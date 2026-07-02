Search input field with clear button and search icon

import { SearchField } from '@heroui/react' ;

import {SearchField, Label, Description, FieldError} from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < SearchField > < Label /> < SearchField.Group > < SearchField.SearchIcon /> < SearchField.Input /> < SearchField.ClearButton /> </ SearchField.Group > < Description /> < FieldError /> </ SearchField > )

SearchField allows users to enter and clear a search query. It includes a search icon and an optional clear button for easy reset.

Use isInvalid together with FieldError to surface validation messages.

Control the value to synchronize with other components or perform custom formatting.

Implement custom validation logic with controlled values.

Customize the search icon and clear button icons.

The SearchField component supports two visual variants:

primary (default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases

(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases secondary - Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

Complete form integration with validation and submission handling.

Add keyboard shortcuts to quickly focus the search field.

import {SearchField, Label} from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomSearchField () { return ( < SearchField className = "gap-2" > < Label className = "text-sm font-semibold" >Search</ Label > < SearchField.Group className = "rounded-xl border-2" > < SearchField.SearchIcon className = "text-blue-500" /> < SearchField.Input className = "text-center font-bold" /> < SearchField.ClearButton className = "text-red-500" /> </ SearchField.Group > </ SearchField > ); }

SearchField uses CSS classes that can be customized. Override the component classes to match your design system.

@layer components { .search-field { @ apply flex flex-col gap- 1; } /* When invalid, the description is hidden automatically */ .search-field [ data-invalid ], .search-field [ aria-invalid ] { [ data-slot =" description "] { @ apply hidden ; } } .search-field__group { @ apply bg-field text-field-foreground shadow-field rounded-field inline-flex h- 9 items-center overflow-hidden border ; } .search-field__input { @ apply flex- 1 rounded-none border- 0 bg-transparent px- 3 py- 2 shadow-none outline-none ; } .search-field__search-icon { @ apply text-field-placeholder pointer-events-none shrink- 0 ml- 3 mr- 0 size- 4; } .search-field__clear-button { @ apply mr- 1 shrink- 0; } }

.search-field – Root container with minimal styling ( flex flex-col gap-1 )

– Root container with minimal styling ( ) .search-field__group – Container for search icon, input, and clear button with border and background styling

– Container for search icon, input, and clear button with border and background styling .search-field__input – The search input field

– The search input field .search-field__search-icon – The search icon displayed on the left

– The search icon displayed on the left .search-field__clear-button – Button to clear the search field

– Button to clear the search field .search-field--primary – Primary variant with shadow (default)

– Primary variant with shadow (default) .search-field--secondary – Secondary variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces

Note: Child components (Label, Description, FieldError) have their own CSS classes and styling. See their respective documentation for customization options.

SearchField automatically manages these data attributes based on its state:

Invalid : [data-invalid="true"] or [aria-invalid="true"] - Automatically hides the description slot when invalid

: or - Automatically hides the description slot when invalid Disabled : [data-disabled="true"] - Applied when isDisabled is true

: - Applied when is true Focus Within : [data-focus-within="true"] - Applied when the input is focused

: - Applied when the input is focused Focus Visible : [data-focus-visible="true"] - Applied when focus is visible (keyboard navigation)

: - Applied when focus is visible (keyboard navigation) Hovered : [data-hovered="true"] - Applied when hovering over the group

: - Applied when hovering over the group Empty: [data-empty="true"] - Applied when the field is empty (hides clear button)

Additional attributes are available through render props (see SearchFieldRenderProps below).

SearchField inherits all props from React Aria's SearchField component.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode | (values: SearchFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Child components (Label, Group, Input, etc.) or render function. className string | (values: SearchFieldRenderProps) => string - CSS classes for styling, supports render props. style React.CSSProperties | (values: SearchFieldRenderProps) => React.CSSProperties - Inline styles, supports render props. fullWidth boolean false Whether the search field should take full width of its container id string - The element's unique identifier. variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces. render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SearchFieldRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description value string - Current value (controlled). defaultValue string - Default value (uncontrolled). onChange (value: string) => void - Handler called when the value changes.

Prop Type Default Description isRequired boolean false Whether user input is required before form submission. isInvalid boolean - Whether the value is invalid. validate (value: string) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined - Custom validation function. validationBehavior 'native' | 'aria' 'native' Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA attributes. validationErrors string[] - Server-side validation errors.

Prop Type Default Description isDisabled boolean - Whether the input is disabled. isReadOnly boolean - Whether the input can be selected but not changed.

Prop Type Default Description name string - Name of the input element, for HTML form submission. autoFocus boolean - Whether the element should receive focus on render.

Prop Type Default Description onSubmit (value: string) => void - Handler called when the user submits the search (Enter key). onClear () => void - Handler called when the clear button is pressed.

Prop Type Default Description aria-label string - Accessibility label when no visible label is present. aria-labelledby string - ID of elements that label this field. aria-describedby string - ID of elements that describe this field. aria-details string - ID of elements with additional details.

SearchField works with these separate components that should be imported and used directly:

SearchField.Group - Container for search icon, input, and clear button

- Container for search icon, input, and clear button SearchField.Input - The search input field

- The search input field SearchField.SearchIcon - The search icon displayed on the left

- The search icon displayed on the left SearchField.ClearButton - Button to clear the search field

- Button to clear the search field Label - Field label component from @heroui/react

- Field label component from Description - Helper text component from @heroui/react

- Helper text component from FieldError - Validation error message from @heroui/react

Each of these components has its own props API. Use them directly within SearchField for composition:

< SearchField isRequired isInvalid = {hasError} value = {value} onChange = {setValue}> < Label >Search</ Label > < SearchField.Group > < SearchField.SearchIcon /> < SearchField.Input placeholder = "Search..." /> < SearchField.ClearButton /> </ SearchField.Group > < Description >Enter keywords to search</ Description > < FieldError >Search query is required</ FieldError > </ SearchField >

SearchField.Group inherits props from React Aria's Group component.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode | (values: GroupRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Child components (SearchIcon, Input, ClearButton) or render function. className string | (values: GroupRenderProps) => string - CSS classes for styling.

SearchField.Input inherits props from React Aria's Input component.

Prop Type Default Description className string - CSS classes for styling. variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the input. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces. placeholder string - Placeholder text displayed when the input is empty. type string "search" Input type (automatically set to "search").

SearchField.SearchIcon is a custom component that renders the search icon.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode <IconSearch /> Custom icon element. Defaults to search icon. className string - CSS classes for styling.

SearchField.ClearButton inherits props from React Aria's Button component.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode <CloseButton icon /> Icon or content for the button. Defaults to close icon. className string - CSS classes for styling. slot "clear" "clear" Must be set to "clear" (automatically set).

When using render props with className , style , or children , these values are available: