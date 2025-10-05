v3.0.0-alpha.33

October 5, 2025

This release upgrades React Aria Components, redesigns the Tabs indicator, adds Switch sizes, and includes component showcases.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha pnpm add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha yarn add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha bun add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha

Upgraded React Aria Components to the October 2, 2025 Release.

This release includes:

CSS variables for animations

Better SSR support

Performance improvements for selection indicators

Disclosure and Disclosure Group now use React Aria's CSS variables for animations. The components use --disclosure-panel-width and --disclosure-panel-height variables that track the panel's actual size during expand/collapse.

Tabs now uses React Aria's SelectionIndicator and supports SSR. This fixes layout shifts on initial render.

🚧 Breaking Changes:

Moved Tabs.Indicator inside each Tabs.Tab

Before:

<Tabs> <Tabs.ListWrapper> <Tabs.List aria-label="Options"> <Tabs.Tab> + <Tabs.Indicator /> </Tabs.Tab> </Tabs.List> - <Tabs.Indicator /> </Tabs.ListWrapper> <Tabs.Panel/> </Tabs>

Switch has updated styles and animations. Added size prop with options: sm , md , lg .

Related showcases have been added in Button, Disclosure, Disclosure Group and Tabs.

Tabs : Updated anatomy, revised examples with new indicator design and added related showcase

: Updated anatomy, revised examples with new indicator design and added related showcase Switch : Added size example and revised with-icon example

: Added size example and revised with-icon example Button, Disclosure, Disclosure Group: Added related showcase

Update component structure: move <Tabs.Indicator /> inside each <Tabs.Tab />

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!