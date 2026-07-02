TooltipUpdated
Displays informative text when users hover over or focus on an element
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the Tooltip component and access all parts using dot notation.
With Arrow
Placement
Custom Triggers
Custom Render Function
Styling
Global Delay Configuration
You can set default show and hide delays for all Tooltip components in your application by defining CSS variables:
Values accept CSS time units such as
ms and
s. These global settings are overridden by the
delay and
closeDelay props when specified on individual tooltips.
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Tooltip component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Tooltip component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.tooltip- Base tooltip styles with animations
.tooltip__trigger- Trigger element styles
Interactive States
The component supports animation states:
- Entering:
[data-entering]- Applied during tooltip appearance
- Exiting:
[data-exiting]- Applied during tooltip disappearance
- Placement:
[data-placement="*"]- Applied based on tooltip position
API Reference
Tooltip Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Trigger element and content
delay
number
1500 or CSS variable
|Delay in milliseconds before showing the tooltip. Can be globally configured via
--tooltip-delay
closeDelay
number
500 or CSS variable
|Delay in milliseconds before hiding the tooltip. Can be globally configured via
--tooltip-close-delay
trigger
"hover" | "focus"
"hover"
|How the tooltip is triggered
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the tooltip is disabled
Tooltip.Content Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to display in the tooltip
showArrow
boolean
false
|Whether to show the arrow indicator
offset
number
3 (7 with arrow)
|Distance from the trigger element
placement
"top" | "bottom" | "left" | "right" (and variants)
"top"
|Placement of the tooltip
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TooltipRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Tooltip.Trigger Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Element that triggers the tooltip
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
Tooltip.Arrow Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Custom arrow element
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, OverlayArrowRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.