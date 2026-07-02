Migration guide for User from HeroUI v2 to v3
The User component has been removed in HeroUI v3. Compose user displays manually using Avatar and text elements with Tailwind CSS classes.
v2:
<User> component from
@heroui/react
v3: Manual composition using
Avatar + text elements
The v2 User component had the following features that need to be replaced:
|v2 Feature
|v3 Equivalent
|Notes
name prop
|Text element
|Render name as text or heading
description prop
|Text element
|Render description as text
avatarProps prop
Avatar component
|Use v3 Avatar component directly
isFocusable prop
|Manual focus handling
|Add
tabIndex and focus styles if needed
classNames prop
|Tailwind classes
|Apply classes directly to elements
In v2,
User was a convenience component combining Avatar with name:
In v3, compose user displays manually using Avatar and text elements:
Since User displays are commonly needed, here's a reusable component:
The v2 User component used these base styles that you should replicate:
- Base container:
inline-flex items-center gap-2 rounded-sm
- Wrapper (for name/description):
inline-flex flex-col items-start
- Name:
text-sm (text-small)
- Description:
text-xs text-muted (text-tiny text-foreground-400)
- Component Removed:
User component no longer exists in v3
- Import Change: Remove
import { User } from "@heroui/react"
- Manual Composition: Compose using Avatar + text elements
- Avatar Changes: Use v3 Avatar compound component pattern
- Styling: Apply Tailwind CSS classes directly
- Focus Handling: Implement focus styles manually if needed
- Remove Import: Remove
User from
@heroui/react imports
- Replace Component: Replace all
<User> instances with manual composition
- Use Avatar: Use v3 Avatar component with compound pattern
- Add Text Elements: Add name and description as text elements
- Apply Styling: Use Tailwind CSS classes for layout and styling
- Handle Focus: Add focus styles if
isFocusable was used
- Optional: Create reusable User component for your application