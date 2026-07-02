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HeroUI
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CLI

Use the CLI to manage HeroUI dependencies and initialize projects.

The CLI offers a comprehensive suite of commands to initialize, manage, and improve your HeroUI projects. It enables you to install, uninstall, or upgrade individual components, assess the health of your project, download documentation for AI coding agents, and more.

Installation

Requirements:

Global Installation

To install heroui-cli globally, execute one of the following commands in your terminal:

npm install heroui-cli@latest -g

Without Installation

Alternatively, you can use heroui-cli without a global installation by running one of the following:

pnpm dlx heroui-cli@latest
npx heroui-cli@latest
yarn dlx heroui-cli@latest
bunx heroui-cli@latest

Quick Start

Once heroui-cli is installed, run the following command to display available commands:

heroui

This will produce the following help output:

Usage: heroui [command]

Options:
  -v, --version                  Output the current version
  --no-cache                     Disable cache, by default data will be cached for 30m after the first request
  -d, --debug                    Debug mode will not install dependencies
  -h --help                      Display help information for commands

Commands:
  init [options] [projectName]   Initializes a new project
  install [options]              Installs @heroui/react and @heroui/styles to your project
  upgrade [options]              Upgrades @heroui/react and @heroui/styles to the latest versions
  uninstall [options]            Uninstall @heroui/react and @heroui/styles from the project
  list [options]                 Lists installed HeroUI packages (@heroui/react, @heroui/styles)
  env [options]                  Displays debugging information for the local environment
  doctor [options]               Checks for issues in the project
  agents-md [options]            Downloads HeroUI documentation for AI coding agents
  help [command]                 Display help for command

init

Initialize a new HeroUI project using the init command. This sets up your project with the necessary configurations.

heroui init [options]

Options:

  • -t --template [string] The template to use for the new project e.g. app, pages, vite, react-router
  • -p --package [string] The package manager to use for the new project

output:

HeroUI CLI <version>

  Create a new project

  Select a template (Enter to select)
 App (A Next.js 16 with app directory template pre-configured with HeroUI (v3) and Tailwind CSS.)
 Pages (A Next.js 16 with pages directory template pre-configured with HeroUI (v3) and Tailwind CSS.)
 Vite (A Vite template pre-configured with HeroUI (v3) and Tailwind CSS.)
 React Router (A React Router template pre-configured with HeroUI (v3) and Tailwind CSS.)

  New project name (Enter to skip with default name)
  my-heroui-app

  Select a package manager (Enter to select)
 npm
 yarn
 pnpm
 bun

  Template created successfully!

  Next steps ───────╮

  cd my-heroui-app
  npm install

├────────────────────╯

  🚀 Get started with npm run dev

Install the dependencies to start the local server:

cd my-heroui-app && npm install
cd my-heroui-app && pnpm install
cd my-heroui-app && yarn install
cd my-heroui-app && bun install

Start the local server:

npm run dev

Install

Install @heroui/react and @heroui/styles to your project, along with their peer dependencies. If they are already installed, the command does nothing.

heroui install [options]

Options:

  • -p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file

Output:

HeroUI CLI <version>

📦 Packages to be installed:
╭─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
   Package   Version   Status   Docs
│─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────│
   @heroui/react   3.0.0   stable   https://heroui.com
   @heroui/styles   3.0.0   stable   https://heroui.com
╰─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

╭─────────────── PeerDependencies ────────────────╮
  react@18.3.1                      latest
  react-dom@18.3.1                  latest
  tailwindcss@4.2.2                 latest
╰─────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
? Proceed with installation? › - Use arrow-keys. Return to submit.
   Yes
    No

 @heroui/react and @heroui/styles installed successfully

upgrade

Upgrade @heroui/react and @heroui/styles with their peer dependencies to the latest versions.

heroui upgrade [options]

Options:

  • -p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file

Output:

HeroUI CLI <version>

╭──────────────────────────── Upgrade ────────────────────────────╮
  @heroui/react               ^3.0.0  ->  ^3.1.0
  @heroui/styles              ^3.0.0  ->  ^3.1.0
╰─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

? Would you like to proceed with the upgrade? › - Use arrow-keys. Return to submit.
   Yes
    No

 Upgrade complete. All packages are up to date.

uninstall

Uninstall @heroui/react and @heroui/styles from your project. Peer dependencies will not be uninstalled.

heroui uninstall [options]

Options:

  • -p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file

Output:

HeroUI CLI <version>

❗️ Packages slated for uninstallation:
╭──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
   Package   Version   Status   Docs
│──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────│
   @heroui/react   3.0.0   stable   https://heroui.com
   @heroui/styles   3.0.0   stable   https://heroui.com
╰──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
? Confirm uninstallation of these packages: › - Use arrow-keys. Return to submit.
   Yes
    No

 Successfully uninstalled: @heroui/react, @heroui/styles

list

List the installed HeroUI packages (@heroui/react, @heroui/styles).

heroui list [options]

Options:

  • -p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file

Output:

HeroUI CLI <version>

Current installed packages:

╭──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
   Package   Version   Status   Docs
│──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────│
   @heroui/react   3.0.0 🚀latest   stable   https://heroui.com
   @heroui/styles   3.0.0 🚀latest   stable   https://heroui.com
╰──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

doctor

Check for issues in your project.

  • Check whether @heroui/react and @heroui/styles are installed
  • Check whether required peer dependencies are installed and matched minimal requirements in the project
heroui doctor [options]

Options:

  • -p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file

Output:

If there is a problem in your project, the doctor command will display the problem information.

HeroUI CLI <version>

HeroUI CLI: Your project has 1 issue that require attention

❗️Issue 1: missingHeroUIPackages

The following HeroUI packages are not installed:
- @heroui/styles

Run `heroui install` to install them.

Otherwise, the doctor command will display the following message.

HeroUI CLI <version>

 Your project has no detected issues.

env

Display debug information about the local environment.

heroui env [options]

Options:

  • -p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file

Output:

HeroUI CLI <version>

Current installed packages:

╭──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
   Package   Version   Status   Docs
│──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────│
   @heroui/react   3.0.0 🚀latest   stable   https://heroui.com
   @heroui/styles   3.0.0 🚀latest   stable   https://heroui.com
╰──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

Environment Info:
  System:
    OS: darwin
    CPU: arm64
  Binaries:
    Node: v25.8.1

agents-md

Download HeroUI documentation for AI coding agents (Claude, Cursor, etc.). The command clones the latest docs from the HeroUI repository and injects a compact index into AGENTS.md or CLAUDE.md so assistants can reference your project's HeroUI setup.

heroui agents-md [options]

Options:

  • --react [boolean] Include React docs only (one library at a time)
  • --native [boolean] Include Native docs only
  • --migration [boolean] Include HeroUI v2 to v3 migration docs only
  • --output <file> [string] Target file path (e.g., AGENTS.md, CLAUDE.md)
  • --ssh [boolean] Use SSH instead of HTTPS for git clone

Examples:

Run without flags to enter interactive mode:

heroui agents-md

Download React docs to a specific file:

heroui agents-md --react --output AGENTS.md

Download Native or migration docs:

heroui agents-md --native --output CLAUDE.md
heroui agents-md --migration --output AGENTS.md

How it works:

  1. Clones documentation from the v3 branch using git sparse-checkout
  2. Generates a compact index of doc and demo files
  3. Injects the index into your markdown file between markers (<!-- HEROUI-REACT-AGENTS-MD-START --> / <!-- HEROUI-REACT-AGENTS-MD-END -->, and similar for Native and Migration)
  4. Adds .heroui-docs/ to .gitignore

Only one of --react, --native, or --migration can be selected at a time.

For more details, see AGENTS.md.

The agents-md command collects anonymous usage data (selection, output file names, duration, success or error). Set HEROUI_ANALYTICS_DISABLED=1 to opt out.

Reporting issues

If you found a bug, please report it in heroui-cli Issues.

Frameworks

Integrate HeroUI with your framework

Showcase

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