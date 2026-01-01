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MCP Server

Access HeroUI v3 documentation directly in your AI assistant

The HeroUI MCP Server gives AI assistants direct access to HeroUI v3 component documentation, making it easier to build with HeroUI in AI-powered development environments.

HeroUI v3 MCP Server

The MCP server currently supports @heroui/react v3 only and stdio transport. Published at @heroui/react-mcp on npm. View the source code on GitHub.

As we add more components to HeroUI v3, they'll be available in the MCP server too.

Quick Setup

Cursor

Install in Cursor

Or manually add to Cursor SettingsToolsMCP Servers:

.cursor/mcp.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "heroui-react": {
      "command": "npx",
      "args": ["-y", "@heroui/react-mcp@latest"]
    }
  }
}

Alternatively, add the following to your ~/.cursor/mcp.json file. To learn more, see the Cursor documentation.

Claude Code

Run this command in your terminal:

claude mcp add heroui-react -- npx -y @heroui/react-mcp@latest

Or manually add to your project's .mcp.json file:

.mcp.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "heroui-react": {
      "command": "npx",
      "args": ["-y", "@heroui/react-mcp@latest"]
    }
  }
}

After adding the configuration, restart Claude Code and run /mcp to see the HeroUI MCP server in the list. If you see Connected, you're ready to use it.

See the Claude Code MCP documentation for more details.

Windsurf

Add the HeroUI server to your project's .windsurf/mcp.json configuration file:

.windsurf/mcp.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "heroui-react": {
      "command": "npx",
      "args": ["-y", "@heroui/react-mcp@latest"]
    }
  }
}

After adding the configuration, restart Windsurf to activate the MCP server.

See the Windsurf MCP documentation for more details.

Zed

Add the HeroUI server to your settings.json configuration file. Open settings via Command Palette (zed: open settings) or use Cmd-, (Mac) / Ctrl-, (Linux):

settings.json
{
  "context_servers": {
    "heroui-react": {
      "command": "npx",
      "args": ["-y", "@heroui/react-mcp@latest"],
      "env": {}
    }
  }
}

After adding the configuration, restart Zed and open the Agent Panel settings view. Check that the indicator dot next to the heroui server is green with "Server is active" tooltip.

See the Zed MCP documentation for more details.

VS Code

To configure MCP in VS Code with GitHub Copilot, add the HeroUI server to your project's .vscode/mcp.json configuration file:

.vscode/mcp.json
{
  "servers": {
    "heroui-react": {
      "type": "stdio",
      "command": "npx",
      "args": ["-y", "@heroui/react-mcp@latest"]
    }
  }
}

After adding the configuration, open .vscode/mcp.json and click Start next to the heroui-react server.

See the VS Code MCP documentation for more details.

Codex

Add the HeroUI server to your ~/.codex/config.toml (or a project-scoped .codex/config.toml):

config.toml
[mcp_servers.heroui-react]
command = "npx"
args = ["-y", "@heroui/react-mcp@latest"]

After adding the configuration, restart Codex and run /mcp in the TUI to verify the server is active.

See the Codex MCP documentation for more details.

OpenCode

Add the HeroUI server to your project's opencode.json configuration file:

opencode.json
{
  "$schema": "https://opencode.ai/config.json",
  "mcp": {
    "heroui-react": {
      "type": "local",
      "command": ["npx", "-y", "@heroui/react-mcp@latest"]
    }
  }
}

After adding the configuration, restart OpenCode to activate the MCP server.

See the OpenCode MCP documentation for more details.

Usage

Once configured, ask your AI assistant questions like:

  • "Help me install HeroUI v3 in my Next.js/Vite/Astro app"
  • "Show me all HeroUI components"
  • "What props does the Button component have?"
  • "Give me an example of using the Card component"
  • "Get the source code for the Button component"
  • "Show me the CSS styles for Card"
  • "What are the theme variables for dark mode?"

Automatic Updates

The MCP server can help you upgrade to the latest HeroUI version:

"Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version"

Your AI assistant will automatically:

  • Compare your current version with the latest release
  • Review the changelog for breaking changes
  • Apply the necessary code updates to your project

This works for any version upgrade, whether you're updating to the latest stable or pre-release version.

Available Tools

The MCP server provides these tools to AI assistants:

ToolDescription
list_componentsList all available HeroUI v3 components
get_component_docsGet complete component documentation including anatomy, props, examples, and usage patterns for one or more components
get_component_source_codeAccess the React/TypeScript source code (.tsx files) for components
get_component_source_stylesView the CSS styles (.css files) for components
get_theme_variablesAccess theme variables for colors, typography, spacing with light/dark mode support
get_docsBrowse the full HeroUI v3 documentation including guides and principles (use path /docs/react/getting-started/quick-start for installation instructions)

Troubleshooting

Requirements: Node.js 22 or higher. The package will be automatically downloaded when using npx.

Need help? GitHub Issues | Discord Community

LLMs.txt

Enable AI assistants like Claude, Cursor, and Windsurf to understand HeroUI v3

Agent Skills

Enable AI assistants to build UIs with HeroUI v3 components

On this page

Quick SetupCursorClaude CodeWindsurfZedVS CodeCodexOpenCodeUsageAutomatic UpdatesAvailable ToolsTroubleshootingLinks