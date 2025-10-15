v3.0.0-alpha.34
Essentials for building forms with a clean API Form, TextField, RadioGroup, Label, Input, Fieldset and more.
This release introduces Form-based components, form field tokens, reorganizes Storybook, and aligns data-slot markers across components.
Installation
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What's New
Form-based Components
We've introduced a comprehensive set of form-based components built on React Aria Components, providing accessible and composable building blocks for creating forms. These components include Description, FieldError, Fieldset, Form, Input, Label, RadioGroup, TextField, and TextArea.
Description
FieldError
Fieldset
Form
Input
Label
RadioGroup
TextField
Component demo "text-field-basic" not found. Make sure the demo is registered in the demos index.
TextArea
Form Field Tokens
Introduced form field tokens
--field-* for consistent styling across form components. See Theming for the
--field-* variables.
Storybook Organization
Reorganized Storybook by category for better navigation and component discovery.
Skeleton Animation Token
🚧 Breaking Changes: Renamed
--skeleton-default-animation-type to
--skeleton-animation in Skeleton for consistency with other component tokens.
Data-Slot Alignment
Aligned data-slot markers across components for consistent styling and customization. This standardization makes it easier to target specific component parts with CSS selectors and improves the overall developer experience when customizing component styles.
Components now use consistent
data-slot attributes like:
data-slot="base"for the root element
data-slot="label"for label text
data-slot="description"for description text
data-slot="error"for error messages
This allows for predictable CSS targeting across all form components:
Documentation Improvements
Component Documentation
- Link: Added Anatomy, and examples with Icon. Updated Link and Link.Icon props section.
- Description, FieldError, Fieldset, Form, Input, Label, RadioGroup, TextField, and TextArea: New documentation with usage examples
Migration Guide
Skeleton Component Migration
- Update animation token:
- Replace
--skeleton-default-animation-typewith
--skeleton-animation
- Replace
Links
- GitHub PR #5780
- Description Component
- FieldError Component
- Fieldset Component
- Form Component
- Input Component
- Label Component
- RadioGroup Component
- TextField Component
- TextArea Component
- Skeleton Component
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!