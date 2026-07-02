ProComponents, templates & AI tooling
HeroUI
27.7k
Getting Started
Components
Releases
Migration

Skeleton

Skeleton is a placeholder to show a loading state and the expected shape of a component.

FigmaStorybookSourceStyles source

Import

import { Skeleton } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Text Content

User Profile

List Items

Animation Types

Grid

Single Shimmer

A synchronized shimmer effect that passes over all skeleton elements at once. Apply the skeleton--shimmer class to a parent container and set animationType="none" on child skeletons.

Styling

Global Animation Configuration

You can set a default animation type for all Skeleton components in your application by defining the --skeleton-animation CSS variable:

/* In your global CSS file */
:root {
  /* Possible values: shimmer, pulse, none */
  --skeleton-animation: pulse;
}

/* You can also set different values for light/dark themes */
.light, [data-theme="light"] {
  --skeleton-animation: shimmer;
}

.dark, [data-theme="dark"] {
  --skeleton-animation: pulse;
}

This global setting will be overridden by the animationType prop when specified on individual components.

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import { Skeleton } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomSkeleton() {
  return (
    <Skeleton className="h-20 w-32 rounded-full" />
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Skeleton component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  /* Base skeleton styles */
  .skeleton {
    @apply bg-surface-secondary/50; /* Change base background */
  }

  /* Shimmer animation gradient */
  .skeleton--shimmer:before {
    @apply viasurface; /* Change shimmer gradient color */
  }

  /* Pulse animation */
  .skeleton--pulse {
    @apply animate-pulse opacity-75; /* Customize pulse animation */
  }

  /* No animation variant */
  .skeleton--none {
    @apply opacity-50; /* Style for static skeleton */
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Skeleton component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Class

.skeleton - Base skeleton styles with background and rounded corners

Animation Variant Classes

  • .skeleton--shimmer - Adds shimmer animation with gradient effect (default)
  • .skeleton--pulse - Adds pulse animation using Tailwind's animate-pulse
  • .skeleton--none - No animation, static skeleton

Animation

The Skeleton component supports three animation types, each with different visual effects:

Shimmer Animation

The shimmer effect creates a gradient that moves across the skeleton element:

.skeleton--shimmer:before {
  @apply animate-skeleton via-surface-3 absolute inset-0 -translate-x-full
         bg-gradient-to-r from-transparent to-transparent content-[''];
}

The shimmer animation is defined in the theme using:

@theme inline {
  --animate-skeleton: skeleton 2s linear infinite;

  @keyframes skeleton {
    100% {
      transform: translateX(200%);
    }
  }
}

Pulse Animation

The pulse animation uses Tailwind's built-in animate-pulse utility:

.skeleton--pulse {
  @apply animate-pulse;
}

No Animation

For static skeletons without any animation:

.skeleton--none {
  /* No animation styles applied */
}

API Reference

Skeleton Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
animationType"shimmer" | "pulse" | "none""shimmer" or CSS variableThe animation type for the skeleton. Can be globally configured via --skeleton-animation CSS variable
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

Separator

Visually divide content sections

Slider

A slider allows a user to select one or more values within a range

On this page

ImportUsageText ContentUser ProfileList ItemsAnimation TypesGridSingle ShimmerStylingGlobal Animation ConfigurationPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassAnimation Variant ClassesAnimationShimmer AnimationPulse AnimationNo AnimationAPI ReferenceSkeleton Props