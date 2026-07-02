Agent Skills
Enable AI assistants to migrate HeroUI v2 to v3
HeroUI Migration Skills give your AI assistant comprehensive knowledge of HeroUI v2 to v3 migration workflows, component guides, and best practices.
Installation
Or using the skills package:
Support Claude Code, Cursor, OpenCode and more.
Usage
Skills are automatically discovered by your AI assistant, or call it directly using
/heroui-migration command.
Simply ask your AI assistant to:
- Migrate components from HeroUI v2 to v3
- Get the full or incremental migration workflow
- Fetch component-specific migration guides
- Access hooks and styling migration documentation
What's Included
- Migration workflows (full and incremental)
- Component-specific migration guides (39 components)
- Hooks migration guide (useDisclosure → useOverlayState, etc.)
- Styling migration guide (utility classes, color tokens, CSS variables)
- Key API changes and compound component patterns
Structure
Links
- GitHub Repository
- Discord Community
- Agent Skills - Learn about the Agent Skills format