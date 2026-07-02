ColorSwatchPicker
A list of color swatches that allows users to select a color from a predefined palette.
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the ColorSwatchPicker component and access all parts using dot notation.
Variants
Sizes
Stack Layout
Default Value
Controlled
Disabled
Custom Indicator
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
You can customize the ColorSwatchPicker using className props:
Customizing the component classes
To customize the ColorSwatchPicker component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The ColorSwatchPicker component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base & Structure
.color-swatch-picker- Base container (flex layout)
.color-swatch-picker__item- Individual swatch item wrapper
.color-swatch-picker__swatch- The color swatch visual element
Size Classes
.color-swatch-picker--xs- Extra small (16px)
.color-swatch-picker--sm- Small (24px)
.color-swatch-picker--md- Medium (32px, default)
.color-swatch-picker--lg- Large (36px)
.color-swatch-picker--xl- Extra large (40px)
Shape Variants
.color-swatch-picker--circle- Circle shape (default)
.color-swatch-picker--square- Square shape with rounded corners
Layout Classes
.color-swatch-picker--grid- Horizontal wrapping layout (default)
.color-swatch-picker--stack- Vertical stacked layout
Interactive States
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]- Scale up to 1.1 (only when not selected)
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]- Focus ring
- Selected:
[data-selected="true"]- Inner border with same color as swatch
- Disabled:
[data-disabled="true"]- Reduced opacity
API Reference
ColorSwatchPicker Props
Inherits from React Aria ColorSwatchPicker.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
string | Color
|-
|The current selected color (controlled)
defaultValue
string | Color
|-
|The default selected color (uncontrolled)
onChange
(value: Color) => void
|-
|Handler called when selection changes
size
"xs" | "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "xl"
"md"
|Size of the swatches
variant
"circle" | "square"
"circle"
|Shape of the swatches
layout
"grid" | "stack"
"grid"
|Layout direction
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|ColorSwatchPicker.Item elements
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorSwatchPickerRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
ColorSwatchPicker.Item Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
color
string | Color
|Required
|The color of the swatch
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the item is disabled
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|ColorSwatchPicker.Swatch element
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorSwatchPickerItemRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
ColorSwatchPicker.Swatch Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
parseColor
The
parseColor function is re-exported from React Aria Components for convenience: