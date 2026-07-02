Agent Skills

Enable AI assistants to build UIs with HeroUI v3 components

HeroUI Skills give your AI assistant comprehensive knowledge of HeroUI v3 components, patterns, and best practices.

curl -fsSL https://heroui.com/install | bash -s heroui-react

Or using the skills package:

npx skills add heroui-inc/heroui

Support Claude Code, Cursor, OpenCode and more.

Skills are automatically discovered by your AI assistant, or call it directly using /heroui-react command.

Simply ask your AI assistant to:

Build components using HeroUI v3

Create pages with HeroUI components

Customize themes and styles

Access component documentation

For more complex use cases, use the MCP Server which provides real-time access to component documentation and source code.

HeroUI v3 installation guide

All HeroUI v3 components with props, examples, and usage patterns

Theming and styling guidelines

Design principles and composition patterns