import { CheckboxGroup, Checkbox, Label, Description } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the CheckboxGroup component and access all parts using dot notation.

import {CheckboxGroup, Checkbox, Label, Description, FieldError} from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < CheckboxGroup name = "interests" > < Label /> < Description /> { /* Optional */ } < Checkbox value = "option1" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Label { /* plain text — the clickable label */ } </ Checkbox.Content > < Description /> { /* Optional per-checkbox help text */ } </ Checkbox > < FieldError /> { /* Optional */ } </ CheckboxGroup > );

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

You can customize the CheckboxGroup component:

import { CheckboxGroup, Checkbox, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomCheckboxGroup () { return ( < CheckboxGroup className = "gap-4" name = "custom" > < Checkbox value = "option1" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control className = "border-2 border-purple-500 data-[selected=true]:bg-purple-500" > < Checkbox.Indicator className = "text-white" /> </ Checkbox.Control > Option 1 </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox > </ CheckboxGroup > ); }

To customize the CheckboxGroup component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .checkbox-group { @ apply flex flex-col gap- 2; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The CheckboxGroup component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.checkbox-group - Base checkbox group container

Inherits from React Aria CheckboxGroup.

Prop Type Default Description value string[] - The current selected values (controlled) defaultValue string[] - The default selected values (uncontrolled) onChange (value: string[]) => void - Handler called when the selected values change isDisabled boolean false Whether the checkbox group is disabled isRequired boolean false Whether the checkbox group is required isReadOnly boolean false Whether the checkbox group is read only isInvalid boolean false Whether the checkbox group is in an invalid state name string - The name of the checkbox group, used when submitting an HTML form children React.ReactNode | (values: CheckboxGroupRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Checkbox group content or render prop render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, CheckboxGroupRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided: