Migration guide for Kbd from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Kbd documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Kbd used a keys prop to automatically render keyboard keys:

import { Kbd } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return < Kbd keys = {[ "command" ]}>K</ Kbd >; }

In v3, Kbd requires manual definition of keys using compound components:

import { Kbd } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Kbd > < Kbd.Abbr keyValue = "command" /> < Kbd.Content >K</ Kbd.Content > </ Kbd > ); }

v2: Single component with keys prop v3: Compound components: Kbd.Abbr , Kbd.Key , Kbd.Content

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes keys - Removed (use Kbd.Abbr with keyValue ) classNames - Use className - Kbd New variant prop ( default | light ) - Kbd.Key New subcomponent for key text (alternative to Kbd.Content )

v2 v3 < Kbd keys = {[ "command" ]}>K</ Kbd > < Kbd variant = "default" > < Kbd.Abbr keyValue = "command" /> < Kbd.Content >K</ Kbd.Content > </ Kbd > < Kbd variant = "light" > < Kbd.Abbr keyValue = "command" /> < Kbd.Content >K</ Kbd.Content > </ Kbd >

v3 provides two subcomponents for key text content:

Kbd.Key : Used for the text content of the key (e.g., a letter or number). Accepts children and className props.

: Used for the text content of the key (e.g., a letter or number). Accepts and props. Kbd.Content : An alias/alternative for wrapping content text. Accepts children and className props.

Both can be used interchangeably for wrapping the non-modifier key text:

{ /* Using Kbd.Key */ } < Kbd > < Kbd.Abbr keyValue = "command" /> < Kbd.Key >K</ Kbd.Key > </ Kbd > { /* Using Kbd.Content */ } < Kbd > < Kbd.Abbr keyValue = "command" /> < Kbd.Content >K</ Kbd.Content > </ Kbd >

The v3 Kbd follows this structure:

Kbd (Root) ├── Kbd.Abbr (keyValue="command") ├── Kbd.Abbr (keyValue="shift") [optional, multiple] └── Kbd.Key or Kbd.Content [optional, for text content]

The keyValue prop accepts the same keyboard key types as v2:

Modifier Keys:

command , shift , ctrl , option , alt , win

Special Keys:

enter , delete , escape , tab , space , capslock , help

Navigation Keys:

up , down , left , right , pageup , pagedown , home , end

Function Keys:

fn