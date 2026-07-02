Migration guide for CheckboxGroup from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 CheckboxGroup documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
In v2,
CheckboxGroup was a separate component with a
label prop and simple
Checkbox children:
In v3,
CheckboxGroup is still a separate component but uses
Label/
Description as children and the new compound Checkbox structure:
v2:
CheckboxGroup (separate import with
label prop)
v3:
CheckboxGroup (separate import; use
Label component instead of
label prop)
v2: Used
label prop on
CheckboxGroup
v3: Use
Label component as a child of
CheckboxGroup
v2: Simple Checkbox components with children as labels
v3: Compound Checkbox components with
Checkbox.Content,
Checkbox.Control, and
Checkbox.Indicator
v2: Used
onValueChange prop
v3: Uses
onChange prop (from React Aria Components)
v3: New
variant prop for styling the group container
- Keep using
CheckboxGroup; replace
label prop with
Label component as a child
- Update Checkbox children to use compound component structure (
Checkbox.Content,
Checkbox.Control,
Checkbox.Indicator)
- Change
onValueChange to
onChange
- Add
name prop for form integration
- Built on React Aria Components for accessibility