v3.0.5
Text renamed to Typography (breaking), color tokens refactored to unprefixed source variables, Checkbox + Radio border fixes, and a new CLI docs page.
Patch release:
Text is renamed to
Typography to resolve a
tailwind-merge collision that silently dropped variant classes. Derived color tokens (
hover,
soft,
border-secondary, …) moved from
@theme inline aliases into
variables.css as unprefixed source tokens, so component CSS can reference them directly. Plus Checkbox and Radio border alignment fixes, an
accent-soft-foreground hover refinement for Calendar, and a new CLI docs page.
⚠️ Breaking change:
Text →
Typography. The BEM block changes from
text to
typography (e.g.
text--body-sm →
typography--body-sm).
Installation
Update to the latest version:
Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.
⚠️ Breaking Changes
Text →
Typography
The component shipped in v3.0.4 used
text-* BEM modifiers, which collide with Tailwind's
text-* utility family.
tailwind-variants runs
tailwind-merge on every variant composition and dedupes
text--body-sm,
text--color-muted,
text--weight-normal to a single class — silently dropping the others.
Renaming the block to
typography permanently fixes the collision (#6505, closes #6497).
Before:
After:
Sub-components rename the same way:
|Before
|After
Text
Typography
Text.Heading
Typography.Heading
Text.Paragraph
Typography.Paragraph
Text.Code
Typography.Code
Text.Prose
Typography.Prose
CSS BEM classes change too:
.text →
.typography,
.text--body-sm →
.typography--body-sm, etc. See the Typography docs for the full class reference.
Style Refactor
Unprefixed source color tokens
All derived color tokens —
*-hover,
*-soft,
*-soft-foreground,
border-secondary, etc. — moved from
@theme inline aliases in
theme.css into
variables.css as unprefixed source variables, and 24 component CSS files now reference source tokens directly (#6499).
1.
color-mix formulas moved from
theme.css to
variables.css
Before — the calculation lived inside the
@theme inline block:
After —
theme.css is pure aliases; the formulas live in
variables.css:
2. Component CSS uses source tokens directly
Before —
var(--color-*) references everywhere:
After — unprefixed source tokens:
The
@theme inline block still exposes every
--color-* Tailwind utility as an alias, so user-land class usage (
bg-accent,
text-accent, …) is unaffected.
3. Theme builder consolidated
Three derived-token helpers (
getAccentDerivedVariables,
getSemanticDerivedVariables,
getFieldDerivedVariables) collapsed into a single
getDerivedColorVariables() that emits the full unprefixed set, including the
darkenForSoftForeground logic that keeps soft-foreground text readable on light accent themes.
Style Fixes
- Calendar / Range Calendar: default day-cell hover now uses
accent-soft-foregroundinstead of
accent, so hovered cells stay legible on light accent themes. The docs search tag selected state was aligned the same way (#6500).
- Checkbox:
.checkbox__controlnow carries the same
border,
border-field-border, and
[border-width:var(--border-width-field)]base styling that
.radio__controlalready used, with
border-coloradded to the transition list (#6521).
- Radio:
.radio__controldefault border now uses
border-field-borderinstead of the generic Tailwind
bordercolor, matching Input, Select, TextArea, and NumberField (#6522).
Docs
CLI page
New CLI docs page covers installation,
init,
install,
upgrade,
uninstall,
list,
doctor, and
env with example outputs (#6498).
Dependencies
Bumped across packages (#6529):
react/
react-dom:
19.2.3→
19.2.6
@types/react:
19.2.7→
19.2.14
next(docs):
16.1.1→
16.2.6
- CI actions:
actions/checkout@v6,
actions/setup-node@v6,
actions/cache@v5,
pnpm/action-setup@v6
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!
v3.1.0
Chinese React docs, accessible soft foreground tokens, shared scrollbar styling, useTheme SSR fixes, Toast cleanup, Link underline updates, and RTL layout refinements.
v3.0.4
New Typography component, docs theme selector, border-radius design tokens with min() capping, table focus ring rework, and bug fixes.