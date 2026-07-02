Container component that provides surface-level styling and context for child components

import { Surface } from '@heroui/react' ;

The Surface component is a semantic container that provides different levels of visual prominence through variants.

Surface comes in semantic variants that describe their prominence level:

default - Standard surface appearance (bg-surface)

- Standard surface appearance (bg-surface) secondary - Medium prominence (bg-surface-secondary)

- Medium prominence (bg-surface-secondary) tertiary - Higher prominence (bg-surface-tertiary)

When using form components inside a Surface, use the variant="secondary" prop to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

import { Surface, Input, TextArea } from '@heroui/react' ; function App () { return ( < Surface variant = "default" > < Input placeholder = "Input with secondary variant" variant = "secondary" /> < TextArea placeholder = "TextArea with secondary variant" variant = "secondary" /> </ Surface > ); }

import { Surface } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomSurface () { return ( < Surface className = "rounded-2xl p-8 shadow-lg" variant = "secondary" > < h2 >Custom Styled Surface</ h2 > < p >Content goes here</ p > </ Surface > ); }

To customize the Surface component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .surface { @ apply rounded- 2 xl border border-border ; } .surface--secondary { @ apply bg-gradient-to-br from-blue- 50 to-purple- 50; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Surface component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.surface - Base surface container

.surface--default - Default surface variant (bg-surface)

- Default surface variant (bg-surface) .surface--secondary - Secondary surface variant (bg-surface-secondary)

- Secondary surface variant (bg-surface-secondary) .surface--tertiary - Tertiary surface variant (bg-surface-tertiary)

Prop Type Default Description variant "transparent" | "default" | "secondary" | "tertiary" "default" The visual variant of the surface className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - The surface content

Child components can access the Surface context to get the current variant: