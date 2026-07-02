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HeroUI
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Quick Start

Get started with HeroUI v3 in minutes

Requirements

Quick Install

Prefer to let your AI assistant do it? Install the HeroUI MCP Server in your editor, then paste the prompt into your AI assistant — it will analyze your project and handle the entire setup for you.

Install HeroUI and required dependencies:

npm i @heroui/styles @heroui/react
pnpm add @heroui/styles @heroui/react
yarn add @heroui/styles @heroui/react
bun add @heroui/styles @heroui/react

Import Styles

Add to your main CSS file globals.css:

@import "tailwindcss";
@import "@heroui/styles";

Import order matters. Always import tailwindcss first.

Use Components

import { Button } from '@heroui/react';

function App() {
  return (
    <Button>
      My Button
    </Button>
  );
}

What's Next?

Introduction

An open-source UI component library for building beautiful and accessible user interfaces.

Design Principles

Core principles that guide HeroUI v3's design and development

On this page

RequirementsQuick InstallImport StylesUse ComponentsWhat's Next?