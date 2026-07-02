Migration guide for Card from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Card documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Card used separate components: CardHeader , CardBody , and CardFooter :

import { Card, CardHeader, CardBody, CardFooter } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Card > < CardHeader >Header</ CardHeader > < CardBody >Body</ CardBody > < CardFooter >Footer</ CardFooter > </ Card > ); }

In v3, Card uses a compound component pattern with explicit subcomponents:

import { Card } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Card > < Card.Header > < Card.Title >Title</ Card.Title > < Card.Description >Description</ Card.Description > </ Card.Header > < Card.Content >Body content</ Card.Content > < Card.Footer >Footer</ Card.Footer > </ Card > ); }

v2: Separate components: CardHeader , CardBody , CardFooter

v3: Compound components: Card.Header , Card.Title , Card.Description , Card.Content , Card.Footer

v2 Component v3 Component Notes CardHeader Card.Header Same functionality CardBody Card.Content Renamed CardFooter Card.Footer Same functionality - Card.Title New subcomponent for header titles - Card.Description New subcomponent for header descriptions

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes shadow - Removed (use Tailwind e.g. shadow-sm , shadow-md ) radius - Removed (use Tailwind e.g. rounded-lg ) fullWidth - Removed (use Tailwind w-full ) isHoverable - Removed (use Tailwind hover classes) isPressable - Use button or link wrapper inside Card isBlurred , isFooterBlurred - Removed (use Tailwind backdrop-blur-* ) isDisabled - Removed (handle with conditional rendering) disableAnimation , disableRipple - Removed allowTextSelectionOnPress - Removed (not applicable) classNames - Use className on parts

v2: No variant prop (used shadow/radius for styling)

v3: Has variant prop: transparent , default , secondary , tertiary

v2 v3 { /* Basic structure */ } < Card > < CardHeader >Header</ CardHeader > < CardBody >Body content</ CardBody > < CardFooter >Footer</ CardFooter > </ Card > { /* With title and description */ } < Card > < CardHeader className = "pb-0 pt-2 px-4 flex-col items-start" > < p className = "text-tiny uppercase font-bold" >Daily Mix</ p > < small className = "text-default-500" >12 Tracks</ small > < h4 className = "font-bold text-large" >Frontend Radio</ h4 > </ CardHeader > < CardBody >Content</ CardBody > </ Card > { /* Basic structure */ } < Card > < Card.Header > < Card.Title >Header</ Card.Title > </ Card.Header > < Card.Content >Body content</ Card.Content > < Card.Footer >Footer</ Card.Footer > </ Card > { /* With title and description */ } < Card > < Card.Header > < Card.Title >Frontend Radio</ Card.Title > < Card.Description >Daily Mix • 12 Tracks</ Card.Description > </ Card.Header > < Card.Content >Content</ Card.Content > </ Card >

v2 v3 < Card isPressable shadow = "sm" onPress = {() => console. log ( "pressed" )} > < CardBody >Clickable card</ CardBody > </ Card > < Card className = "shadow-sm" > < button type = "button" className = "w-full cursor-pointer text-left" onClick = {() => console. log ( "pressed" )} > < Card.Content >Clickable card</ Card.Content > </ button > </ Card >

v2 v3 < Card className = "py-4" > < CardHeader className = "pb-0 pt-2 px-4 flex-col items-start" > < h4 className = "font-bold text-large" >Frontend Radio</ h4 > </ CardHeader > < CardBody className = "overflow-visible py-2" > < Image alt = "Card background" className = "object-cover rounded-xl" src = "https://example.com/image.jpg" width = { 270 } /> </ CardBody > </ Card > < Card className = "py-4" > < Card.Header > < Card.Title >Frontend Radio</ Card.Title > </ Card.Header > < Card.Content className = "overflow-visible py-2" > < img alt = "Card background" className = "object-cover rounded-xl w-full" src = "https://example.com/image.jpg" /> </ Card.Content > </ Card >

v2 v3 import { Card, CardFooter, Image, Button } from "@heroui/react" ; < Card isFooterBlurred className = "border-none" radius = "lg" > < Image alt = "Woman listing to music" className = "object-cover" height = { 200 } src = "https://example.com/image.jpg" width = { 200 } /> < CardFooter className = "justify-between before:bg-white/10 border-white/20 border-1 overflow-hidden py-1 absolute before:rounded-xl rounded-large bottom-1 w-[calc(100%_-_8px)] shadow-small ml-1 z-10" > < p className = "text-tiny text-white/80" >Available soon.</ p > < Button className = "text-tiny text-white bg-black/20" size = "sm" > Notify me </ Button > </ CardFooter > </ Card > import { Card, Button } from "@heroui/react" ; < Card className = "border-none rounded-lg relative overflow-hidden" > < img alt = "Woman listing to music" className = "object-cover w-full h-[200px]" src = "https://example.com/image.jpg" /> < Card.Footer className = "justify-between backdrop-blur-md bg-white/10 border-white/20 border overflow-hidden py-1 absolute rounded-lg bottom-1 w-[calc(100%_-_8px)] shadow-sm ml-1 z-10" > < p className = "text-tiny text-white/80" >Available soon.</ p > < Button className = "text-tiny text-white bg-black/20" size = "sm" > Notify me </ Button > </ Card.Footer > </ Card >

v2 v3 { /* v2 doesn't have variants, uses shadow/radius */ } < Card shadow = "md" radius = "lg" > < CardBody >Content</ CardBody > </ Card > < Card variant = "default" > < Card.Content >Content</ Card.Content > </ Card > < Card variant = "secondary" > < Card.Content >Content</ Card.Content > </ Card >

< Card classNames = {{ base: "custom-base" , header: "custom-header" , body: "custom-body" , footer: "custom-footer" }} />

< Card className = "custom-base" > < Card.Header className = "custom-header" > < Card.Title >Title</ Card.Title > </ Card.Header > < Card.Content className = "custom-body" > Content </ Card.Content > < Card.Footer className = "custom-footer" > Footer </ Card.Footer > </ Card >

The v3 Card follows this structure:

Card (Root) ├── Card.Header (optional) │ ├── Card.Title (optional) │ └── Card.Description (optional) ├── Card.Content (optional) └── Card.Footer (optional)