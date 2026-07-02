Migration
Complete guide to migrate your HeroUI v2 application to v3
For AI Assistants
Below are three approaches for AI assistants to access migration documentation. We recommend using the HeroUI Migration MCP server and leveraging its prompts and tools, but all options provide agents with the complete documentation.
|Feature
|MCP Server
|Agent Skills
|AGENTS.md
|Data source
|Remote endpoints
|Remote endpoints
|Local files
|Access method
|MCP tools
|Script files
|Local file reads
|Setup
|MCP config
|Install command
heroui-cli command
|Updates
|Real-time
|Real-time
|Manual
|Offline
|❌
|❌
|✅
|Tools
|MCP tools + prompts
|Scripts
|❌
|Guide
|MCP Server →
|Agent Skills →
|AGENTS.md →
Major Changes
- Dependencies: Update React to v19+, HeroUI packages to v3, Tailwind CSS to v4, remove Framer Motion
- No Provider Required: v3 removes the need for
HeroUIProvider
- Component API Updates: Many components use React Aria Components patterns
- Compound Components: New compound component patterns for better customization. See individual component guides for details.
- Hooks Removed: v2 component hooks like
useSwitchor
useInputare removed - use compound components instead.
useDisclosureis replaced with
useOverlayState. See the Hooks Migration Guide for details.
- Configuration: Remove
heroui()plugin from Tailwind config, update CSS imports, remove
hero.tsfile
- Item identity: Collection items (Dropdown, Listbox, Select, Accordion, etc.) now use
idand
textValuein v3; keep React's
keyfor lists.
Item identity and accessibility (key, id, textValue)
In v2, collection components (Dropdown, Listbox, Select, Accordion, etc.) used React's
key as the item identity. The same value drove both React's list reconciliation and the component's selection/expand state. In v3, which uses React Aria Components, those roles are split:
id— v3 uses an explicit
idprop on each item for selection state, focus, and callbacks (e.g.
selectedKeys,
expandedKeys,
onSelectionChange). Use the same (or equivalent) value you used for
keyin v2 so that state and callbacks continue to refer to the correct item.
textValue— v3 requires
textValueon items when the visible content is not plain text (e.g. when using
Label, icons, or
Description). It is used for screen reader announcements and type-ahead.
key— Keep using React's
keyon list items. It is still required for React's reconciliation and is independent of
id.
When migrating: add
id (and
textValue where needed) for v3's API, but keep
key for React.
Migration Strategies
HeroUI v2 and v3 cannot coexist in the same project without special setup. You have two migration approaches to choose from:
Full Migration
Best for: Projects that can dedicate focused time to complete migration in one go.
How it works:
- Migrate all component code first (project will be broken during this phase)
- Switch dependencies to v3
- Complete styling migration
Advantages:
- Simpler setup - no complex coexistence configuration
- Cleaner transition - only one version active at a time
- Supported by Migration MCP prompts
Disadvantages:
- Project is broken during migration
- All components should be migrated before switching dependencies
Get started: Full Migration Guide
Incremental Migration
Best for: Projects that need to stay functional during migration, teams migrating gradually over time, large codebases migrating feature-by-feature.
How it works:
- Set up coexistence using pnpm aliases or component packages
- Migrate components one-by-one while keeping project functional
- Complete migration and remove v2 dependencies
Advantages:
- Project remains functional during migration
- Can migrate gradually over time
- Can test v3 components alongside v2
Disadvantages:
- More complex initial setup
- Potential styling conflicts
- Requires managing two versions simultaneously
Get started: Incremental Migration Guide
Component Migration Reference
Use the table below to quickly find migration guidance for each component. Use the link in the "Migration Guide" column to jump to detailed migration instructions.
Component Development Status: Components marked with 🔄 In Progress or 📋 Planned are still being developed. Check the Roadmap for the task status. Guides for these components will be available once development is finished.
|v2 Component
|v3 Component
|Status
|Migration Guide
|Accordion
|Accordion
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Alert
|Alert
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Autocomplete
|ComboBox
|✅ Renamed
|View guide →
|Avatar
|Avatar
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Badge
|Badge
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Breadcrumbs
|Breadcrumbs
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Button
|Button
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|ButtonGroup
|ButtonGroup
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Calendar
|Calendar
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Card
|Card
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Checkbox
|Checkbox
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|CheckboxGroup
|CheckboxGroup
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Chip
|Chip
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Code
|❌
|❌ Removed
|View guide →
|DateInput
|DateField
|✅ Renamed
|View guide →
|DatePicker
|DatePicker
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|DateRangePicker
|DateRangePicker
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|TimeInput
|TimeField
|✅ Renamed
|View guide →
|Divider
|Separator
|✅ Renamed
|View guide →
|Drawer
|Drawer
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Dropdown
|Dropdown
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Form
|Form
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Image
|❌
|❌ Removed
|View guide →
|Input
|TextField, Input, InputGroup
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|InputOTP
|InputOTP
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Kbd
|Kbd
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Link
|Link
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Listbox
|ListBox
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Modal
|Modal
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Navbar
|❌
|❌ Removed
|View guide →
|NumberInput
|NumberField
|✅ Renamed
|View guide →
|Pagination
|Pagination
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Popover
|Popover
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Progress
|ProgressBar
|✅ Renamed
|View guide →
|CircularProgress
|ProgressCircle
|✅ Renamed
|View guide →
|Radio
|Radio
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|RadioGroup
|RadioGroup
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|RangeCalendar
|RangeCalendar
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Ripple
|❌
|❌ Removed
|See Button ripple →
|ScrollShadow
|ScrollShadow
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Select
|Select
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Skeleton
|Skeleton
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Slider
|Slider
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Snippet
|❌
|❌ Removed
|View guide →
|Spacer
|❌
|❌ Removed
|View guide →
|Spinner
|Spinner
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Switch
|Switch
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Table
|Table
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Tabs
|Tabs
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Toast
|Toast
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|Tooltip
|Tooltip
|✅ Available
|View guide →
|User
|❌
|❌ Removed
|View guide →
New Components in v3
v3 introduces a number of new components not available in v2:
|Component
|Purpose
|Documentation
|TextField
|Enhanced text input with label and description support
|View docs →
|TextArea
|Multi-line text input component
|View docs →
|AlertDialog
|Modal dialog for confirmations and alerts
|View docs →
|Label
|Accessible form label component
|View docs →
|Description
|Helper text for form fields
|View docs →
|FieldError
|Form field error message display
|View docs →
|Fieldset
|Group related form fields
|View docs →
|InputGroup
|Compose multiple inputs together
|View docs →
|Surface
|Container component with elevation styles
|View docs →
|Disclosure
|Expandable/collapsible content sections
|View docs →
|DisclosureGroup
|Compound component for multiple disclosure sections
|View docs →
|SearchField
|Search input with clear button and optional loading state
|View docs →
|DateField
|Date input with calendar picker
|View docs →
|TimeField
|Time input component
|View docs →
|Tag, TagGroup
|Tags and tag group for selection or display
|View docs →
|ColorPicker
|Color selection (ColorArea, ColorField, ColorSlider, ColorSwatch, ColorSwatchPicker)
|View docs →
|CloseButton
|Dismiss or close trigger button
|View docs →
|ErrorMessage
|Form field error display (React Aria integration)
|View docs →
Additional Migration Guides
- Hooks Migration Guide: Detailed guide for migrating hooks from v2 to v3
- Styling Migration Guide: Comprehensive guide for updating utility classes, color tokens, and component styling
Getting Help
If you encounter issues during migration:
- Check the v3 documentation
- Review component-specific migration guides
- Check the GitHub Discussions
- Join the Discord community