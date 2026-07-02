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AGENTS.md

Download HeroUI v2 to v3 migration docs for AI coding agents

Download HeroUI v2 to v3 migration documentation directly into your project for AI assistants to reference.

Note: The agents-md --migration command downloads migration docs only. Use --react for component documentation. Only one library option is supported at a time.

Usage

npx heroui-cli@latest agents-md --migration

Or specify output file:

npx heroui-cli@latest agents-md --migration --output AGENTS.md

What It Does

  • Downloads migration docs to .heroui-docs/migration/
  • Generates an index in AGENTS.md or CLAUDE.md with migration-specific content
  • Includes workflow guides (full and incremental), component migration guides, hooks, and styling
  • Adds .heroui-docs/ to .gitignore automatically

Options

  • --migration - Download migration docs only (v2 to v3)
  • --output <files...> - Target file(s) (e.g., AGENTS.md or AGENTS.md CLAUDE.md)
  • --ssh - Use SSH for git clone

Requirements

Migration docs are useful for any project migrating from HeroUI v2 to v3. The target project needs:

  • Tailwind CSS >= v4
  • React >= 19.0.0 (for v3)
  • @heroui/react or @heroui/styles (after migration)

Agent Skills

Enable AI assistants to migrate HeroUI v2 to v3

Full Migration

Step-by-step guide for migrating HeroUI v2 to v3 using full migration approach

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