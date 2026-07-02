HeroUI uses composition patterns to create flexible, customizable components. Change the rendered element, compose components together, and maintain full control over markup.

HeroUI's variant functions are available in the @heroui/styles package, which can be used independently of React. This enables Vue, Svelte, and other frameworks to use HeroUI's design system:

// Import directly from @heroui/styles (framework-agnostic) import { buttonVariants } from '@heroui/styles' ; // Or import from @heroui/react (re-exports the same functions) import { buttonVariants } from '@heroui/react' ;

Both imports work identically. Use @heroui/styles when building for non-React frameworks or when you want to avoid pulling in React dependencies.

Apply HeroUI styles to any element using variant functions or BEM classes. Extend component styles to framework components, native HTML elements, or custom components with full type safety.

Example: Styling a Link as a Button

You can use buttonVariants to style a Link component with button styles:

import { buttonVariants } from '@heroui/styles' ; import Link from 'next/link' ; // Style a Next.js Link as a primary button < Link className = { buttonVariants ({ variant: "primary" })} href = "/about" > About </ Link > // Style a native anchor as a secondary button with custom size < a className = { buttonVariants ({ variant: "secondary" , size: "lg" })} href = "https://example.com" > External Link </ a >

Using BEM classes directly:

import Link from 'next/link' ; // Apply button styles directly using BEM classes < Link className = "button button--primary" href = "/about" > About </ Link >

Working with Compound Components

When using a custom root element instead of HeroUI's Root component, child components cannot access context slots. You can manually pass className to child components using variant functions or BEM classes:

import { Link } from '@heroui/react' ; import { linkVariants } from '@heroui/styles' ; import NextLink from 'next/link' ; // With custom root - pass className manually const slots = linkVariants (); < NextLink className = {slots. base ()} href = "/about" > About Page < Link.Icon className = {slots. icon ()} /> </ NextLink > < NextLink className = "link" href = "/about" > About Page < Link.Icon className = "link__icon" /> </ NextLink >

This approach works because HeroUI's variant functions and BEM classes can be applied to any element, giving you complete flexibility to style framework components, native elements, or custom components with HeroUI's design system.

The simplest way to style links or other elements is to apply HeroUI's BEM classes directly. This approach is straightforward and works with any framework or vanilla HTML.

With Next.js Link:

import Link from 'next/link' ; < Link className = "button button--tertiary" href = "/" > Return Home </ Link >

With native anchor:

< a className = "button button--primary" href = "/dashboard" > Go to Dashboard </ a >

Available button classes:

.button — Base button styles

— Base button styles .button--primary , .button--secondary , .button--tertiary , .button--danger , .button--ghost — Variants

, , , , — Variants .button--sm , .button--md , .button--lg — Sizes

, , — Sizes .button--icon-only — Icon-only button

This approach works because HeroUI uses BEM classes that can be applied to any element. It's perfect when you don't need the component's interactive features (like onPress handlers) and just want the visual styling.

For more control and type safety, use variant functions to apply HeroUI styles to framework-specific components or custom elements. Variant functions are available from both @heroui/styles (framework-agnostic) and @heroui/react (re-exports).

With Next.js Link:

import { Link } from '@heroui/react' ; import { linkVariants } from '@heroui/styles' ; import NextLink from 'next/link' ; const slots = linkVariants (); < NextLink className = {slots. base ()} href = "/about" > About Page < Link.Icon className = {slots. icon ()} /> </ NextLink >

With Button styles:

import { buttonVariants } from '@heroui/styles' ; import Link from 'next/link' ; < Link className = { buttonVariants ({ variant: "primary" , size: "md" })} href = "/dashboard" > Dashboard </ Link >

Available variant functions: Each component exports its variant function ( buttonVariants , chipVariants , linkVariants , spinnerVariants , and more) from @heroui/styles . Use them to apply HeroUI's design system to any element while maintaining type safety.

HeroUI components are built as compound components—they export multiple parts that work together. Use them in three flexible ways:

Option 1: Compound pattern (recommended) — Use the main component directly without .Root suffix:

import { Alert } from '@heroui/react' ; < Alert > < Alert.Icon /> < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >Success</ Alert.Title > < Alert.Description >Your changes have been saved.</ Alert.Description > </ Alert.Content > < Alert.Close /> </ Alert >

Option 2: Compound pattern with .Root — Use the .Root suffix if you prefer explicit naming:

import { Alert } from '@heroui/react' ; < Alert.Root > < Alert.Icon /> < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >Success</ Alert.Title > < Alert.Description >Your changes have been saved.</ Alert.Description > </ Alert.Content > < Alert.Close /> </ Alert.Root >

Option 3: Named exports — Import each part separately:

import { AlertRoot, AlertIcon, AlertContent, AlertTitle, AlertDescription, AlertClose } from '@heroui/react' ; < AlertRoot > < AlertIcon /> < AlertContent > < AlertTitle >Success</ AlertTitle > < AlertDescription >Your changes have been saved.</ AlertDescription > </ AlertContent > < AlertClose /> </ AlertRoot >

Mixed syntax: Mix compound and named exports in the same component:

import { Alert, AlertTitle, AlertDescription } from '@heroui/react' ; < Alert > < Alert.Icon /> < Alert.Content > < AlertTitle >Success</ AlertTitle > < AlertDescription >Your changes have been saved.</ AlertDescription > </ Alert.Content > < Alert.Close /> </ Alert >

Simple components: Simple components like Button work the same way—no .Root needed:

import { Button } from '@heroui/react' ; // Recommended - no .Root needed < Button >Click me</ Button > // Or with .Root < Button.Root >Click me</ Button.Root > // Or named export import { ButtonRoot } from '@heroui/react' ; < ButtonRoot >Click me</ ButtonRoot >

Benefits: All three patterns provide flexibility, customization, control, and consistency. Choose the pattern that fits your codebase.

You can combine variant functions from different components to create unique styles:

import { Link } from '@heroui/react' ; import { linkVariants, buttonVariants } from '@heroui/styles' ; // Link styled with button variants const buttonStyles = buttonVariants ({ variant: "tertiary" , size: "md" }); < Link className = {buttonStyles} href = "https://heroui.com" > HeroUI </ Link >

Create your own components by composing HeroUI primitives:

import { Button, Tooltip } from '@heroui/react' ; import { buttonVariants } from '@heroui/styles' ; // Link button component using variant functions function LinkButton ({ href , children , variant = "primary" , ... props }) { return ( < a href = {href} className = { buttonVariants ({ variant, ... props })} { ... props} > {children} </ a > ); } // Icon button with tooltip function IconButton ({ icon , label , ... props }) { return ( < Tooltip > < Tooltip.Trigger > < Button isIconOnly { ... props}> < Icon icon = {icon} /> </ Button > </ Tooltip.Trigger > < Tooltip.Content >{label}</ Tooltip.Content > </ Tooltip > ); }

Create custom variants by extending the component's variant function:

import type { ButtonRootProps } from "@heroui/react" ; import type { VariantProps } from "tailwind-variants" ; import { Button } from "@heroui/react" ; import { buttonVariants, tv } from "@heroui/styles" ; const myButtonVariants = tv ({ extend: buttonVariants, base: "text-md text-shadow-lg font-semibold shadow-md data-[pending=true]:opacity-40" , variants: { radius: { lg: "rounded-lg" , md: "rounded-md" , sm: "rounded-sm" , full: "rounded-full" , }, size: { sm: "h-10 px-4" , md: "h-11 px-6" , lg: "h-12 px-8" , xl: "h-13 px-10" , }, variant: { primary: "text-white dark:bg-white/10 dark:text-white dark:hover:bg-white/15" , }, }, defaultVariants: { radius: "full" , variant: "primary" , }, }); type MyButtonVariants = VariantProps < typeof myButtonVariants>; export type MyButtonProps = Omit < ButtonRootProps , "className" > & MyButtonVariants & { className ?: string }; function CustomButton ({ className , radius , variant , ... props } : MyButtonProps ) { return < Button className = { myButtonVariants ({ className, radius, variant })} { ... props} />; } export function CustomVariants () { return < CustomButton >Custom Button</ CustomButton >; }

Type references: When working with component types, use named type imports or object-style syntax.

Recommended — Named type imports:

import type { ButtonRootProps, AvatarRootProps } from "@heroui/react" ; type MyButtonProps = ButtonRootProps ; type MyAvatarProps = AvatarRootProps ;

Alternative — Object-style syntax:

import { Button, Avatar } from "@heroui/react" ; type MyButtonProps = Button [ "RootProps" ]; type MyAvatarProps = Avatar [ "RootProps" ];

Note: The namespace syntax Button.RootProps is no longer supported. Use Button["RootProps"] or named imports instead.

Use the render prop on the following components to render a custom component in place of the default DOM element.

For example, you can render a Motion button and use the state to drive an animation.

import {Button} from '@heroui/react' ; import {motion} from 'motion/react' ; < Button render = {( domProps , { isPressed }) => ( < motion.button { ... domProps} animate = {{scale: isPressed ? 0.9 : 1 }} /> )}> Press me </ Button >

The render prop is also useful for rendering link components from client-side routers, or reusing existing presentational components.

import {Link} from '@heroui/react' ; import NextLink from 'next/link' ; < Link render = {({ ref , ... domProps }) => ( < NextLink { ... domProps} ref = {ref as React . Ref < HTMLAnchorElement >} href = "/privacy-policy" /> )} > Privacy Policy </ Link >

Follow these rules to avoid breaking the behavior and accessibility of the component:

Always render the expected element type (e.g. if <button> is expected, do not render an <a> ). You will see a warning in development if a mismatch is detected.

is expected, do not render an ). You will see a warning in development if a mismatch is detected. Only render a single root DOM element (no fragments).

Always pass the provided props the underlying DOM element, merging with your own props via mergeProps as needed.

With Next.js:

Use variant functions for type-safe styling:

import { buttonVariants } from '@heroui/styles' ; import Link from 'next/link' ; < Link className = { buttonVariants ({ variant: "primary" })} href = "/dashboard" > Dashboard </ Link >

Or apply BEM classes directly (simplest):

import Link from 'next/link' ; < Link className = "button button--primary" href = "/dashboard" > Dashboard </ Link >

With React Router:

Use variant functions:

import { buttonVariants } from '@heroui/styles' ; import { Link } from 'react-router-dom' ; < Link className = { buttonVariants ({ variant: "primary" })} to = "/dashboard" > Dashboard </ Link >

Or apply BEM classes directly (simplest):

import { Link } from 'react-router-dom' ; < Link className = "button button--primary" to = "/dashboard" > Dashboard </ Link >

With Vue, Svelte, or Other Frameworks:

Since @heroui/styles has no React dependencies, you can use it directly in any framework:

< script setup > import { buttonVariants } from '@heroui/styles' ; const primaryButton = buttonVariants ({ variant: "primary" }); </ script > < template > < button : class = " primaryButton " >Click me</ button > </ template >