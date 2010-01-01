v3.0.0-beta.3
Seven new components, fullWidth and hideSeparator support, style fixes, and breaking changes for AlertDialog/Modal backdrop variants and asChild prop removal.
This release introduces seven new components (ButtonGroup, DateField, ErrorMessage, ScrollShadow, SearchField, TagGroup, TimeField), adds
fullWidth support for form components and
hideSeparator to Tabs, ButtonGroup, and Accordion, includes style fixes, and ⚠️ breaking changes removing the
asChild prop and updating AlertDialog & Modal backdrop variants.
Installation
Update to the latest version:
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What's New
New Components
This release introduces 7 new essential components:
- ButtonGroup: Groups related buttons with consistent styling and spacing. (Documentation)
- DateField: Date input field with labels, descriptions, and validation built on React Aria DateField. (Documentation)
- ErrorMessage: Low-level error message component for displaying errors in non-form components. (Documentation)
- ScrollShadow: Apply visual shadows to indicate scrollable content overflow with automatic detection of scroll position. (Documentation)
- SearchField: Search input field with built-in search icon and clear button. (Documentation)
- TagGroup: Focusable list of tags with support for keyboard navigation, selection, and removal. (Documentation)
- TimeField: Time input field with labels, descriptions, and validation built on React Aria TimeField. (Documentation)
ButtonGroup
DateField
ErrorMessage
SearchField
ScrollShadow
TagGroup
TimeField
Full-Width Support
Added
fullWidth support to form and input components, allowing them to span the full width of their container. This is particularly useful for creating consistent form layouts and responsive designs.
Supported components:
- ButtonGroup
- Button
- ComboBox
- DateField
- DateInputGroup
- InputGroup
- Input
- NumberField
- SearchField
- Select
- TextField
- TextArea
- TimeField
Component Improvements
Separator Control Enhancement
Added
hideSeparator prop to Tabs, ButtonGroup, and Accordion components, allowing you to hide separator lines between items for a cleaner, more minimal appearance.
Tabs:
ButtonGroup:
Accordion:
Documentation Icons Integration
Integrated @gravity-ui/icons into documentation components for consistent icon rendering with improved SSR support and better performance.
Dependencies
React Aria Components v1.14.0
Upgraded react-aria-components to v1.14.0. This release includes:
Enhancements:
- SearchField: Added
isReadOnlyand
isRequiredto render props
- Tooltip: Added
shouldCloseOnPressprop
- Tabs: Support for animated transitions between tab panels
- Miscellaneous: Support for
setStatecallback in
useControlledState
Fixes:
- ComboBox: Fixed VoiceOver announcement not respecting
aria-labelof ListBoxItem
- Date and Time: Enhanced error handling for absolute date and date time strings
- NumberField: Prevented incrementing/decrementing when scrolling on mobile
- Overlays: Fixed overlay positioning and flipping when boundary container is set
- Table: Fixed crash in drag and drop when keyboard navigating
- Various other bug fixes and improvements
For the complete list of changes, see the React Aria Components v1.14.0 release notes.
Other Dependency Upgrades
@internationalized/date: 3.10.0 → 3.10.1
@radix-ui/react-avatar: 1.1.10 → 1.1.11
tailwind-merge: 3.3.1 → 3.4.0
tailwind-variants: 3.1.1 → 3.2.2
Style Fixes
Form Component Disabled State
Fixed disabled state styling for Input and TextArea components.
Style Optimizations
- Improved selector precision: Enhanced CSS selector specificity for better style isolation and performance
- Enhanced animations: Improved animation performance and smoothness across components
- Added no-highlight utility: Added
no-highlightutility class to prevent text selection on interactive elements for improved user experience
- Optimized will-change properties: Updated
will-changeCSS properties across components for better animation performance
- Removed global scrollbar styling: Removed global scrollbar styles to prevent conflicts with custom scrollbar implementations and fix modal/overlay interaction issues
⚠️ Breaking Changes
AlertDialog & Modal Backdrop Variant
Renamed
backdropVariant/
variant prop value from
"solid" to
"opaque" for better semantic clarity. The term "opaque" more accurately describes the backdrop's visual appearance.
Migration:
Update all instances of
backdropVariant="solid" to
backdropVariant="opaque" for AlertDialog, and
variant="solid" to
variant="opaque" for Modal:
Available backdrop variants:
"opaque"- Dark backdrop that completely obscures the background (formerly
"solid")
"blur"- Blurred backdrop that softly obscures the background
"transparent"- Transparent backdrop that keeps the background visible
Removed
asChild Prop
Removed the
asChild prop pattern from components for cleaner APIs, improved type safety, and simplified usage.
For more details about component composition patterns, see the Composition guide.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed
isInvalidstyles when components are used on surface backgrounds
- Fixed AlertDialog and Modal re-rendering issues after close
- Fixed overlay close issue that prevented proper cleanup when closing overlays
- Fixed Storybook links and navigation issues
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!
v3.0.0-beta.4
New Theme Builder, three new components (Autocomplete, Breadcrumbs, Toast), Tabs secondary variant, Input/InputGroup variants, and various improvements.
v3.0.0-beta.2
Six new components (AlertDialog, ComboBox, Dropdown, InputGroup, Modal, NumberField), Select API improvements, and component refinements.