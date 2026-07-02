Migration guide for CheckboxGroup from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 CheckboxGroup documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, CheckboxGroup was a separate component with a label prop and simple Checkbox children:

import { Checkbox, CheckboxGroup } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < CheckboxGroup label = "Select interests" > < Checkbox value = "coding" >Coding</ Checkbox > < Checkbox value = "design" >Design</ Checkbox > < Checkbox value = "writing" >Writing</ Checkbox > </ CheckboxGroup > ); }

In v3, CheckboxGroup is still a separate component but uses Label / Description as children and the new compound Checkbox structure:

import { CheckboxGroup, Checkbox, Label, Description } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < CheckboxGroup name = "interests" > < Label >Select interests</ Label > < Checkbox value = "coding" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Coding </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox > < Checkbox value = "design" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Design </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox > < Checkbox value = "writing" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Writing </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox > </ CheckboxGroup > ); }

v2: CheckboxGroup (separate import with label prop)

v3: CheckboxGroup (separate import; use Label component instead of label prop)

v2: Used label prop on CheckboxGroup

v3: Use Label component as a child of CheckboxGroup

v2: Simple Checkbox components with children as labels

v3: Compound Checkbox components with Checkbox.Content , Checkbox.Control , and Checkbox.Indicator

v2: Used onValueChange prop

v3: Uses onChange prop (from React Aria Components)

v3: New variant prop for styling the group container

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; import { Checkbox, CheckboxGroup } from "@heroui/react" ; const [ selected , setSelected ] = useState ([ "coding" ]); < CheckboxGroup value = {selected} onValueChange = {setSelected} label = "Select interests" > < Checkbox value = "coding" >Coding</ Checkbox > < Checkbox value = "design" >Design</ Checkbox > < Checkbox value = "writing" >Writing</ Checkbox > </ CheckboxGroup > import { useState } from "react" ; import { CheckboxGroup, Checkbox, Label } from "@heroui/react" ; const [ selected , setSelected ] = useState ([ "coding" ]); < CheckboxGroup name = "interests" value = {selected} onChange = {setSelected} > < Label >Select interests</ Label > < Checkbox value = "coding" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Coding </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox > < Checkbox value = "design" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Design </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox > < Checkbox value = "writing" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Writing </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox > </ CheckboxGroup >