Skeleton is a placeholder to show a loading state and the expected shape of a component.

import { Skeleton } from '@heroui/react' ;

A synchronized shimmer effect that passes over all skeleton elements at once. Apply the skeleton--shimmer class to a parent container and set animationType="none" on child skeletons.

You can set a default animation type for all Skeleton components in your application by defining the --skeleton-animation CSS variable:

/* In your global CSS file */ :root { /* Possible values: shimmer, pulse, none */ --skeleton-animation : pulse; } /* You can also set different values for light/dark themes */ .light , [ data-theme = "light" ] { --skeleton-animation : shimmer; } .dark , [ data-theme = "dark" ] { --skeleton-animation : pulse; }

This global setting will be overridden by the animationType prop when specified on individual components.

import { Skeleton } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomSkeleton () { return ( < Skeleton className = "h-20 w-32 rounded-full" /> ); }

To customize the Skeleton component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { /* Base skeleton styles */ .skeleton { @ apply bg-surface-secondary /50; /* Change base background */ } /* Shimmer animation gradient */ .skeleton--shimmer:before { @ apply viasurface ; /* Change shimmer gradient color */ } /* Pulse animation */ .skeleton--pulse { @ apply animate-pulse opacity- 75; /* Customize pulse animation */ } /* No animation variant */ .skeleton--none { @ apply opacity- 50; /* Style for static skeleton */ } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Skeleton component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.skeleton - Base skeleton styles with background and rounded corners

.skeleton--shimmer - Adds shimmer animation with gradient effect (default)

- Adds shimmer animation with gradient effect (default) .skeleton--pulse - Adds pulse animation using Tailwind's animate-pulse

- Adds pulse animation using Tailwind's animate-pulse .skeleton--none - No animation, static skeleton

The Skeleton component supports three animation types, each with different visual effects:

The shimmer effect creates a gradient that moves across the skeleton element:

.skeleton--shimmer:before { @ apply animate-skeleton via-surface- 3 absolute inset- 0 -translate-x-full bg-gradient-to-r from-transparent to-transparent content- ['']; }

The shimmer animation is defined in the theme using:

@theme inline { --animate-skeleton: skeleton 2s linear infinite; @keyframes skeleton { 100% { transform : translateX ( 200 % ); } } }

The pulse animation uses Tailwind's built-in animate-pulse utility:

.skeleton--pulse { @ apply animate-pulse ; }

For static skeletons without any animation:

.skeleton--none { /* No animation styles applied */ }