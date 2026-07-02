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CheckboxGroup

Migration guide for CheckboxGroup from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 CheckboxGroup documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

Structure Changes

In v2, CheckboxGroup was a separate component with a label prop and simple Checkbox children:

import { Checkbox, CheckboxGroup } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <CheckboxGroup label="Select interests">
      <Checkbox value="coding">Coding</Checkbox>
      <Checkbox value="design">Design</Checkbox>
      <Checkbox value="writing">Writing</Checkbox>
    </CheckboxGroup>
  );
}

In v3, CheckboxGroup is still a separate component but uses Label/Description as children and the new compound Checkbox structure:

import { CheckboxGroup, Checkbox, Label, Description } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <CheckboxGroup name="interests">
      <Label>Select interests</Label>
      <Checkbox value="coding">
        <Checkbox.Content>
          <Checkbox.Control>
            <Checkbox.Indicator />
          </Checkbox.Control>
          Coding
        </Checkbox.Content>
      </Checkbox>
      <Checkbox value="design">
        <Checkbox.Content>
          <Checkbox.Control>
            <Checkbox.Indicator />
          </Checkbox.Control>
          Design
        </Checkbox.Content>
      </Checkbox>
      <Checkbox value="writing">
        <Checkbox.Content>
          <Checkbox.Control>
            <Checkbox.Indicator />
          </Checkbox.Control>
          Writing
        </Checkbox.Content>
      </Checkbox>
    </CheckboxGroup>
  );
}

Key Changes

1. Same Component Name

v2: CheckboxGroup (separate import with label prop)
v3: CheckboxGroup (separate import; use Label component instead of label prop)

2. Label Prop

v2: Used label prop on CheckboxGroup
v3: Use Label component as a child of CheckboxGroup

3. Checkbox Structure

v2: Simple Checkbox components with children as labels
v3: Compound Checkbox components with Checkbox.Content, Checkbox.Control, and Checkbox.Indicator

4. Event Handler

v2: Used onValueChange prop
v3: Uses onChange prop (from React Aria Components)

5. Variant Support

v3: New variant prop for styling the group container

Migration Examples

Controlled CheckboxGroup

import { useState } from "react";
import { Checkbox, CheckboxGroup } from "@heroui/react";

const [selected, setSelected] = useState(["coding"]);

<CheckboxGroup
  value={selected}
  onValueChange={setSelected}
  label="Select interests"
>
  <Checkbox value="coding">Coding</Checkbox>
  <Checkbox value="design">Design</Checkbox>
  <Checkbox value="writing">Writing</Checkbox>
</CheckboxGroup>
import { useState } from "react";
import { CheckboxGroup, Checkbox, Label } from "@heroui/react";

const [selected, setSelected] = useState(["coding"]);

<CheckboxGroup
  name="interests"
  value={selected}
  onChange={setSelected}
>
  <Label>Select interests</Label>
  <Checkbox value="coding">
    <Checkbox.Content>
      <Checkbox.Control>
        <Checkbox.Indicator />
      </Checkbox.Control>
      Coding
    </Checkbox.Content>
  </Checkbox>
  <Checkbox value="design">
    <Checkbox.Content>
      <Checkbox.Control>
        <Checkbox.Indicator />
      </Checkbox.Control>
      Design
    </Checkbox.Content>
  </Checkbox>
  <Checkbox value="writing">
    <Checkbox.Content>
      <Checkbox.Control>
        <Checkbox.Indicator />
      </Checkbox.Control>
      Writing
    </Checkbox.Content>
  </Checkbox>
</CheckboxGroup>

Summary

  • Keep using CheckboxGroup; replace label prop with Label component as a child
  • Update Checkbox children to use compound component structure (Checkbox.Content, Checkbox.Control, Checkbox.Indicator)
  • Change onValueChange to onChange
  • Add name prop for form integration
  • Built on React Aria Components for accessibility

Checkbox

Migration guide for Checkbox from HeroUI v2 to v3

Chip

Migration guide for Chip from HeroUI v2 to v3

On this page

Structure ChangesKey Changes1. Same Component Name2. Label Prop3. Checkbox Structure4. Event Handler5. Variant SupportMigration ExamplesControlled CheckboxGroupSummary