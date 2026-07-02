Composition-friendly text fields with labels, descriptions, and inline validation

import { TextField } from '@heroui/react' ;

import {TextField, Label, Input, Description, FieldError} from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < TextField > < Label /> < Input /> < Description /> < FieldError /> </ TextField > )

TextField combines label, input, description, and error into a single accessible component. For standalone inputs, use Input or TextArea.

Use isInvalid together with FieldError to surface validation messages.

Control the value to synchronize counters, previews, or formatting.

Use TextArea instead of Input for multiline content.

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" on Input or TextArea components to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

import {TextField, Label, Input, Description} from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomTextField () { return ( < TextField className = "gap-2 rounded-xl border border-border/60 bg-surface p-4 shadow-sm" > < Label className = "text-sm font-semibold text-default-700" > Project name </ Label > < Input className = "rounded-lg border border-border/60 bg-surface px-3 py-2" /> < Description className = "text-xs text-default-500" > Keep it short and memorable. </ Description > </ TextField > ); }

TextField has minimal default styling. Override the .textfield class to customize the container styling.

@layer components { .textfield { @ apply flex flex-col gap- 1; } /* When invalid, the description is hidden automatically */ .textfield [ data-invalid = "true" ] [ data-slot = "description" ], .textfield [ aria-invalid = "true" ] [ data-slot = "description" ] { @ apply hidden ; } /* Description has default padding */ .textfield [ data-slot = "description" ] { @ apply px- 1; } }

.textfield – Root container with minimal styling ( flex flex-col gap-1 )

Note: Child components (Label, Input, TextArea, Description, FieldError) have their own CSS classes and styling. See their respective documentation for customization options.

TextField automatically manages these data attributes based on its state:

Invalid : [data-invalid="true"] or [aria-invalid="true"] - Automatically hides the description slot when invalid

: or - Automatically hides the description slot when invalid Disabled : [data-disabled="true"] - Applied when isDisabled is true

: - Applied when is true Focus Within : [data-focus-within="true"] - Applied when any child input is focused

: - Applied when any child input is focused Focus Visible: [data-focus-visible="true"] - Applied when focus is visible (keyboard navigation)

Additional attributes are available through render props (see TextFieldRenderProps below).

TextField inherits all props from React Aria's TextField component.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode | (values: TextFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Child components (Label, Input, etc.) or render function. className string | (values: TextFieldRenderProps) => string - CSS classes for styling, supports render props. style React.CSSProperties | (values: TextFieldRenderProps) => React.CSSProperties - Inline styles, supports render props. fullWidth boolean false Whether the text field should take full width of its container id string - The element's unique identifier. render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TextFieldRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description isRequired boolean false Whether user input is required before form submission. isInvalid boolean - Whether the value is invalid. validate (value: string) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined - Custom validation function. validationBehavior 'native' | 'aria' 'native' Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA attributes. validationErrors string[] - Server-side validation errors.

Prop Type Default Description value string - Current value (controlled). defaultValue string - Default value (uncontrolled). onChange (value: string) => void - Handler called when the value changes.

Prop Type Default Description isDisabled boolean - Whether the input is disabled. isReadOnly boolean - Whether the input can be selected but not changed.

Prop Type Default Description name string - Name of the input element, for HTML form submission. autoFocus boolean - Whether the element should receive focus on render.

Prop Type Default Description aria-label string - Accessibility label when no visible label is present. aria-labelledby string - ID of elements that label this field. aria-describedby string - ID of elements that describe this field. aria-details string - ID of elements with additional details.

TextField works with these separate components that should be imported and used directly:

Label - Field label component from @heroui/react

- Field label component from Input - Single-line text input from @heroui/react

- Single-line text input from TextArea - Multi-line text input from @heroui/react

- Multi-line text input from Description - Helper text component from @heroui/react

- Helper text component from FieldError - Validation error message from @heroui/react

Each of these components has its own props API. Use them directly within TextField for composition:

< TextField isRequired isInvalid = {hasError}> < Label >Email Address</ Label > < Input type = "email" value = {email} onChange = {( e ) => setEmail (e.target.value)} /> < Description >We'll never share your email.</ Description > < FieldError >Please enter a valid email address.</ FieldError > </ TextField >

When using render props with className , style , or children , these values are available: