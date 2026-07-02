ProComponents, templates & AI tooling
HeroUI
27.7k
Getting Started
Components
Releases
Migration

Kbd

Display keyboard shortcuts and key combinations

FigmaStorybookSourceStyles source

Import

import { Kbd } from "@heroui/react";

Usage

Anatomy

Import the Kbd component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Kbd } from "@heroui/react";

export default () => (
  <Kbd>
    <Kbd.Abbr title="Command">⌘</Kbd.Abbr>
    <Kbd.Content>K</Kbd.Content>
  </Kbd>
);

Inline Usage

Instructional Text

Special Keys

Variants

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import { Kbd } from "@heroui/react";

function CustomKbd() {
  return (
    <Kbd className="bg-gray-100 dark:bg-gray-800">
      <Kbd.Content>K</Kbd.Content>
    </Kbd>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Kbd component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .kbd {
    @apply bg-gray-100 dark:bg-gray-800 border-gray-300;
  }

  .kbd__abbr {
    @apply font-bold;
  }

  .kbd__content {
    @apply text-sm;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Kbd component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .kbd - Base keyboard key styles with background, border, and spacing
  • .kbd__abbr - Abbreviation element for modifier keys
  • .kbd__content - Content wrapper for key text

API Reference

Kbd Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Content of the key
variant`"default""light"`default
classNamestring-Custom CSS classes

Kbd.Abbr Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
titlestring-Title attribute for accessibility (e.g., "Command" for ⌘)
childrenReact.ReactNode-The symbol or text to display (e.g., ⌘, ⌥, ⇧)
classNamestring-Custom CSS classes

Kbd.Key Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Text content of the key
classNamestring-Custom CSS classes

Kbd.Content Type

Available key values for the keyValue prop:

Modifier KeysSpecial KeysNavigation KeysFunction Keys
commandenterupfn
shiftdeletedown
ctrlescapeleft
optiontabright
altspacepageup
wincapslockpagedown
helphome
end

InputOTP

A one-time password input component for verification codes and secure authentication

Label

Renders an accessible label associated with form controls

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyNavigation KeysInline UsageInstructional TextSpecial KeysVariantsStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesAPI ReferenceKbd PropsKbd.Abbr PropsKbd.Key PropsKbd.Content Type