Surface
Container component that provides surface-level styling and context for child components
Import
Usage
Overview
The Surface component is a semantic container that provides different levels of visual prominence through variants.
Variants
Surface comes in semantic variants that describe their prominence level:
default- Standard surface appearance (bg-surface)
secondary- Medium prominence (bg-surface-secondary)
tertiary- Higher prominence (bg-surface-tertiary)
Usage with Form Components
When using form components inside a Surface, use the
variant="secondary" prop to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Surface component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Surface component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.surface- Base surface container
Variant Classes
.surface--default- Default surface variant (bg-surface)
.surface--secondary- Secondary surface variant (bg-surface-secondary)
.surface--tertiary- Tertiary surface variant (bg-surface-tertiary)
API Reference
Surface Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
variant
"transparent" | "default" | "secondary" | "tertiary"
"default"
|The visual variant of the surface
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|The surface content
Context API
SurfaceContext
Child components can access the Surface context to get the current variant: