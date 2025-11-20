v3.0.0-beta.2

Six new components (AlertDialog, ComboBox, Dropdown, InputGroup, Modal, NumberField), Select API improvements, and component refinements.

November 20, 2025

This release introduces six essential new components, improves the Select component API, and includes various refinements and bug fixes.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta pnpm add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta yarn add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta bun add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta

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This release introduces 6 new essential components:

AlertDialog : Modal dialog for important decisions that require user confirmation. (Documentation)

: Modal dialog for important decisions that require user confirmation. (Documentation) ComboBox : Combines a text input with a listbox, allowing users to filter a list of options. (Documentation)

: Combines a text input with a listbox, allowing users to filter a list of options. (Documentation) Dropdown : Displays a list of actions or options that a user can choose. (Documentation)

: Displays a list of actions or options that a user can choose. (Documentation) InputGroup : Group related input controls with prefix and suffix elements for enhanced form fields. (Documentation)

: Group related input controls with prefix and suffix elements for enhanced form fields. (Documentation) Modal : Dialog overlay for focused user interactions and important content. (Documentation)

: Dialog overlay for focused user interactions and important content. (Documentation) NumberField: Number input with increment/decrement buttons, validation, and internationalized formatting. (Documentation)

Enhanced CSS variants and theme system for better customization:

Motion Preferences:

New motion-safe variant with data-reduce-motion="true" attribute matching

variant with attribute matching Enhanced motion-reduce now supports ancestor elements and pseudo-elements

Dark Mode:

Class and data-theme="dark" attribute selectors now take precedence over prefers-color-scheme

attribute selectors now take precedence over Full support for pseudo-elements in dark mode

Theme Variables:

Expanded light theme scope to support nested themes ( :root , .light , .default , [data-theme="light"] , [data-theme="default"] )

The Select component's API has been improved for better consistency with other components. The Content subcomponent has been renamed to Popover .

Before:

< Select > < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value /> < Select.Indicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Content > < ListBox > { /* items */ } </ ListBox > </ Select.Content > </ Select >

After:

< Select > < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value /> < Select.Indicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Popover > < ListBox > { /* items */ } </ ListBox > </ Select.Popover > </ Select >

Chip component sizes have been updated for better consistency:

Small ( sm ) : px-1 py-0 text-xs

: Medium ( md ) : text-xs (now explicitly set)

: (now explicitly set) Large ( lg ): px-3 py-1 text-sm font-medium

The Separator component now automatically detects when it's placed inside a surface component (one that uses bg-surface ) and applies the appropriate divider color for better visibility. A new isOnSurface prop is also available for manual control.

New Calculated Variable:

--color-separator-on-surface : A calculated variable (automatically generated using color-mix ) that ensures the separator is visible when placed on a surface background. Like other calculated variables, it can be overridden in your theme.

Usage:

< div className = "bg-surface" > < Separator isOnSurface /> </ div >

The isOnSurface prop is automatically applied when the Separator detects a SurfaceContext provider (used by components like Card, Alert, Popover, Modal, etc.).

You can also use the calculated variable directly with Tailwind classes:

< div className = "bg-surface" > < div className = "h-px w-full bg-separator-on-surface" /> </ div >

Loading state spinner color updated for better visibility

Select and Slider component styles adjusted for improved animations

Checkbox animation improved (faster transition)

Better support for prefers-reduced-motion with pseudo elements

The Select.Content subcomponent has been renamed to Select.Popover for consistency with other components like ComboBox and Dropdown.

Migration:

Replace all instances of Select.Content with Select.Popover :

// Before < Select.Content > < ListBox >...</ ListBox > </ Select.Content > // After < Select.Popover > < ListBox >...</ ListBox > </ Select.Popover >

Type imports:

// Before import type { SelectContentProps } from "@heroui/react" // After import type { SelectPopoverProps } from "@heroui/react"

Named exports:

// Before import { SelectContent } from "@heroui/react" // After import { SelectPopover } from "@heroui/react"

All CSS variables and utility classes related to divider have been renamed to separator for consistency with the Separator component name.

CSS Variables:

/* Before */ border-bottom : 1px solid var(--divider); /* After */ border-bottom : 1px solid var(--separator);

Tailwind Utility Classes:

// Before < div className = "bg-divider" /> < div className = "border-divider" /> // After < div className = "bg-separator" /> < div className = "border-separator" />

Theme Overrides:

If you have custom themes that override the divider variable, update them:

/* Before */ :root { --divider : oklch ( 92 % 0.004 286.32 ); } .dark { --divider : oklch ( 22 % 0.006 286.033 ); } /* After */ :root { --separator : oklch ( 92 % 0.004 286.32 ); } .dark { --separator : oklch ( 22 % 0.006 286.033 ); }

Fixed loading state spinner color for better visibility

Fixed bordered focus styles taking precedence over hover states

Fixed animation stuttering in documentation

Improved modal form styling

Enhanced motion reduce support for pseudo elements

Fixed mobile hover states sticking after touch interactions by wrapping hover styles in @media (hover: hover) media queries. Also simplified data attribute selectors by removing unnecessary ="true" value checks.

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!