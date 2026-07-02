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Surface

Container component that provides surface-level styling and context for child components

StorybookSourceStyles source

Import

import { Surface } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Overview

The Surface component is a semantic container that provides different levels of visual prominence through variants.

Variants

Surface comes in semantic variants that describe their prominence level:

  • default - Standard surface appearance (bg-surface)
  • secondary - Medium prominence (bg-surface-secondary)
  • tertiary - Higher prominence (bg-surface-tertiary)

Usage with Form Components

When using form components inside a Surface, use the variant="secondary" prop to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

import { Surface, Input, TextArea } from '@heroui/react';

function App() {
  return (
    <Surface variant="default">
      <Input placeholder="Input with secondary variant" variant="secondary" />
      <TextArea placeholder="TextArea with secondary variant" variant="secondary" />
    </Surface>
  );
}

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import { Surface } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomSurface() {
  return (
    <Surface
      className="rounded-2xl p-8 shadow-lg"
      variant="secondary"
    >
      <h2>Custom Styled Surface</h2>
      <p>Content goes here</p>
    </Surface>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Surface component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .surface {
    @apply rounded-2xl border border-border;
  }

  .surface--secondary {
    @apply bg-gradient-to-br from-blue-50 to-purple-50;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Surface component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .surface - Base surface container

Variant Classes

  • .surface--default - Default surface variant (bg-surface)
  • .surface--secondary - Secondary surface variant (bg-surface-secondary)
  • .surface--tertiary - Tertiary surface variant (bg-surface-tertiary)

API Reference

Surface Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
variant "transparent" | "default" | "secondary" | "tertiary""default"The visual variant of the surface
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-The surface content

Context API

SurfaceContext

Child components can access the Surface context to get the current variant:

import { useContext } from 'react';
import { SurfaceContext } from '@heroui/react';

function MyComponent() {
  const { variant } = useContext(SurfaceContext);
  // variant will be "transparent" | "default" | "secondary" | "tertiary" | undefined
}

Spinner

A loading indicator component to show pending states

Switch

A toggle switch component for boolean states

On this page

ImportUsageOverviewVariantsUsage with Form ComponentsStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesVariant ClassesAPI ReferenceSurface PropsContext APISurfaceContext