Use the CLI to manage HeroUI dependencies and initialize projects.

The CLI offers a comprehensive suite of commands to initialize, manage, and improve your HeroUI projects. It enables you to install , uninstall , or upgrade individual components, assess the health of your project, download documentation for AI coding agents, and more.

Requirements:

To install heroui-cli globally, execute one of the following commands in your terminal:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm install heroui-cli@latest -g

Alternatively, you can use heroui-cli without a global installation by running one of the following:

pnpm npm yarn bun pnpm dlx heroui-cli@latest npx heroui-cli@latest yarn dlx heroui-cli@latest bunx heroui-cli@latest

Once heroui-cli is installed, run the following command to display available commands:

heroui

This will produce the following help output:

Usage: heroui [command] Options: -v, --version Output the current version --no-cache Disable cache, by default data will be cached for 30m after the first request -d, --debug Debug mode will not install dependencies -h --help Display help information for commands Commands: init [options] [projectName] Initializes a new project install [options] Installs @heroui/react and @heroui/styles to your project upgrade [options] Upgrades @heroui/react and @heroui/styles to the latest versions uninstall [options] Uninstall @heroui/react and @heroui/styles from the project list [options] Lists installed HeroUI packages ( @heroui/react, @heroui/styles ) env [options] Displays debugging information for the local environment doctor [options] Checks for issues in the project agents-md [options] Downloads HeroUI documentation for AI coding agents help [command] Display help for command

Initialize a new HeroUI project using the init command. This sets up your project with the necessary configurations.

heroui init [options]

Options:

-t --template [string] The template to use for the new project e.g. app, pages, vite, react-router

The template to use for the new project e.g. app, pages, vite, react-router -p --package [string] The package manager to use for the new project

output:

HeroUI CLI < versio n > ┌ Create a new project │ ◇ Select a template (Enter to select ) │ ● App (A Next.js 16 with app directory template pre-configured with HeroUI (v3) and Tailwind CSS.) │ ○ Pages (A Next.js 16 with pages directory template pre-configured with HeroUI (v3) and Tailwind CSS.) │ ○ Vite (A Vite template pre-configured with HeroUI (v3) and Tailwind CSS.) │ ○ React Router (A React Router template pre-configured with HeroUI (v3) and Tailwind CSS.) │ ◇ New project name (Enter to skip with default name ) │ my-heroui-app │ ◇ Select a package manager (Enter to select ) │ ● npm │ ○ yarn │ ○ pnpm │ ○ bun │ ◇ Template created successfully! │ ◇ Next steps ───────╮ │ │ │ cd my-heroui-app │ │ npm install │ │ │ ├────────────────────╯ │ └ 🚀 Get started with npm run dev

Install the dependencies to start the local server:

npm pnpm yarn bun cd my-heroui-app && npm install cd my-heroui-app && pnpm install cd my-heroui-app && yarn install cd my-heroui-app && bun install

Start the local server:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm run dev

Install @heroui/react and @heroui/styles to your project, along with their peer dependencies. If they are already installed, the command does nothing.

heroui install [options]

Options:

-p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file

Output:

HeroUI CLI < versio n > 📦 Packages to be installed: ╭─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ Package │ Version │ Status │ Docs │ │─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────│ │ @heroui/react │ 3.0.0 │ stable │ https://heroui.com │ │ @heroui/styles │ 3.0.0 │ stable │ https://heroui.com │ ╰─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ ╭─────────────── PeerDependencies ────────────────╮ │ react@18.3.1 latest │ │ react-dom@18.3.1 latest │ │ tailwindcss@4.2.2 latest │ ╰─────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ ? Proceed with installation ? › - Use arrow-keys. Return to submit. ❯ Yes No ✅ @heroui/react and @heroui/styles installed successfully

Upgrade @heroui/react and @heroui/styles with their peer dependencies to the latest versions.

heroui upgrade [options]

Options:

-p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file

Output:

HeroUI CLI < versio n > ╭──────────────────────────── Upgrade ────────────────────────────╮ │ @heroui/react ^3.0.0 - > ^3.1.0 │ │ @heroui/styles ^3.0.0 - > ^3.1.0 │ ╰─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ ? Would you like to proceed with the upgrade ? › - Use arrow-keys. Return to submit. ❯ Yes No ✅ Upgrade complete. All packages are up to date.

Uninstall @heroui/react and @heroui/styles from your project. Peer dependencies will not be uninstalled.

heroui uninstall [options]

Options:

-p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file

Output:

HeroUI CLI < versio n > ❗️ Packages slated for uninstallation: ╭──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ Package │ Version │ Status │ Docs │ │──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────│ │ @heroui/react │ 3.0.0 │ stable │ https://heroui.com │ │ @heroui/styles │ 3.0.0 │ stable │ https://heroui.com │ ╰──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ ? Confirm uninstallation of these packages: › - Use arrow-keys. Return to submit. ❯ Yes No ✅ Successfully uninstalled: @heroui/react, @heroui/styles

List the installed HeroUI packages ( @heroui/react , @heroui/styles ).

heroui list [options]

Options:

-p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file

Output:

HeroUI CLI < versio n > Current installed packages: ╭──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ Package │ Version │ Status │ Docs │ │──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────│ │ @heroui/react │ 3.0.0 🚀latest │ stable │ https://heroui.com │ │ @heroui/styles │ 3.0.0 🚀latest │ stable │ https://heroui.com │ ╰──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

Check for issues in your project.

Check whether @heroui/react and @heroui/styles are installed

and are installed Check whether required peer dependencies are installed and matched minimal requirements in the project

heroui doctor [options]

Options:

-p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file

Output:

If there is a problem in your project, the doctor command will display the problem information.

HeroUI CLI < versio n > HeroUI CLI: ❌ Your project has 1 issue that require attention ❗️Issue 1: missingHeroUIPackages The following HeroUI packages are not installed: - @heroui/styles Run ` heroui install` to install them.

Otherwise, the doctor command will display the following message.

HeroUI CLI < versio n > ✅ Your project has no detected issues.

Display debug information about the local environment.

heroui env [options]

Options:

-p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file

Output:

HeroUI CLI < versio n > Current installed packages: ╭──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ Package │ Version │ Status │ Docs │ │──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────│ │ @heroui/react │ 3.0.0 🚀latest │ stable │ https://heroui.com │ │ @heroui/styles │ 3.0.0 🚀latest │ stable │ https://heroui.com │ ╰──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ Environment Info: System: OS: darwin CPU: arm64 Binaries: Node: v25.8.1

Download HeroUI documentation for AI coding agents (Claude, Cursor, etc.). The command clones the latest docs from the HeroUI repository and injects a compact index into AGENTS.md or CLAUDE.md so assistants can reference your project's HeroUI setup.

heroui agents-md [options]

Options:

--react [boolean] Include React docs only (one library at a time)

[boolean] Include React docs only (one library at a time) --native [boolean] Include Native docs only

[boolean] Include Native docs only --migration [boolean] Include HeroUI v2 to v3 migration docs only

[boolean] Include HeroUI v2 to v3 migration docs only --output <file> [string] Target file path (e.g., AGENTS.md , CLAUDE.md )

[string] Target file path (e.g., , ) --ssh [boolean] Use SSH instead of HTTPS for git clone

Examples:

Run without flags to enter interactive mode:

heroui agents-md

Download React docs to a specific file:

heroui agents-md --react --output AGENTS.md

Download Native or migration docs:

heroui agents-md --native --output CLAUDE.md heroui agents-md --migration --output AGENTS.md

How it works:

Clones documentation from the v3 branch using git sparse-checkout Generates a compact index of doc and demo files Injects the index into your markdown file between markers ( <!-- HEROUI-REACT-AGENTS-MD-START --> / <!-- HEROUI-REACT-AGENTS-MD-END --> , and similar for Native and Migration) Adds .heroui-docs/ to .gitignore

Only one of --react , --native , or --migration can be selected at a time.

For more details, see AGENTS.md.

The agents-md command collects anonymous usage data (selection, output file names, duration, success or error). Set HEROUI_ANALYTICS_DISABLED=1 to opt out.

If you found a bug, please report it in heroui-cli Issues.