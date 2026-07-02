A list of color swatches that allows users to select a color from a predefined palette.

import { ColorSwatchPicker, parseColor } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the ColorSwatchPicker component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { ColorSwatchPicker } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < ColorSwatchPicker > < ColorSwatchPicker.Item color = "#F43F5E" > < ColorSwatchPicker.Swatch /> < ColorSwatchPicker.Indicator /> </ ColorSwatchPicker.Item > < ColorSwatchPicker.Item color = "#D946EF" > < ColorSwatchPicker.Swatch /> < ColorSwatchPicker.Indicator /> </ ColorSwatchPicker.Item > < ColorSwatchPicker.Item color = "#8B5CF6" > < ColorSwatchPicker.Swatch /> < ColorSwatchPicker.Indicator /> </ ColorSwatchPicker.Item > </ ColorSwatchPicker > );

You can customize the ColorSwatchPicker using className props:

import { ColorSwatchPicker } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomColorSwatchPicker () { return ( < ColorSwatchPicker className = "gap-4" > < ColorSwatchPicker.Item color = "#F43F5E" className = "shadow-lg" > < ColorSwatchPicker.Swatch /> </ ColorSwatchPicker.Item > < ColorSwatchPicker.Item color = "#D946EF" > < ColorSwatchPicker.Swatch /> </ ColorSwatchPicker.Item > </ ColorSwatchPicker > ); }

To customize the ColorSwatchPicker component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .color-swatch-picker { @ apply gap- 4; } .color-swatch-picker__item { @ apply shadow-md ; } .color-swatch-picker__swatch { @ apply border- 2 border-white ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The ColorSwatchPicker component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.color-swatch-picker - Base container (flex layout)

- Base container (flex layout) .color-swatch-picker__item - Individual swatch item wrapper

- Individual swatch item wrapper .color-swatch-picker__swatch - The color swatch visual element

.color-swatch-picker--xs - Extra small (16px)

- Extra small (16px) .color-swatch-picker--sm - Small (24px)

- Small (24px) .color-swatch-picker--md - Medium (32px, default)

- Medium (32px, default) .color-swatch-picker--lg - Large (36px)

- Large (36px) .color-swatch-picker--xl - Extra large (40px)

.color-swatch-picker--circle - Circle shape (default)

- Circle shape (default) .color-swatch-picker--square - Square shape with rounded corners

.color-swatch-picker--grid - Horizontal wrapping layout (default)

- Horizontal wrapping layout (default) .color-swatch-picker--stack - Vertical stacked layout

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"] - Scale up to 1.1 (only when not selected)

: or - Scale up to 1.1 (only when not selected) Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] - Focus ring

: or - Focus ring Selected : [data-selected="true"] - Inner border with same color as swatch

: - Inner border with same color as swatch Disabled: [data-disabled="true"] - Reduced opacity

Inherits from React Aria ColorSwatchPicker.

Prop Type Default Description value string | Color - The current selected color (controlled) defaultValue string | Color - The default selected color (uncontrolled) onChange (value: Color) => void - Handler called when selection changes size "xs" | "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "xl" "md" Size of the swatches variant "circle" | "square" "circle" Shape of the swatches layout "grid" | "stack" "grid" Layout direction className string - Additional CSS classes children React.ReactNode - ColorSwatchPicker.Item elements render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorSwatchPickerRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description color string | Color Required The color of the swatch isDisabled boolean false Whether the item is disabled className string - Additional CSS classes children React.ReactNode - ColorSwatchPicker.Swatch element render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorSwatchPickerItemRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes

The parseColor function is re-exported from React Aria Components for convenience: