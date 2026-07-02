Migration guide for Card from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Card documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
In v2, Card used separate components:
CardHeader,
CardBody, and
CardFooter:
In v3, Card uses a compound component pattern with explicit subcomponents:
v2: Separate components:
CardHeader,
CardBody,
CardFooter
v3: Compound components:
Card.Header,
Card.Title,
Card.Description,
Card.Content,
Card.Footer
|v2 Component
|v3 Component
|Notes
CardHeader
Card.Header
|Same functionality
CardBody
Card.Content
|Renamed
CardFooter
Card.Footer
|Same functionality
|-
Card.Title
|New subcomponent for header titles
|-
Card.Description
|New subcomponent for header descriptions
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
shadow
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind e.g.
shadow-sm,
shadow-md)
radius
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind e.g.
rounded-lg)
fullWidth
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind
w-full)
isHoverable
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind hover classes)
isPressable
|-
|Use button or link wrapper inside Card
isBlurred,
isFooterBlurred
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind
backdrop-blur-*)
isDisabled
|-
|Removed (handle with conditional rendering)
disableAnimation,
disableRipple
|-
|Removed
allowTextSelectionOnPress
|-
|Removed (not applicable)
classNames
|-
|Use
className on parts
v2: No variant prop (used shadow/radius for styling)
v3: Has
variant prop:
transparent,
default,
secondary,
tertiary
The v3 Card follows this structure:
- Component Structure: Must use compound components instead of separate components
- CardBody → Card.Content: Component renamed
- New Subcomponents:
Card.Title and
Card.Description for structured headers
- Props Removed: Many styling props removed; use Tailwind CSS classes
- Pressable Cards: Use a button or link inside Card instead of
isPressable
- Blur Effects: Use Tailwind
backdrop-blur-* classes instead of props
- Variants: New variant system for semantic prominence levels
- ClassNames Removed: Use
className props on individual components