alpha.33

RAC upgrade, Tabs indicator redesign, Switch size variant, Related showcase

October 5, 2025

This release upgrades React Aria Components, redesigns the Tabs indicator, adds Switch sizes, and includes component showcases.

Installation

Update to the latest version:

npm i @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha
pnpm add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha
yarn add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha
bun add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha

What's New

RAC Upgrade

Upgraded React Aria Components to the October 2, 2025 Release.

This release includes:

  • CSS variables for animations
  • Better SSR support
  • Performance improvements for selection indicators

Disclosure and Disclosure Group Updates

Disclosure and Disclosure Group now use React Aria's CSS variables for animations. The components use --disclosure-panel-width and --disclosure-panel-height variables that track the panel's actual size during expand/collapse.

Tabs Indicator Redesign

Tabs now uses React Aria's SelectionIndicator and supports SSR. This fixes layout shifts on initial render.

🚧 Breaking Changes:

  • Moved Tabs.Indicator inside each Tabs.Tab

Before:

<Tabs>
  <Tabs.ListWrapper>
    <Tabs.List aria-label="Options">
      <Tabs.Tab>
+       <Tabs.Indicator />
      </Tabs.Tab>
    </Tabs.List>
-   <Tabs.Indicator />
  </Tabs.ListWrapper>
  <Tabs.Panel/>
</Tabs>

Switch Updates

Switch has updated styles and animations. Added size prop with options: sm, md, lg.

Related showcases have been added in Button, Disclosure, Disclosure Group and Tabs.

Documentation Improvements

Component Documentation

  • Tabs: Updated anatomy, revised examples with new indicator design and added related showcase
  • Switch: Added size example and revised with-icon example
  • Button, Disclosure, Disclosure Group: Added related showcase

Migration Guide

Tabs Component Migration

  1. Update component structure:
    • move <Tabs.Indicator /> inside each <Tabs.Tab />

Contributors

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!

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On this page

InstallationWhat's NewRAC UpgradeDisclosure and Disclosure Group UpdatesTabs Indicator RedesignSwitch UpdatesRelated showcasesDocumentation ImprovementsComponent DocumentationMigration GuideTabs Component MigrationLinksContributors