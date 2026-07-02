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TooltipUpdated

Displays informative text when users hover over or focus on an element

FigmaStorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { Tooltip } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

Import the Tooltip component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Tooltip, Button } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <Tooltip>
    <Tooltip.Trigger>
      <Button>Hover for tooltip</Button>
    </Tooltip.Trigger>
    <Tooltip.Content>
      <Tooltip.Arrow />
      Helpful information about this element
    </Tooltip.Content>
  </Tooltip>
)

With Arrow

Placement

Custom Triggers

Custom Render Function

Styling

Global Delay Configuration

You can set default show and hide delays for all Tooltip components in your application by defining CSS variables:

/* In your global CSS file */
:root {
  --tooltip-delay: 1500ms;
  --tooltip-close-delay: 500ms;
}

/* You can also set different values for light/dark themes */
.light, [data-theme="light"] {
  --tooltip-delay: 1200ms;
}

.dark, [data-theme="dark"] {
  --tooltip-close-delay: 300ms;
}

Values accept CSS time units such as ms and s. These global settings are overridden by the delay and closeDelay props when specified on individual tooltips.

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import { Tooltip, Button } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomTooltip() {
  return (
    <Tooltip>
      <Tooltip.Trigger>
        <Button>Hover me</Button>
      </Tooltip.Trigger>
      <Tooltip.Content className="bg-accent text-accent-foreground">
        <p>Custom styled tooltip</p>
      </Tooltip.Content>
    </Tooltip>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Tooltip component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .tooltip {
    @apply rounded-xl shadow-lg;
  }

  .tooltip__trigger {
    @apply cursor-help;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Tooltip component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .tooltip - Base tooltip styles with animations
  • .tooltip__trigger - Trigger element styles

Interactive States

The component supports animation states:

  • Entering: [data-entering] - Applied during tooltip appearance
  • Exiting: [data-exiting] - Applied during tooltip disappearance
  • Placement: [data-placement="*"] - Applied based on tooltip position

API Reference

Tooltip Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Trigger element and content
delaynumber1500 or CSS variableDelay in milliseconds before showing the tooltip. Can be globally configured via --tooltip-delay
closeDelaynumber500 or CSS variableDelay in milliseconds before hiding the tooltip. Can be globally configured via --tooltip-close-delay
trigger"hover" | "focus""hover"How the tooltip is triggered
isDisabledbooleanfalseWhether the tooltip is disabled

Tooltip.Content Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Content to display in the tooltip
showArrowbooleanfalseWhether to show the arrow indicator
offsetnumber3 (7 with arrow)Distance from the trigger element
placement"top" | "bottom" | "left" | "right" (and variants)"top"Placement of the tooltip
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TooltipRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Tooltip.Trigger Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Element that triggers the tooltip
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

Tooltip.Arrow Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Custom arrow element
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, OverlayArrowRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

ToggleButtonGroup

Groups multiple ToggleButtons into a unified control, allowing users to select one or multiple options.

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyWith ArrowPlacementCustom TriggersCustom Render FunctionStylingGlobal Delay ConfigurationPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceTooltip PropsTooltip.Content PropsTooltip.Trigger PropsTooltip.Arrow Props