A combo box combines a text input with a listbox, allowing users to filter a list of options to items matching a query
import { ComboBox } from '@heroui/react' ;
Import the ComboBox component and access all parts using dot notation.
import { ComboBox, Input, Label, Description, Header, ListBox, Separator } from '@heroui/react' ;
export default () => (
< ComboBox >
< Label />
< ComboBox.InputGroup >
< Input />
< ComboBox.Trigger />
</ ComboBox.InputGroup >
< Description />
< ComboBox.Popover >
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Item >
< Label />
< Description />
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
< ListBox.Section >
< Header />
< ListBox.Item >
< Label />
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox.Section >
</ ListBox >
</ ComboBox.Popover >
</ ComboBox > )
When used inside a
Surface component, use
variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.
Use the
menuTrigger prop to control when the popover opens:
focus (default): popover opens when the user focuses the input
input: popover opens when the user edits the input text
manual: popover only opens when the user presses the trigger button or uses the arrow keys
import { ComboBox, Input } from '@heroui/react' ;
function CustomComboBox () {
return (
< ComboBox className = "w-full" >
< Label >Favorite Animal</ Label >
< ComboBox.InputGroup className = "border rounded-lg p-2 bg-surface" >
< Input placeholder = "Search animals..." />
< ComboBox.Trigger className = "text-muted" />
</ ComboBox.InputGroup >
< ComboBox.Popover >
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Item id = "1" textValue = "Item 1" className = "hover:bg-surface-secondary" >
Item 1
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox >
</ ComboBox.Popover >
</ ComboBox >
); }
To customize the ComboBox component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
@layer components {
.combo-box {
@ apply flex flex-col gap- 1;
}
.combo-box__input-group {
@ apply relative inline-flex items-center ;
}
.combo-box__trigger {
@ apply absolute right- 0 text-muted ;
}
.combo-box__popover {
@ apply rounded-lg border border-border bg-surface p- 2;
} }
HeroUI follows the
BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
The ComboBox component uses these CSS classes (
View source styles):
.combo-box - Base ComboBox container
.combo-box__input-group - Container for the input and trigger button
.combo-box__trigger - The button that triggers the popover
.combo-box__popover - The popover container
.combo-box[data-invalid="true"] - Invalid state
.combo-box[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled ComboBox state
.combo-box__trigger[data-focus-visible="true"] - Focused trigger state
.combo-box__trigger[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled trigger state
.combo-box__trigger[data-open="true"] - Open trigger state
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
Hover:
:hover or
[data-hovered="true"] on trigger
Focus:
:focus-visible or
[data-focus-visible="true"] on trigger
Disabled:
:disabled or
[data-disabled="true"] on ComboBox
Open:
[data-open="true"] on trigger
Prop Type Default Description
inputValue
string
- Current input value (controlled)
defaultInputValue
string
- Default input value (uncontrolled)
onInputChange
(value: string) => void
- Handler called when the input value changes
selectedKey
Key | null
- Current selected key (controlled)
defaultSelectedKey
Key | null
- Default selected key (uncontrolled)
onSelectionChange
(key: Key | null) => void
- Handler called when the selection changes
items
Iterable<T>
- The items to display in the listbox
disabledKeys
Iterable<Key>
- Keys of disabled items
defaultFilter
(text: string, inputValue: string) => boolean
- Custom filter function for filtering items
isDisabled
boolean
- Whether the ComboBox is disabled
isReadOnly
boolean
- Whether the input can be selected but not changed by the user
isRequired
boolean
- Whether user input is required
isInvalid
boolean
- Whether the ComboBox value is invalid
validate
(value: ComboBoxValidationValue) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined
- A function that returns an error message if a given value is invalid. Validation errors are displayed to the user when the form is submitted if
validationBehavior="native". For realtime validation, use the
isInvalid prop instead
validationBehavior
"native" | "aria"
"native"
Whether to use native HTML form validation to prevent form submission when the value is missing or invalid, or mark the field as required or invalid via ARIA
name
string
- The name of the input, used when submitting an HTML form
form
string
- The id of a
<form> element to associate the input with
formValue
"text" | "key"
"key"
Whether the text or key of the selected item is submitted as part of an HTML form. When
allowsCustomValue is
true, this option does not apply and the text is always submitted
autoComplete
string
- Describes the type of autocomplete functionality
autoFocus
boolean
- Whether the element should receive focus on render
allowsCustomValue
boolean
- Whether the ComboBox allows custom values not in the list
allowsEmptyCollection
boolean
- Whether the ComboBox allows an empty collection
menuTrigger
"focus" | "input" | "manual"
"focus"
The interaction required to display the ComboBox menu
shouldFocusWrap
boolean
- Whether keyboard navigation is circular
fullWidth
boolean
false
Whether the ComboBox should take full width of its container
className
string
- Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
- ComboBox content or render function
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ComboBoxRenderProps>
- Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Prop Type Default Description
className
string
- Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
- InputGroup content
Prop Type Default Description
className
string
- Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
- Custom trigger content
Prop Type Default Description
placement
"bottom" | "bottom left" | "bottom right" | "bottom start" | "bottom end" | "top" | "top left" | "top right" | "top start" | "top end" | "left" | "left top" | "left bottom" | "start" | "start top" | "start bottom" | "right" | "right top" | "right bottom" | "end" | "end top" | "end bottom"
"bottom"
Placement of the popover relative to the trigger
className
string
- Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
- Content children
When using render functions with ComboBox, these values are provided:
Prop Type Description
state
ComboBoxState
The state of the ComboBox
inputValue
string
The current input value
selectedKey
Key | null
The currently selected key
selectedItem
Node | null
The currently selected item
import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ;
< ComboBox className = "w-[256px]" >
< Label >Favorite Animal</ Label >
< ComboBox.InputGroup >
< Input placeholder = "Search animals..." />
< ComboBox.Trigger />
</ ComboBox.InputGroup >
< ComboBox.Popover >
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" >
Cat
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
< ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" >
Dog
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox >
</ ComboBox.Popover > </ ComboBox >
import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox, Header, Separator } from '@heroui/react' ;
< ComboBox className = "w-[256px]" >
< Label >Country</ Label >
< ComboBox.InputGroup >
< Input placeholder = "Search countries..." />
< ComboBox.Trigger />
</ ComboBox.InputGroup >
< ComboBox.Popover >
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Section >
< Header >North America</ Header >
< ListBox.Item id = "usa" textValue = "United States" >
United States
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox.Section >
< Separator />
< ListBox.Section >
< Header >Europe</ Header >
< ListBox.Item id = "uk" textValue = "United Kingdom" >
United Kingdom
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox.Section >
</ ListBox >
</ ComboBox.Popover > </ ComboBox >
import type { Key } from '@heroui/react' ;
import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ;
import { useState } from 'react' ;
function ControlledComboBox () {
const [ selectedKey , setSelectedKey ] = useState < Key | null >( 'cat' );
return (
< ComboBox
className = "w-[256px]"
selectedKey = {selectedKey}
onSelectionChange = {setSelectedKey}
>
< Label >Animal</ Label >
< ComboBox.InputGroup >
< Input placeholder = "Search animals..." />
< ComboBox.Trigger />
</ ComboBox.InputGroup >
< ComboBox.Popover >
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" >
Cat
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
< ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" >
Dog
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox >
</ ComboBox.Popover >
</ ComboBox >
); }
import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ;
import { useState } from 'react' ;
function ControlledInputComboBox () {
const [ inputValue , setInputValue ] = useState ( '' );
return (
< ComboBox
className = "w-[256px]"
inputValue = {inputValue}
onInputChange = {setInputValue}
>
< Label >Search</ Label >
< ComboBox.InputGroup >
< Input placeholder = "Type to search..." />
< ComboBox.Trigger />
</ ComboBox.InputGroup >
< ComboBox.Popover >
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" >
Cat
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
< ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" >
Dog
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox >
</ ComboBox.Popover >
</ ComboBox >
); }
import { Collection, ComboBox, EmptyState, Input, Label, ListBox, ListBoxLoadMoreItem, Spinner } from '@heroui/react' ;
import { useAsyncList } from '@react-stately/data' ;
interface Character {
name : string ;
}
function AsyncComboBox () {
const list = useAsyncList < Character >({
async load ({ cursor , filterText , signal }) {
const res = await fetch (
cursor || `https://swapi.py4e.com/api/people/?search=${ filterText }` ,
{ signal }
);
const json = await res. json ();
return {
items: json.results,
cursor: json.next,
};
},
});
return (
< ComboBox
allowsEmptyCollection
className = "w-[256px]"
inputValue = {list.filterText}
onInputChange = {list.setFilterText}
>
< Label >Pick a Character</ Label >
< ComboBox.InputGroup >
< Input placeholder = "Star Wars characters..." />
< ComboBox.Trigger />
</ ComboBox.InputGroup >
< ComboBox.Popover >
< ListBox renderEmptyState = {() => < EmptyState />}>
< Collection items = {list.items}>
{( item ) => (
< ListBox.Item id = {item.name} textValue = {item.name}>
{item.name}
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
)}
</ Collection >
< ListBoxLoadMoreItem
isLoading = {list.loadingState === "loadingMore" }
onLoadMore = {list.loadMore}
>
< div className = "flex items-center justify-center gap-2 py-2" >
< Spinner size = "sm" />
< span className = "text-sm text-muted" >Loading more...</ span >
</ div >
</ ListBoxLoadMoreItem >
</ ListBox >
</ ComboBox.Popover >
</ ComboBox >
); }
import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ;
< ComboBox
className = "w-[256px]"
defaultFilter = {( text , inputValue ) => {
if ( ! inputValue) return true ;
return text. toLowerCase (). includes (inputValue. toLowerCase ());
}}
>
< Label >Animal</ Label >
< ComboBox.InputGroup >
< Input placeholder = "Search animals..." />
< ComboBox.Trigger />
</ ComboBox.InputGroup >
< ComboBox.Popover >
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" >
Cat
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
< ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" >
Dog
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox >
</ ComboBox.Popover > </ ComboBox >
Control when the popover opens using the
menuTrigger prop:
import { ComboBox, Description, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ;
// Opens on focus (default)
< ComboBox className = "w-[256px]" menuTrigger = "focus" >
< Label >Favorite Animal</ Label >
< ComboBox.InputGroup >
< Input placeholder = "Search animals..." />
< ComboBox.Trigger />
</ ComboBox.InputGroup >
< ComboBox.Popover >
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" >
Cat
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox >
</ ComboBox.Popover >
< Description >Popover opens when the input is focused</ Description >
</ ComboBox >
// Opens when typing
< ComboBox className = "w-[256px]" menuTrigger = "input" >
< Label >Favorite Animal</ Label >
< ComboBox.InputGroup >
< Input placeholder = "Search animals..." />
< ComboBox.Trigger />
</ ComboBox.InputGroup >
< ComboBox.Popover >
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" >
Cat
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox >
</ ComboBox.Popover >
< Description >Popover opens when the user edits the input text</ Description >
</ ComboBox >
// Opens only manually
< ComboBox className = "w-[256px]" menuTrigger = "manual" >
< Label >Favorite Animal</ Label >
< ComboBox.InputGroup >
< Input placeholder = "Search animals..." />
< ComboBox.Trigger />
</ ComboBox.InputGroup >
< ComboBox.Popover >
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" >
Cat
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox >
</ ComboBox.Popover >
< Description >Popover only opens when the trigger button is pressed or arrow keys are used</ Description > </ ComboBox >
Use the
formValue prop to control whether the selected item's key or text is submitted in forms:
import { Button, ComboBox, FieldError, Form, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ;
function FormValueExample () {
const onSubmit = ( e : React . FormEvent < HTMLFormElement >) => {
e. preventDefault ();
const formData = new FormData (e.currentTarget);
console. log ( 'Submitted value:' , formData. get ( 'animal' )); // Will be "cat" (the key)
};
return (
< Form onSubmit = {onSubmit}>
{ /* Submits the key (default) */ }
< ComboBox name = "animal" formValue = "key" isRequired >
< Label >Animal</ Label >
< ComboBox.InputGroup >
< Input placeholder = "Select an animal..." />
< ComboBox.Trigger />
</ ComboBox.InputGroup >
< ComboBox.Popover >
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" >
Cat
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
< ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" >
Dog
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox >
</ ComboBox.Popover >
< FieldError />
</ ComboBox >
{ /* Submits the text */ }
< ComboBox name = "animal-text" formValue = "text" isRequired >
< Label >Animal (text)</ Label >
< ComboBox.InputGroup >
< Input placeholder = "Select an animal..." />
< ComboBox.Trigger />
</ ComboBox.InputGroup >
< ComboBox.Popover >
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" >
Cat
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
< ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" >
Dog
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox >
</ ComboBox.Popover >
< FieldError />
</ ComboBox >
< Button type = "submit" >Submit</ Button >
</ Form >
); }
Control how validation is displayed using the
validationBehavior prop:
import { Button, ComboBox, FieldError, Form, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ;
function ValidationExample () {
return (
< div className = "space-y-8" >
{ /* Native validation (default) - blocks form submission */ }
< Form >
< ComboBox name = "animal" isRequired validationBehavior = "native" >
< Label >Animal (native validation)</ Label >
< ComboBox.InputGroup >
< Input placeholder = "Select an animal..." />
< ComboBox.Trigger />
</ ComboBox.InputGroup >
< ComboBox.Popover >
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" >
Cat
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox >
</ ComboBox.Popover >
< FieldError />
</ ComboBox >
< Button type = "submit" >Submit</ Button >
</ Form >
{ /* ARIA validation - shows errors in realtime, doesn't block submission */ }
< Form >
< ComboBox name = "animal-aria" isRequired validationBehavior = "aria" >
< Label >Animal (ARIA validation)</ Label >
< ComboBox.InputGroup >
< Input placeholder = "Select an animal..." />
< ComboBox.Trigger />
</ ComboBox.InputGroup >
< ComboBox.Popover >
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" >
Cat
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox >
</ ComboBox.Popover >
< FieldError />
</ ComboBox >
< Button type = "submit" >Submit</ Button >
</ Form >
</ div >
); }
Use the
validate prop to add custom validation logic:
import { ComboBox, FieldError, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ;
function CustomValidationExample () {
return (
< ComboBox
className = "w-[256px]"
isRequired
validate = {( value ) => {
if ( ! value || value.selectedKey === null ) {
return 'Please select an animal' ;
}
if (value.selectedKey === 'snake' ) {
return 'Snakes are not allowed' ;
}
return true ;
}}
>
< Label >Favorite Animal</ Label >
< ComboBox.InputGroup >
< Input placeholder = "Search animals..." />
< ComboBox.Trigger />
</ ComboBox.InputGroup >
< ComboBox.Popover >
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" >
Cat
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
< ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" >
Dog
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
< ListBox.Item id = "snake" textValue = "Snake" >
Snake
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox >
</ ComboBox.Popover >
< FieldError />
</ ComboBox >
); }
Use the
isReadOnly prop to make the comboBox read-only:
import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ;
< ComboBox className = "w-[256px]" isReadOnly defaultSelectedKey = "cat" >
< Label >Favorite Animal</ Label >
< ComboBox.InputGroup >
< Input placeholder = "Search animals..." />
< ComboBox.Trigger />
</ ComboBox.InputGroup >
< ComboBox.Popover >
< ListBox >
< ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" >
Cat
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
< ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" >
Dog
< ListBox.ItemIndicator />
</ ListBox.Item >
</ ListBox >
</ ComboBox.Popover > </ ComboBox >
The ComboBox component implements the ARIA comboBox pattern and provides:
Full keyboard navigation support
Screen reader announcements for selection changes and input changes
Proper focus management
Support for disabled states
Typeahead search functionality
HTML form integration
Support for custom values
For more information, see the
React Aria ComboBox documentation.