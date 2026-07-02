DisclosureGroup
Container that manages multiple Disclosure items with coordinated expanded states
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import all parts and piece them together.
Controlled
You can control which disclosures are expanded with external navigation controls using the
expandedKeys and
onExpandedChange props.
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the DisclosureGroup component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The DisclosureGroup component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.disclosure-group- Base container styles with layout containment
Interactive States
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[aria-disabled="true"]on entire group
- Expanded Management: Automatically manages
[data-expanded]states on child Disclosure items
API Reference
DisclosureGroup Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
expandedKeys
Set<Key>
|-
|The currently expanded items (controlled)
defaultExpandedKeys
Iterable<Key>
|-
|The initially expanded items (uncontrolled)
onExpandedChange
(keys: Set<Key>) => void
|-
|Handler called when expanded items change
allowsMultipleExpanded
boolean
false
|Whether multiple items can be expanded simultaneously
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether all disclosures in the group are disabled
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Disclosure items to render
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
RenderProps
When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
expandedKeys
Set<Key>
|Currently expanded item keys
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the group is disabled