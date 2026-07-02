Quick Start
Get started with HeroUI v3 in minutes
Requirements
Quick Install
Prefer to let your AI assistant do it? Install the HeroUI MCP Server in your editor, then paste the prompt into your AI assistant — it will analyze your project and handle the entire setup for you.
Install HeroUI and required dependencies:
Import Styles
Add to your main CSS file
globals.css:
Import order matters. Always import
tailwindcss first.
Use Components
What's Next?
- Themes - Create and share your own themes
- Browse Components - See all available components
- Learn Styling - Customize with Tailwind CSS
- Explore Patterns - Master compound components