v3.0.0-beta.2
Six new components (AlertDialog, ComboBox, Dropdown, InputGroup, Modal, NumberField), Select API improvements, and component refinements.
This release introduces six essential new components, improves the Select component API, and includes various refinements and bug fixes.
Installation
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What's New
New Components
This release introduces 6 new essential components:
- AlertDialog: Modal dialog for important decisions that require user confirmation. (Documentation)
- ComboBox: Combines a text input with a listbox, allowing users to filter a list of options. (Documentation)
- Dropdown: Displays a list of actions or options that a user can choose. (Documentation)
- InputGroup: Group related input controls with prefix and suffix elements for enhanced form fields. (Documentation)
- Modal: Dialog overlay for focused user interactions and important content. (Documentation)
- NumberField: Number input with increment/decrement buttons, validation, and internationalized formatting. (Documentation)
AlertDialog
ComboBox
Dropdown
Modal
InputGroup
NumberField
Style Improvements
Custom Variants and Theme Compatibility
Enhanced CSS variants and theme system for better customization:
Motion Preferences:
- New
motion-safevariant with
data-reduce-motion="true"attribute matching
- Enhanced
motion-reducenow supports ancestor elements and pseudo-elements
Dark Mode:
- Class and
data-theme="dark"attribute selectors now take precedence over
prefers-color-scheme
- Full support for pseudo-elements in dark mode
Theme Variables:
- Expanded light theme scope to support nested themes (
:root,
.light,
.default,
[data-theme="light"],
[data-theme="default"])
Component Improvements
Select Component API Update
The Select component's API has been improved for better consistency with other components. The
Content subcomponent has been renamed to
Popover.
Before:
After:
Chip Component Refinements
Chip component sizes have been updated for better consistency:
- Small (
sm):
px-1 py-0 text-xs
- Medium (
md):
text-xs(now explicitly set)
- Large (
lg):
px-3 py-1 text-sm font-medium
Separator Component Enhancement
The Separator component now automatically detects when it's placed inside a surface component (one that uses
bg-surface) and applies the appropriate divider color for better visibility. A new
isOnSurface prop is also available for manual control.
New Calculated Variable:
--color-separator-on-surface: A calculated variable (automatically generated using
color-mix) that ensures the separator is visible when placed on a surface background. Like other calculated variables, it can be overridden in your theme.
Usage:
The
isOnSurface prop is automatically applied when the Separator detects a
SurfaceContext provider (used by components like Card, Alert, Popover, Modal, etc.).
You can also use the calculated variable directly with Tailwind classes:
Animation Improvements
- Loading state spinner color updated for better visibility
- Select and Slider component styles adjusted for improved animations
- Checkbox animation improved (faster transition)
- Better support for
prefers-reduced-motionwith pseudo elements
⚠️ Breaking Changes
Select Component
The
Select.Content subcomponent has been renamed to
Select.Popover for consistency with other components like ComboBox and Dropdown.
Migration:
Replace all instances of
Select.Content with
Select.Popover:
Type imports:
Named exports:
CSS Variables and Utilities: Divider → Separator
All CSS variables and utility classes related to
divider have been renamed to
separator for consistency with the Separator component name.
CSS Variables:
Tailwind Utility Classes:
Theme Overrides:
If you have custom themes that override the divider variable, update them:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed loading state spinner color for better visibility
- Fixed bordered focus styles taking precedence over hover states
- Fixed animation stuttering in documentation
- Improved modal form styling
- Enhanced motion reduce support for pseudo elements
- Fixed mobile hover states sticking after touch interactions by wrapping hover styles in
@media (hover: hover)media queries. Also simplified data attribute selectors by removing unnecessary
="true"value checks.
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!