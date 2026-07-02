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Kbd

Migration guide for Kbd from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Kbd documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

Structure Changes

In v2, Kbd used a keys prop to automatically render keyboard keys:

import { Kbd } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return <Kbd keys={["command"]}>K</Kbd>;
}

In v3, Kbd requires manual definition of keys using compound components:

import { Kbd } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <Kbd>
      <Kbd.Abbr keyValue="command" />
      <Kbd.Content>K</Kbd.Content>
    </Kbd>
  );
}

Key Changes

1. Component Structure

v2: Single component with keys prop v3: Compound components: Kbd.Abbr, Kbd.Key, Kbd.Content

2. Prop Changes

v2 Propv3 LocationNotes
keys-Removed (use Kbd.Abbr with keyValue)
classNames-Use className
-KbdNew variant prop (default | light)
-Kbd.KeyNew subcomponent for key text (alternative to Kbd.Content)

Migration Examples

Variants

<Kbd keys={["command"]}>K</Kbd>
<Kbd variant="default">
  <Kbd.Abbr keyValue="command" />
  <Kbd.Content>K</Kbd.Content>
</Kbd>
<Kbd variant="light">
  <Kbd.Abbr keyValue="command" />
  <Kbd.Content>K</Kbd.Content>
</Kbd>

Kbd.Key vs Kbd.Content

v3 provides two subcomponents for key text content:

  • Kbd.Key: Used for the text content of the key (e.g., a letter or number). Accepts children and className props.
  • Kbd.Content: An alias/alternative for wrapping content text. Accepts children and className props.

Both can be used interchangeably for wrapping the non-modifier key text:

{/* Using Kbd.Key */}
<Kbd>
  <Kbd.Abbr keyValue="command" />
  <Kbd.Key>K</Kbd.Key>
</Kbd>

{/* Using Kbd.Content */}
<Kbd>
  <Kbd.Abbr keyValue="command" />
  <Kbd.Content>K</Kbd.Content>
</Kbd>

Component Anatomy

The v3 Kbd follows this structure:

Kbd (Root)
  ├── Kbd.Abbr (keyValue="command")
  ├── Kbd.Abbr (keyValue="shift") [optional, multiple]
  └── Kbd.Key or Kbd.Content [optional, for text content]

Available Key Values

The keyValue prop accepts the same keyboard key types as v2:

Modifier Keys:

  • command, shift, ctrl, option, alt, win

Special Keys:

  • enter, delete, escape, tab, space, capslock, help

Navigation Keys:

  • up, down, left, right, pageup, pagedown, home, end

Function Keys:

  • fn

Summary

  1. Component Structure: Must manually define keys using Kbd.Abbr components
  2. keys Prop Removed: Use Kbd.Abbr with keyValue prop instead
  3. Children Wrapping: Wrap text content in Kbd.Content component
  4. ClassNames Removed: Use className props on individual components
  5. New Variant Prop: Added variant prop for styling (default | light)
  6. Kbd.Key Subcomponent: New Kbd.Key subcomponent available as an alternative to Kbd.Content for key text

InputOTP

Migration guide for InputOTP from HeroUI v2 to v3

Link

Migration guide for Link from HeroUI v2 to v3

On this page

Structure ChangesKey Changes1. Component Structure2. Prop ChangesMigration ExamplesVariantsKbd.Key vs Kbd.ContentComponent AnatomyAvailable Key ValuesSummary