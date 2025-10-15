v3.0.0-alpha.34

Essentials for building forms with a clean API Form, TextField, RadioGroup, Label, Input, Fieldset and more.

October 15, 2025

This release introduces Form-based components, form field tokens, reorganizes Storybook, and aligns data-slot markers across components.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha pnpm add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha yarn add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha bun add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

We've introduced a comprehensive set of form-based components built on React Aria Components, providing accessible and composable building blocks for creating forms. These components include Description, FieldError, Fieldset, Form, Input, Label, RadioGroup, TextField, and TextArea.

Component demo " text-field-basic " not found. Make sure the demo is registered in the demos index.

Introduced form field tokens --field-* for consistent styling across form components. See Theming for the --field-* variables.

Reorganized Storybook by category for better navigation and component discovery.

🚧 Breaking Changes: Renamed --skeleton-default-animation-type to --skeleton-animation in Skeleton for consistency with other component tokens.

Aligned data-slot markers across components for consistent styling and customization. This standardization makes it easier to target specific component parts with CSS selectors and improves the overall developer experience when customizing component styles.

Components now use consistent data-slot attributes like:

data-slot="base" for the root element

for the root element data-slot="label" for label text

for label text data-slot="description" for description text

for description text data-slot="error" for error messages

This allows for predictable CSS targeting across all form components:

.radio { [ data-slot =" label "] { /* Styles apply to radio labels */ } }

Link : Added Anatomy, and examples with Icon. Updated Link and Link.Icon props section.

: Added Anatomy, and examples with Icon. Updated Link and Link.Icon props section. Description, FieldError, Fieldset, Form, Input, Label, RadioGroup, TextField, and TextArea: New documentation with usage examples

Update animation token: Replace --skeleton-default-animation-type with --skeleton-animation

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!