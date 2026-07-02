Migration guide for Button from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Button documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Button used a combination of color and variant props:

import { Button } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return < Button color = "primary" variant = "solid" >Button</ Button >; }

In v3, Button uses only the variant prop (no separate color prop):

import { Button } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return < Button variant = "primary" >Button</ Button >; }

v2: Used color + variant combination

v3: Uses variant only (no separate color prop)

v2 Color + Variant v3 Variant Notes color="primary" variant="solid" variant="primary" Default primary button color="default" variant="solid" variant="primary" Use primary variant color="secondary" variant="solid" variant="secondary" Same color="success" variant="solid" variant="primary" Use primary with custom styling if needed color="warning" variant="solid" variant="primary" Use primary with custom styling if needed color="danger" variant="solid" variant="danger" Danger variant available color="primary" variant="bordered" variant="secondary" Similar appearance color="primary" variant="light" variant="tertiary" Similar appearance color="primary" variant="flat" variant="tertiary" Similar appearance color="primary" variant="faded" variant="secondary" Similar appearance color="primary" variant="ghost" variant="ghost" Same color="danger" variant="flat" variant="danger-soft" New soft danger variant

v2 Variants: solid , bordered , light , flat , faded , shadow , ghost

v3 Variants: primary , secondary , tertiary , outline , ghost , danger , danger-soft

v2: Used isLoading prop

v3: Uses isPending prop

v2: Buttons had minimum widths based on size ( min-w-16 for sm, min-w-20 for md, min-w-24 for lg)

v3: Buttons use w-fit by default (width fits content, no minimum width)

This means v3 buttons will be narrower than v2 buttons when they have short text. To maintain v2's minimum width behavior, add Tailwind classes see the Minimum Width example section.

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes isLoading Button Renamed to isPending isIconOnly Button Still available in v3 — renders a square button with only an icon color - Removed (variants handle styling) radius - Removed (use Tailwind e.g. rounded-lg ) startContent , endContent - Place icons as children spinner , spinnerPlacement - Handle loading manually with render props disableRipple - Removed (ripple removed in v3) disableAnimation - Removed (animations handled internally) classNames - Use className

v2: Had a dedicated ButtonGroup component

v3: ButtonGroup continues to exist. See the ButtonGroup migration guide for details.

v2 v3 < Button color = "primary" variant = "solid" >Solid</ Button > < Button color = "primary" variant = "bordered" >Bordered</ Button > < Button color = "primary" variant = "ghost" >Ghost</ Button > < Button variant = "primary" >Primary</ Button > < Button variant = "secondary" >Secondary</ Button > < Button variant = "ghost" >Ghost</ Button >

The danger-soft variant is new in v3. It replaces the v2 pattern of using a flat danger button.

v2 v3 < Button color = "danger" variant = "flat" >Delete</ Button > < Button variant = "danger-soft" >Delete</ Button >

The isIconOnly prop is available in both v2 and v3. It renders a square button sized to fit a single icon. In v3, use variant instead of color for styling.

v2 v3 < Button isIconOnly color = "danger" variant = "flat" > < HeartIcon /> </ Button > < Button isIconOnly color = "primary" variant = "bordered" size = "sm" > < SearchIcon /> </ Button > import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ; < Button isIconOnly variant = "danger-soft" > < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:heart" /> </ Button > < Button isIconOnly variant = "secondary" size = "sm" > < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:magnifier" /> </ Button >

v2 v3 { /* Simple loading */ } < Button isLoading color = "primary" > Loading </ Button > { /* Loading with conditional content */ } < Button isLoading = {isLoading} spinnerPlacement = "start" color = "primary" onPress = {() => setIsLoading ( true )} > Upload File </ Button > import { useState } from "react" ; import { Spinner } from "@heroui/react" ; import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ; const [ isLoading , setIsLoading ] = useState ( false ); { /* Simple loading */ } < Button isPending = {isLoading}> {({ isPending }) => ( <> {isPending && < Spinner color = "current" size = "sm" />} Loading </> )} </ Button > { /* Loading with conditional content */ } < Button isPending = {isLoading} onPress = {() => setIsLoading ( true )} > {({ isPending }) => ( <> {isPending ? ( < Spinner color = "current" size = "sm" /> ) : ( < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:paperclip" /> )} {isPending ? "Uploading..." : "Upload File" } </> )} </ Button >

v2 v3 import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ; < Button color = "success" endContent = {< Icon icon = "gravity-ui:camera" />} > Take a photo </ Button > < Button color = "danger" startContent = {< Icon icon = "gravity-ui:trash-bin" />} variant = "bordered" > Delete user </ Button > import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ; < Button variant = "primary" > < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:camera" /> Take a photo </ Button > < Button variant = "secondary" > < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:trash-bin" /> Delete user </ Button >

v2 v3 < Button isIconOnly color = "danger" > < HeartIcon /> </ Button > import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ; < Button isIconOnly variant = "danger" > < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:heart" /> </ Button >

v2 v3 import { Button, ButtonGroup } from "@heroui/react" ; < ButtonGroup size = "sm" color = "primary" variant = "solid" > < Button >One</ Button > < Button >Two</ Button > < Button >Three</ Button > </ ButtonGroup > import { Button, ButtonGroup } from "@heroui/react" ; < ButtonGroup size = "sm" variant = "primary" > < Button >One</ Button > < Button >Two</ Button > < Button >Three</ Button > </ ButtonGroup >

v2 v3 { /* v2 automatically applies minimum widths */ } < Button size = "md" color = "primary" >Save</ Button > { /* v3 uses w-fit by default - add min-width to match v2 */ } < Button size = "md" variant = "primary" className = "min-w-20" > Save </ Button >

v3 Button supports a render prop pattern that provides state information:

< Button isPending = {isLoading}> {({ isPending , isPressed , isHovered , isFocused , isFocusVisible , isDisabled }) => ( <> {isPending && < Spinner size = "sm" />} {isPressed ? "Pressed!" : "Click me" } </> )} </ Button >

Available render props:

isPending - Whether button is in loading state

- Whether button is in loading state isPressed - Whether button is currently pressed

- Whether button is currently pressed isHovered - Whether button is hovered

- Whether button is hovered isFocused - Whether button is focused

- Whether button is focused isFocusVisible - Whether button should show focus indicator

- Whether button should show focus indicator isDisabled - Whether button is disabled