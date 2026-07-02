Use the CLI to manage HeroUI dependencies and initialize projects.
The CLI offers a comprehensive suite of commands to initialize, manage, and improve your HeroUI projects. It enables you to
install,
uninstall, or
upgrade individual components, assess the health of your project, download documentation for AI coding agents, and more.
Requirements:
To install
heroui-cli globally, execute one of the following commands in your terminal:
npm install heroui-cli@latest -g
Alternatively, you can use
heroui-cli without a global installation by running one of the following:
pnpm npm yarn bun pnpm dlx heroui-cli@latest yarn dlx heroui-cli@latest
Once
heroui-cli is installed, run the following command to display available commands:
This will produce the following help output:
Usage: heroui [command]
Options:
-v, --version Output the current version
--no-cache Disable cache, by default data will be cached for 30m after the first request
-d, --debug Debug mode will not install dependencies
-h --help Display help information for commands
Commands:
init [options] [projectName] Initializes a new project
install [options] Installs @heroui/react and @heroui/styles to your project
upgrade [options] Upgrades @heroui/react and @heroui/styles to the latest versions
uninstall [options] Uninstall @heroui/react and @heroui/styles from the project
list [options] Lists installed HeroUI packages ( @heroui/react, @heroui/styles )
env [options] Displays debugging information for the local environment
doctor [options] Checks for issues in the project
agents-md [options] Downloads HeroUI documentation for AI coding agents help [command] Display help for command
Initialize a new HeroUI project using the
init command. This sets up your project with the necessary configurations.
Options:
-t --template [string] The template to use for the new project e.g. app, pages, vite, react-router
-p --package [string] The package manager to use for the new project
output:
HeroUI CLI < versio n >
┌ Create a new project
│
◇ Select a template (Enter to select )
│ ● App (A Next.js 16 with app directory template pre-configured with HeroUI (v3) and Tailwind CSS.)
│ ○ Pages (A Next.js 16 with pages directory template pre-configured with HeroUI (v3) and Tailwind CSS.)
│ ○ Vite (A Vite template pre-configured with HeroUI (v3) and Tailwind CSS.)
│ ○ React Router (A React Router template pre-configured with HeroUI (v3) and Tailwind CSS.)
│
◇ New project name (Enter to skip with default name )
│ my-heroui-app
│
◇ Select a package manager (Enter to select )
│ ● npm
│ ○ yarn
│ ○ pnpm
│ ○ bun
│
◇ Template created successfully!
│
◇ Next steps ───────╮
│ │
│ cd my-heroui-app │
│ npm install │
│ │
├────────────────────╯
│ └ 🚀 Get started with npm run dev
Install the dependencies to start the local server:
npm pnpm yarn bun cd my-heroui-app && npm install cd my-heroui-app && pnpm install cd my-heroui-app && yarn install cd my-heroui-app && bun install
Start the local server:
Install
@heroui/react and
@heroui/styles to your project, along with their peer dependencies. If they are already installed, the command does nothing.
Options:
-p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file
Output:
HeroUI CLI < versio n >
📦 Packages to be installed:
╭─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ Package │ Version │ Status │ Docs │
│─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────│
│ @heroui/react │ 3.0.0 │ stable │ https://heroui.com │
│ @heroui/styles │ 3.0.0 │ stable │ https://heroui.com │
╰─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
╭─────────────── PeerDependencies ────────────────╮
│ react@18.3.1 latest │
│ react-dom@18.3.1 latest │
│ tailwindcss@4.2.2 latest │
╰─────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
? Proceed with installation ? › - Use arrow-keys. Return to submit.
❯ Yes
No
✅ @heroui/react and @heroui/styles installed successfully
Upgrade
@heroui/react and
@heroui/styles with their peer dependencies to the latest versions.
Options:
-p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file
Output:
HeroUI CLI < versio n >
╭──────────────────────────── Upgrade ────────────────────────────╮
│ @heroui/react ^3.0.0 - > ^3.1.0 │
│ @heroui/styles ^3.0.0 - > ^3.1.0 │
╰─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
? Would you like to proceed with the upgrade ? › - Use arrow-keys. Return to submit.
❯ Yes
No
✅ Upgrade complete. All packages are up to date.
Uninstall
@heroui/react and
@heroui/styles from your project. Peer dependencies will not be uninstalled.
heroui uninstall [options]
Options:
-p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file
Output:
HeroUI CLI < versio n >
❗️ Packages slated for uninstallation:
╭──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ Package │ Version │ Status │ Docs │
│──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────│
│ @heroui/react │ 3.0.0 │ stable │ https://heroui.com │
│ @heroui/styles │ 3.0.0 │ stable │ https://heroui.com │
╰──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
? Confirm uninstallation of these packages: › - Use arrow-keys. Return to submit.
❯ Yes
No
✅ Successfully uninstalled: @heroui/react, @heroui/styles
List the installed HeroUI packages (
@heroui/react,
@heroui/styles).
Options:
-p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file
Output:
HeroUI CLI < versio n >
Current installed packages:
╭──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ Package │ Version │ Status │ Docs │
│──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────│
│ @heroui/react │ 3.0.0 🚀latest │ stable │ https://heroui.com │
│ @heroui/styles │ 3.0.0 🚀latest │ stable │ https://heroui.com │ ╰──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
Check for issues in your project.
Check whether
@heroui/react and
@heroui/styles are installed
Check whether
required peer dependencies are installed and matched minimal requirements in the project
Options:
-p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file
Output:
If there is a problem in your project, the
doctor command will display the problem information.
HeroUI CLI < versio n >
HeroUI CLI: ❌ Your project has 1 issue that require attention
❗️Issue 1: missingHeroUIPackages
The following HeroUI packages are not installed:
- @heroui/styles
Run ` heroui install` to install them.
Otherwise, the
doctor command will display the following message.
HeroUI CLI < versio n >
✅ Your project has no detected issues.
Display debug information about the local environment.
Options:
-p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file
Output:
HeroUI CLI < versio n >
Current installed packages:
╭──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ Package │ Version │ Status │ Docs │
│──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────│
│ @heroui/react │ 3.0.0 🚀latest │ stable │ https://heroui.com │
│ @heroui/styles │ 3.0.0 🚀latest │ stable │ https://heroui.com │
╰──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
Environment Info:
System:
OS: darwin
CPU: arm64
Binaries: Node: v25.8.1
Download HeroUI documentation for AI coding agents (Claude, Cursor, etc.). The command clones the latest docs from the HeroUI repository and injects a compact index into
AGENTS.md or
CLAUDE.md so assistants can reference your project's HeroUI setup.
heroui agents-md [options]
Options:
--react [boolean] Include React docs only (one library at a time)
--native [boolean] Include Native docs only
--migration [boolean] Include HeroUI v2 to v3 migration docs only
--output <file> [string] Target file path (e.g.,
AGENTS.md,
CLAUDE.md)
--ssh [boolean] Use SSH instead of HTTPS for git clone
Examples:
Run without flags to enter interactive mode:
Download React docs to a specific file:
heroui agents-md --react --output AGENTS.md
Download Native or migration docs:
heroui agents-md --native --output CLAUDE.md heroui agents-md --migration --output AGENTS.md
How it works:
Clones documentation from the
v3 branch using git sparse-checkout
Generates a compact index of doc and demo files
Injects the index into your markdown file between markers (
<!-- HEROUI-REACT-AGENTS-MD-START --> /
<!-- HEROUI-REACT-AGENTS-MD-END -->, and similar for Native and Migration)
Adds
.heroui-docs/ to
.gitignore
Only one of
--react,
--native, or
--migration can be selected at a time.
For more details, see
AGENTS.md.
The
agents-md command collects anonymous usage data (selection, output file names, duration, success or error). Set
HEROUI_ANALYTICS_DISABLED=1 to opt out.
If you found a bug, please report it in
heroui-cli Issues.