import { Separator } from '@heroui/react' ;

The Separator component adapts to different surface backgrounds for better visibility.

import {Separator} from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomSeparator () { return ( < Separator className = "my-8 bg-linear-to-r from-transparent via-default-500 to-transparent" /> ); }

To customize the Separator component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .separator { @ apply bg-accent h- [2 px ]; } .separator--vertical { @ apply bg-accent w- [2 px ]; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Separator component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.separator - Base separator styles with default horizontal orientation

- Base separator styles with default horizontal orientation .separator--horizontal - Horizontal orientation (full width, 1px height)

- Horizontal orientation (full width, 1px height) .separator--vertical - Vertical orientation (full height, 1px width)

.separator--default - Default variant with standard contrast

- Default variant with standard contrast .separator--secondary - Secondary variant with medium contrast

- Secondary variant with medium contrast .separator--tertiary - Tertiary variant with subtle contrast