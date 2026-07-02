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Popover

Displays rich content in a portal triggered by a button or any custom element

StorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { Popover } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

Import the Popover component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Popover } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <Popover>
    <Popover.Trigger/>
    <Popover.Content>
      <Popover.Arrow />
      <Popover.Dialog>
        <Popover.Heading/>
        {/* content goes here */}
      </Popover.Dialog>
    </Popover.Content>
  </Popover>
)

With Arrow

Placement

Interactive Content

Custom Render Function

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import { Popover, Button } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomPopover() {
  return (
    <Popover>
      <Popover.Trigger>
        <Button>Open</Button>
      </Popover.Trigger>
      <Popover.Content className="bg-accent text-accent-foreground">
        <Popover.Dialog>
          <h3>Custom Styled</h3>
          <p>This popover has custom styling</p>
        </Popover.Dialog>
      </Popover.Content>
    </Popover>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Popover component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .popover {
    @apply rounded-xl shadow-2xl;
  }

  .popover__dialog {
    @apply p-4;
  }

  .popover__heading {
    @apply text-lg font-bold;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Popover component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .popover - Base popover container styles
  • .popover__dialog - Dialog content wrapper
  • .popover__heading - Heading text styles
  • .popover__trigger - Trigger element styles

Interactive States

The component supports animation states:

  • Entering: [data-entering] - Applied during popover appearance
  • Exiting: [data-exiting] - Applied during popover disappearance
  • Placement: [data-placement="*"] - Applied based on popover position
  • Focus: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"]

API Reference

Popover Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Trigger and content elements
isOpenboolean-Controls popover visibility (controlled)
defaultOpenbooleanfalseInitial open state (uncontrolled)
onOpenChange(isOpen: boolean) => void-Called when open state changes

Popover.Content Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Content to display in the popover
placement"top" | "bottom" | "left" | "right" (and variants)"bottom"Placement of the popover
offsetnumber8Distance from the trigger element
shouldFlipbooleantrueWhether popover can change orientation to fit
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, PopoverRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Popover.Dialog Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Dialog content
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

Popover.Trigger Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Element that triggers the popover
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

Popover.Arrow Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Custom arrow element
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, OverlayArrowRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Pagination

Page navigation with composable page links, previous/next buttons, and ellipsis indicators

ProgressBar

A progress bar shows either determinate or indeterminate progress of an operation over time.

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyWith ArrowPlacementInteractive ContentCustom Render FunctionStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferencePopover PropsPopover.Content PropsPopover.Dialog PropsPopover.Trigger PropsPopover.Arrow Props