Slide-out panel for supplementary content and actions

import { Drawer, Button } from "@heroui/react" ;

import { Drawer, Button } from "@heroui/react" ; export default () => ( < Drawer > < Button >Open Drawer</ Button > < Drawer.Backdrop > < Drawer.Content > < Drawer.Dialog > < Drawer.Handle /> { /* Optional: Drag handle */ } < Drawer.CloseTrigger /> { /* Optional: Close button */ } < Drawer.Header > < Drawer.Heading /> </ Drawer.Header > < Drawer.Body /> < Drawer.Footer /> </ Drawer.Dialog > </ Drawer.Content > </ Drawer.Backdrop > </ Drawer > );

Set isDismissable={false} on Drawer.Backdrop to prevent closing by clicking outside or dragging. The user must interact with the drawer's action buttons.

The Drawer.Body automatically handles overflow with native scrolling. Drag-to-dismiss is excluded from the body area to avoid scroll conflicts.

import { Drawer, Button } from "@heroui/react" ; function CustomDrawer () { return ( < Drawer > < Button >Open Drawer</ Button > < Drawer.Backdrop className = "bg-black/80" > < Drawer.Content > < Drawer.Dialog className = "bg-linear-to-br from-purple-500 to-pink-500 text-white" > < Drawer.CloseTrigger /> < Drawer.Header > < Drawer.Heading >Custom Styled Drawer</ Drawer.Heading > </ Drawer.Header > < Drawer.Body > < p >This drawer has custom styling applied via Tailwind classes.</ p > </ Drawer.Body > < Drawer.Footer > < Button slot = "close" >Close</ Button > </ Drawer.Footer > </ Drawer.Dialog > </ Drawer.Content > </ Drawer.Backdrop > </ Drawer > ); }

To customize the Drawer component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .drawer__backdrop { @ apply bg-gradient-to-br from-black /50 to-black /70; } .drawer__dialog { @ apply rounded- 2 xl border border-white /10 shadow- 2 xl ; } .drawer__header { @ apply text-center ; } .drawer__close-trigger { @ apply rounded-full bg-white /10 hover :bg-white/ 20 ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Drawer component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.drawer__trigger - Trigger element that opens the drawer

- Trigger element that opens the drawer .drawer__backdrop - Overlay backdrop behind the drawer

- Overlay backdrop behind the drawer .drawer__content - Positioning wrapper for the drawer panel

- Positioning wrapper for the drawer panel .drawer__dialog - The drawer panel itself

- The drawer panel itself .drawer__header - Header section for titles

- Header section for titles .drawer__heading - Main title text

- Main title text .drawer__body - Main scrollable content area

- Main scrollable content area .drawer__footer - Footer section for actions

- Footer section for actions .drawer__handle - Visual drag handle indicator

- Visual drag handle indicator .drawer__close-trigger - Close button element

.drawer__backdrop--opaque - Opaque colored backdrop (default)

- Opaque colored backdrop (default) .drawer__backdrop--blur - Blurred backdrop with glass effect

- Blurred backdrop with glass effect .drawer__backdrop--transparent - Transparent backdrop (no overlay)

.drawer__content--bottom - Slides up from the bottom edge (default)

- Slides up from the bottom edge (default) .drawer__content--top - Slides down from the top edge

- Slides down from the top edge .drawer__content--left - Slides in from the left edge

- Slides in from the left edge .drawer__content--right - Slides in from the right edge

.drawer__dialog--top - Slides down from the top edge

- Slides down from the top edge .drawer__dialog--bottom - Slides up from the bottom edge

- Slides up from the bottom edge .drawer__dialog--left - Slides in from the left edge

- Slides in from the left edge .drawer__dialog--right - Slides in from the right edge

The component supports these interactive states:

Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] - Applied to trigger and close button

: or - Applied to trigger and close button Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"] - Applied to close button on hover

: or - Applied to close button on hover Active : :active or [data-pressed="true"] - Applied to trigger and close button when pressed

: or - Applied to trigger and close button when pressed Entering : [data-entering] - Applied during drawer opening animation

: - Applied during drawer opening animation Exiting : [data-exiting] - Applied during drawer closing animation

: - Applied during drawer closing animation Placement: [data-placement="*"] - Applied based on drawer position (top, bottom, left, right)

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Trigger and backdrop elements state UseOverlayStateReturn - Controlled overlay state

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Custom trigger content className string - CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description variant "opaque" | "blur" | "transparent" "opaque" Backdrop overlay style isDismissable boolean true Close on backdrop click isKeyboardDismissDisabled boolean false Disable ESC key to close isOpen boolean - Controlled open state onOpenChange (isOpen: boolean) => void - Open state change handler className string | (values) => string - Backdrop CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description placement "top" | "bottom" | "left" | "right" "bottom" Edge the drawer slides from className string | (values) => string - Content CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Dialog content className string - CSS classes role string "dialog" ARIA role aria-label string - Accessibility label aria-labelledby string - ID of label element

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Header content className string - CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Title text className string - CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Body content className string - CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Footer content className string - CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description className string - CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Custom close button className string | (values) => string - CSS classes

import { useOverlayState } from "@heroui/react" ; const state = useOverlayState ({ defaultOpen: false , onOpenChange : ( isOpen ) => console. log (isOpen), }); state.isOpen; // Current state state. open (); // Open drawer state. close (); // Close drawer state. toggle (); // Toggle state state. setOpen (); // Set state directly

Implements WAI-ARIA Dialog pattern: