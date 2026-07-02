import { Kbd } from "@heroui/react" ;

Import the Kbd component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Kbd } from "@heroui/react" ; export default () => ( < Kbd > < Kbd.Abbr title = "Command" >⌘</ Kbd.Abbr > < Kbd.Content >K</ Kbd.Content > </ Kbd > );

import { Kbd } from "@heroui/react" ; function CustomKbd () { return ( < Kbd className = "bg-gray-100 dark:bg-gray-800" > < Kbd.Content >K</ Kbd.Content > </ Kbd > ); }

To customize the Kbd component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .kbd { @ apply bg-gray- 100 dark :bg-gray-800 border-gray-300; } .kbd__abbr { @ apply font-bold ; } .kbd__content { @ apply text-sm ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Kbd component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.kbd - Base keyboard key styles with background, border, and spacing

- Base keyboard key styles with background, border, and spacing .kbd__abbr - Abbreviation element for modifier keys

- Abbreviation element for modifier keys .kbd__content - Content wrapper for key text

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode - Content of the key variant `"default" "light"` default className string - Custom CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description title string - Title attribute for accessibility (e.g., "Command" for ⌘) children React.ReactNode - The symbol or text to display (e.g., ⌘, ⌥, ⇧) className string - Custom CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode - Text content of the key className string - Custom CSS classes

Available key values for the keyValue prop: