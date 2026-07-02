AGENTS.md
Download HeroUI v2 to v3 migration docs for AI coding agents
Download HeroUI v2 to v3 migration documentation directly into your project for AI assistants to reference.
Note: The
agents-md --migration command downloads migration docs only. Use
--react for component documentation. Only one library option is supported at a time.
Usage
Or specify output file:
What It Does
- Downloads migration docs to
.heroui-docs/migration/
- Generates an index in
AGENTS.mdor
CLAUDE.mdwith migration-specific content
- Includes workflow guides (full and incremental), component migration guides, hooks, and styling
- Adds
.heroui-docs/to
.gitignoreautomatically
Options
--migration- Download migration docs only (v2 to v3)
--output <files...>- Target file(s) (e.g.,
AGENTS.mdor
AGENTS.md CLAUDE.md)
--ssh- Use SSH for git clone
Requirements
Migration docs are useful for any project migrating from HeroUI v2 to v3. The target project needs:
- Tailwind CSS >= v4
- React >= 19.0.0 (for v3)
@heroui/reactor
@heroui/styles(after migration)
Links
- GitHub Repository
- Discord Community
- AGENTS.md - Learn about the AGENTS.md format
- CLAUDE.md - Claude equivalent of AGENTS.md
- AGENTS.md vs Skills - AGENTS.md performance