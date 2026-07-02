Frameworks
Integrate HeroUI with your framework
Next.js
1. Create a Next.js project
When prompted, select the App or Pages template. Then open your new folder and install dependencies (for example
pnpm install).
2. Use your first HeroUI component
Example:
app/page.tsx
Example:
pages/index.tsx
HeroUI v3 does not require a provider. Components work directly after installation and style import.
3 Locale Setup (Optional)
To integrate with Next.js, ensure the locale on the server matches the client.
In your root layout, determine the user's preferred language and set the
lang and
dir attributes on the
<html> element.
Create
app/provider.tsx. This should render an
I18nProvider to set the locale used by React Aria.
If you are using a Content Security Policy (CSP) with a nonce, add a
<meta property="csp-nonce"> tag to your document head, setting the content attribute to the generated nonce value. React Aria automatically reads the nonce from this tag.
Vite
1. Create a Vite project
When prompted, select the Vite template. Then open your new folder and install dependencies (for example
pnpm install).
2. Use your first HeroUI component
Example:
src/App.tsx
HeroUI v3 does not require a provider. Components work directly after installation and style import.
Next steps
- Quick Start for the fastest setup path
- Themes to customize colors and tokens
- Components to explore all available components