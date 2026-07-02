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ComboBox

A combo box combines a text input with a listbox, allowing users to filter a list of options to items matching a query

StorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { ComboBox } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

Import the ComboBox component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { ComboBox, Input, Label, Description, Header, ListBox, Separator } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <ComboBox>
    <Label />
    <ComboBox.InputGroup>
      <Input />
      <ComboBox.Trigger />
    </ComboBox.InputGroup>
    <Description />
    <ComboBox.Popover>
      <ListBox>
        <ListBox.Item>
          <Label />
          <Description />
          <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
        </ListBox.Item>
        <ListBox.Section>
          <Header />
          <ListBox.Item>
            <Label />
          </ListBox.Item>
        </ListBox.Section>
      </ListBox>
    </ComboBox.Popover>
  </ComboBox>
)

With Description

With Sections

With Disabled Options

Custom Indicator

Required

Custom Value

Controlled

Controlled Input Value

Asynchronous Loading

Custom Filtering

Allows Custom Value

Disabled

Default Selected Key

Full Width

In Surface

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

Use the menuTrigger prop to control when the popover opens:

  • focus (default): popover opens when the user focuses the input
  • input: popover opens when the user edits the input text
  • manual: popover only opens when the user presses the trigger button or uses the arrow keys

Custom Render Function

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import { ComboBox, Input } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomComboBox() {
  return (
    <ComboBox className="w-full">
      <Label>Favorite Animal</Label>
      <ComboBox.InputGroup className="border rounded-lg p-2 bg-surface">
        <Input placeholder="Search animals..." />
        <ComboBox.Trigger className="text-muted" />
      </ComboBox.InputGroup>
      <ComboBox.Popover>
        <ListBox>
          <ListBox.Item id="1" textValue="Item 1" className="hover:bg-surface-secondary">
            Item 1
          </ListBox.Item>
        </ListBox>
      </ComboBox.Popover>
    </ComboBox>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the ComboBox component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .combo-box {
    @apply flex flex-col gap-1;
  }

  .combo-box__input-group {
    @apply relative inline-flex items-center;
  }

  .combo-box__trigger {
    @apply absolute right-0 text-muted;
  }

  .combo-box__popover {
    @apply rounded-lg border border-border bg-surface p-2;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The ComboBox component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .combo-box - Base ComboBox container
  • .combo-box__input-group - Container for the input and trigger button
  • .combo-box__trigger - The button that triggers the popover
  • .combo-box__popover - The popover container

State Classes

  • .combo-box[data-invalid="true"] - Invalid state
  • .combo-box[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled ComboBox state
  • .combo-box__trigger[data-focus-visible="true"] - Focused trigger state
  • .combo-box__trigger[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled trigger state
  • .combo-box__trigger[data-open="true"] - Open trigger state

Interactive States

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

  • Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on trigger
  • Focus: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on trigger
  • Disabled: :disabled or [data-disabled="true"] on ComboBox
  • Open: [data-open="true"] on trigger

API Reference

ComboBox Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
inputValuestring-Current input value (controlled)
defaultInputValuestring-Default input value (uncontrolled)
onInputChange(value: string) => void-Handler called when the input value changes
selectedKeyKey | null-Current selected key (controlled)
defaultSelectedKeyKey | null-Default selected key (uncontrolled)
onSelectionChange(key: Key | null) => void-Handler called when the selection changes
itemsIterable<T>-The items to display in the listbox
disabledKeysIterable<Key>-Keys of disabled items
defaultFilter(text: string, inputValue: string) => boolean-Custom filter function for filtering items
isDisabledboolean-Whether the ComboBox is disabled
isReadOnlyboolean-Whether the input can be selected but not changed by the user
isRequiredboolean-Whether user input is required
isInvalidboolean-Whether the ComboBox value is invalid
validate(value: ComboBoxValidationValue) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined-A function that returns an error message if a given value is invalid. Validation errors are displayed to the user when the form is submitted if validationBehavior="native". For realtime validation, use the isInvalid prop instead
validationBehavior"native" | "aria""native"Whether to use native HTML form validation to prevent form submission when the value is missing or invalid, or mark the field as required or invalid via ARIA
namestring-The name of the input, used when submitting an HTML form
formstring-The id of a <form> element to associate the input with
formValue"text" | "key""key"Whether the text or key of the selected item is submitted as part of an HTML form. When allowsCustomValue is true, this option does not apply and the text is always submitted
autoCompletestring-Describes the type of autocomplete functionality
autoFocusboolean-Whether the element should receive focus on render
allowsCustomValueboolean-Whether the ComboBox allows custom values not in the list
allowsEmptyCollectionboolean-Whether the ComboBox allows an empty collection
menuTrigger"focus" | "input" | "manual""focus"The interaction required to display the ComboBox menu
shouldFocusWrapboolean-Whether keyboard navigation is circular
fullWidthbooleanfalseWhether the ComboBox should take full width of its container
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-ComboBox content or render function
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ComboBoxRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

ComboBox.InputGroup Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-InputGroup content

ComboBox.Trigger Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-Custom trigger content

ComboBox.Popover Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
placement"bottom" | "bottom left" | "bottom right" | "bottom start" | "bottom end" | "top" | "top left" | "top right" | "top start" | "top end" | "left" | "left top" | "left bottom" | "start" | "start top" | "start bottom" | "right" | "right top" | "right bottom" | "end" | "end top" | "end bottom""bottom"Placement of the popover relative to the trigger
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-Content children

RenderProps

When using render functions with ComboBox, these values are provided:

PropTypeDescription
stateComboBoxStateThe state of the ComboBox
inputValuestringThe current input value
selectedKeyKey | nullThe currently selected key
selectedItemNode | nullThe currently selected item

Examples

Basic Usage

import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react';

<ComboBox className="w-[256px]">
  <Label>Favorite Animal</Label>
  <ComboBox.InputGroup>
    <Input placeholder="Search animals..." />
    <ComboBox.Trigger />
  </ComboBox.InputGroup>
  <ComboBox.Popover>
    <ListBox>
      <ListBox.Item id="cat" textValue="Cat">
        Cat
        <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
      </ListBox.Item>
      <ListBox.Item id="dog" textValue="Dog">
        Dog
        <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
      </ListBox.Item>
    </ListBox>
  </ComboBox.Popover>
</ComboBox>

With Sections

import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox, Header, Separator } from '@heroui/react';

<ComboBox className="w-[256px]">
  <Label>Country</Label>
  <ComboBox.InputGroup>
    <Input placeholder="Search countries..." />
    <ComboBox.Trigger />
  </ComboBox.InputGroup>
  <ComboBox.Popover>
    <ListBox>
      <ListBox.Section>
        <Header>North America</Header>
        <ListBox.Item id="usa" textValue="United States">
          United States
          <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
        </ListBox.Item>
      </ListBox.Section>
      <Separator />
      <ListBox.Section>
        <Header>Europe</Header>
        <ListBox.Item id="uk" textValue="United Kingdom">
          United Kingdom
          <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
        </ListBox.Item>
      </ListBox.Section>
    </ListBox>
  </ComboBox.Popover>
</ComboBox>

Controlled Selection

import type { Key } from '@heroui/react';

import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react';
import { useState } from 'react';

function ControlledComboBox() {
  const [selectedKey, setSelectedKey] = useState<Key | null>('cat');

  return (
    <ComboBox
      className="w-[256px]"
      selectedKey={selectedKey}
      onSelectionChange={setSelectedKey}
    >
      <Label>Animal</Label>
      <ComboBox.InputGroup>
        <Input placeholder="Search animals..." />
        <ComboBox.Trigger />
      </ComboBox.InputGroup>
      <ComboBox.Popover>
        <ListBox>
          <ListBox.Item id="cat" textValue="Cat">
            Cat
            <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
          </ListBox.Item>
          <ListBox.Item id="dog" textValue="Dog">
            Dog
            <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
          </ListBox.Item>
        </ListBox>
      </ComboBox.Popover>
    </ComboBox>
  );
}

Controlled Input Value

import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react';
import { useState } from 'react';

function ControlledInputComboBox() {
  const [inputValue, setInputValue] = useState('');

  return (
    <ComboBox
      className="w-[256px]"
      inputValue={inputValue}
      onInputChange={setInputValue}
    >
      <Label>Search</Label>
      <ComboBox.InputGroup>
        <Input placeholder="Type to search..." />
        <ComboBox.Trigger />
      </ComboBox.InputGroup>
      <ComboBox.Popover>
        <ListBox>
          <ListBox.Item id="cat" textValue="Cat">
            Cat
            <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
          </ListBox.Item>
          <ListBox.Item id="dog" textValue="Dog">
            Dog
            <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
          </ListBox.Item>
        </ListBox>
      </ComboBox.Popover>
    </ComboBox>
  );
}

Asynchronous Loading

import { Collection, ComboBox, EmptyState, Input, Label, ListBox, ListBoxLoadMoreItem, Spinner } from '@heroui/react';
import { useAsyncList } from '@react-stately/data';

interface Character {
  name: string;
}

function AsyncComboBox() {
  const list = useAsyncList<Character>({
    async load({cursor, filterText, signal}) {
      const res = await fetch(
        cursor || `https://swapi.py4e.com/api/people/?search=${filterText}`,
        { signal }
      );
      const json = await res.json();

      return {
        items: json.results,
        cursor: json.next,
      };
    },
  });

  return (
    <ComboBox
      allowsEmptyCollection
      className="w-[256px]"
      inputValue={list.filterText}
      onInputChange={list.setFilterText}
    >
      <Label>Pick a Character</Label>
      <ComboBox.InputGroup>
        <Input placeholder="Star Wars characters..." />
        <ComboBox.Trigger />
      </ComboBox.InputGroup>
      <ComboBox.Popover>
        <ListBox renderEmptyState={() => <EmptyState />}>
          <Collection items={list.items}>
            {(item) => (
              <ListBox.Item id={item.name} textValue={item.name}>
                {item.name}
                <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
              </ListBox.Item>
            )}
          </Collection>
          <ListBoxLoadMoreItem
            isLoading={list.loadingState === "loadingMore"}
            onLoadMore={list.loadMore}
          >
            <div className="flex items-center justify-center gap-2 py-2">
              <Spinner size="sm" />
              <span className="text-sm text-muted">Loading more...</span>
            </div>
          </ListBoxLoadMoreItem>
        </ListBox>
      </ComboBox.Popover>
    </ComboBox>
  );
}

Custom Filtering

import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react';

<ComboBox
  className="w-[256px]"
  defaultFilter={(text, inputValue) => {
    if (!inputValue) return true;
    return text.toLowerCase().includes(inputValue.toLowerCase());
  }}
>
  <Label>Animal</Label>
  <ComboBox.InputGroup>
    <Input placeholder="Search animals..." />
    <ComboBox.Trigger />
  </ComboBox.InputGroup>
  <ComboBox.Popover>
    <ListBox>
      <ListBox.Item id="cat" textValue="Cat">
        Cat
        <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
      </ListBox.Item>
      <ListBox.Item id="dog" textValue="Dog">
        Dog
        <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
      </ListBox.Item>
    </ListBox>
  </ComboBox.Popover>
</ComboBox>

Control when the popover opens using the menuTrigger prop:

import { ComboBox, Description, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react';

// Opens on focus (default)
<ComboBox className="w-[256px]" menuTrigger="focus">
  <Label>Favorite Animal</Label>
  <ComboBox.InputGroup>
    <Input placeholder="Search animals..." />
    <ComboBox.Trigger />
  </ComboBox.InputGroup>
  <ComboBox.Popover>
    <ListBox>
      <ListBox.Item id="cat" textValue="Cat">
        Cat
        <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
      </ListBox.Item>
    </ListBox>
  </ComboBox.Popover>
  <Description>Popover opens when the input is focused</Description>
</ComboBox>

// Opens when typing
<ComboBox className="w-[256px]" menuTrigger="input">
  <Label>Favorite Animal</Label>
  <ComboBox.InputGroup>
    <Input placeholder="Search animals..." />
    <ComboBox.Trigger />
  </ComboBox.InputGroup>
  <ComboBox.Popover>
    <ListBox>
      <ListBox.Item id="cat" textValue="Cat">
        Cat
        <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
      </ListBox.Item>
    </ListBox>
  </ComboBox.Popover>
  <Description>Popover opens when the user edits the input text</Description>
</ComboBox>

// Opens only manually
<ComboBox className="w-[256px]" menuTrigger="manual">
  <Label>Favorite Animal</Label>
  <ComboBox.InputGroup>
    <Input placeholder="Search animals..." />
    <ComboBox.Trigger />
  </ComboBox.InputGroup>
  <ComboBox.Popover>
    <ListBox>
      <ListBox.Item id="cat" textValue="Cat">
        Cat
        <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
      </ListBox.Item>
    </ListBox>
  </ComboBox.Popover>
  <Description>Popover only opens when the trigger button is pressed or arrow keys are used</Description>
</ComboBox>

Form Value

Use the formValue prop to control whether the selected item's key or text is submitted in forms:

import { Button, ComboBox, FieldError, Form, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react';

function FormValueExample() {
  const onSubmit = (e: React.FormEvent<HTMLFormElement>) => {
    e.preventDefault();
    const formData = new FormData(e.currentTarget);
    console.log('Submitted value:', formData.get('animal')); // Will be "cat" (the key)
  };

  return (
    <Form onSubmit={onSubmit}>
      {/* Submits the key (default) */}
      <ComboBox name="animal" formValue="key" isRequired>
        <Label>Animal</Label>
        <ComboBox.InputGroup>
          <Input placeholder="Select an animal..." />
          <ComboBox.Trigger />
        </ComboBox.InputGroup>
        <ComboBox.Popover>
          <ListBox>
            <ListBox.Item id="cat" textValue="Cat">
              Cat
              <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
            </ListBox.Item>
            <ListBox.Item id="dog" textValue="Dog">
              Dog
              <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
            </ListBox.Item>
          </ListBox>
        </ComboBox.Popover>
        <FieldError />
      </ComboBox>

      {/* Submits the text */}
      <ComboBox name="animal-text" formValue="text" isRequired>
        <Label>Animal (text)</Label>
        <ComboBox.InputGroup>
          <Input placeholder="Select an animal..." />
          <ComboBox.Trigger />
        </ComboBox.InputGroup>
        <ComboBox.Popover>
          <ListBox>
            <ListBox.Item id="cat" textValue="Cat">
              Cat
              <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
            </ListBox.Item>
            <ListBox.Item id="dog" textValue="Dog">
              Dog
              <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
            </ListBox.Item>
          </ListBox>
        </ComboBox.Popover>
        <FieldError />
      </ComboBox>

      <Button type="submit">Submit</Button>
    </Form>
  );
}

Validation Behavior

Control how validation is displayed using the validationBehavior prop:

import { Button, ComboBox, FieldError, Form, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react';

function ValidationExample() {
  return (
    <div className="space-y-8">
      {/* Native validation (default) - blocks form submission */}
      <Form>
        <ComboBox name="animal" isRequired validationBehavior="native">
          <Label>Animal (native validation)</Label>
          <ComboBox.InputGroup>
            <Input placeholder="Select an animal..." />
            <ComboBox.Trigger />
          </ComboBox.InputGroup>
          <ComboBox.Popover>
            <ListBox>
              <ListBox.Item id="cat" textValue="Cat">
                Cat
                <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
              </ListBox.Item>
            </ListBox>
          </ComboBox.Popover>
          <FieldError />
        </ComboBox>
        <Button type="submit">Submit</Button>
      </Form>

      {/* ARIA validation - shows errors in realtime, doesn't block submission */}
      <Form>
        <ComboBox name="animal-aria" isRequired validationBehavior="aria">
          <Label>Animal (ARIA validation)</Label>
          <ComboBox.InputGroup>
            <Input placeholder="Select an animal..." />
            <ComboBox.Trigger />
          </ComboBox.InputGroup>
          <ComboBox.Popover>
            <ListBox>
              <ListBox.Item id="cat" textValue="Cat">
                Cat
                <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
              </ListBox.Item>
            </ListBox>
          </ComboBox.Popover>
          <FieldError />
        </ComboBox>
        <Button type="submit">Submit</Button>
      </Form>
    </div>
  );
}

Custom Validation

Use the validate prop to add custom validation logic:

import { ComboBox, FieldError, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomValidationExample() {
  return (
    <ComboBox
      className="w-[256px]"
      isRequired
      validate={(value) => {
        if (!value || value.selectedKey === null) {
          return 'Please select an animal';
        }
        if (value.selectedKey === 'snake') {
          return 'Snakes are not allowed';
        }
        return true;
      }}
    >
      <Label>Favorite Animal</Label>
      <ComboBox.InputGroup>
        <Input placeholder="Search animals..." />
        <ComboBox.Trigger />
      </ComboBox.InputGroup>
      <ComboBox.Popover>
        <ListBox>
          <ListBox.Item id="cat" textValue="Cat">
            Cat
            <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
          </ListBox.Item>
          <ListBox.Item id="dog" textValue="Dog">
            Dog
            <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
          </ListBox.Item>
          <ListBox.Item id="snake" textValue="Snake">
            Snake
            <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
          </ListBox.Item>
        </ListBox>
      </ComboBox.Popover>
      <FieldError />
    </ComboBox>
  );
}

Read Only

Use the isReadOnly prop to make the comboBox read-only:

import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react';

<ComboBox className="w-[256px]" isReadOnly defaultSelectedKey="cat">
  <Label>Favorite Animal</Label>
  <ComboBox.InputGroup>
    <Input placeholder="Search animals..." />
    <ComboBox.Trigger />
  </ComboBox.InputGroup>
  <ComboBox.Popover>
    <ListBox>
      <ListBox.Item id="cat" textValue="Cat">
        Cat
        <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
      </ListBox.Item>
      <ListBox.Item id="dog" textValue="Dog">
        Dog
        <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
      </ListBox.Item>
    </ListBox>
  </ComboBox.Popover>
</ComboBox>

Accessibility

The ComboBox component implements the ARIA comboBox pattern and provides:

  • Full keyboard navigation support
  • Screen reader announcements for selection changes and input changes
  • Proper focus management
  • Support for disabled states
  • Typeahead search functionality
  • HTML form integration
  • Support for custom values

For more information, see the React Aria ComboBox documentation.

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On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyWith DescriptionWith SectionsWith Disabled OptionsCustom IndicatorRequiredCustom ValueControlledControlled Input ValueAsynchronous LoadingCustom FilteringAllows Custom ValueDisabledDefault Selected KeyFull WidthIn SurfaceMenu TriggerCustom Render FunctionStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesState ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceComboBox PropsComboBox.InputGroup PropsComboBox.Trigger PropsComboBox.Popover PropsRenderPropsExamplesBasic UsageWith SectionsControlled SelectionControlled Input ValueAsynchronous LoadingCustom FilteringMenu TriggerForm ValueValidation BehaviorCustom ValidationRead OnlyAccessibility