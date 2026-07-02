Migration guide for Avatar from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Avatar documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Avatar was a single component that accepted props for image source, name, fallback, and other elements:

import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Avatar src = "https://example.com/avatar.jpg" name = "John Doe" showFallback /> ); }

In v3, Avatar uses a compound component pattern with explicit subcomponents:

import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "https://example.com/avatar.jpg" alt = "John Doe" /> < Avatar.Fallback >JD</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > ); }

v2: Single Avatar component with props

v3: Compound components: Avatar , Avatar.Image , Avatar.Fallback

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes src Avatar.Image Use <Avatar.Image src="..." /> name - Generate initials and pass to <Avatar.Fallback /> showFallback - Removed (fallback shown if image fails or not provided) fallback , icon Avatar.Fallback Place content in <Avatar.Fallback /> color Avatar Same; primary → accent , secondary → default variant Avatar New in v3; "default" | "soft" size Avatar Same isBordered - Removed (use Tailwind e.g. ring-2 ring-background ) radius - Removed (use Tailwind e.g. rounded-full ) isDisabled , isFocusable - Removed (use Tailwind / asChild if needed) getInitials - Generate initials manually ImgComponent , imgProps - Use asChild on Avatar.Image if needed onError Avatar.Image Use onError on <Avatar.Image /> - Avatar.Image New: srcSet , sizes , loading for responsive images - Avatar.Fallback New: delayMs to delay fallback display (prevents flash) classNames - Use className on parts AvatarGroup - No v3 equivalent; create groups with CSS

v2: No variant prop; styling controlled only through color v3: New variant prop with "default" and "soft" options. The "soft" variant applies a lighter background style.

< Avatar variant = "soft" color = "accent" > < Avatar.Image src = "..." alt = "User" /> < Avatar.Fallback >JD</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

v2: Limited to src and onError v3: Avatar.Image now supports srcSet , sizes , and loading for responsive image handling

< Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "avatar-400.jpg" srcSet = "avatar-200.jpg 200w, avatar-400.jpg 400w" sizes = "(max-width: 600px) 200px, 400px" loading = "lazy" alt = "User" /> < Avatar.Fallback >JD</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

v2: Fallback shown immediately or controlled via showFallback v3: Avatar.Fallback supports a delayMs prop to delay rendering, preventing flash of fallback content when images load quickly

< Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "..." alt = "User" /> < Avatar.Fallback delayMs = { 600 }>JD</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

v2: Used src , name , showFallback , and fallback props

v3: Must explicitly render <Avatar.Image /> and <Avatar.Fallback /> components

v2 Color v3 Color Notes default default Same primary accent Renamed secondary default Use default color success success Same warning warning Same danger danger Same

v2: Had a dedicated AvatarGroup component

v3: No AvatarGroup component - create groups manually with CSS classes

v2 v3 < Avatar size = "md" color = "primary" src = "..." name = "John" /> < Avatar size = "md" color = "accent" > < Avatar.Image src = "..." alt = "John" /> < Avatar.Fallback >J</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

v2 v3 import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ; < Avatar src = "https://broken-url.com/image.jpg" showFallback fallback = {< Icon icon = "mdi:account" />} /> import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ; < Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "https://broken-url.com/image.jpg" alt = "User" /> < Avatar.Fallback > < Icon icon = "mdi:account" /> </ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

v2 v3 import { Avatar, AvatarGroup } from "@heroui/react" ; < AvatarGroup isBordered > < Avatar src = "https://example.com/1.jpg" /> < Avatar src = "https://example.com/2.jpg" /> < Avatar src = "https://example.com/3.jpg" /> </ AvatarGroup > import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react" ; < div className = "flex -space-x-2" > < Avatar className = "ring-2 ring-background" > < Avatar.Image src = "https://example.com/1.jpg" alt = "User 1" /> < Avatar.Fallback >U1</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < Avatar className = "ring-2 ring-background" > < Avatar.Image src = "https://example.com/2.jpg" alt = "User 2" /> < Avatar.Fallback >U2</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < Avatar className = "ring-2 ring-background" > < Avatar.Image src = "https://example.com/3.jpg" alt = "User 3" /> < Avatar.Fallback >U3</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > </ div >

v2 v3 import { Avatar, AvatarGroup } from "@heroui/react" ; < AvatarGroup max = { 3 }> < Avatar src = "https://example.com/1.jpg" /> < Avatar src = "https://example.com/2.jpg" /> < Avatar src = "https://example.com/3.jpg" /> < Avatar src = "https://example.com/4.jpg" /> < Avatar src = "https://example.com/5.jpg" /> </ AvatarGroup > import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react" ; const users = [ { id: 1 , src: "https://example.com/1.jpg" , name: "User 1" }, { id: 2 , src: "https://example.com/2.jpg" , name: "User 2" }, { id: 3 , src: "https://example.com/3.jpg" , name: "User 3" }, { id: 4 , src: "https://example.com/4.jpg" , name: "User 4" }, { id: 5 , src: "https://example.com/5.jpg" , name: "User 5" }, ]; < div className = "flex -space-x-2" > {users. slice ( 0 , 3 ). map (( user ) => ( < Avatar key = {user.id} className = "ring-2 ring-background" > < Avatar.Image src = {user.src} alt = {user.name} /> < Avatar.Fallback > {user.name. split ( " " ). map ( n => n[ 0 ]). join ( "" )} </ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > ))} < Avatar className = "ring-2 ring-background" > < Avatar.Fallback className = "border-none" > +{users. length - 3 } </ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > </ div >

v2 v3 { /* v2 doesn't have variants, but uses color prop */ } < Avatar color = "primary" name = "John" /> { /* v3 has variant prop */ } < Avatar variant = "soft" color = "accent" > < Avatar.Fallback >J</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

< Avatar classNames = {{ base: "custom-base" , img: "custom-img" , fallback: "custom-fallback" }} />

< Avatar className = "custom-base" > < Avatar.Image className = "custom-img" src = "..." alt = "..." /> < Avatar.Fallback className = "custom-fallback" > JD </ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

The v3 Avatar follows this structure:

Avatar (Root) ├── Avatar.Image (optional) └── Avatar.Fallback (optional; shown when image fails or not provided)

Since v3 doesn't have a name prop, you'll need to generate initials manually:

function getInitials ( name : string ) : string { return name . split ( " " ) . map ( n => n[ 0 ]) . join ( "" ) . toUpperCase () . slice ( 0 , 2 ); } // Usage < Avatar > < Avatar.Fallback >{ getInitials ( "John Doe" )}</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >