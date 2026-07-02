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Agent Skills

Enable AI assistants to build UIs with HeroUI v3 components

HeroUI Skills give your AI assistant comprehensive knowledge of HeroUI v3 components, patterns, and best practices.

HeroUI v3 MCP Server

Installation

curl -fsSL https://heroui.com/install | bash -s heroui-react

Or using the skills package:

npx skills add heroui-inc/heroui

Support Claude Code, Cursor, OpenCode and more.

Usage

Skills are automatically discovered by your AI assistant, or call it directly using /heroui-react command.

Simply ask your AI assistant to:

  • Build components using HeroUI v3
  • Create pages with HeroUI components
  • Customize themes and styles
  • Access component documentation

For more complex use cases, use the MCP Server which provides real-time access to component documentation and source code.

What's Included

  • HeroUI v3 installation guide
  • All HeroUI v3 components with props, examples, and usage patterns
  • Theming and styling guidelines
  • Design principles and composition patterns

Structure

skills/heroui-react/
├── SKILL.md              # Main skill documentation
├── LICENSE.txt           # Apache License 2.0
└── scripts/              # Utility scripts
    ├── list_components.mjs
    ├── get_component_docs.mjs
    ├── get_source.mjs
    ├── get_styles.mjs
    ├── get_theme.mjs
    └── get_docs.mjs

MCP Server

Access HeroUI v3 documentation directly in your AI assistant

AGENTS.md

Download HeroUI v3 React documentation for AI coding agents

On this page

InstallationUsageWhat's IncludedStructureRelated Documentation