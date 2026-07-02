Kbd
Display keyboard shortcuts and key combinations
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the Kbd component and access all parts using dot notation.
Navigation Keys
Inline Usage
Instructional Text
Special Keys
Variants
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Kbd component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Kbd component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.kbd- Base keyboard key styles with background, border, and spacing
.kbd__abbr- Abbreviation element for modifier keys
.kbd__content- Content wrapper for key text
API Reference
Kbd Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content of the key
variant
|`"default"
|"light"`
default
className
string
|-
|Custom CSS classes
Kbd.Abbr Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
title
string
|-
|Title attribute for accessibility (e.g., "Command" for ⌘)
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|The symbol or text to display (e.g., ⌘, ⌥, ⇧)
className
string
|-
|Custom CSS classes
Kbd.Key Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Text content of the key
className
string
|-
|Custom CSS classes
Kbd.Content Type
Available key values for the
keyValue prop:
|Modifier Keys
|Special Keys
|Navigation Keys
|Function Keys
command
enter
up
fn
shift
delete
down
ctrl
escape
left
option
tab
right
alt
space
pageup
win
capslock
pagedown
help
home
end