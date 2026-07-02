Dialog overlay for focused user interactions and important content
Import the Modal component and access all parts using dot notation.
To customize the Modal component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
The Modal component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
-
.modal__trigger - Trigger element that opens the modal
-
.modal__backdrop - Overlay backdrop behind the modal
-
.modal__container - Positioning wrapper with placement support
-
.modal__dialog - Modal content container
-
.modal__header - Header section for titles and icons
-
.modal__body - Main content area
-
.modal__footer - Footer section for actions
-
.modal__close-trigger - Close button element
-
.modal__backdrop--opaque - Opaque colored backdrop (default)
-
.modal__backdrop--blur - Blurred backdrop with glass effect
-
.modal__backdrop--transparent - Transparent backdrop (no overlay)
-
.modal__container--scroll-outside - Enables scrolling the entire modal
-
.modal__dialog--scroll-inside - Constrains modal height for body scrolling
-
.modal__body--scroll-inside - Makes only the body scrollable
-
.modal__body--scroll-outside - Allows full-page scrolling
The component supports these interactive states:
- Focus:
:focus-visible or
[data-focus-visible="true"] - Applied to trigger, dialog, and close button
- Hover:
:hover or
[data-hovered="true"] - Applied to close button on hover
- Active:
:active or
[data-pressed="true"] - Applied to close button when pressed
- Entering:
[data-entering] - Applied during modal opening animation
- Exiting:
[data-exiting] - Applied during modal closing animation
- Placement:
[data-placement="*"] - Applied based on modal position (auto, top, center, bottom)
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Trigger and container elements
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Custom trigger content
className
string
|-
|CSS classes
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
variant
"opaque" | "blur" | "transparent"
"opaque"
|Backdrop overlay style
isDismissable
boolean
true
|Close on backdrop click
isKeyboardDismissDisabled
boolean
false
|Disable ESC key to close
isOpen
boolean
|-
|Controlled open state
onOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
|-
|Open state change handler
className
string | (values) => string
|-
|Backdrop CSS classes
UNSTABLE_portalContainer
HTMLElement
|-
|Custom portal container
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
placement
"auto" | "center" | "top" | "bottom"
"auto"
|Modal position on screen
scroll
"inside" | "outside"
"inside"
|Scroll behavior
size
"xs" | "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "cover" | "full"
"md"
|Modal size variant
className
string | (values) => string
|-
|Container CSS classes
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode | ({close}) => ReactNode
|-
|Content or render function
className
string | (values) => string
|-
|CSS classes
role
string
"dialog"
|ARIA role
aria-label
string
|-
|Accessibility label
aria-labelledby
string
|-
|ID of label element
aria-describedby
string
|-
|ID of description element
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Header content
className
string
|-
|CSS classes
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Body content
className
string
|-
|CSS classes
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Footer content
className
string
|-
|CSS classes
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Custom close button
className
string | (values) => string
|-
|CSS classes
Implements WAI-ARIA Dialog pattern:
- Focus trap: Focus locked within modal
- Keyboard:
ESC closes (when enabled),
Tab cycles elements
- Screen readers: Proper ARIA attributes
- Scroll lock: Body scroll disabled when open