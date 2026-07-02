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Select

A select displays a collapsible list of options and allows a user to select one of them

StorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { Select } from "@heroui/react";

Usage

Anatomy

Import the Select component and access all parts using dot notation.

import {Select, Label, Description, Header, ListBox, Separator} from "@heroui/react";

export default () => (
  <Select>
    <Label />
    <Select.Trigger>
      <Select.Value />
      <Select.Indicator />
    </Select.Trigger>
    <Description />
    <Select.Popover>
      <ListBox>
        <ListBox.Item>
          <Label />
          <Description />
          <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
        </ListBox.Item>
        <ListBox.Section>
          <Header />
          <ListBox.Item>
            <Label />
          </ListBox.Item>
        </ListBox.Section>
      </ListBox>
    </Select.Popover>
  </Select>
);

With Description

Multiple Select

With Sections

With Disabled Options

Custom Indicator

Required

Full Width

Variants

The Select component supports two visual variants:

  • primary (default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases
  • secondary - Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components

In Surface

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

Custom Value

Controlled

Controlled Multiple

Controlled Open State

Asynchronous Loading

Disabled

Custom Render Function

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import {Select} from "@heroui/react";

function CustomSelect() {
  return (
    <Select className="w-full">
      <Label>State</Label>
      <Select.Trigger className="rounded-lg border bg-surface p-2">
        <Select.Value />
        <Select.Indicator />
      </Select.Trigger>
      <Select.Popover>
        <ListBox>
          <ListBox.Item id="1" textValue="Item 1" className="hover:bg-surface-secondary">
            Item 1
          </ListBox.Item>
        </ListBox>
      </Select.Popover>
    </Select>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Select component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.


Learn more.

@layer components {
  .select {
    @apply flex flex-col gap-1;
  }

  .select__trigger {
    @apply rounded-lg border border-border bg-surface p-2;
  }

  .select__value {
    @apply text-current;
  }

  .select__indicator {
    @apply text-muted;
  }

  .select__popover {
    @apply rounded-lg border border-border bg-surface p-2;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Select component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .select - Base select container
  • .select__trigger - The button that triggers the select
  • .select__value - The displayed value or placeholder
  • .select__indicator - The dropdown indicator icon
  • .select__popover - The popover container

Variant Classes

  • .select--primary - Primary variant with shadow (default)
  • .select--secondary - Secondary variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces

State Classes

  • .select[data-invalid="true"] - Invalid state
  • .select__trigger[data-focus-visible="true"] - Focused trigger state
  • .select__trigger[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled trigger state
  • .select__value[data-placeholder="true"] - Placeholder state
  • .select__indicator[data-open="true"] - Open indicator state

Interactive States

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

  • Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on trigger
  • Focus: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on trigger
  • Disabled: :disabled or [data-disabled="true"] on select
  • Open: [data-open="true"] on indicator

API Reference

Select Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
placeholderstring'Select an item'Temporary text that occupies the select when it is empty
selectionMode"single" | "multiple""single"Whether single or multiple selection is enabled
isOpenboolean-Sets the open state of the menu (controlled)
defaultOpenboolean-Sets the default open state of the menu (uncontrolled)
onOpenChange(isOpen: boolean) => void-Handler called when the open state changes
disabledKeysIterable<Key>-Keys of disabled items
isDisabledboolean-Whether the select is disabled
valueKey | Key[] | null-Current value (controlled)
defaultValueKey | Key[] | null-Default value (uncontrolled)
onChange(value: Key | Key[] | null) => void-Handler called when the value changes
isRequiredboolean-Whether user input is required
isInvalidboolean-Whether the select value is invalid
namestring-The name of the input, used when submitting an HTML form
autoCompletestring-Describes the type of autocomplete functionality
fullWidthbooleanfalseWhether the select should take full width of its container
variant"primary" | "secondary""primary"Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-Select content or render function
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SelectRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Select.Trigger Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-Trigger content or render function

Select.Value Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-Value content or render function
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SelectValueRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Select.Indicator Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-Custom indicator content

Select.Popover Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
placement"bottom" | "bottom left" | "bottom right" | "bottom start" | "bottom end" | "top" | "top left" | "top right" | "top start" | "top end" | "left" | "left top" | "left bottom" | "start" | "start top" | "start bottom" | "right" | "right top" | "right bottom" | "end" | "end top" | "end bottom""bottom"Placement of the popover relative to the trigger
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-Content children

RenderProps

When using render functions with Select.Value, these values are provided:

PropTypeDescription
defaultChildrenReactNodeThe default rendered value
isPlaceholderbooleanWhether the value is a placeholder
stateSelectStateThe state of the select
selectedItemsNode[]The currently selected items

Accessibility

The Select component implements the ARIA listbox pattern and provides:

  • Full keyboard navigation support
  • Screen reader announcements for selection changes
  • Proper focus management
  • Support for disabled states
  • Typeahead search functionality
  • HTML form integration

For more information, see the React Aria Select documentation.

SearchField

Search input field with clear button and search icon

Separator

Visually divide content sections

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyWith DescriptionMultiple SelectWith SectionsWith Disabled OptionsCustom IndicatorRequiredFull WidthVariantsIn SurfaceCustom ValueControlledControlled MultipleControlled Open StateAsynchronous LoadingDisabledCustom Render FunctionStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesVariant ClassesState ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceSelect PropsSelect.Trigger PropsSelect.Value PropsSelect.Indicator PropsSelect.Popover PropsRenderPropsAccessibility