v3.0.4
New Typography component, docs theme selector, border-radius design tokens with min() capping, table focus ring rework, and bug fixes.
Patch release: new
Typography compound component ported from HeroUI Pro, a docs theme selector for previewing components in different themes,
min()-capped border-radius tokens across 45+ component CSS files, reworked Table focus rings, and fixes for Checkbox, Autocomplete, Tooltip, and form field padding.
Installation
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What's New
Typography Component
New compound component for structured typography, ported from HeroUI Pro (#6479). Renders the right HTML element automatically —
<h1>–
<h6>,
<p>, or
<code> — based on the sub-component or
type prop.
Sub-components:
Typography.Heading,
Typography.Paragraph,
Typography.Code,
Typography.Prose.
Props on all sub-components:
align,
color,
weight,
truncate.
Typography.Heading accepts
level (1–6).
Typography.Paragraph accepts
size (
"base",
"sm",
"xs").
Wrap mixed content in
Typography.Prose for automatic prose spacing:
Docs Theme Selector
The documentation site now includes a theme selector that lets you preview every component in different themes — light, dark, brutalism, and more. Your choice is saved to
localStorage so it persists across sessions (#6471).
Border-Radius Design Tokens
All
rounded-full and hardcoded
border-radius values across ~45 component CSS files now use
min() to cap the computed radius (#6465). Components no longer look broken when users set very large custom radius themes — the radius stops growing once it would exceed the element's dimensions.
Table Focus Ring Rework
Table row focus indicators are split across individual cells using per-cell inset shadows instead of a single
box-shadow on the row. The ring now looks continuous across all cells and works correctly with virtualized table wrappers.
Bug Fixes
- Checkbox: removed hardcoded
accent-hoverbackground from selected/indeterminate indicator state (#6487)
- Autocomplete:
isDisablednow propagates from root to
Triggerand
ClearButtonvia context (#6443)
- Description: removed unnecessary horizontal padding from description text in form fields (textfield, color-field, date-field, number-field, search-field, time-field) (#6484)
- Tooltip: changed padding from
px-2 py-1to
p-2and switched border-radius to design token (#6481)
- Theme Builder: fixed swapped
accent-foregroundvalues (#6401)
- Soft color contrast:
accent-soft-foregroundnow uses a darker shade for light accent themes (Sky, Lavender, Mint), fixing barely-visible text on secondary buttons, chips, and badges. The shared theme now reads from
--accent-soft-foregroundwith a fallback to
--accent
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!