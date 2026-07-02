Dialog overlay for focused user interactions and important content

import { Modal } from "@heroui/react" ;

Import the Modal component and access all parts using dot notation.

import {Modal, Button} from "@heroui/react" ; export default () => ( < Modal > < Button >Open Modal</ Button > < Modal.Backdrop > < Modal.Container > < Modal.Dialog > < Modal.CloseTrigger /> { /* Optional: Close button */ } < Modal.Header > < Modal.Icon /> { /* Optional: Icon */ } < Modal.Heading /> </ Modal.Header > < Modal.Body /> < Modal.Footer /> </ Modal.Dialog > </ Modal.Container > </ Modal.Backdrop > </ Modal > );

import {Modal, Button} from "@heroui/react" ; function CustomModal () { return ( < Modal > < Button >Open Modal</ Button > < Modal.Backdrop className = "bg-black/80" > < Modal.Container className = "items-start pt-20" > < Modal.Dialog className = "bg-linear-to-br from-purple-500 to-pink-500 text-white" > < Modal.CloseTrigger /> < Modal.Header > < Modal.Heading >Custom Styled Modal</ Modal.Heading > </ Modal.Header > < Modal.Body > < p >This modal has custom styling applied via Tailwind classes</ p > </ Modal.Body > < Modal.Footer > < Button slot = "close" >Close</ Button > </ Modal.Footer > </ Modal.Dialog > </ Modal.Container > </ Modal.Backdrop > </ Modal > ); }

To customize the Modal component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .modal__backdrop { @ apply bg-gradient-to-br from-black /50 to-black /70; } .modal__dialog { @ apply rounded- 2 xl border border-white /10 shadow- 2 xl ; } .modal__header { @ apply text-center ; } .modal__close-trigger { @ apply rounded-full bg-white /10 hover :bg-white/ 20 ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Modal component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.modal__trigger - Trigger element that opens the modal

- Trigger element that opens the modal .modal__backdrop - Overlay backdrop behind the modal

- Overlay backdrop behind the modal .modal__container - Positioning wrapper with placement support

- Positioning wrapper with placement support .modal__dialog - Modal content container

- Modal content container .modal__header - Header section for titles and icons

- Header section for titles and icons .modal__body - Main content area

- Main content area .modal__footer - Footer section for actions

- Footer section for actions .modal__close-trigger - Close button element

.modal__backdrop--opaque - Opaque colored backdrop (default)

- Opaque colored backdrop (default) .modal__backdrop--blur - Blurred backdrop with glass effect

- Blurred backdrop with glass effect .modal__backdrop--transparent - Transparent backdrop (no overlay)

.modal__container--scroll-outside - Enables scrolling the entire modal

- Enables scrolling the entire modal .modal__dialog--scroll-inside - Constrains modal height for body scrolling

- Constrains modal height for body scrolling .modal__body--scroll-inside - Makes only the body scrollable

- Makes only the body scrollable .modal__body--scroll-outside - Allows full-page scrolling

The component supports these interactive states:

Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] - Applied to trigger, dialog, and close button

: or - Applied to trigger, dialog, and close button Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"] - Applied to close button on hover

: or - Applied to close button on hover Active : :active or [data-pressed="true"] - Applied to close button when pressed

: or - Applied to close button when pressed Entering : [data-entering] - Applied during modal opening animation

: - Applied during modal opening animation Exiting : [data-exiting] - Applied during modal closing animation

: - Applied during modal closing animation Placement: [data-placement="*"] - Applied based on modal position (auto, top, center, bottom)

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Trigger and container elements

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Custom trigger content className string - CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description variant "opaque" | "blur" | "transparent" "opaque" Backdrop overlay style isDismissable boolean true Close on backdrop click isKeyboardDismissDisabled boolean false Disable ESC key to close isOpen boolean - Controlled open state onOpenChange (isOpen: boolean) => void - Open state change handler className string | (values) => string - Backdrop CSS classes UNSTABLE_portalContainer HTMLElement - Custom portal container

Prop Type Default Description placement "auto" | "center" | "top" | "bottom" "auto" Modal position on screen scroll "inside" | "outside" "inside" Scroll behavior size "xs" | "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "cover" | "full" "md" Modal size variant className string | (values) => string - Container CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode | ({close}) => ReactNode - Content or render function className string | (values) => string - CSS classes role string "dialog" ARIA role aria-label string - Accessibility label aria-labelledby string - ID of label element aria-describedby string - ID of description element

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Header content className string - CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Body content className string - CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Footer content className string - CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Custom close button className string | (values) => string - CSS classes

import {useOverlayState} from "@heroui/react" ; const state = useOverlayState ({ defaultOpen: false , onOpenChange : ( isOpen ) => console. log (isOpen), }); state.isOpen; // Current state state. open (); // Open modal state. close (); // Close modal state. toggle (); // Toggle state state. setOpen (); // Set state directly

Implements WAI-ARIA Dialog pattern: