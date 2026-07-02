Migration guide for User from HeroUI v2 to v3

The User component has been removed in HeroUI v3. Compose user displays manually using Avatar and text elements with Tailwind CSS classes.

v2: <User> component from @heroui/react

v3: Manual composition using Avatar + text elements

The v2 User component had the following features that need to be replaced:

v2 Feature v3 Equivalent Notes name prop Text element Render name as text or heading description prop Text element Render description as text avatarProps prop Avatar component Use v3 Avatar component directly isFocusable prop Manual focus handling Add tabIndex and focus styles if needed classNames prop Tailwind classes Apply classes directly to elements

In v2, User was a convenience component combining Avatar with name:

import { User } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < User name = "Junior Garcia" avatarProps = {{ src: "https://example.com/avatar.jpg" , }} /> ); }

In v3, compose user displays manually using Avatar and text elements:

import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < div className = "inline-flex items-center gap-2" > < Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "https://example.com/avatar.jpg" alt = "Junior Garcia" /> < Avatar.Fallback >JG</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < span className = "text-sm" >Junior Garcia</ span > </ div > ); }

v2 v3 import { User } from "@heroui/react" ; < User name = "Junior Garcia" description = "Software Engineer" avatarProps = {{ src: "https://example.com/avatar.jpg" , }} /> import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react" ; < div className = "inline-flex items-center gap-2" > < Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "https://example.com/avatar.jpg" alt = "Junior Garcia" /> < Avatar.Fallback >JG</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < div className = "flex flex-col items-start" > < span className = "text-sm" >Junior Garcia</ span > < span className = "text-xs text-muted" >Software Engineer</ span > </ div > </ div >

v2 v3 import { User } from "@heroui/react" ; < User name = "Junior Garcia" avatarProps = {{ name: "Junior Garcia" , getInitials : ( name ) => name . split ( " " ) . map (( n ) => n[ 0 ]) . join ( "" ), }} /> import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react" ; function getInitials ( name : string ) { return name . split ( " " ) . map (( n ) => n[ 0 ]) . join ( "" ); } < div className = "inline-flex items-center gap-2" > < Avatar > < Avatar.Fallback >{ getInitials ( "Junior Garcia" )}</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < span className = "text-sm" >Junior Garcia</ span > </ div >

v2 v3 import { User, Link } from "@heroui/react" ; < User name = "Junior Garcia" description = { < Link href = "https://x.com/jrgarciadev" size = "sm" > @jrgarciadev </ Link > } avatarProps = {{ src: "https://example.com/avatar.jpg" , }} /> import { Avatar, Link } from "@heroui/react" ; < div className = "inline-flex items-center gap-2" > < Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "https://example.com/avatar.jpg" alt = "Junior Garcia" /> < Avatar.Fallback >JG</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < div className = "flex flex-col items-start" > < span className = "text-sm" >Junior Garcia</ span > < Link href = "https://x.com/jrgarciadev" className = "text-xs" > @jrgarciadev </ Link > </ div > </ div >

v2 v3 import { User } from "@heroui/react" ; { /* Focusable */ } < User name = "Junior Garcia" isFocusable avatarProps = {{ src: "https://example.com/avatar.jpg" , }} /> { /* As button */ } < User as = "button" name = "Junior Garcia" avatarProps = {{ src: "https://example.com/avatar.jpg" , }} /> import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react" ; { /* Focusable */ } < button className = "inline-flex items-center gap-2 rounded-sm outline-none focus-visible:ring-2 focus-visible:ring-focus" tabIndex = { 0 } > < Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "https://example.com/avatar.jpg" alt = "Junior Garcia" /> < Avatar.Fallback >JG</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < span className = "text-sm" >Junior Garcia</ span > </ button > { /* As button */ } < button className = "inline-flex items-center gap-2 rounded-sm outline-none focus-visible:ring-2 focus-visible:ring-focus" > < Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "https://example.com/avatar.jpg" alt = "Junior Garcia" /> < Avatar.Fallback >JG</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < span className = "text-sm" >Junior Garcia</ span > </ button >

Since User displays are commonly needed, here's a reusable component:

v2 v3 import { User } from "@heroui/react" ; < User name = "Junior Garcia" description = "Software Engineer" avatarProps = {{ src: "https://example.com/avatar.jpg" , }} /> import { Avatar, Link } from "@heroui/react" ; import { ReactNode } from "react" ; import { cn } from "@/lib/utils" ; // or your cn utility interface UserProps { name : string | ReactNode ; description ?: string | ReactNode ; avatarSrc ?: string ; avatarAlt ?: string ; avatarFallback ?: string ; className ?: string ; isFocusable ?: boolean ; as ?: "div" | "button" | "a" ; href ?: string ; onClick ?: () => void ; } function getInitials ( name : string ) : string { return name . split ( " " ) . map (( n ) => n[ 0 ]) . join ( "" ) . toUpperCase () . slice ( 0 , 2 ); } export function User ({ name , description , avatarSrc , avatarAlt , avatarFallback , className , isFocusable = false , as = "div" , href , onClick , } : UserProps ) { const Component = as === "a" ? "a" : as === "button" ? "button" : "div" ; const fallback = avatarFallback || ( typeof name === "string" ? getInitials (name) : "?" ); const content = ( <> < Avatar > {avatarSrc && ( < Avatar.Image src = {avatarSrc} alt = {avatarAlt || ( typeof name === "string" ? name : "" )} /> )} < Avatar.Fallback >{fallback}</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < div className = "flex flex-col items-start" > < span className = "text-sm" >{name}</ span > {description && ( < span className = "text-xs text-muted" >{description}</ span > )} </ div > </> ); const baseClasses = cn ( "inline-flex items-center gap-2 rounded-sm outline-none" , isFocusable && "focus-visible:ring-2 focus-visible:ring-focus" , className ); if (Component === "button" ) { return ( < button className = {baseClasses} onClick = {onClick} tabIndex = {isFocusable ? 0 : - 1 }> {content} </ button > ); } if (Component === "a" ) { return ( < a href = {href} className = {baseClasses} tabIndex = {isFocusable ? 0 : - 1 }> {content} </ a > ); } return ( < div className = {baseClasses} tabIndex = {isFocusable ? 0 : - 1 }> {content} </ div > ); } // Usage < User name = "Junior Garcia" description = "Software Engineer" avatarSrc = "https://example.com/avatar.jpg" avatarAlt = "Junior Garcia" />

The v2 User component used these base styles that you should replicate:

Base container : inline-flex items-center gap-2 rounded-sm

: Wrapper (for name/description) : inline-flex flex-col items-start

: Name : text-sm (text-small)

: (text-small) Description: text-xs text-muted (text-tiny text-foreground-400)

Component Removed: User component no longer exists in v3 Import Change: Remove import { User } from "@heroui/react" Manual Composition: Compose using Avatar + text elements Avatar Changes: Use v3 Avatar compound component pattern Styling: Apply Tailwind CSS classes directly Focus Handling: Implement focus styles manually if needed

Remove Import: Remove User from @heroui/react imports Replace Component: Replace all <User> instances with manual composition Use Avatar: Use v3 Avatar component with compound pattern Add Text Elements: Add name and description as text elements Apply Styling: Use Tailwind CSS classes for layout and styling Handle Focus: Add focus styles if isFocusable was used Optional: Create reusable User component for your application

< div className = "space-y-2" > {users. map (( user ) => ( < div key = {user.id} className = "inline-flex items-center gap-2" > < Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = {user.avatar} alt = {user.name} /> < Avatar.Fallback >{ getInitials (user.name)}</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < div className = "flex flex-col items-start" > < span className = "text-sm" >{user.name}</ span > {user.role && ( < span className = "text-xs text-muted" >{user.role}</ span > )} </ div > </ div > ))} </ div >