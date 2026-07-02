Migration guide for Listbox (renamed to ListBox with a capital "B") from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the
v3 ListBox documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
In v2, Listbox used separate components:
import { Listbox, ListboxItem, ListboxSection } from "@heroui/react" ;
export default function App () {
return (
< Listbox >
< ListboxItem key = "1" >Item 1</ ListboxItem >
</ Listbox >
); }
In v3, ListBox uses compound components:
import { ListBox, Label } from "@heroui/react" ;
export default function App () {
return (
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Item id = "1" textValue = "Item 1" >
< Label >Item 1</ Label >
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox >
); }
v2:
Listbox,
ListboxItem,
ListboxSection
v3:
ListBox,
ListBox.Item,
ListBox.Section
v2: React's
key was used for both list reconciliation and item identity (selection, focus).
v3: Use
id for state/focus and
textValue for accessibility (when content isn't plain text); keep React's
key on items in lists.
v2 Prop v3 Location Notes
key (for state)
ListBox.Item
Use
id for item identity (state)
-
textValue (on ListBox.Item)
For accessibility (type-ahead)
variant,
color
variant on
ListBox or
ListBox.Item
Simplified to
"default" |
"danger" (no
color prop)
onAction
ListBox
Callback fired when an item is pressed (
(key: Key) => void)
disabledKeys
ListBox
Same — set of keys for items that should be non-interactive
startContent,
endContent
- Place icons manually in item content
description
Description
Use
Description component
title (on Section)
Header
Use
Header component
topContent,
bottomContent
- Removed (handle separately)
itemClasses,
classNames
- Use
className on parts
hideSelectedIcon
- Omit
ListBox.ItemIndicator
disableAnimation
- Removed
isVirtualized,
virtualization
React Aria
Virtualizer
Use React Aria's
<Virtualizer> wrapper (see example below)
selectedKeys
ListBox
Same (uses
Selection type Set)
v2 v3
import { useState } from "react" ;
{ /* Single selection */ }
const [ singleSelected , setSingleSelected ] = useState ( new Set ([ "text" ]));
< Listbox
selectedKeys = {singleSelected}
selectionMode = "single"
onSelectionChange = {setSingleSelected}
>
< ListboxItem key = "text" >Text</ ListboxItem >
< ListboxItem key = "number" >Number</ ListboxItem >
</ Listbox >
{ /* Multiple selection */ }
const [ multiSelected , setMultiSelected ] = useState ( new Set ([ "text" ]));
< Listbox
selectedKeys = {multiSelected}
selectionMode = "multiple"
onSelectionChange = {setMultiSelected}
>
< ListboxItem key = "text" >Text</ ListboxItem >
< ListboxItem key = "number" >Number</ ListboxItem > </ Listbox >
import { useState } from "react" ;
import type { Selection } from "@heroui/react" ;
{ /* Single selection */ }
const [ singleSelected , setSingleSelected ] = useState < Selection >( new Set ([ "text" ]));
< ListBox
selectedKeys = {singleSelected}
selectionMode = "single"
onSelectionChange = {setSingleSelected}
>
< ListBox.Item id = "text" textValue = "Text" >
< Label >Text</ Label >
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
< ListBox.Item id = "number" textValue = "Number" >
< Label >Number</ Label >
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox >
{ /* Multiple selection */ }
const [ multiSelected , setMultiSelected ] = useState < Selection >( new Set ([ "text" ]));
< ListBox
selectedKeys = {multiSelected}
selectionMode = "multiple"
onSelectionChange = {setMultiSelected}
>
< ListBox.Item id = "text" textValue = "Text" >
< Label >Text</ Label >
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
< ListBox.Item id = "number" textValue = "Number" >
< Label >Number</ Label >
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox >
v2 v3
< ListboxItem
key = "new"
description = "Create a new file"
>
New file </ ListboxItem >
import { Description, Label } from "@heroui/react" ;
< ListBox.Item id = "new" textValue = "New file" >
< Label >New file</ Label >
< Description >Create a new file</ Description > </ ListBox.Item >
v2 v3
< ListboxItem
key = "new"
startContent = {< AddIcon />}
>
New file </ ListboxItem >
< ListBox.Item id = "new" textValue = "New file" >
< AddIcon />
< Label >New file</ Label > </ ListBox.Item >
v2 v3
< Listbox >
< ListboxSection title = "Actions" >
< ListboxItem key = "new" >New file</ ListboxItem >
< ListboxItem key = "edit" >Edit file</ ListboxItem >
</ ListboxSection >
< ListboxSection title = "Danger zone" >
< ListboxItem key = "delete" >Delete</ ListboxItem >
</ ListboxSection > </ Listbox >
import { Header, Label, Separator } from "@heroui/react" ;
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Section >
< Header >Actions</ Header >
< ListBox.Item id = "new" textValue = "New file" >
< Label >New file</ Label >
</ ListBox.Item >
< ListBox.Item id = "edit" textValue = "Edit file" >
< Label >Edit file</ Label >
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox.Section >
< Separator />
< ListBox.Section >
< Header >Danger zone</ Header >
< ListBox.Item id = "delete" textValue = "Delete" variant = "danger" >
< Label >Delete</ Label >
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox.Section > </ ListBox >
v2 v3
< ListboxItem
key = "1"
selectedIcon = {< CustomCheckIcon />}
>
Item 1 </ ListboxItem >
< ListBox.Item id = "1" textValue = "Item 1" >
< Label >Item 1</ Label >
< ListBox.ItemIndicator >
{({ isSelected }) =>
isSelected ? < CustomCheckIcon /> : null
}
</ ListBox.ItemIndicator > </ ListBox.Item >
In v3, both
ListBox and
ListBox.Item accept a
variant prop with values
"default" (default) or
"danger". Setting
variant on the root
ListBox applies to all items; setting it on an individual
ListBox.Item overrides the root value for that item.
{ /* Root-level variant — all items inherit "danger" styling */ }
< ListBox variant = "danger" >
< ListBox.Item id = "delete" textValue = "Delete" >
< Label >Delete</ Label >
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox >
{ /* Per-item variant */ }
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Item id = "edit" textValue = "Edit" >
< Label >Edit</ Label >
</ ListBox.Item >
< ListBox.Item id = "delete" textValue = "Delete" variant = "danger" >
< Label >Delete</ Label >
</ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox >
The
onAction callback is fired when an item is pressed (click or Enter). It receives the item's
id as a
Key.
< ListBox onAction = {( key ) => alert ( `Action on ${ key }` )}>
< ListBox.Item id = "copy" textValue = "Copy" >
< Label >Copy</ Label >
</ ListBox.Item >
< ListBox.Item id = "paste" textValue = "Paste" >
< Label >Paste</ Label >
</ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox >
Use
disabledKeys to make specific items non-interactive:
< ListBox disabledKeys = { new Set ([ "paste" ])}>
< ListBox.Item id = "copy" textValue = "Copy" >
< Label >Copy</ Label >
</ ListBox.Item >
< ListBox.Item id = "paste" textValue = "Paste" >
< Label >Paste</ Label >
</ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox >
ListBox.Item supports render props, giving you access to the current interaction state. The available render prop values are
isSelected,
isFocused,
isDisabled, and
isPressed:
< ListBox selectionMode = "single" >
< ListBox.Item id = "item1" textValue = "Item 1" >
{({ isSelected , isFocused , isDisabled , isPressed }) => (
<>
< Label className = {isSelected ? "font-bold" : "" }>Item 1</ Label >
{isSelected && < ListBox.ItemIndicator />}
</>
)}
</ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox >
Virtualization is
still supported in v3 via React Aria's
<Virtualizer> component. Wrap your
ListBox items with
Virtualizer for efficient rendering of large lists:
import {Virtualizer} from "react-aria-components" ;
< ListBox
aria-label = "Large list"
items = {items}
selectionMode = "multiple"
>
< Virtualizer >
{( item ) => (
< ListBox.Item id = {item.id} textValue = {item.name}>
< Label >{item.name}</ Label >
</ ListBox.Item >
)}
</ Virtualizer > </ ListBox >
The v3 ListBox follows this structure:
ListBox (Root)
├── ListBox.Item
│ ├── Icon (optional, manual placement)
│ ├── Label (required)
│ ├── Description (optional)
│ └── ListBox.ItemIndicator (optional)
└── ListBox.Section (optional)
├── Header (optional) └── ListBox.Item
Component Naming:
Listbox →
ListBox,
ListboxItem →
ListBox.Item,
ListboxSection →
ListBox.Section
Item Structure: Must use
Label,
Description,
ListBox.ItemIndicator components
Icons: Manual placement instead of
startContent/
endContent props
Sections: Use
Header component instead of
title prop
Variant Prop:
variant and
color replaced by a single
variant prop (
"default" |
"danger") on both
ListBox and
ListBox.Item
onAction: New
onAction callback on
ListBox for item press handling
disabledKeys: Supported on
ListBox to disable specific items
Render Props:
ListBox.Item provides
isSelected,
isFocused,
isDisabled,
isPressed via render props
Content Props Removed:
topContent,
bottomContent - handle separately
Virtualization: Still supported via React Aria's
<Virtualizer> component (replaces
isVirtualized prop)
Selection Type: Uses
Selection type (Set) instead of arrays