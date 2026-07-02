Displays rich content in a portal triggered by a button or any custom element

import { Popover } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the Popover component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Popover } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < Popover > < Popover.Trigger /> < Popover.Content > < Popover.Arrow /> < Popover.Dialog > < Popover.Heading /> { /* content goes here */ } </ Popover.Dialog > </ Popover.Content > </ Popover > )

import { Popover, Button } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomPopover () { return ( < Popover > < Popover.Trigger > < Button >Open</ Button > </ Popover.Trigger > < Popover.Content className = "bg-accent text-accent-foreground" > < Popover.Dialog > < h3 >Custom Styled</ h3 > < p >This popover has custom styling</ p > </ Popover.Dialog > </ Popover.Content > </ Popover > ); }

To customize the Popover component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .popover { @ apply rounded-xl shadow- 2 xl ; } .popover__dialog { @ apply p- 4; } .popover__heading { @ apply text-lg font-bold ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Popover component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.popover - Base popover container styles

- Base popover container styles .popover__dialog - Dialog content wrapper

- Dialog content wrapper .popover__heading - Heading text styles

- Heading text styles .popover__trigger - Trigger element styles

The component supports animation states:

Entering : [data-entering] - Applied during popover appearance

: - Applied during popover appearance Exiting : [data-exiting] - Applied during popover disappearance

: - Applied during popover disappearance Placement : [data-placement="*"] - Applied based on popover position

: - Applied based on popover position Focus: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"]

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode - Trigger and content elements isOpen boolean - Controls popover visibility (controlled) defaultOpen boolean false Initial open state (uncontrolled) onOpenChange (isOpen: boolean) => void - Called when open state changes

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode - Content to display in the popover placement "top" | "bottom" | "left" | "right" (and variants) "bottom" Placement of the popover offset number 8 Distance from the trigger element shouldFlip boolean true Whether popover can change orientation to fit className string - Additional CSS classes render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, PopoverRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode - Dialog content className string - Additional CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode - Element that triggers the popover className string - Additional CSS classes