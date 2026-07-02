Download HeroUI v2 to v3 migration documentation directly into your project for AI assistants to reference.

Note: The agents-md --migration command downloads migration docs only. Use --react for component documentation. Only one library option is supported at a time.

npx heroui-cli@latest agents-md --migration

Or specify output file:

npx heroui-cli@latest agents-md --migration --output AGENTS.md

Downloads migration docs to .heroui-docs/migration/

Generates an index in AGENTS.md or CLAUDE.md with migration-specific content

or with migration-specific content Includes workflow guides (full and incremental), component migration guides, hooks, and styling

Adds .heroui-docs/ to .gitignore automatically

--migration - Download migration docs only (v2 to v3)

- Download migration docs only (v2 to v3) --output <files...> - Target file(s) (e.g., AGENTS.md or AGENTS.md CLAUDE.md )

- Target file(s) (e.g., or ) --ssh - Use SSH for git clone

Migration docs are useful for any project migrating from HeroUI v2 to v3. The target project needs: