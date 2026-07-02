ScrollShadow
Apply visual shadows to indicate scrollable content overflow with automatic detection of scroll position.
Import
Usage
Orientation
Hide Scroll Bar
Custom Shadow Size
Visibility Change
With Card
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the ScrollShadow component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The ScrollShadow component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.scroll-shadow- Root container element
Orientation Variants
.scroll-shadow--vertical- Vertical scrolling (default)
.scroll-shadow--horizontal- Horizontal scrolling
State Modifiers
.scroll-shadow--hide-scrollbar- Hides native scrollbar
CSS Variables
The ScrollShadow component uses CSS variables to size the fade mask and reserve space for visible native scrollbars:
|Variable
|Default
|Description
--scroll-shadow-size
40px
|Controls the fade gradient size. This is set from the
size prop.
--scroll-shadow-scrollbar-size
10px (
0px when
hideScrollBar)
|Reserves a solid mask gutter for the native scrollbar so the fade does not cover it. Override for wider scrollbars.
Data Attributes
The component uses data attributes to control shadow visibility:
- Scroll States:
[data-top-scroll],
[data-bottom-scroll],
[data-left-scroll],
[data-right-scroll]- Applied when content can be scrolled in that direction
- Combined States:
[data-top-bottom-scroll],
[data-left-right-scroll]- Applied when content can be scrolled in both directions
- Orientation:
[data-orientation="vertical"]or
[data-orientation="horizontal"]- Indicates scroll direction
- Size:
[data-scroll-shadow-size]- Contains the shadow gradient size value
API Reference
ScrollShadow
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
orientation
"vertical" |
"horizontal"
"vertical"
|The scroll direction
variant
"fade"
"fade"
|The visual shadow effect style
size
number
40
|The shadow gradient size in pixels
offset
number
0
|The scroll offset before showing shadows (in pixels)
hideScrollBar
boolean
false
|Whether to hide the native scrollbar
isEnabled
boolean
true
|Whether scroll shadow detection is enabled
visibility
"auto" |
"both" |
"top" |
"bottom" |
"left" |
"right" |
"none"
"auto"
|Controlled shadow visibility state
onVisibilityChange
(visibility: ScrollShadowVisibility) => void
|-
|Callback invoked when shadow visibility changes
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes to apply to the root element
children
ReactNode
|-
|The scrollable content