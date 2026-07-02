Select
A select displays a collapsible list of options and allows a user to select one of them
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the Select component and access all parts using dot notation.
With Description
Multiple Select
With Sections
With Disabled Options
Custom Indicator
Required
Full Width
Variants
The Select component supports two visual variants:
primary(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases
secondary- Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components
In Surface
When used inside a Surface component, use
variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.
Custom Value
Controlled
Controlled Multiple
Controlled Open State
Asynchronous Loading
Disabled
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Select component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Select component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.select- Base select container
.select__trigger- The button that triggers the select
.select__value- The displayed value or placeholder
.select__indicator- The dropdown indicator icon
.select__popover- The popover container
Variant Classes
.select--primary- Primary variant with shadow (default)
.select--secondary- Secondary variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces
State Classes
.select[data-invalid="true"]- Invalid state
.select__trigger[data-focus-visible="true"]- Focused trigger state
.select__trigger[data-disabled="true"]- Disabled trigger state
.select__value[data-placeholder="true"]- Placeholder state
.select__indicator[data-open="true"]- Open indicator state
Interactive States
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]on trigger
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]on trigger
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[data-disabled="true"]on select
- Open:
[data-open="true"]on indicator
API Reference
Select Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
placeholder
string
'Select an item'
|Temporary text that occupies the select when it is empty
selectionMode
"single" | "multiple"
"single"
|Whether single or multiple selection is enabled
isOpen
boolean
|-
|Sets the open state of the menu (controlled)
defaultOpen
boolean
|-
|Sets the default open state of the menu (uncontrolled)
onOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
|-
|Handler called when the open state changes
disabledKeys
Iterable<Key>
|-
|Keys of disabled items
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether the select is disabled
value
Key | Key[] | null
|-
|Current value (controlled)
defaultValue
Key | Key[] | null
|-
|Default value (uncontrolled)
onChange
(value: Key | Key[] | null) => void
|-
|Handler called when the value changes
isRequired
boolean
|-
|Whether user input is required
isInvalid
boolean
|-
|Whether the select value is invalid
name
string
|-
|The name of the input, used when submitting an HTML form
autoComplete
string
|-
|Describes the type of autocomplete functionality
fullWidth
boolean
false
|Whether the select should take full width of its container
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the component.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Select content or render function
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SelectRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Select.Trigger Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Trigger content or render function
Select.Value Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Value content or render function
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SelectValueRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Select.Indicator Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Custom indicator content
Select.Popover Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
placement
"bottom" | "bottom left" | "bottom right" | "bottom start" | "bottom end" | "top" | "top left" | "top right" | "top start" | "top end" | "left" | "left top" | "left bottom" | "start" | "start top" | "start bottom" | "right" | "right top" | "right bottom" | "end" | "end top" | "end bottom"
"bottom"
|Placement of the popover relative to the trigger
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Content children
RenderProps
When using render functions with Select.Value, these values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
defaultChildren
ReactNode
|The default rendered value
isPlaceholder
boolean
|Whether the value is a placeholder
state
SelectState
|The state of the select
selectedItems
Node[]
|The currently selected items
Accessibility
The Select component implements the ARIA listbox pattern and provides:
- Full keyboard navigation support
- Screen reader announcements for selection changes
- Proper focus management
- Support for disabled states
- Typeahead search functionality
- HTML form integration
For more information, see the React Aria Select documentation.