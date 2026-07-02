Breadcrumbs
Migration guide for Breadcrumbs from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Breadcrumbs documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Structure Changes
In v2,
Breadcrumbs accepted an
items prop or children:
In v3, Breadcrumbs uses a compound component pattern with
Breadcrumbs and
BreadcrumbsItem:
Key Changes
1. Component Name:
BreadcrumbItem →
BreadcrumbsItem
v2: Used
BreadcrumbItem (singular)
v3: Uses
BreadcrumbsItem (plural)
2. Separator Customization
v2: Separator was customizable via props
v3: Separator is customizable via
separator prop on
Breadcrumbs root
3. Built-in Link Component
v2: Items could be links or text
v3: Items automatically use the
Link component when
href is provided
4. Prop Changes
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
maxItems
|-
|Removed (render all items or implement collapse manually)
itemsBeforeCollapse,
itemsAfterCollapse,
renderEllipsis
|-
|Removed (collapse/ellipsis removed with maxItems)
items (prop pattern)
|-
|Use children instead
onAction
|-
|Use
onPress on individual items if needed
isDisabled
isDisabled on root
|Now supported on root - disables all breadcrumb links at once
classNames,
itemClasses
|-
|Use
className on Breadcrumbs and BreadcrumbsItem
5.
isDisabled Prop on Root
v2:
isDisabled was not available on the root component
v3:
isDisabled is supported on the
Breadcrumbs root, disabling all breadcrumb links at once
6. Automatic
aria-current="page" Behavior
v3: The last breadcrumb item (the one without
href) automatically receives
aria-current="page", indicating the current page to assistive technologies. No manual configuration is needed.
7. React Aria Components Integration
v3: Built on React Aria Components for better accessibility and keyboard navigation support
Migration Examples
Custom Separator
Disabled State
Summary
- Rename
BreadcrumbItemto
BreadcrumbsItem
- Set
separatoron the root; it can be a string or a React element (e.g. an icon)
- Items use the built-in Link when
hrefis provided
isDisablednow supported on root to disable all breadcrumb links at once
- The last item (without
href) automatically gets
aria-current="page"for accessibility
- No
maxItems/ collapse in v3—show all items or implement yourself; use
classNameinstead of
classNames/
itemClasses
- Built on React Aria Components for accessibility