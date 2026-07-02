Agent Skills

Enable AI assistants to migrate HeroUI v2 to v3

HeroUI Migration Skills give your AI assistant comprehensive knowledge of HeroUI v2 to v3 migration workflows, component guides, and best practices.

curl -fsSL https://heroui.com/install | bash -s heroui-migration

Or using the skills package:

npx skills add heroui-inc/heroui

Support Claude Code, Cursor, OpenCode and more.

Skills are automatically discovered by your AI assistant, or call it directly using /heroui-migration command.

Simply ask your AI assistant to:

Migrate components from HeroUI v2 to v3

Get the full or incremental migration workflow

Fetch component-specific migration guides

Access hooks and styling migration documentation

Migration workflows (full and incremental)

Component-specific migration guides (39 components)

Hooks migration guide (useDisclosure → useOverlayState, etc.)

Styling migration guide (utility classes, color tokens, CSS variables)

Key API changes and compound component patterns