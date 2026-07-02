Separator
Visually divide content sections
Import
Usage
Vertical
With Content
Variants
With Surface
The Separator component adapts to different surface backgrounds for better visibility.
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Separator component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Separator component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base & Orientation Classes
.separator- Base separator styles with default horizontal orientation
.separator--horizontal- Horizontal orientation (full width, 1px height)
.separator--vertical- Vertical orientation (full height, 1px width)
Variant Classes
.separator--default- Default variant with standard contrast
.separator--secondary- Secondary variant with medium contrast
.separator--tertiary- Tertiary variant with subtle contrast
API Reference
Separator Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
orientation
'horizontal' | 'vertical'
'horizontal'
|The orientation of the separator
variant
'default' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary'
'default'
|The visual variant of the separator
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, undefined>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.