Displays informative text when users hover over or focus on an element

import { Tooltip } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the Tooltip component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Tooltip, Button } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < Tooltip > < Tooltip.Trigger > < Button >Hover for tooltip</ Button > </ Tooltip.Trigger > < Tooltip.Content > < Tooltip.Arrow /> Helpful information about this element </ Tooltip.Content > </ Tooltip > )

You can set default show and hide delays for all Tooltip components in your application by defining CSS variables:

/* In your global CSS file */ :root { --tooltip-delay : 1500 ms ; --tooltip-close-delay : 500 ms ; } /* You can also set different values for light/dark themes */ .light , [ data-theme = "light" ] { --tooltip-delay : 1200 ms ; } .dark , [ data-theme = "dark" ] { --tooltip-close-delay : 300 ms ; }

Values accept CSS time units such as ms and s . These global settings are overridden by the delay and closeDelay props when specified on individual tooltips.

import { Tooltip, Button } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomTooltip () { return ( < Tooltip > < Tooltip.Trigger > < Button >Hover me</ Button > </ Tooltip.Trigger > < Tooltip.Content className = "bg-accent text-accent-foreground" > < p >Custom styled tooltip</ p > </ Tooltip.Content > </ Tooltip > ); }

To customize the Tooltip component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .tooltip { @ apply rounded-xl shadow-lg ; } .tooltip__trigger { @ apply cursor-help ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Tooltip component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.tooltip - Base tooltip styles with animations

- Base tooltip styles with animations .tooltip__trigger - Trigger element styles

The component supports animation states:

Entering : [data-entering] - Applied during tooltip appearance

: - Applied during tooltip appearance Exiting : [data-exiting] - Applied during tooltip disappearance

: - Applied during tooltip disappearance Placement: [data-placement="*"] - Applied based on tooltip position

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode - Trigger element and content delay number 1500 or CSS variable Delay in milliseconds before showing the tooltip. Can be globally configured via --tooltip-delay closeDelay number 500 or CSS variable Delay in milliseconds before hiding the tooltip. Can be globally configured via --tooltip-close-delay trigger "hover" | "focus" "hover" How the tooltip is triggered isDisabled boolean false Whether the tooltip is disabled

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode - Content to display in the tooltip showArrow boolean false Whether to show the arrow indicator offset number 3 (7 with arrow) Distance from the trigger element placement "top" | "bottom" | "left" | "right" (and variants) "top" Placement of the tooltip className string - Additional CSS classes render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TooltipRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode - Element that triggers the tooltip className string - Additional CSS classes