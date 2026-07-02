Migration guide for Switch from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Switch documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
In v2, Switch used a simple structure with children as label:
In v3, Switch requires compound components:
v2: Simple Switch with children as label
v3: Compound components (
Switch.Content,
Switch.Control,
Switch.Thumb) with
Label component
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
onValueChange
onChange
|Renamed event handler
size
size
|Still exists on root (
sm |
md |
lg)
label
|—
|Use
Label component
color
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
thumbIcon
|—
|Use
Switch.Icon inside
Switch.Thumb
startContent
|—
|Customize control directly
endContent
|—
|Customize control directly
classNames
|—
|Use
className props on individual components
disableAnimation
|—
|Removed (animations handled differently)
-
SwitchGroup - For grouping multiple switches
-
Switch.Content - The clickable label wrapping the control and
Label
-
Switch.Icon - For icons inside the thumb
The v3 Switch follows this structure:
For groups:
- v2:
onValueChange prop
- v3:
onChange prop (same signature:
(isSelected: boolean) => void)
- v2: Children were used as label
- v3: Label goes inside
Switch.Content (the clickable label);
Description/
FieldError are siblings of
Switch.Content
- v2:
thumbIcon prop for icon inside thumb,
startContent/
endContent for icons outside
- v3: Use
Switch.Icon inside
Switch.Thumb for thumb icon, customize
Switch.Control for start/end content
- Component Structure: Must use compound components (
Switch.Content,
Switch.Control,
Switch.Thumb)
- Clickable Label: Use
Switch.Content to wrap
Switch.Control and
Label; place
Description/
FieldError as siblings of
Switch.Content
- Label Handling: Children no longer used as label - use
Label component inside
Switch.Content
- Event Handler:
onValueChange →
onChange
- Styling Props Removed:
color - use Tailwind CSS
- Icon Props Removed:
thumbIcon,
startContent,
endContent - use components or customize directly
- ClassNames Removed: Use
className props on individual components
- New Components:
SwitchGroup for grouping switches,
Switch.Content as the clickable label wrapping the control and
Label