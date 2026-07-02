New Typography component, docs theme selector, border-radius design tokens with min() capping, table focus ring rework, and bug fixes.

May 2026

Patch release: new Typography compound component ported from HeroUI Pro, a docs theme selector for previewing components in different themes, min() -capped border-radius tokens across 45+ component CSS files, reworked Table focus rings, and fixes for Checkbox, Autocomplete, Tooltip, and form field padding.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest pnpm add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest yarn add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest bun add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

New compound component for structured typography, ported from HeroUI Pro (#6479). Renders the right HTML element automatically — <h1> – <h6> , <p> , or <code> — based on the sub-component or type prop.

Sub-components: Typography.Heading , Typography.Paragraph , Typography.Code , Typography.Prose .

Props on all sub-components: align , color , weight , truncate . Typography.Heading accepts level (1–6). Typography.Paragraph accepts size ( "base" , "sm" , "xs" ).

Wrap mixed content in Typography.Prose for automatic prose spacing:

< Typography.Prose > < Typography.Heading level = { 3 }>Getting Started</ Typography.Heading > < Typography.Paragraph >Install the package and import the component.</ Typography.Paragraph > </ Typography.Prose >

The documentation site now includes a theme selector that lets you preview every component in different themes — light, dark, brutalism, and more. Your choice is saved to localStorage so it persists across sessions (#6471).

All rounded-full and hardcoded border-radius values across ~45 component CSS files now use min() to cap the computed radius (#6465). Components no longer look broken when users set very large custom radius themes — the radius stops growing once it would exceed the element's dimensions.

Table row focus indicators are split across individual cells using per-cell inset shadows instead of a single box-shadow on the row. The ring now looks continuous across all cells and works correctly with virtualized table wrappers.

Checkbox : removed hardcoded accent-hover background from selected/indeterminate indicator state (#6487)

: removed hardcoded background from selected/indeterminate indicator state (#6487) Autocomplete : isDisabled now propagates from root to Trigger and ClearButton via context (#6443)

: now propagates from root to and via context (#6443) Description : removed unnecessary horizontal padding from description text in form fields (textfield, color-field, date-field, number-field, search-field, time-field) (#6484)

: removed unnecessary horizontal padding from description text in form fields (textfield, color-field, date-field, number-field, search-field, time-field) (#6484) Tooltip : changed padding from px-2 py-1 to p-2 and switched border-radius to design token (#6481)

: changed padding from to and switched border-radius to design token (#6481) Theme Builder : fixed swapped accent-foreground values (#6401)

: fixed swapped values (#6401) Soft color contrast: accent-soft-foreground now uses a darker shade for light accent themes (Sky, Lavender, Mint), fixing barely-visible text on secondary buttons, chips, and badges. The shared theme now reads from --accent-soft-foreground with a fallback to --accent

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!