Migration guide for Breadcrumbs from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Breadcrumbs documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Breadcrumbs accepted an items prop or children:

import { Breadcrumbs, BreadcrumbItem } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Breadcrumbs > < BreadcrumbItem href = "#" >Home</ BreadcrumbItem > < BreadcrumbItem href = "#" >Products</ BreadcrumbItem > < BreadcrumbItem >Current Page</ BreadcrumbItem > </ Breadcrumbs > ); }

In v3, Breadcrumbs uses a compound component pattern with Breadcrumbs and BreadcrumbsItem :

import { Breadcrumbs, BreadcrumbsItem } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Breadcrumbs > < BreadcrumbsItem href = "#" >Home</ BreadcrumbsItem > < BreadcrumbsItem href = "#" >Products</ BreadcrumbsItem > < BreadcrumbsItem >Current Page</ BreadcrumbsItem > </ Breadcrumbs > ); }

v2: Used BreadcrumbItem (singular)

v3: Uses BreadcrumbsItem (plural)

v2: Separator was customizable via props

v3: Separator is customizable via separator prop on Breadcrumbs root

v2: Items could be links or text

v3: Items automatically use the Link component when href is provided

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes maxItems - Removed (render all items or implement collapse manually) itemsBeforeCollapse , itemsAfterCollapse , renderEllipsis - Removed (collapse/ellipsis removed with maxItems) items (prop pattern) - Use children instead onAction - Use onPress on individual items if needed isDisabled isDisabled on root Now supported on root - disables all breadcrumb links at once classNames , itemClasses - Use className on Breadcrumbs and BreadcrumbsItem

v2: isDisabled was not available on the root component v3: isDisabled is supported on the Breadcrumbs root, disabling all breadcrumb links at once

v3: The last breadcrumb item (the one without href ) automatically receives aria-current="page" , indicating the current page to assistive technologies. No manual configuration is needed.

v3: Built on React Aria Components for better accessibility and keyboard navigation support

v2 v3 < Breadcrumbs separator = "/" > < BreadcrumbItem href = "#" >Home</ BreadcrumbItem > < BreadcrumbItem >Current</ BreadcrumbItem > </ Breadcrumbs > import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ; import { Breadcrumbs, BreadcrumbsItem } from "@heroui/react" ; < Breadcrumbs separator = {< Icon icon = "gravity-ui:caret-right" />}> < BreadcrumbsItem href = "#" >Home</ BreadcrumbsItem > < BreadcrumbsItem >Current</ BreadcrumbsItem > </ Breadcrumbs >

v2 v3 { /* v2 did not support isDisabled on the root */ } < Breadcrumbs > < BreadcrumbItem href = "#" >Home</ BreadcrumbItem > < BreadcrumbItem >Current</ BreadcrumbItem > </ Breadcrumbs > { /* v3 supports isDisabled on root to disable all links */ } < Breadcrumbs isDisabled > < BreadcrumbsItem href = "#" >Home</ BreadcrumbsItem > < BreadcrumbsItem >Current</ BreadcrumbsItem > </ Breadcrumbs >