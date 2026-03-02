v3.0.0-beta.8

3 new components (Badge, Pagination, Table), DateField improvements, and key API/style fixes.

March 2, 2026

This release adds three new components: Badge, Pagination, and Table, plus new InputContainer composition APIs for DateField and TimeField.

⚠️ Breaking changes: TextField CSS classes were renamed from .text-field to .textfield .

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta pnpm add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta yarn add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta bun add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta

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Badge : Compact status + count indicator with color, variant, placement, and size options. (Docs)

: Compact status + count indicator with color, variant, placement, and size options. (Docs) Pagination : Compound pagination primitives with summary, ellipsis, and previous/next controls. (Docs)

: Compound pagination primitives with summary, ellipsis, and previous/next controls. (Docs) Table: Data table primitives with sorting, selection, resizing, async loading, and footer composition. (Docs)

New badge primitives for counters, labels, and anchored overlays with Badge.Anchor and Badge.Label .

New navigation component built with composable parts ( Root , Content , Item , Link , Previous , Next , Summary , Ellipsis ).

Compound data table on React Aria with sortable columns, row selection, custom cells, load-more sentinel rows, and resizable columns.

Custom Cells:

Pagination:

Empty State:

DateField and TimeField now expose InputContainer to wrap input segments between prefix and suffix content.

Before:

< DateField.Group > < DateField.Prefix >...</ DateField.Prefix > < DateField.Input > {( segment ) => < DateField.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateField.Input > < DateField.Suffix >...</ DateField.Suffix > </ DateField.Group >

After:

< DateField.Group > < DateField.Prefix >...</ DateField.Prefix > < DateField.InputContainer > < DateField.Input > {( segment ) => < DateField.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateField.Input > </ DateField.InputContainer > < DateField.Suffix >...</ DateField.Suffix > </ DateField.Group >

TextField style naming was normalized to avoid conflicts with Tailwind's text-* utility prefix.

Component Old Class Name New Class Name Notes TextField Root .text-field .textfield Root class renamed TextField Full Width .text-field--full-width .textfield--full-width Modifier class renamed

Additional renames in the same change:

Style file: text-field.css -> textfield.css

-> Styles export path: @heroui/styles/src/components/text-field -> @heroui/styles/src/components/textfield

RangeCalendar: Added rounded corners to calendar cells for range selection visuals (#6270)

Added required-state red asterisk behavior for DatePicker and DateRangePicker by propagating data-required from isRequired (#6270)

and by propagating from (#6270) Fixed missing invalid trigger styling in Autocomplete and Select by scoping invalid styles to root state (#6270)

and by scoping invalid styles to root state (#6270) Updated TextField docs/demo references to the new textfield-* demo keys and source/style paths (#6270)

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!