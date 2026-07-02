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ScrollShadow

Apply visual shadows to indicate scrollable content overflow with automatic detection of scroll position.

FigmaStorybookSourceStyles source

Import

import { ScrollShadow } from "@heroui/react";

Usage

Orientation

Hide Scroll Bar

Custom Shadow Size

Visibility Change

With Card

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import {ScrollShadow, Card} from "@heroui/react";

function CustomScrollShadow() {
  return (
    <Card className="w-full p-0 sm:max-w-md">
      <ScrollShadow className="max-h-[300px] p-6 bg-gradient-to-b from-purple-50 to-pink-50">
        <div className="space-y-4">
          {Array.from({length: 10}).map((_, idx) => (
            <p key={idx}>
              Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nullam pulvinar risus non
              risus hendrerit venenatis.
            </p>
          ))}
        </div>
      </ScrollShadow>
    </Card>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the ScrollShadow component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .scroll-shadow {
    @apply rounded-xl border border-default-200;
  }

  .scroll-shadow--vertical {
    @apply pr-2; /* Add padding for custom scrollbar styling */
  }

  .scroll-shadow--horizontal {
    @apply pb-2;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The ScrollShadow component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .scroll-shadow - Root container element

Orientation Variants

  • .scroll-shadow--vertical - Vertical scrolling (default)
  • .scroll-shadow--horizontal - Horizontal scrolling

State Modifiers

  • .scroll-shadow--hide-scrollbar - Hides native scrollbar

CSS Variables

The ScrollShadow component uses CSS variables to size the fade mask and reserve space for visible native scrollbars:

VariableDefaultDescription
--scroll-shadow-size40pxControls the fade gradient size. This is set from the size prop.
--scroll-shadow-scrollbar-size10px (0px when hideScrollBar)Reserves a solid mask gutter for the native scrollbar so the fade does not cover it. Override for wider scrollbars.

Data Attributes

The component uses data attributes to control shadow visibility:

  • Scroll States: [data-top-scroll], [data-bottom-scroll], [data-left-scroll], [data-right-scroll] - Applied when content can be scrolled in that direction
  • Combined States: [data-top-bottom-scroll], [data-left-right-scroll] - Applied when content can be scrolled in both directions
  • Orientation: [data-orientation="vertical"] or [data-orientation="horizontal"] - Indicates scroll direction
  • Size: [data-scroll-shadow-size] - Contains the shadow gradient size value

API Reference

ScrollShadow

PropTypeDefaultDescription
orientation"vertical" | "horizontal""vertical"The scroll direction
variant"fade""fade"The visual shadow effect style
sizenumber40The shadow gradient size in pixels
offsetnumber0The scroll offset before showing shadows (in pixels)
hideScrollBarbooleanfalseWhether to hide the native scrollbar
isEnabledbooleantrueWhether scroll shadow detection is enabled
visibility"auto" | "both" | "top" | "bottom" | "left" | "right" | "none""auto"Controlled shadow visibility state
onVisibilityChange(visibility: ScrollShadowVisibility) => void-Callback invoked when shadow visibility changes
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes to apply to the root element
childrenReactNode-The scrollable content

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On this page

ImportUsageOrientationHide Scroll BarCustom Shadow SizeVisibility ChangeWith CardStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesOrientation VariantsState ModifiersCSS VariablesData AttributesAPI ReferenceScrollShadow