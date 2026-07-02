Agent Skills
Enable AI assistants to build UIs with HeroUI v3 components
HeroUI Skills give your AI assistant comprehensive knowledge of HeroUI v3 components, patterns, and best practices.
Installation
Or using the skills package:
Support Claude Code, Cursor, OpenCode and more.
Usage
Skills are automatically discovered by your AI assistant, or call it directly using
/heroui-react command.
Simply ask your AI assistant to:
- Build components using HeroUI v3
- Create pages with HeroUI components
- Customize themes and styles
- Access component documentation
For more complex use cases, use the MCP Server which provides real-time access to component documentation and source code.
What's Included
- HeroUI v3 installation guide
- All HeroUI v3 components with props, examples, and usage patterns
- Theming and styling guidelines
- Design principles and composition patterns
Structure
Related Documentation
- Agent Skills Specification - Learn about the Agent Skills format
- Claude Agent Skills - Claude's Skills documentation
- Cursor Skills - Using Skills in Cursor
- OpenCode Skills - Using Skills in OpenCode