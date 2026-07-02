A combo box combines a text input with a listbox, allowing users to filter a list of options to items matching a query

import { ComboBox } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the ComboBox component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { ComboBox, Input, Label, Description, Header, ListBox, Separator } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < ComboBox > < Label /> < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < Description /> < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item > < Label /> < Description /> < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Section > < Header /> < ListBox.Item > < Label /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox.Section > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > </ ComboBox > )

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

Use the menuTrigger prop to control when the popover opens:

focus (default): popover opens when the user focuses the input

(default): popover opens when the user focuses the input input : popover opens when the user edits the input text

: popover opens when the user edits the input text manual : popover only opens when the user presses the trigger button or uses the arrow keys

import { ComboBox, Input } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomComboBox () { return ( < ComboBox className = "w-full" > < Label >Favorite Animal</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup className = "border rounded-lg p-2 bg-surface" > < Input placeholder = "Search animals..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger className = "text-muted" /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "1" textValue = "Item 1" className = "hover:bg-surface-secondary" > Item 1 </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > </ ComboBox > ); }

To customize the ComboBox component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .combo-box { @ apply flex flex-col gap- 1; } .combo-box__input-group { @ apply relative inline-flex items-center ; } .combo-box__trigger { @ apply absolute right- 0 text-muted ; } .combo-box__popover { @ apply rounded-lg border border-border bg-surface p- 2; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The ComboBox component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.combo-box - Base ComboBox container

- Base ComboBox container .combo-box__input-group - Container for the input and trigger button

- Container for the input and trigger button .combo-box__trigger - The button that triggers the popover

- The button that triggers the popover .combo-box__popover - The popover container

.combo-box[data-invalid="true"] - Invalid state

- Invalid state .combo-box[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled ComboBox state

- Disabled ComboBox state .combo-box__trigger[data-focus-visible="true"] - Focused trigger state

- Focused trigger state .combo-box__trigger[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled trigger state

- Disabled trigger state .combo-box__trigger[data-open="true"] - Open trigger state

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on trigger

: or on trigger Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on trigger

: or on trigger Disabled : :disabled or [data-disabled="true"] on ComboBox

: or on ComboBox Open: [data-open="true"] on trigger

Prop Type Default Description inputValue string - Current input value (controlled) defaultInputValue string - Default input value (uncontrolled) onInputChange (value: string) => void - Handler called when the input value changes selectedKey Key | null - Current selected key (controlled) defaultSelectedKey Key | null - Default selected key (uncontrolled) onSelectionChange (key: Key | null) => void - Handler called when the selection changes items Iterable<T> - The items to display in the listbox disabledKeys Iterable<Key> - Keys of disabled items defaultFilter (text: string, inputValue: string) => boolean - Custom filter function for filtering items isDisabled boolean - Whether the ComboBox is disabled isReadOnly boolean - Whether the input can be selected but not changed by the user isRequired boolean - Whether user input is required isInvalid boolean - Whether the ComboBox value is invalid validate (value: ComboBoxValidationValue) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined - A function that returns an error message if a given value is invalid. Validation errors are displayed to the user when the form is submitted if validationBehavior="native" . For realtime validation, use the isInvalid prop instead validationBehavior "native" | "aria" "native" Whether to use native HTML form validation to prevent form submission when the value is missing or invalid, or mark the field as required or invalid via ARIA name string - The name of the input, used when submitting an HTML form form string - The id of a <form> element to associate the input with formValue "text" | "key" "key" Whether the text or key of the selected item is submitted as part of an HTML form. When allowsCustomValue is true , this option does not apply and the text is always submitted autoComplete string - Describes the type of autocomplete functionality autoFocus boolean - Whether the element should receive focus on render allowsCustomValue boolean - Whether the ComboBox allows custom values not in the list allowsEmptyCollection boolean - Whether the ComboBox allows an empty collection menuTrigger "focus" | "input" | "manual" "focus" The interaction required to display the ComboBox menu shouldFocusWrap boolean - Whether keyboard navigation is circular fullWidth boolean false Whether the ComboBox should take full width of its container className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - ComboBox content or render function render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ComboBoxRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - InputGroup content

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Custom trigger content

Prop Type Default Description placement "bottom" | "bottom left" | "bottom right" | "bottom start" | "bottom end" | "top" | "top left" | "top right" | "top start" | "top end" | "left" | "left top" | "left bottom" | "start" | "start top" | "start bottom" | "right" | "right top" | "right bottom" | "end" | "end top" | "end bottom" "bottom" Placement of the popover relative to the trigger className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Content children

When using render functions with ComboBox, these values are provided:

Prop Type Description state ComboBoxState The state of the ComboBox inputValue string The current input value selectedKey Key | null The currently selected key selectedItem Node | null The currently selected item

import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ; < ComboBox className = "w-[256px]" > < Label >Favorite Animal</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Search animals..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > Dog < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > </ ComboBox >

import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox, Header, Separator } from '@heroui/react' ; < ComboBox className = "w-[256px]" > < Label >Country</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Search countries..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Section > < Header >North America</ Header > < ListBox.Item id = "usa" textValue = "United States" > United States < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox.Section > < Separator /> < ListBox.Section > < Header >Europe</ Header > < ListBox.Item id = "uk" textValue = "United Kingdom" > United Kingdom < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox.Section > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > </ ComboBox >

import type { Key } from '@heroui/react' ; import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; function ControlledComboBox () { const [ selectedKey , setSelectedKey ] = useState < Key | null >( 'cat' ); return ( < ComboBox className = "w-[256px]" selectedKey = {selectedKey} onSelectionChange = {setSelectedKey} > < Label >Animal</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Search animals..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > Dog < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > </ ComboBox > ); }

import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; function ControlledInputComboBox () { const [ inputValue , setInputValue ] = useState ( '' ); return ( < ComboBox className = "w-[256px]" inputValue = {inputValue} onInputChange = {setInputValue} > < Label >Search</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Type to search..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > Dog < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > </ ComboBox > ); }

import { Collection, ComboBox, EmptyState, Input, Label, ListBox, ListBoxLoadMoreItem, Spinner } from '@heroui/react' ; import { useAsyncList } from '@react-stately/data' ; interface Character { name : string ; } function AsyncComboBox () { const list = useAsyncList < Character >({ async load ({ cursor , filterText , signal }) { const res = await fetch ( cursor || `https://swapi.py4e.com/api/people/?search=${ filterText }` , { signal } ); const json = await res. json (); return { items: json.results, cursor: json.next, }; }, }); return ( < ComboBox allowsEmptyCollection className = "w-[256px]" inputValue = {list.filterText} onInputChange = {list.setFilterText} > < Label >Pick a Character</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Star Wars characters..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox renderEmptyState = {() => < EmptyState />}> < Collection items = {list.items}> {( item ) => ( < ListBox.Item id = {item.name} textValue = {item.name}> {item.name} < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > )} </ Collection > < ListBoxLoadMoreItem isLoading = {list.loadingState === "loadingMore" } onLoadMore = {list.loadMore} > < div className = "flex items-center justify-center gap-2 py-2" > < Spinner size = "sm" /> < span className = "text-sm text-muted" >Loading more...</ span > </ div > </ ListBoxLoadMoreItem > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > </ ComboBox > ); }

import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ; < ComboBox className = "w-[256px]" defaultFilter = {( text , inputValue ) => { if ( ! inputValue) return true ; return text. toLowerCase (). includes (inputValue. toLowerCase ()); }} > < Label >Animal</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Search animals..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > Dog < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > </ ComboBox >

Control when the popover opens using the menuTrigger prop:

import { ComboBox, Description, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ; // Opens on focus (default) < ComboBox className = "w-[256px]" menuTrigger = "focus" > < Label >Favorite Animal</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Search animals..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > < Description >Popover opens when the input is focused</ Description > </ ComboBox > // Opens when typing < ComboBox className = "w-[256px]" menuTrigger = "input" > < Label >Favorite Animal</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Search animals..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > < Description >Popover opens when the user edits the input text</ Description > </ ComboBox > // Opens only manually < ComboBox className = "w-[256px]" menuTrigger = "manual" > < Label >Favorite Animal</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Search animals..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > < Description >Popover only opens when the trigger button is pressed or arrow keys are used</ Description > </ ComboBox >

Use the formValue prop to control whether the selected item's key or text is submitted in forms:

import { Button, ComboBox, FieldError, Form, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ; function FormValueExample () { const onSubmit = ( e : React . FormEvent < HTMLFormElement >) => { e. preventDefault (); const formData = new FormData (e.currentTarget); console. log ( 'Submitted value:' , formData. get ( 'animal' )); // Will be "cat" (the key) }; return ( < Form onSubmit = {onSubmit}> { /* Submits the key (default) */ } < ComboBox name = "animal" formValue = "key" isRequired > < Label >Animal</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Select an animal..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > Dog < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > < FieldError /> </ ComboBox > { /* Submits the text */ } < ComboBox name = "animal-text" formValue = "text" isRequired > < Label >Animal (text)</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Select an animal..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > Dog < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > < FieldError /> </ ComboBox > < Button type = "submit" >Submit</ Button > </ Form > ); }

Control how validation is displayed using the validationBehavior prop:

import { Button, ComboBox, FieldError, Form, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ; function ValidationExample () { return ( < div className = "space-y-8" > { /* Native validation (default) - blocks form submission */ } < Form > < ComboBox name = "animal" isRequired validationBehavior = "native" > < Label >Animal (native validation)</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Select an animal..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > < FieldError /> </ ComboBox > < Button type = "submit" >Submit</ Button > </ Form > { /* ARIA validation - shows errors in realtime, doesn't block submission */ } < Form > < ComboBox name = "animal-aria" isRequired validationBehavior = "aria" > < Label >Animal (ARIA validation)</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Select an animal..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > < FieldError /> </ ComboBox > < Button type = "submit" >Submit</ Button > </ Form > </ div > ); }

Use the validate prop to add custom validation logic:

import { ComboBox, FieldError, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomValidationExample () { return ( < ComboBox className = "w-[256px]" isRequired validate = {( value ) => { if ( ! value || value.selectedKey === null ) { return 'Please select an animal' ; } if (value.selectedKey === 'snake' ) { return 'Snakes are not allowed' ; } return true ; }} > < Label >Favorite Animal</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Search animals..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > Dog < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "snake" textValue = "Snake" > Snake < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > < FieldError /> </ ComboBox > ); }

Use the isReadOnly prop to make the comboBox read-only:

import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ; < ComboBox className = "w-[256px]" isReadOnly defaultSelectedKey = "cat" > < Label >Favorite Animal</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Search animals..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > Dog < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > </ ComboBox >

The ComboBox component implements the ARIA comboBox pattern and provides:

Full keyboard navigation support

Screen reader announcements for selection changes and input changes

Proper focus management

Support for disabled states

Typeahead search functionality

HTML form integration

Support for custom values

For more information, see the React Aria ComboBox documentation.