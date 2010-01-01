v3.0.0-beta.3

Seven new components, fullWidth and hideSeparator support, style fixes, and breaking changes for AlertDialog/Modal backdrop variants and asChild prop removal.

December 19, 2025

This release introduces seven new components (ButtonGroup, DateField, ErrorMessage, ScrollShadow, SearchField, TagGroup, TimeField), adds fullWidth support for form components and hideSeparator to Tabs, ButtonGroup, and Accordion, includes style fixes, and ⚠️ breaking changes removing the asChild prop and updating AlertDialog & Modal backdrop variants.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta pnpm add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta yarn add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta bun add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta

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This release introduces 7 new essential components:

ButtonGroup : Groups related buttons with consistent styling and spacing. (Documentation)

: Groups related buttons with consistent styling and spacing. (Documentation) DateField : Date input field with labels, descriptions, and validation built on React Aria DateField. (Documentation)

: Date input field with labels, descriptions, and validation built on React Aria DateField. (Documentation) ErrorMessage : Low-level error message component for displaying errors in non-form components. (Documentation)

: Low-level error message component for displaying errors in non-form components. (Documentation) ScrollShadow : Apply visual shadows to indicate scrollable content overflow with automatic detection of scroll position. (Documentation)

: Apply visual shadows to indicate scrollable content overflow with automatic detection of scroll position. (Documentation) SearchField : Search input field with built-in search icon and clear button. (Documentation)

: Search input field with built-in search icon and clear button. (Documentation) TagGroup : Focusable list of tags with support for keyboard navigation, selection, and removal. (Documentation)

: Focusable list of tags with support for keyboard navigation, selection, and removal. (Documentation) TimeField: Time input field with labels, descriptions, and validation built on React Aria TimeField. (Documentation)

Added fullWidth support to form and input components, allowing them to span the full width of their container. This is particularly useful for creating consistent form layouts and responsive designs.

Supported components:

Added hideSeparator prop to Tabs, ButtonGroup, and Accordion components, allowing you to hide separator lines between items for a cleaner, more minimal appearance.

Tabs:

< Tabs hideSeparator > < Tabs.ListContainer > < Tabs.List aria-label = "Options" > < Tabs.Tab id = "overview" >Overview< Tabs.Indicator /></ Tabs.Tab > < Tabs.Tab id = "analytics" >Analytics< Tabs.Indicator /></ Tabs.Tab > </ Tabs.List > </ Tabs.ListContainer > </ Tabs >

ButtonGroup:

< ButtonGroup hideSeparator > < Button >First</ Button > < Button >Second</ Button > < Button >Third</ Button > </ ButtonGroup >

Accordion:

< Accordion hideSeparator > < Accordion.Item > < Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Trigger >Item 1</ Accordion.Trigger > </ Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Panel > < Accordion.Body >Content</ Accordion.Body > </ Accordion.Panel > </ Accordion.Item > </ Accordion >

Integrated @gravity-ui/icons into documentation components for consistent icon rendering with improved SSR support and better performance.

Upgraded react-aria-components to v1.14.0. This release includes:

Enhancements:

SearchField: Added isReadOnly and isRequired to render props

and to render props Tooltip: Added shouldCloseOnPress prop

prop Tabs: Support for animated transitions between tab panels

Miscellaneous: Support for setState callback in useControlledState

Fixes:

ComboBox: Fixed VoiceOver announcement not respecting aria-label of ListBoxItem

of ListBoxItem Date and Time: Enhanced error handling for absolute date and date time strings

NumberField: Prevented incrementing/decrementing when scrolling on mobile

Overlays: Fixed overlay positioning and flipping when boundary container is set

Table: Fixed crash in drag and drop when keyboard navigating

Various other bug fixes and improvements

For the complete list of changes, see the React Aria Components v1.14.0 release notes.

@internationalized/date : 3.10.0 → 3.10.1

: 3.10.0 → 3.10.1 @radix-ui/react-avatar : 1.1.10 → 1.1.11

: 1.1.10 → 1.1.11 tailwind-merge : 3.3.1 → 3.4.0

: 3.3.1 → 3.4.0 tailwind-variants : 3.1.1 → 3.2.2

Fixed disabled state styling for Input and TextArea components.

Improved selector precision : Enhanced CSS selector specificity for better style isolation and performance

: Enhanced CSS selector specificity for better style isolation and performance Enhanced animations : Improved animation performance and smoothness across components

: Improved animation performance and smoothness across components Added no-highlight utility : Added no-highlight utility class to prevent text selection on interactive elements for improved user experience

: Added utility class to prevent text selection on interactive elements for improved user experience Optimized will-change properties : Updated will-change CSS properties across components for better animation performance

: Updated CSS properties across components for better animation performance Removed global scrollbar styling: Removed global scrollbar styles to prevent conflicts with custom scrollbar implementations and fix modal/overlay interaction issues

Renamed backdropVariant / variant prop value from "solid" to "opaque" for better semantic clarity. The term "opaque" more accurately describes the backdrop's visual appearance.

Migration:

Update all instances of backdropVariant="solid" to backdropVariant="opaque" for AlertDialog, and variant="solid" to variant="opaque" for Modal:

// Before < AlertDialog.Backdrop backdropVariant = "solid" > < AlertDialog.Container > { /* content */ } </ AlertDialog.Container > </ AlertDialog.Backdrop > < Modal.Backdrop variant = "solid" > < Modal.Container > { /* content */ } </ Modal.Container > </ Modal.Backdrop > // After < AlertDialog.Backdrop backdropVariant = "opaque" > < AlertDialog.Container > { /* content */ } </ AlertDialog.Container > </ AlertDialog.Backdrop > < Modal.Backdrop variant = "opaque" > < Modal.Container > { /* content */ } </ Modal.Container > </ Modal.Backdrop >

Available backdrop variants:

"opaque" - Dark backdrop that completely obscures the background (formerly "solid" )

- Dark backdrop that completely obscures the background (formerly ) "blur" - Blurred backdrop that softly obscures the background

- Blurred backdrop that softly obscures the background "transparent" - Transparent backdrop that keeps the background visible

Removed the asChild prop pattern from components for cleaner APIs, improved type safety, and simplified usage.

For more details about component composition patterns, see the Composition guide.

Fixed isInvalid styles when components are used on surface backgrounds

styles when components are used on surface backgrounds Fixed AlertDialog and Modal re-rendering issues after close

Fixed overlay close issue that prevented proper cleanup when closing overlays

Fixed Storybook links and navigation issues

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!