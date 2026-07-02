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ColorSwatchPicker

A list of color swatches that allows users to select a color from a predefined palette.

FigmaStorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { ColorSwatchPicker, parseColor } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

Import the ColorSwatchPicker component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { ColorSwatchPicker } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <ColorSwatchPicker>
    <ColorSwatchPicker.Item color="#F43F5E">
      <ColorSwatchPicker.Swatch />
      <ColorSwatchPicker.Indicator />
    </ColorSwatchPicker.Item>
    <ColorSwatchPicker.Item color="#D946EF">
      <ColorSwatchPicker.Swatch />
      <ColorSwatchPicker.Indicator />
    </ColorSwatchPicker.Item>
    <ColorSwatchPicker.Item color="#8B5CF6">
      <ColorSwatchPicker.Swatch />
      <ColorSwatchPicker.Indicator />
    </ColorSwatchPicker.Item>
  </ColorSwatchPicker>
);

Variants

Sizes

Stack Layout

Default Value

Controlled

Disabled

Custom Indicator

Custom Render Function

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

You can customize the ColorSwatchPicker using className props:

import { ColorSwatchPicker } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomColorSwatchPicker() {
  return (
    <ColorSwatchPicker className="gap-4">
      <ColorSwatchPicker.Item color="#F43F5E" className="shadow-lg">
        <ColorSwatchPicker.Swatch />
      </ColorSwatchPicker.Item>
      <ColorSwatchPicker.Item color="#D946EF">
        <ColorSwatchPicker.Swatch />
      </ColorSwatchPicker.Item>
    </ColorSwatchPicker>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the ColorSwatchPicker component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .color-swatch-picker {
    @apply gap-4;
  }

  .color-swatch-picker__item {
    @apply shadow-md;
  }

  .color-swatch-picker__swatch {
    @apply border-2 border-white;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The ColorSwatchPicker component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base & Structure

  • .color-swatch-picker - Base container (flex layout)
  • .color-swatch-picker__item - Individual swatch item wrapper
  • .color-swatch-picker__swatch - The color swatch visual element

Size Classes

  • .color-swatch-picker--xs - Extra small (16px)
  • .color-swatch-picker--sm - Small (24px)
  • .color-swatch-picker--md - Medium (32px, default)
  • .color-swatch-picker--lg - Large (36px)
  • .color-swatch-picker--xl - Extra large (40px)

Shape Variants

  • .color-swatch-picker--circle - Circle shape (default)
  • .color-swatch-picker--square - Square shape with rounded corners

Layout Classes

  • .color-swatch-picker--grid - Horizontal wrapping layout (default)
  • .color-swatch-picker--stack - Vertical stacked layout

Interactive States

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

  • Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"] - Scale up to 1.1 (only when not selected)
  • Focus: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] - Focus ring
  • Selected: [data-selected="true"] - Inner border with same color as swatch
  • Disabled: [data-disabled="true"] - Reduced opacity

API Reference

ColorSwatchPicker Props

Inherits from React Aria ColorSwatchPicker.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
valuestring | Color-The current selected color (controlled)
defaultValuestring | Color-The default selected color (uncontrolled)
onChange(value: Color) => void-Handler called when selection changes
size"xs" | "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "xl""md"Size of the swatches
variant"circle" | "square""circle"Shape of the swatches
layout"grid" | "stack""grid"Layout direction
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReact.ReactNode-ColorSwatchPicker.Item elements
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorSwatchPickerRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

ColorSwatchPicker.Item Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
colorstring | ColorRequiredThe color of the swatch
isDisabledbooleanfalseWhether the item is disabled
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReact.ReactNode-ColorSwatchPicker.Swatch element
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorSwatchPickerItemRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

ColorSwatchPicker.Swatch Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

parseColor

The parseColor function is re-exported from React Aria Components for convenience:

import { parseColor } from '@heroui/react';

// Parse hex color
const red = parseColor('#ff0000');

// Parse RGB
const green = parseColor('rgb(0, 255, 0)');

// Parse HSL
const blue = parseColor('hsl(240, 100%, 50%)');

ColorSwatch

A visual preview of a color value with accessibility support

ColorPicker

A composable color picker that synchronizes color value between multiple color components

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyVariantsSizesStack LayoutDefault ValueControlledDisabledCustom IndicatorCustom Render FunctionStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase & StructureSize ClassesShape VariantsLayout ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceColorSwatchPicker PropsColorSwatchPicker.Item PropsColorSwatchPicker.Swatch PropsparseColor