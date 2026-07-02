Migration guide for NumberInput to NumberField from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 NumberField documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
In v2, NumberInput was a single component with props:
In v3, NumberField requires compound components:
v2:
NumberInput
v3:
NumberField
v2: Single component with props
v3: Compound components:
NumberField.Group,
NumberField.Input,
NumberField.IncrementButton,
NumberField.DecrementButton
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
onValueChange
onChange
|Renamed event handler
label
|—
|Use
Label component
description
|—
|Use
Description component
errorMessage
|—
|Use
FieldError component
variant
variant (on NumberField)
|Simplified to
primary |
secondary only
color
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
size
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
radius
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
startContent
|—
|Place content manually in Group
endContent
|—
|Place content manually in Group
labelPlacement
|—
|Handle with layout classes
hideStepper
|—
|Omit
NumberField.IncrementButton and
NumberField.DecrementButton
isClearable
|—
|Handle clear functionality manually
classNames
|—
|Use
className props on individual components
isWheelDisabled
|—
|Removed
The v3 NumberField follows this structure:
- Component Renamed:
NumberInput →
NumberField
- Component Structure: Must use compound components (
NumberField.Group,
NumberField.Input, etc.)
- Label/Description/Error: Use separate components (
Label,
Description,
FieldError)
- Stepper Buttons: Must explicitly include
NumberField.IncrementButton and
NumberField.DecrementButton
- Event Handler:
onValueChange →
onChange
- Variant Simplified: v3 supports only
variant="primary" and
variant="secondary";
color,
size,
radius removed — use Tailwind CSS
- Content Props Removed:
startContent,
endContent - place manually
- Clear Button Removed:
isClearable removed - handle manually
- Stepper Control:
hideStepper removed - omit buttons instead
- Label Placement Removed:
labelPlacement removed - handle with layout