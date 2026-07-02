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Separator

Visually divide content sections

FigmaStorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { Separator } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Vertical

With Content

Variants

With Surface

The Separator component adapts to different surface backgrounds for better visibility.

Custom Render Function

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import {Separator} from '@heroui/react';

function CustomSeparator() {
  return (
    <Separator className="my-8 bg-linear-to-r from-transparent via-default-500 to-transparent" />
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Separator component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .separator {
    @apply bg-accent h-[2px];
  }

  .separator--vertical {
    @apply bg-accent w-[2px];
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Separator component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base & Orientation Classes

  • .separator - Base separator styles with default horizontal orientation
  • .separator--horizontal - Horizontal orientation (full width, 1px height)
  • .separator--vertical - Vertical orientation (full height, 1px width)

Variant Classes

  • .separator--default - Default variant with standard contrast
  • .separator--secondary - Secondary variant with medium contrast
  • .separator--tertiary - Tertiary variant with subtle contrast

API Reference

Separator Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
orientation'horizontal' | 'vertical''horizontal'The orientation of the separator
variant'default' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary''default'The visual variant of the separator
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, undefined>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Select

A select displays a collapsible list of options and allows a user to select one of them

Skeleton

Skeleton is a placeholder to show a loading state and the expected shape of a component.

On this page

ImportUsageVerticalWith ContentVariantsWith SurfaceCustom Render FunctionStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase & Orientation ClassesVariant ClassesAPI ReferenceSeparator Props