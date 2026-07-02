Skeleton
Skeleton is a placeholder to show a loading state and the expected shape of a component.
Import
Usage
Text Content
User Profile
List Items
Animation Types
Grid
Single Shimmer
A synchronized shimmer effect that passes over all skeleton elements at once. Apply the
skeleton--shimmer class to a parent container and set
animationType="none" on child skeletons.
Styling
Global Animation Configuration
You can set a default animation type for all Skeleton components in your application by defining the
--skeleton-animation CSS variable:
This global setting will be overridden by the
animationType prop when specified on individual components.
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Skeleton component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Skeleton component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Class
.skeleton - Base skeleton styles with background and rounded corners
Animation Variant Classes
.skeleton--shimmer- Adds shimmer animation with gradient effect (default)
.skeleton--pulse- Adds pulse animation using Tailwind's animate-pulse
.skeleton--none- No animation, static skeleton
Animation
The Skeleton component supports three animation types, each with different visual effects:
Shimmer Animation
The shimmer effect creates a gradient that moves across the skeleton element:
The shimmer animation is defined in the theme using:
Pulse Animation
The pulse animation uses Tailwind's built-in
animate-pulse utility:
No Animation
For static skeletons without any animation:
API Reference
Skeleton Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
animationType
"shimmer" | "pulse" | "none"
"shimmer" or CSS variable
|The animation type for the skeleton. Can be globally configured via
--skeleton-animation CSS variable
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes