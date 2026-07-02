Migration guide for Switch from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Switch documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Switch used a simple structure with children as label:

import { Switch } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return < Switch >Enable notifications</ Switch >; }

In v3, Switch requires compound components:

import { Switch, Label } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Switch > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > Enable notifications </ Switch.Content > </ Switch > ); }

v2: Simple Switch with children as label v3: Compound components ( Switch.Content , Switch.Control , Switch.Thumb ) with Label component

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes onValueChange onChange Renamed event handler size size Still exists on root ( sm | md | lg ) label — Use Label component color — Removed (use Tailwind CSS) thumbIcon — Use Switch.Icon inside Switch.Thumb startContent — Customize control directly endContent — Customize control directly classNames — Use className props on individual components disableAnimation — Removed (animations handled differently)

SwitchGroup - For grouping multiple switches

- For grouping multiple switches Switch.Content - The clickable label wrapping the control and Label

- The clickable label wrapping the control and Switch.Icon - For icons inside the thumb

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; const [ isSelected , setIsSelected ] = useState ( true ); < Switch isSelected = {isSelected} onValueChange = {setIsSelected}> Airplane mode </ Switch > import { useState } from "react" ; const [ isSelected , setIsSelected ] = useState ( true ); < Switch isSelected = {isSelected} onChange = {setIsSelected}> < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > Airplane mode </ Switch.Content > </ Switch >

v2 v3 < Switch defaultSelected aria-label = "Automatic updates" /> < Switch defaultSelected aria-label = "Automatic updates" > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > </ Switch.Content > </ Switch >

v2 v3 < Switch thumbIcon = {< CheckIcon />}>Enable notifications</ Switch > < Switch > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb > < Switch.Icon > < CheckIcon /> </ Switch.Icon > </ Switch.Thumb > </ Switch.Control > Enable notifications </ Switch.Content > </ Switch >

v2 v3 < Switch startContent = {< SunIcon />} endContent = {< MoonIcon />} > Dark mode </ Switch > < Switch > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control className = "flex items-center gap-2" > < SunIcon /> < Switch.Thumb /> < MoonIcon /> </ Switch.Control > Dark mode </ Switch.Content > </ Switch >

v2 v3 < Switch description = "You will receive notifications for all activity" > Enable notifications </ Switch > import { Switch, Label, Description } from "@heroui/react" ; < Switch > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > Enable notifications </ Switch.Content > < Description >You will receive notifications for all activity</ Description > </ Switch >

v2 v3 { /* Sizes */ } < div className = "flex gap-4" > < Switch size = "sm" >Small</ Switch > < Switch size = "md" >Medium</ Switch > < Switch size = "lg" >Large</ Switch > </ div > { /* Colors */ } < Switch color = "primary" >Primary</ Switch > < Switch color = "success" >Success</ Switch > < Switch color = "danger" >Danger</ Switch > { /* Sizes */ } < div className = "flex gap-4" > < Switch size = "sm" > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > Small </ Switch.Content > </ Switch > < Switch size = "md" > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > Medium </ Switch.Content > </ Switch > < Switch size = "lg" > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > Large </ Switch.Content > </ Switch > </ div > { /* Colors - Use Tailwind CSS classes */ } < Switch > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control className = "data-[selected=true]:bg-accent" > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > Primary </ Switch.Content > </ Switch > < Switch > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control className = "data-[selected=true]:bg-success" > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > Success </ Switch.Content > </ Switch > < Switch > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control className = "data-[selected=true]:bg-danger" > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > Danger </ Switch.Content > </ Switch >

v2 v3 { /* No built-in group component in v2 */ } < div className = "flex flex-col gap-2" > < Switch name = "notifications" >Allow Notifications</ Switch > < Switch name = "marketing" >Marketing emails</ Switch > </ div > import { SwitchGroup } from "@heroui/react" ; < SwitchGroup > < Switch name = "notifications" > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > Allow Notifications </ Switch.Content > </ Switch > < Switch name = "marketing" > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > Marketing emails </ Switch.Content > </ Switch > </ SwitchGroup >

The v3 Switch follows this structure:

Switch (Root) ├── Switch.Content (the clickable label) │ ├── Switch.Control │ │ └── Switch.Thumb │ │ └── Switch.Icon (optional) │ └── Label ├── Description (optional, sibling) └── FieldError (optional, sibling)

For groups:

SwitchGroup ├── Switch │ ├── Switch.Content │ │ ├── Switch.Control │ │ │ └── Switch.Thumb │ │ └── Label │ └── Description (optional) └── Switch ├── Switch.Content │ ├── Switch.Control │ │ └── Switch.Thumb │ └── Label └── Description (optional)

v2: onValueChange prop

prop v3: onChange prop (same signature: (isSelected: boolean) => void )

v2: Children were used as label

Children were used as label v3: Label goes inside Switch.Content (the clickable label); Description / FieldError are siblings of Switch.Content

v2: thumbIcon prop for icon inside thumb, startContent / endContent for icons outside

prop for icon inside thumb, / for icons outside v3: Use Switch.Icon inside Switch.Thumb for thumb icon, customize Switch.Control for start/end content