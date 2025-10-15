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v3.0.0-alpha.34

Essentials for building forms with a clean API Form, TextField, RadioGroup, Label, Input, Fieldset and more.

October 15, 2025

This release introduces Form-based components, form field tokens, reorganizes Storybook, and aligns data-slot markers across components.

Installation

Update to the latest version:

npm i @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha
pnpm add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha
yarn add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha
bun add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

What's New

Form-based Components

We've introduced a comprehensive set of form-based components built on React Aria Components, providing accessible and composable building blocks for creating forms. These components include Description, FieldError, Fieldset, Form, Input, Label, RadioGroup, TextField, and TextArea.

Description

FieldError

Fieldset

Form

Input

Label

RadioGroup

TextField

Component demo "text-field-basic" not found. Make sure the demo is registered in the demos index.

TextArea

Form Field Tokens

Introduced form field tokens --field-* for consistent styling across form components. See Theming for the --field-* variables.

Storybook Organization

Reorganized Storybook by category for better navigation and component discovery.

Skeleton Animation Token

🚧 Breaking Changes: Renamed --skeleton-default-animation-type to --skeleton-animation in Skeleton for consistency with other component tokens.

Data-Slot Alignment

Aligned data-slot markers across components for consistent styling and customization. This standardization makes it easier to target specific component parts with CSS selectors and improves the overall developer experience when customizing component styles.

Components now use consistent data-slot attributes like:

  • data-slot="base" for the root element
  • data-slot="label" for label text
  • data-slot="description" for description text
  • data-slot="error" for error messages

This allows for predictable CSS targeting across all form components:

.radio {
  [data-slot="label"] {
    /* Styles apply to radio labels */
  }
}

Documentation Improvements

Component Documentation

Migration Guide

Skeleton Component Migration

  1. Update animation token:
    • Replace --skeleton-default-animation-type with --skeleton-animation

Contributors

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!

v3.0.0-alpha.35

React Server Components support for compound components, React 19 improvements, and critical bug fixes.

v3.0.0-alpha.33

RAC upgrade, Tabs indicator redesign, Switch size variant, Related showcase

On this page

InstallationWhat's NewForm-based ComponentsDescriptionFieldErrorFieldsetFormInputLabelRadioGroupTextFieldTextAreaForm Field TokensStorybook OrganizationSkeleton Animation TokenData-Slot AlignmentDocumentation ImprovementsComponent DocumentationMigration GuideSkeleton Component MigrationLinksContributors