Migration guide for Listbox (renamed to ListBox with a capital "B") from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 ListBox documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Listbox used separate components:

import { Listbox, ListboxItem, ListboxSection } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Listbox > < ListboxItem key = "1" >Item 1</ ListboxItem > </ Listbox > ); }

In v3, ListBox uses compound components:

import { ListBox, Label } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "1" textValue = "Item 1" > < Label >Item 1</ Label > </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > ); }

v2: Listbox , ListboxItem , ListboxSection

v3: ListBox , ListBox.Item , ListBox.Section

v2: React's key was used for both list reconciliation and item identity (selection, focus).

v3: Use id for state/focus and textValue for accessibility (when content isn't plain text); keep React's key on items in lists.

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes key (for state) ListBox.Item Use id for item identity (state) - textValue (on ListBox.Item) For accessibility (type-ahead) variant , color variant on ListBox or ListBox.Item Simplified to "default" | "danger" (no color prop) onAction ListBox Callback fired when an item is pressed ( (key: Key) => void ) disabledKeys ListBox Same — set of keys for items that should be non-interactive startContent , endContent - Place icons manually in item content description Description Use Description component title (on Section) Header Use Header component topContent , bottomContent - Removed (handle separately) itemClasses , classNames - Use className on parts hideSelectedIcon - Omit ListBox.ItemIndicator disableAnimation - Removed isVirtualized , virtualization React Aria Virtualizer Use React Aria's <Virtualizer> wrapper (see example below) selectedKeys ListBox Same (uses Selection type Set)

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; { /* Single selection */ } const [ singleSelected , setSingleSelected ] = useState ( new Set ([ "text" ])); < Listbox selectedKeys = {singleSelected} selectionMode = "single" onSelectionChange = {setSingleSelected} > < ListboxItem key = "text" >Text</ ListboxItem > < ListboxItem key = "number" >Number</ ListboxItem > </ Listbox > { /* Multiple selection */ } const [ multiSelected , setMultiSelected ] = useState ( new Set ([ "text" ])); < Listbox selectedKeys = {multiSelected} selectionMode = "multiple" onSelectionChange = {setMultiSelected} > < ListboxItem key = "text" >Text</ ListboxItem > < ListboxItem key = "number" >Number</ ListboxItem > </ Listbox > import { useState } from "react" ; import type { Selection } from "@heroui/react" ; { /* Single selection */ } const [ singleSelected , setSingleSelected ] = useState < Selection >( new Set ([ "text" ])); < ListBox selectedKeys = {singleSelected} selectionMode = "single" onSelectionChange = {setSingleSelected} > < ListBox.Item id = "text" textValue = "Text" > < Label >Text</ Label > < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "number" textValue = "Number" > < Label >Number</ Label > < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > { /* Multiple selection */ } const [ multiSelected , setMultiSelected ] = useState < Selection >( new Set ([ "text" ])); < ListBox selectedKeys = {multiSelected} selectionMode = "multiple" onSelectionChange = {setMultiSelected} > < ListBox.Item id = "text" textValue = "Text" > < Label >Text</ Label > < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "number" textValue = "Number" > < Label >Number</ Label > < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox >

v2 v3 < ListboxItem key = "new" description = "Create a new file" > New file </ ListboxItem > import { Description, Label } from "@heroui/react" ; < ListBox.Item id = "new" textValue = "New file" > < Label >New file</ Label > < Description >Create a new file</ Description > </ ListBox.Item >

v2 v3 < ListboxItem key = "new" startContent = {< AddIcon />} > New file </ ListboxItem > < ListBox.Item id = "new" textValue = "New file" > < AddIcon /> < Label >New file</ Label > </ ListBox.Item >

v2 v3 < Listbox > < ListboxSection title = "Actions" > < ListboxItem key = "new" >New file</ ListboxItem > < ListboxItem key = "edit" >Edit file</ ListboxItem > </ ListboxSection > < ListboxSection title = "Danger zone" > < ListboxItem key = "delete" >Delete</ ListboxItem > </ ListboxSection > </ Listbox > import { Header, Label, Separator } from "@heroui/react" ; < ListBox > < ListBox.Section > < Header >Actions</ Header > < ListBox.Item id = "new" textValue = "New file" > < Label >New file</ Label > </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "edit" textValue = "Edit file" > < Label >Edit file</ Label > </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox.Section > < Separator /> < ListBox.Section > < Header >Danger zone</ Header > < ListBox.Item id = "delete" textValue = "Delete" variant = "danger" > < Label >Delete</ Label > </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox.Section > </ ListBox >

v2 v3 < ListboxItem key = "1" selectedIcon = {< CustomCheckIcon />} > Item 1 </ ListboxItem > < ListBox.Item id = "1" textValue = "Item 1" > < Label >Item 1</ Label > < ListBox.ItemIndicator > {({ isSelected }) => isSelected ? < CustomCheckIcon /> : null } </ ListBox.ItemIndicator > </ ListBox.Item >

In v3, both ListBox and ListBox.Item accept a variant prop with values "default" (default) or "danger" . Setting variant on the root ListBox applies to all items; setting it on an individual ListBox.Item overrides the root value for that item.

{ /* Root-level variant — all items inherit "danger" styling */ } < ListBox variant = "danger" > < ListBox.Item id = "delete" textValue = "Delete" > < Label >Delete</ Label > </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > { /* Per-item variant */ } < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "edit" textValue = "Edit" > < Label >Edit</ Label > </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "delete" textValue = "Delete" variant = "danger" > < Label >Delete</ Label > </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox >

The onAction callback is fired when an item is pressed (click or Enter). It receives the item's id as a Key .

< ListBox onAction = {( key ) => alert ( `Action on ${ key }` )}> < ListBox.Item id = "copy" textValue = "Copy" > < Label >Copy</ Label > </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "paste" textValue = "Paste" > < Label >Paste</ Label > </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox >

Use disabledKeys to make specific items non-interactive:

< ListBox disabledKeys = { new Set ([ "paste" ])}> < ListBox.Item id = "copy" textValue = "Copy" > < Label >Copy</ Label > </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "paste" textValue = "Paste" > < Label >Paste</ Label > </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox >

ListBox.Item supports render props, giving you access to the current interaction state. The available render prop values are isSelected , isFocused , isDisabled , and isPressed :

< ListBox selectionMode = "single" > < ListBox.Item id = "item1" textValue = "Item 1" > {({ isSelected , isFocused , isDisabled , isPressed }) => ( <> < Label className = {isSelected ? "font-bold" : "" }>Item 1</ Label > {isSelected && < ListBox.ItemIndicator />} </> )} </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox >

Virtualization is still supported in v3 via React Aria's <Virtualizer> component. Wrap your ListBox items with Virtualizer for efficient rendering of large lists:

import {Virtualizer} from "react-aria-components" ; < ListBox aria-label = "Large list" items = {items} selectionMode = "multiple" > < Virtualizer > {( item ) => ( < ListBox.Item id = {item.id} textValue = {item.name}> < Label >{item.name}</ Label > </ ListBox.Item > )} </ Virtualizer > </ ListBox >

The v3 ListBox follows this structure:

ListBox (Root) ├── ListBox.Item │ ├── Icon (optional, manual placement) │ ├── Label (required) │ ├── Description (optional) │ └── ListBox.ItemIndicator (optional) └── ListBox.Section (optional) ├── Header (optional) └── ListBox.Item