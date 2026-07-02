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Avatar

Migration guide for Avatar from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Avatar documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

Structure Changes

In v2, Avatar was a single component that accepted props for image source, name, fallback, and other elements:

import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <Avatar 
      src="https://example.com/avatar.jpg"
      name="John Doe"
      showFallback
    />
  );
}

In v3, Avatar uses a compound component pattern with explicit subcomponents:

import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <Avatar>
      <Avatar.Image src="https://example.com/avatar.jpg" alt="John Doe" />
      <Avatar.Fallback>JD</Avatar.Fallback>
    </Avatar>
  );
}

Key Changes

1. Component Structure

v2: Single Avatar component with props
v3: Compound components: Avatar, Avatar.Image, Avatar.Fallback

2. Prop Changes

v2 Propv3 LocationNotes
srcAvatar.ImageUse <Avatar.Image src="..." />
name-Generate initials and pass to <Avatar.Fallback />
showFallback-Removed (fallback shown if image fails or not provided)
fallback, iconAvatar.FallbackPlace content in <Avatar.Fallback />
colorAvatarSame; primaryaccent, secondarydefault
variantAvatarNew in v3; "default" | "soft"
sizeAvatarSame
isBordered-Removed (use Tailwind e.g. ring-2 ring-background)
radius-Removed (use Tailwind e.g. rounded-full)
isDisabled, isFocusable-Removed (use Tailwind / asChild if needed)
getInitials-Generate initials manually
ImgComponent, imgProps-Use asChild on Avatar.Image if needed
onErrorAvatar.ImageUse onError on <Avatar.Image />
-Avatar.ImageNew: srcSet, sizes, loading for responsive images
-Avatar.FallbackNew: delayMs to delay fallback display (prevents flash)
classNames-Use className on parts
AvatarGroup-No v3 equivalent; create groups with CSS

3. Variant Prop (New in v3)

v2: No variant prop; styling controlled only through color v3: New variant prop with "default" and "soft" options. The "soft" variant applies a lighter background style.

<Avatar variant="soft" color="accent">
  <Avatar.Image src="..." alt="User" />
  <Avatar.Fallback>JD</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

4. Avatar.Image Responsive Attributes (New in v3)

v2: Limited to src and onError v3: Avatar.Image now supports srcSet, sizes, and loading for responsive image handling

<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Image
    src="avatar-400.jpg"
    srcSet="avatar-200.jpg 200w, avatar-400.jpg 400w"
    sizes="(max-width: 600px) 200px, 400px"
    loading="lazy"
    alt="User"
  />
  <Avatar.Fallback>JD</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

5. Avatar.Fallback delayMs Prop (New in v3)

v2: Fallback shown immediately or controlled via showFallback v3: Avatar.Fallback supports a delayMs prop to delay rendering, preventing flash of fallback content when images load quickly

<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Image src="..." alt="User" />
  <Avatar.Fallback delayMs={600}>JD</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

6. Image and Fallback Handling

v2: Used src, name, showFallback, and fallback props
v3: Must explicitly render <Avatar.Image /> and <Avatar.Fallback /> components

7. Color Props

v2 Colorv3 ColorNotes
defaultdefaultSame
primaryaccentRenamed
secondarydefaultUse default color
successsuccessSame
warningwarningSame
dangerdangerSame

8. AvatarGroup Removed

v2: Had a dedicated AvatarGroup component
v3: No AvatarGroup component - create groups manually with CSS classes

Migration Examples

Sizes and Colors

<Avatar size="md" color="primary" src="..." name="John" />
<Avatar size="md" color="accent">
  <Avatar.Image src="..." alt="John" />
  <Avatar.Fallback>J</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

Custom Fallback

import { Icon } from "@iconify/react";

<Avatar 
  src="https://broken-url.com/image.jpg"
  showFallback
  fallback={<Icon icon="mdi:account" />}
/>
import { Icon } from "@iconify/react";

<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Image 
    src="https://broken-url.com/image.jpg" 
    alt="User"
  />
  <Avatar.Fallback>
    <Icon icon="mdi:account" />
  </Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

Avatar Group

import { Avatar, AvatarGroup } from "@heroui/react";

<AvatarGroup isBordered>
  <Avatar src="https://example.com/1.jpg" />
  <Avatar src="https://example.com/2.jpg" />
  <Avatar src="https://example.com/3.jpg" />
</AvatarGroup>
import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react";

<div className="flex -space-x-2">
  <Avatar className="ring-2 ring-background">
    <Avatar.Image src="https://example.com/1.jpg" alt="User 1" />
    <Avatar.Fallback>U1</Avatar.Fallback>
  </Avatar>
  <Avatar className="ring-2 ring-background">
    <Avatar.Image src="https://example.com/2.jpg" alt="User 2" />
    <Avatar.Fallback>U2</Avatar.Fallback>
  </Avatar>
  <Avatar className="ring-2 ring-background">
    <Avatar.Image src="https://example.com/3.jpg" alt="User 3" />
    <Avatar.Fallback>U3</Avatar.Fallback>
  </Avatar>
</div>

Avatar Group with Max Count

import { Avatar, AvatarGroup } from "@heroui/react";

<AvatarGroup max={3}>
  <Avatar src="https://example.com/1.jpg" />
  <Avatar src="https://example.com/2.jpg" />
  <Avatar src="https://example.com/3.jpg" />
  <Avatar src="https://example.com/4.jpg" />
  <Avatar src="https://example.com/5.jpg" />
</AvatarGroup>
import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react";

const users = [
  { id: 1, src: "https://example.com/1.jpg", name: "User 1" },
  { id: 2, src: "https://example.com/2.jpg", name: "User 2" },
  { id: 3, src: "https://example.com/3.jpg", name: "User 3" },
  { id: 4, src: "https://example.com/4.jpg", name: "User 4" },
  { id: 5, src: "https://example.com/5.jpg", name: "User 5" },
];

<div className="flex -space-x-2">
  {users.slice(0, 3).map((user) => (
    <Avatar key={user.id} className="ring-2 ring-background">
      <Avatar.Image src={user.src} alt={user.name} />
      <Avatar.Fallback>
        {user.name.split(" ").map(n => n[0]).join("")}
      </Avatar.Fallback>
    </Avatar>
  ))}
  <Avatar className="ring-2 ring-background">
    <Avatar.Fallback className="border-none">
      +{users.length - 3}
    </Avatar.Fallback>
  </Avatar>
</div>

Variants

{/* v2 doesn't have variants, but uses color prop */}
<Avatar color="primary" name="John" />
{/* v3 has variant prop */}
<Avatar variant="soft" color="accent">
  <Avatar.Fallback>J</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

Styling Changes

v2: classNames Prop

<Avatar 
  classNames={{
    base: "custom-base",
    img: "custom-img",
    fallback: "custom-fallback"
  }}
/>

v3: Direct className Props

<Avatar className="custom-base">
  <Avatar.Image className="custom-img" src="..." alt="..." />
  <Avatar.Fallback className="custom-fallback">
    JD
  </Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

Component Anatomy

The v3 Avatar follows this structure:

Avatar (Root)
  ├── Avatar.Image (optional)
  └── Avatar.Fallback (optional; shown when image fails or not provided)

Helper Function for Initials

Since v3 doesn't have a name prop, you'll need to generate initials manually:

function getInitials(name: string): string {
  return name
    .split(" ")
    .map(n => n[0])
    .join("")
    .toUpperCase()
    .slice(0, 2);
}

// Usage
<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Fallback>{getInitials("John Doe")}</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

Summary

  1. Component Structure: Must use compound components (Avatar.Image, Avatar.Fallback)
  2. Name Prop Removed: Generate initials manually
  3. ShowFallback Removed: Fallback always shows if image fails
  4. Variant Prop Added: New variant prop ("default" | "soft") for visual style control
  5. Responsive Image Support: Avatar.Image now supports srcSet, sizes, and loading attributes
  6. Fallback Delay: Avatar.Fallback supports delayMs to prevent flash of fallback content
  7. Color Mapping: primaryaccent, secondarydefault
  8. Bordered Removed: Use Tailwind ring-2 ring-background classes
  9. Radius Removed: Use Tailwind rounded-* classes
  10. Disabled Removed: Use Tailwind opacity-50 classes
  11. AvatarGroup Removed: Create groups manually with CSS
  12. Icon Prop Removed: Place icon content in Avatar.Fallback
  13. ClassNames Removed: Use className props on individual components

Autocomplete

Migration guide for Autocomplete from HeroUI v2 to v3

Badge

Migration guide for Badge from HeroUI v2 to v3

On this page

Structure ChangesKey Changes1. Component Structure2. Prop Changes3. Variant Prop (New in v3)4. Avatar.Image Responsive Attributes (New in v3)5. Avatar.Fallback delayMs Prop (New in v3)6. Image and Fallback Handling7. Color Props8. AvatarGroup RemovedMigration ExamplesSizes and ColorsCustom FallbackAvatar GroupAvatar Group with Max CountVariantsStyling Changesv2: classNames Propv3: Direct className PropsComponent AnatomyHelper Function for InitialsSummary