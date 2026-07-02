A select displays a collapsible list of options and allows a user to select one of them

import { Select } from "@heroui/react" ;

Import the Select component and access all parts using dot notation.

import {Select, Label, Description, Header, ListBox, Separator} from "@heroui/react" ; export default () => ( < Select > < Label /> < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value /> < Select.Indicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Description /> < Select.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item > < Label /> < Description /> < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Section > < Header /> < ListBox.Item > < Label /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox.Section > </ ListBox > </ Select.Popover > </ Select > );

The Select component supports two visual variants:

primary (default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases

(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases secondary - Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

import {Select} from "@heroui/react" ; function CustomSelect () { return ( < Select className = "w-full" > < Label >State</ Label > < Select.Trigger className = "rounded-lg border bg-surface p-2" > < Select.Value /> < Select.Indicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "1" textValue = "Item 1" className = "hover:bg-surface-secondary" > Item 1 </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ Select.Popover > </ Select > ); }

To customize the Select component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .select { @ apply flex flex-col gap- 1; } .select__trigger { @ apply rounded-lg border border-border bg-surface p- 2; } .select__value { @ apply text-current ; } .select__indicator { @ apply text-muted ; } .select__popover { @ apply rounded-lg border border-border bg-surface p- 2; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Select component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.select - Base select container

- Base select container .select__trigger - The button that triggers the select

- The button that triggers the select .select__value - The displayed value or placeholder

- The displayed value or placeholder .select__indicator - The dropdown indicator icon

- The dropdown indicator icon .select__popover - The popover container

.select--primary - Primary variant with shadow (default)

- Primary variant with shadow (default) .select--secondary - Secondary variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces

.select[data-invalid="true"] - Invalid state

- Invalid state .select__trigger[data-focus-visible="true"] - Focused trigger state

- Focused trigger state .select__trigger[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled trigger state

- Disabled trigger state .select__value[data-placeholder="true"] - Placeholder state

- Placeholder state .select__indicator[data-open="true"] - Open indicator state

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on trigger

: or on trigger Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on trigger

: or on trigger Disabled : :disabled or [data-disabled="true"] on select

: or on select Open: [data-open="true"] on indicator

Prop Type Default Description placeholder string 'Select an item' Temporary text that occupies the select when it is empty selectionMode "single" | "multiple" "single" Whether single or multiple selection is enabled isOpen boolean - Sets the open state of the menu (controlled) defaultOpen boolean - Sets the default open state of the menu (uncontrolled) onOpenChange (isOpen: boolean) => void - Handler called when the open state changes disabledKeys Iterable<Key> - Keys of disabled items isDisabled boolean - Whether the select is disabled value Key | Key[] | null - Current value (controlled) defaultValue Key | Key[] | null - Default value (uncontrolled) onChange (value: Key | Key[] | null) => void - Handler called when the value changes isRequired boolean - Whether user input is required isInvalid boolean - Whether the select value is invalid name string - The name of the input, used when submitting an HTML form autoComplete string - Describes the type of autocomplete functionality fullWidth boolean false Whether the select should take full width of its container variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces. className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Select content or render function render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SelectRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Trigger content or render function

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Value content or render function render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SelectValueRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Custom indicator content

Prop Type Default Description placement "bottom" | "bottom left" | "bottom right" | "bottom start" | "bottom end" | "top" | "top left" | "top right" | "top start" | "top end" | "left" | "left top" | "left bottom" | "start" | "start top" | "start bottom" | "right" | "right top" | "right bottom" | "end" | "end top" | "end bottom" "bottom" Placement of the popover relative to the trigger className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Content children

When using render functions with Select.Value, these values are provided:

Prop Type Description defaultChildren ReactNode The default rendered value isPlaceholder boolean Whether the value is a placeholder state SelectState The state of the select selectedItems Node[] The currently selected items

The Select component implements the ARIA listbox pattern and provides:

Full keyboard navigation support

Screen reader announcements for selection changes

Proper focus management

Support for disabled states

Typeahead search functionality

HTML form integration

For more information, see the React Aria Select documentation.