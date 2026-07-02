Slide-out panel for supplementary content and actions
Set
isDismissable={false} on
Drawer.Backdrop to prevent closing by clicking outside or dragging. The user must interact with the drawer's action buttons.
The
Drawer.Body automatically handles overflow with native scrolling. Drag-to-dismiss is excluded from the body area to avoid scroll conflicts.
To customize the Drawer component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
The Drawer component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
-
.drawer__trigger - Trigger element that opens the drawer
-
.drawer__backdrop - Overlay backdrop behind the drawer
-
.drawer__content - Positioning wrapper for the drawer panel
-
.drawer__dialog - The drawer panel itself
-
.drawer__header - Header section for titles
-
.drawer__heading - Main title text
-
.drawer__body - Main scrollable content area
-
.drawer__footer - Footer section for actions
-
.drawer__handle - Visual drag handle indicator
-
.drawer__close-trigger - Close button element
-
.drawer__backdrop--opaque - Opaque colored backdrop (default)
-
.drawer__backdrop--blur - Blurred backdrop with glass effect
-
.drawer__backdrop--transparent - Transparent backdrop (no overlay)
-
.drawer__content--bottom - Slides up from the bottom edge (default)
-
.drawer__content--top - Slides down from the top edge
-
.drawer__content--left - Slides in from the left edge
-
.drawer__content--right - Slides in from the right edge
-
.drawer__dialog--top - Slides down from the top edge
-
.drawer__dialog--bottom - Slides up from the bottom edge
-
.drawer__dialog--left - Slides in from the left edge
-
.drawer__dialog--right - Slides in from the right edge
The component supports these interactive states:
- Focus:
:focus-visible or
[data-focus-visible="true"] - Applied to trigger and close button
- Hover:
:hover or
[data-hovered="true"] - Applied to close button on hover
- Active:
:active or
[data-pressed="true"] - Applied to trigger and close button when pressed
- Entering:
[data-entering] - Applied during drawer opening animation
- Exiting:
[data-exiting] - Applied during drawer closing animation
- Placement:
[data-placement="*"] - Applied based on drawer position (top, bottom, left, right)
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Trigger and backdrop elements
state
UseOverlayStateReturn
|-
|Controlled overlay state
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Custom trigger content
className
string
|-
|CSS classes
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
variant
"opaque" | "blur" | "transparent"
"opaque"
|Backdrop overlay style
isDismissable
boolean
true
|Close on backdrop click
isKeyboardDismissDisabled
boolean
false
|Disable ESC key to close
isOpen
boolean
|-
|Controlled open state
onOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
|-
|Open state change handler
className
string | (values) => string
|-
|Backdrop CSS classes
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
placement
"top" | "bottom" | "left" | "right"
"bottom"
|Edge the drawer slides from
className
string | (values) => string
|-
|Content CSS classes
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Dialog content
className
string
|-
|CSS classes
role
string
"dialog"
|ARIA role
aria-label
string
|-
|Accessibility label
aria-labelledby
string
|-
|ID of label element
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Header content
className
string
|-
|CSS classes
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Title text
className
string
|-
|CSS classes
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Body content
className
string
|-
|CSS classes
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Footer content
className
string
|-
|CSS classes
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|CSS classes
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Custom close button
className
string | (values) => string
|-
|CSS classes
Implements WAI-ARIA Dialog pattern:
- Focus trap: Focus locked within drawer when open
- Keyboard:
ESC closes (when dismissable),
Tab cycles elements
- Screen readers: Proper ARIA attributes via React Aria
- Scroll lock: Body scroll disabled when open
- Drag to dismiss: Supports pointer-based drag gestures on handle, header, and footer areas