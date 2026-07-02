Apply visual shadows to indicate scrollable content overflow with automatic detection of scroll position.

import { ScrollShadow } from "@heroui/react" ;

import {ScrollShadow, Card} from "@heroui/react" ; function CustomScrollShadow () { return ( < Card className = "w-full p-0 sm:max-w-md" > < ScrollShadow className = "max-h-[300px] p-6 bg-gradient-to-b from-purple-50 to-pink-50" > < div className = "space-y-4" > {Array. from ({length: 10 }). map (( _ , idx ) => ( < p key = {idx}> Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nullam pulvinar risus non risus hendrerit venenatis. </ p > ))} </ div > </ ScrollShadow > </ Card > ); }

To customize the ScrollShadow component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .scroll-shadow { @ apply rounded-xl border border-default- 200; } .scroll-shadow--vertical { @ apply pr- 2; /* Add padding for custom scrollbar styling */ } .scroll-shadow--horizontal { @ apply pb- 2; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The ScrollShadow component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.scroll-shadow - Root container element

.scroll-shadow--vertical - Vertical scrolling (default)

- Vertical scrolling (default) .scroll-shadow--horizontal - Horizontal scrolling

.scroll-shadow--hide-scrollbar - Hides native scrollbar

The ScrollShadow component uses CSS variables to size the fade mask and reserve space for visible native scrollbars:

Variable Default Description --scroll-shadow-size 40px Controls the fade gradient size. This is set from the size prop. --scroll-shadow-scrollbar-size 10px ( 0px when hideScrollBar ) Reserves a solid mask gutter for the native scrollbar so the fade does not cover it. Override for wider scrollbars.

The component uses data attributes to control shadow visibility:

Scroll States : [data-top-scroll] , [data-bottom-scroll] , [data-left-scroll] , [data-right-scroll] - Applied when content can be scrolled in that direction

: , , , - Applied when content can be scrolled in that direction Combined States : [data-top-bottom-scroll] , [data-left-right-scroll] - Applied when content can be scrolled in both directions

: , - Applied when content can be scrolled in both directions Orientation : [data-orientation="vertical"] or [data-orientation="horizontal"] - Indicates scroll direction

: or - Indicates scroll direction Size: [data-scroll-shadow-size] - Contains the shadow gradient size value