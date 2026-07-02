Popover
Displays rich content in a portal triggered by a button or any custom element
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the Popover component and access all parts using dot notation.
With Arrow
Placement
Interactive Content
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Popover component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Popover component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.popover- Base popover container styles
.popover__dialog- Dialog content wrapper
.popover__heading- Heading text styles
.popover__trigger- Trigger element styles
Interactive States
The component supports animation states:
- Entering:
[data-entering]- Applied during popover appearance
- Exiting:
[data-exiting]- Applied during popover disappearance
- Placement:
[data-placement="*"]- Applied based on popover position
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]
API Reference
Popover Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Trigger and content elements
isOpen
boolean
|-
|Controls popover visibility (controlled)
defaultOpen
boolean
false
|Initial open state (uncontrolled)
onOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
|-
|Called when open state changes
Popover.Content Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to display in the popover
placement
"top" | "bottom" | "left" | "right" (and variants)
"bottom"
|Placement of the popover
offset
number
8
|Distance from the trigger element
shouldFlip
boolean
true
|Whether popover can change orientation to fit
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, PopoverRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Popover.Dialog Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Dialog content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
Popover.Trigger Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Element that triggers the popover
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
Popover.Arrow Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Custom arrow element
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, OverlayArrowRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.