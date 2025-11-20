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v3.0.0-beta.2

Six new components (AlertDialog, ComboBox, Dropdown, InputGroup, Modal, NumberField), Select API improvements, and component refinements.

November 20, 2025

This release introduces six essential new components, improves the Select component API, and includes various refinements and bug fixes.

HeroUI v3 Beta 2

Installation

Update to the latest version:

npm i @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta
pnpm add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta
yarn add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta
bun add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

What's New

New Components

This release introduces 6 new essential components:

AlertDialog

ComboBox

InputGroup

NumberField

Style Improvements

Custom Variants and Theme Compatibility

Enhanced CSS variants and theme system for better customization:

Motion Preferences:

  • New motion-safe variant with data-reduce-motion="true" attribute matching
  • Enhanced motion-reduce now supports ancestor elements and pseudo-elements

Dark Mode:

  • Class and data-theme="dark" attribute selectors now take precedence over prefers-color-scheme
  • Full support for pseudo-elements in dark mode

Theme Variables:

  • Expanded light theme scope to support nested themes (:root, .light, .default, [data-theme="light"], [data-theme="default"])

Component Improvements

Select Component API Update

The Select component's API has been improved for better consistency with other components. The Content subcomponent has been renamed to Popover.

Before:

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>
    <Select.Value />
    <Select.Indicator />
  </Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Content>
    <ListBox>
      {/* items */}
    </ListBox>
  </Select.Content>
</Select>

After:

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>
    <Select.Value />
    <Select.Indicator />
  </Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Popover>
    <ListBox>
      {/* items */}
    </ListBox>
  </Select.Popover>
</Select>

Chip Component Refinements

Chip component sizes have been updated for better consistency:

  • Small (sm): px-1 py-0 text-xs
  • Medium (md): text-xs (now explicitly set)
  • Large (lg): px-3 py-1 text-sm font-medium

Separator Component Enhancement

The Separator component now automatically detects when it's placed inside a surface component (one that uses bg-surface) and applies the appropriate divider color for better visibility. A new isOnSurface prop is also available for manual control.

New Calculated Variable:

  • --color-separator-on-surface: A calculated variable (automatically generated using color-mix) that ensures the separator is visible when placed on a surface background. Like other calculated variables, it can be overridden in your theme.

Usage:

<div className="bg-surface">
  <Separator isOnSurface />
</div>

The isOnSurface prop is automatically applied when the Separator detects a SurfaceContext provider (used by components like Card, Alert, Popover, Modal, etc.).

You can also use the calculated variable directly with Tailwind classes:

<div className="bg-surface">
  <div className="h-px w-full bg-separator-on-surface" />
</div>

Animation Improvements

  • Loading state spinner color updated for better visibility
  • Select and Slider component styles adjusted for improved animations
  • Checkbox animation improved (faster transition)
  • Better support for prefers-reduced-motion with pseudo elements

⚠️ Breaking Changes

Select Component

The Select.Content subcomponent has been renamed to Select.Popover for consistency with other components like ComboBox and Dropdown.

Migration:

Replace all instances of Select.Content with Select.Popover:

// Before
<Select.Content>
  <ListBox>...</ListBox>
</Select.Content>

// After
<Select.Popover>
  <ListBox>...</ListBox>
</Select.Popover>

Type imports:

// Before
import type { SelectContentProps } from "@heroui/react"

// After
import type { SelectPopoverProps } from "@heroui/react"

Named exports:

// Before
import { SelectContent } from "@heroui/react"

// After
import { SelectPopover } from "@heroui/react"

CSS Variables and Utilities: Divider → Separator

All CSS variables and utility classes related to divider have been renamed to separator for consistency with the Separator component name.

CSS Variables:

/* Before */
border-bottom: 1px solid var(--divider);

/* After */
border-bottom: 1px solid var(--separator);

Tailwind Utility Classes:

// Before
<div className="bg-divider" />
<div className="border-divider" />

// After
<div className="bg-separator" />
<div className="border-separator" />

Theme Overrides:

If you have custom themes that override the divider variable, update them:

/* Before */
:root {
  --divider: oklch(92% 0.004 286.32);
}

.dark {
  --divider: oklch(22% 0.006 286.033);
}

/* After */
:root {
  --separator: oklch(92% 0.004 286.32);
}

.dark {
  --separator: oklch(22% 0.006 286.033);
}

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed loading state spinner color for better visibility
  • Fixed bordered focus styles taking precedence over hover states
  • Fixed animation stuttering in documentation
  • Improved modal form styling
  • Enhanced motion reduce support for pseudo elements
  • Fixed mobile hover states sticking after touch interactions by wrapping hover styles in @media (hover: hover) media queries. Also simplified data attribute selectors by removing unnecessary ="true" value checks.

Contributors

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!

Jjrgarciadev@jrgarciadevTtianenpang@tianenpang

v3.0.0-beta.3

Seven new components, fullWidth and hideSeparator support, style fixes, and breaking changes for AlertDialog/Modal backdrop variants and asChild prop removal.

v3.0.0-beta.1

Major redesign with new design system, 8 new components, and improved developer experience.

On this page

InstallationWhat's NewNew ComponentsAlertDialogComboBoxDropdownModalInputGroupNumberFieldStyle ImprovementsCustom Variants and Theme CompatibilityComponent ImprovementsSelect Component API UpdateChip Component RefinementsSeparator Component EnhancementAnimation Improvements⚠️ Breaking ChangesSelect ComponentCSS Variables and Utilities: Divider → SeparatorBug FixesLinksContributors