Kbd
Migration guide for Kbd from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Kbd documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Structure Changes
In v2, Kbd used a
keys prop to automatically render keyboard keys:
In v3, Kbd requires manual definition of keys using compound components:
Key Changes
1. Component Structure
v2: Single component with
keys prop
v3: Compound components:
Kbd.Abbr,
Kbd.Key,
Kbd.Content
2. Prop Changes
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
keys
|-
|Removed (use
Kbd.Abbr with
keyValue)
classNames
|-
|Use
className
|-
Kbd
|New
variant prop (
default |
light)
|-
Kbd.Key
|New subcomponent for key text (alternative to
Kbd.Content)
Migration Examples
Variants
Kbd.Key vs Kbd.Content
v3 provides two subcomponents for key text content:
Kbd.Key: Used for the text content of the key (e.g., a letter or number). Accepts
childrenand
classNameprops.
Kbd.Content: An alias/alternative for wrapping content text. Accepts
childrenand
classNameprops.
Both can be used interchangeably for wrapping the non-modifier key text:
Component Anatomy
The v3 Kbd follows this structure:
Available Key Values
The
keyValue prop accepts the same keyboard key types as v2:
Modifier Keys:
command,
shift,
ctrl,
option,
alt,
win
Special Keys:
enter,
delete,
escape,
tab,
space,
capslock,
help
Navigation Keys:
up,
down,
left,
right,
pageup,
pagedown,
home,
end
Function Keys:
fn
Summary
- Component Structure: Must manually define keys using
Kbd.Abbrcomponents
- keys Prop Removed: Use
Kbd.Abbrwith
keyValueprop instead
- Children Wrapping: Wrap text content in
Kbd.Contentcomponent
- ClassNames Removed: Use
classNameprops on individual components
- New Variant Prop: Added
variantprop for styling (
default|
light)
- Kbd.Key Subcomponent: New
Kbd.Keysubcomponent available as an alternative to
Kbd.Contentfor key text