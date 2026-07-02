Below are three approaches for AI assistants to access migration documentation. We recommend using the HeroUI Migration MCP server and leveraging its prompts and tools, but all options provide agents with the complete documentation.

Feature MCP Server Agent Skills AGENTS.md Data source Remote endpoints Remote endpoints Local files Access method MCP tools Script files Local file reads Setup MCP config Install command heroui-cli command Updates Real-time Real-time Manual Offline ❌ ❌ ✅ Tools MCP tools + prompts Scripts ❌ Guide MCP Server → Agent Skills → AGENTS.md →

Dependencies : Update React to v19+, HeroUI packages to v3, Tailwind CSS to v4, remove Framer Motion

: Update React to v19+, HeroUI packages to v3, Tailwind CSS to v4, remove Framer Motion No Provider Required : v3 removes the need for HeroUIProvider

: v3 removes the need for Component API Updates : Many components use React Aria Components patterns

: Many components use React Aria Components patterns Compound Components : New compound component patterns for better customization. See individual component guides for details.

: New compound component patterns for better customization. See individual component guides for details. Hooks Removed : v2 component hooks like useSwitch or useInput are removed - use compound components instead. useDisclosure is replaced with useOverlayState . See the Hooks Migration Guide for details.

: v2 component hooks like or are removed - use compound components instead. is replaced with . See the Hooks Migration Guide for details. Configuration : Remove heroui() plugin from Tailwind config, update CSS imports, remove hero.ts file

: Remove plugin from Tailwind config, update CSS imports, remove file Item identity: Collection items (Dropdown, Listbox, Select, Accordion, etc.) now use id and textValue in v3; keep React's key for lists.

In v2, collection components (Dropdown, Listbox, Select, Accordion, etc.) used React's key as the item identity. The same value drove both React's list reconciliation and the component's selection/expand state. In v3, which uses React Aria Components, those roles are split:

id — v3 uses an explicit id prop on each item for selection state, focus, and callbacks (e.g. selectedKeys , expandedKeys , onSelectionChange ). Use the same (or equivalent) value you used for key in v2 so that state and callbacks continue to refer to the correct item.

— v3 uses an explicit prop on each item for selection state, focus, and callbacks (e.g. , , ). Use the same (or equivalent) value you used for in v2 so that state and callbacks continue to refer to the correct item. textValue — v3 requires textValue on items when the visible content is not plain text (e.g. when using Label , icons, or Description ). It is used for screen reader announcements and type-ahead.

— v3 requires on items when the visible content is not plain text (e.g. when using , icons, or ). It is used for screen reader announcements and type-ahead. key — Keep using React's key on list items. It is still required for React's reconciliation and is independent of id .

When migrating: add id (and textValue where needed) for v3's API, but keep key for React.

HeroUI v2 and v3 cannot coexist in the same project without special setup. You have two migration approaches to choose from:

Best for: Projects that can dedicate focused time to complete migration in one go.

How it works:

Migrate all component code first (project will be broken during this phase)

Switch dependencies to v3

Complete styling migration

Advantages:

Simpler setup - no complex coexistence configuration

Cleaner transition - only one version active at a time

Supported by Migration MCP prompts

Disadvantages:

Project is broken during migration

All components should be migrated before switching dependencies

Get started: Full Migration Guide

Best for: Projects that need to stay functional during migration, teams migrating gradually over time, large codebases migrating feature-by-feature.

How it works:

Set up coexistence using pnpm aliases or component packages

Migrate components one-by-one while keeping project functional

Complete migration and remove v2 dependencies

Advantages:

Project remains functional during migration

Can migrate gradually over time

Can test v3 components alongside v2

Disadvantages:

More complex initial setup

Potential styling conflicts

Requires managing two versions simultaneously

Get started: Incremental Migration Guide

Hooks Migration Guide : Detailed guide for migrating hooks from v2 to v3

: Detailed guide for migrating hooks from v2 to v3 Styling Migration Guide: Comprehensive guide for updating utility classes, color tokens, and component styling

If you encounter issues during migration: