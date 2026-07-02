Button
Migration guide for Button from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Button documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Structure Changes
In v2,
Button used a combination of
color and
variant props:
In v3, Button uses only the
variant prop (no separate
color prop):
Key Changes
1. Variants and Colors
v2: Used
color +
variant combination
v3: Uses
variant only (no separate
color prop)
|v2 Color + Variant
|v3 Variant
|Notes
color="primary" variant="solid"
variant="primary"
|Default primary button
color="default" variant="solid"
variant="primary"
|Use primary variant
color="secondary" variant="solid"
variant="secondary"
|Same
color="success" variant="solid"
variant="primary"
|Use primary with custom styling if needed
color="warning" variant="solid"
variant="primary"
|Use primary with custom styling if needed
color="danger" variant="solid"
variant="danger"
|Danger variant available
color="primary" variant="bordered"
variant="secondary"
|Similar appearance
color="primary" variant="light"
variant="tertiary"
|Similar appearance
color="primary" variant="flat"
variant="tertiary"
|Similar appearance
color="primary" variant="faded"
variant="secondary"
|Similar appearance
color="primary" variant="ghost"
variant="ghost"
|Same
color="danger" variant="flat"
variant="danger-soft"
|New soft danger variant
v2 Variants:
solid,
bordered,
light,
flat,
faded,
shadow,
ghost
v3 Variants:
primary,
secondary,
tertiary,
outline,
ghost,
danger,
danger-soft
2. Loading State:
isLoading →
isPending
v2: Used
isLoading prop
v3: Uses
isPending prop
3. Default Width Behavior
v2: Buttons had minimum widths based on size (
min-w-16 for sm,
min-w-20 for md,
min-w-24 for lg)
v3: Buttons use
w-fit by default (width fits content, no minimum width)
This means v3 buttons will be narrower than v2 buttons when they have short text. To maintain v2's minimum width behavior, add Tailwind classes see the Minimum Width example section.
4. Prop Changes
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
isLoading
Button
|Renamed to
isPending
isIconOnly
Button
|Still available in v3 — renders a square button with only an icon
color
|-
|Removed (variants handle styling)
radius
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind e.g.
rounded-lg)
startContent,
endContent
|-
|Place icons as children
spinner,
spinnerPlacement
|-
|Handle loading manually with render props
disableRipple
|-
|Removed (ripple removed in v3)
disableAnimation
|-
|Removed (animations handled internally)
classNames
|-
|Use
className
5. ButtonGroup Available
v2: Had a dedicated
ButtonGroup component
v3:
ButtonGroup continues to exist. See the ButtonGroup migration guide for details.
Migration Examples
Variants
Danger Soft Variant
The
danger-soft variant is new in v3. It replaces the v2 pattern of using a flat danger button.
Icon Only (
isIconOnly)
The
isIconOnly prop is available in both v2 and v3. It renders a square button sized to fit a single icon. In v3, use
variant instead of
color for styling.
Loading State
With Icons
Icon Only Button
Button Group
Sizes and Minimum Width
Render Props Pattern
v3 Button supports a render prop pattern that provides state information:
Available render props:
isPending- Whether button is in loading state
isPressed- Whether button is currently pressed
isHovered- Whether button is hovered
isFocused- Whether button is focused
isFocusVisible- Whether button should show focus indicator
isDisabled- Whether button is disabled
Summary
- Color Prop Removed: Use
variantprop instead of
color+
variant
- Variants Changed: New variant system (
primary,
secondary,
tertiary,
outline,
ghost,
danger,
danger-soft)
danger-softVariant: New in v3, replaces v2's
color="danger" variant="flat"pattern
- isLoading → isPending: Loading prop renamed
- isIconOnly: Still supported in v3 — renders a square button for icon-only use
- Default Width Changed: Buttons now use
w-fitinstead of minimum widths - add
min-w-*classes to match v2 behavior
- Icons:
startContent/
endContentremoved - place icons as children
- Loading Spinner: Must handle spinner manually with render props
- Render Props: v3 Button children can be a function receiving
isPending,
isPressed,
isHovered,
isFocused,
isFocusVisible, and
isDisabled
- Radius Removed: Use Tailwind CSS classes
- Ripple Removed: No ripple effect in v3
- ButtonGroup Available: See ButtonGroup migration guide
- ClassNames Removed: Use
classNameprop