CheckboxGroupUpdated
A checkbox group component for managing multiple checkbox selections
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the CheckboxGroup component and access all parts using dot notation.
In Surface
When used inside a Surface component, use
variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.
With Custom Indicator
Indeterminate
Controlled
Validation
Disabled
Features and Add-ons Example
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
You can customize the CheckboxGroup component:
Customizing the component classes
To customize the CheckboxGroup component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The CheckboxGroup component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
.checkbox-group- Base checkbox group container
API Reference
CheckboxGroup Props
Inherits from React Aria CheckboxGroup.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
string[]
|-
|The current selected values (controlled)
defaultValue
string[]
|-
|The default selected values (uncontrolled)
onChange
(value: string[]) => void
|-
|Handler called when the selected values change
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the checkbox group is disabled
isRequired
boolean
false
|Whether the checkbox group is required
isReadOnly
boolean
false
|Whether the checkbox group is read only
isInvalid
boolean
false
|Whether the checkbox group is in an invalid state
name
string
|-
|The name of the checkbox group, used when submitting an HTML form
children
React.ReactNode | (values: CheckboxGroupRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Checkbox group content or render prop
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, CheckboxGroupRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
CheckboxGroupRenderProps
When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
value
string[]
|The currently selected values
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the checkbox group is disabled
isReadOnly
boolean
|Whether the checkbox group is read only
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the checkbox group is in an invalid state
isRequired
boolean
|Whether the checkbox group is required