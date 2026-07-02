Container that manages multiple Disclosure items with coordinated expanded states

import { DisclosureGroup } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import all parts and piece them together.

import {DisclosureGroup, Disclosure} from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < DisclosureGroup > < Disclosure id = "item1" > < Disclosure.Heading > < Disclosure.Trigger > < Disclosure.Indicator /> </ Disclosure.Trigger > </ Disclosure.Heading > < Disclosure.Content /> </ Disclosure > </ DisclosureGroup > )

You can control which disclosures are expanded with external navigation controls using the expandedKeys and onExpandedChange props.

import { DisclosureGroup, Disclosure, DisclosureTrigger, DisclosurePanel } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomDisclosureGroup () { return ( < DisclosureGroup className = "border rounded-lg p-4 space-y-2" > < Disclosure id = "first" className = "border-b pb-2" > < DisclosureTrigger >Item 1</ DisclosureTrigger > < DisclosurePanel >Content 1</ DisclosurePanel > </ Disclosure > < Disclosure id = "second" > < DisclosureTrigger >Item 2</ DisclosureTrigger > < DisclosurePanel >Content 2</ DisclosurePanel > </ Disclosure > </ DisclosureGroup > ); }

To customize the DisclosureGroup component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .disclosure-group { @ apply w-full ; /* Performance optimization */ contain : layout style ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The DisclosureGroup component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.disclosure-group - Base container styles with layout containment

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Disabled : :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"] on entire group

: or on entire group Expanded Management: Automatically manages [data-expanded] states on child Disclosure items

Prop Type Default Description expandedKeys Set<Key> - The currently expanded items (controlled) defaultExpandedKeys Iterable<Key> - The initially expanded items (uncontrolled) onExpandedChange (keys: Set<Key>) => void - Handler called when expanded items change allowsMultipleExpanded boolean false Whether multiple items can be expanded simultaneously isDisabled boolean false Whether all disclosures in the group are disabled children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Disclosure items to render className string - Additional CSS classes

When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided: