SearchField
Search input field with clear button and search icon
Import
Usage
Anatomy
SearchField allows users to enter and clear a search query. It includes a search icon and an optional clear button for easy reset.
With Description
Required Field
Validation
Use
isInvalid together with
FieldError to surface validation messages.
Disabled State
Controlled
Control the value to synchronize with other components or perform custom formatting.
With Validation
Implement custom validation logic with controlled values.
Custom Icons
Customize the search icon and clear button icons.
Full Width
Variants
The SearchField component supports two visual variants:
primary(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases
secondary- Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components
In Surface
When used inside a Surface component, use
variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.
Form Example
Complete form integration with validation and submission handling.
With Keyboard Shortcut
Add keyboard shortcuts to quickly focus the search field.
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
SearchField uses CSS classes that can be customized. Override the component classes to match your design system.
CSS Classes
.search-field– Root container with minimal styling (
flex flex-col gap-1)
.search-field__group– Container for search icon, input, and clear button with border and background styling
.search-field__input– The search input field
.search-field__search-icon– The search icon displayed on the left
.search-field__clear-button– Button to clear the search field
.search-field--primary– Primary variant with shadow (default)
.search-field--secondary– Secondary variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces
Note: Child components (Label, Description, FieldError) have their own CSS classes and styling. See their respective documentation for customization options.
Interactive States
SearchField automatically manages these data attributes based on its state:
- Invalid:
[data-invalid="true"]or
[aria-invalid="true"]- Automatically hides the description slot when invalid
- Disabled:
[data-disabled="true"]- Applied when
isDisabledis true
- Focus Within:
[data-focus-within="true"]- Applied when the input is focused
- Focus Visible:
[data-focus-visible="true"]- Applied when focus is visible (keyboard navigation)
- Hovered:
[data-hovered="true"]- Applied when hovering over the group
- Empty:
[data-empty="true"]- Applied when the field is empty (hides clear button)
Additional attributes are available through render props (see SearchFieldRenderProps below).
API Reference
SearchField Props
SearchField inherits all props from React Aria's SearchField component.
Base Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode | (values: SearchFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Child components (Label, Group, Input, etc.) or render function.
className
string | (values: SearchFieldRenderProps) => string
|-
|CSS classes for styling, supports render props.
style
React.CSSProperties | (values: SearchFieldRenderProps) => React.CSSProperties
|-
|Inline styles, supports render props.
fullWidth
boolean
false
|Whether the search field should take full width of its container
id
string
|-
|The element's unique identifier.
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the component.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SearchFieldRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Value Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
string
|-
|Current value (controlled).
defaultValue
string
|-
|Default value (uncontrolled).
onChange
(value: string) => void
|-
|Handler called when the value changes.
Validation Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isRequired
boolean
false
|Whether user input is required before form submission.
isInvalid
boolean
|-
|Whether the value is invalid.
validate
(value: string) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined
|-
|Custom validation function.
validationBehavior
'native' | 'aria'
'native'
|Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA attributes.
validationErrors
string[]
|-
|Server-side validation errors.
State Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether the input is disabled.
isReadOnly
boolean
|-
|Whether the input can be selected but not changed.
Form Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
name
string
|-
|Name of the input element, for HTML form submission.
autoFocus
boolean
|-
|Whether the element should receive focus on render.
Event Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
onSubmit
(value: string) => void
|-
|Handler called when the user submits the search (Enter key).
onClear
() => void
|-
|Handler called when the clear button is pressed.
Accessibility Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
aria-label
string
|-
|Accessibility label when no visible label is present.
aria-labelledby
string
|-
|ID of elements that label this field.
aria-describedby
string
|-
|ID of elements that describe this field.
aria-details
string
|-
|ID of elements with additional details.
Composition Components
SearchField works with these separate components that should be imported and used directly:
- SearchField.Group - Container for search icon, input, and clear button
- SearchField.Input - The search input field
- SearchField.SearchIcon - The search icon displayed on the left
- SearchField.ClearButton - Button to clear the search field
- Label - Field label component from
@heroui/react
- Description - Helper text component from
@heroui/react
- FieldError - Validation error message from
@heroui/react
Each of these components has its own props API. Use them directly within SearchField for composition:
SearchField.Group Props
SearchField.Group inherits props from React Aria's Group component.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode | (values: GroupRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Child components (SearchIcon, Input, ClearButton) or render function.
className
string | (values: GroupRenderProps) => string
|-
|CSS classes for styling.
SearchField.Input Props
SearchField.Input inherits props from React Aria's Input component.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|CSS classes for styling.
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the input.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
placeholder
string
|-
|Placeholder text displayed when the input is empty.
type
string
"search"
|Input type (automatically set to "search").
SearchField.SearchIcon Props
SearchField.SearchIcon is a custom component that renders the search icon.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
<IconSearch />
|Custom icon element. Defaults to search icon.
className
string
|-
|CSS classes for styling.
SearchField.ClearButton Props
SearchField.ClearButton inherits props from React Aria's Button component.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
<CloseButton icon />
|Icon or content for the button. Defaults to close icon.
className
string
|-
|CSS classes for styling.
slot
"clear"
"clear"
|Must be set to "clear" (automatically set).
SearchFieldRenderProps
When using render props with
className,
style, or
children, these values are available:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the field is disabled.
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the field is currently invalid.
isReadOnly
boolean
|Whether the field is read-only.
isRequired
boolean
|Whether the field is required.
isFocused
boolean
|Whether the field is currently focused (DEPRECATED - use
isFocusWithin).
isFocusWithin
boolean
|Whether any child element is focused.
isFocusVisible
boolean
|Whether focus is visible (keyboard navigation).
value
string
|Current value.
isEmpty
boolean
|Whether the field is empty.