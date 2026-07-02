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Migration

Agent Skills

Enable AI assistants to migrate HeroUI v2 to v3

HeroUI Migration Skills give your AI assistant comprehensive knowledge of HeroUI v2 to v3 migration workflows, component guides, and best practices.

Installation

curl -fsSL https://heroui.com/install | bash -s heroui-migration

Or using the skills package:

npx skills add heroui-inc/heroui

Support Claude Code, Cursor, OpenCode and more.

Usage

Skills are automatically discovered by your AI assistant, or call it directly using /heroui-migration command.

Simply ask your AI assistant to:

  • Migrate components from HeroUI v2 to v3
  • Get the full or incremental migration workflow
  • Fetch component-specific migration guides
  • Access hooks and styling migration documentation

What's Included

  • Migration workflows (full and incremental)
  • Component-specific migration guides (39 components)
  • Hooks migration guide (useDisclosure → useOverlayState, etc.)
  • Styling migration guide (utility classes, color tokens, CSS variables)
  • Key API changes and compound component patterns

Structure

skills/heroui-migration/
├── SKILL.md                    # Main skill documentation
├── LICENSE.txt                 # Apache License 2.0
└── scripts/                    # Utility scripts
    ├── list_migration_guides.mjs
    ├── get_migration_guide.mjs
    ├── get_component_migration_guides.mjs
    ├── get_styling_migration_guide.mjs
    └── get_hooks_migration_guide.mjs

MCP Server

Access HeroUI v2 to v3 migration guides in your AI assistant

AGENTS.md

Download HeroUI v2 to v3 migration docs for AI coding agents

On this page

InstallationUsageWhat's IncludedStructureLinks