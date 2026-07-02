Avatar
Migration guide for Avatar from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Avatar documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Structure Changes
In v2,
Avatar was a single component that accepted props for image source, name, fallback, and other elements:
In v3, Avatar uses a compound component pattern with explicit subcomponents:
Key Changes
1. Component Structure
v2: Single
Avatar component with props
v3: Compound components:
Avatar,
Avatar.Image,
Avatar.Fallback
2. Prop Changes
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
src
Avatar.Image
|Use
<Avatar.Image src="..." />
name
|-
|Generate initials and pass to
<Avatar.Fallback />
showFallback
|-
|Removed (fallback shown if image fails or not provided)
fallback,
icon
Avatar.Fallback
|Place content in
<Avatar.Fallback />
color
Avatar
|Same;
primary →
accent,
secondary →
default
variant
Avatar
|New in v3;
"default" |
"soft"
size
Avatar
|Same
isBordered
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind e.g.
ring-2 ring-background)
radius
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind e.g.
rounded-full)
isDisabled,
isFocusable
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind /
asChild if needed)
getInitials
|-
|Generate initials manually
ImgComponent,
imgProps
|-
|Use
asChild on
Avatar.Image if needed
onError
Avatar.Image
|Use
onError on
<Avatar.Image />
|-
Avatar.Image
|New:
srcSet,
sizes,
loading for responsive images
|-
Avatar.Fallback
|New:
delayMs to delay fallback display (prevents flash)
classNames
|-
|Use
className on parts
|AvatarGroup
|-
|No v3 equivalent; create groups with CSS
3. Variant Prop (New in v3)
v2: No
variant prop; styling controlled only through
color
v3: New
variant prop with
"default" and
"soft" options. The
"soft" variant applies a lighter background style.
4. Avatar.Image Responsive Attributes (New in v3)
v2: Limited to
src and
onError
v3:
Avatar.Image now supports
srcSet,
sizes, and
loading for responsive image handling
5. Avatar.Fallback
delayMs Prop (New in v3)
v2: Fallback shown immediately or controlled via
showFallback
v3:
Avatar.Fallback supports a
delayMs prop to delay rendering, preventing flash of fallback content when images load quickly
6. Image and Fallback Handling
v2: Used
src,
name,
showFallback, and
fallback props
v3: Must explicitly render
<Avatar.Image /> and
<Avatar.Fallback /> components
7. Color Props
|v2 Color
|v3 Color
|Notes
default
default
|Same
primary
accent
|Renamed
secondary
default
|Use
default color
success
success
|Same
warning
warning
|Same
danger
danger
|Same
8. AvatarGroup Removed
v2: Had a dedicated
AvatarGroup component
v3: No
AvatarGroup component - create groups manually with CSS classes
Migration Examples
Sizes and Colors
Custom Fallback
Avatar Group
Avatar Group with Max Count
Variants
Styling Changes
v2:
classNames Prop
v3: Direct
className Props
Component Anatomy
The v3 Avatar follows this structure:
Helper Function for Initials
Since v3 doesn't have a
name prop, you'll need to generate initials manually:
Summary
- Component Structure: Must use compound components (
Avatar.Image,
Avatar.Fallback)
- Name Prop Removed: Generate initials manually
- ShowFallback Removed: Fallback always shows if image fails
- Variant Prop Added: New
variantprop (
"default"|
"soft") for visual style control
- Responsive Image Support:
Avatar.Imagenow supports
srcSet,
sizes, and
loadingattributes
- Fallback Delay:
Avatar.Fallbacksupports
delayMsto prevent flash of fallback content
- Color Mapping:
primary→
accent,
secondary→
default
- Bordered Removed: Use Tailwind
ring-2 ring-backgroundclasses
- Radius Removed: Use Tailwind
rounded-*classes
- Disabled Removed: Use Tailwind
opacity-50classes
- AvatarGroup Removed: Create groups manually with CSS
- Icon Prop Removed: Place icon content in
Avatar.Fallback
- ClassNames Removed: Use
classNameprops on individual components