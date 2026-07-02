TextField
Composition-friendly text fields with labels, descriptions, and inline validation
Import
Usage
Anatomy
TextField combines label, input, description, and error into a single accessible component. For standalone inputs, use Input or TextArea.
With Description
Required Field
Validation
Use
isInvalid together with
FieldError to surface validation messages.
Controlled
Control the value to synchronize counters, previews, or formatting.
Error Message
Disabled State
TextArea
Use TextArea instead of Input for multiline content.
Input Types
Full Width
In Surface
When used inside a Surface component, use
variant="secondary" on Input or TextArea components to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
TextField has minimal default styling. Override the
.textfield class to customize the container styling.
CSS Classes
.textfield– Root container with minimal styling (
flex flex-col gap-1)
Note: Child components (Label, Input, TextArea, Description, FieldError) have their own CSS classes and styling. See their respective documentation for customization options.
Interactive States
TextField automatically manages these data attributes based on its state:
- Invalid:
[data-invalid="true"]or
[aria-invalid="true"]- Automatically hides the description slot when invalid
- Disabled:
[data-disabled="true"]- Applied when
isDisabledis true
- Focus Within:
[data-focus-within="true"]- Applied when any child input is focused
- Focus Visible:
[data-focus-visible="true"]- Applied when focus is visible (keyboard navigation)
Additional attributes are available through render props (see TextFieldRenderProps below).
API Reference
TextField Props
TextField inherits all props from React Aria's TextField component.
Base Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode | (values: TextFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Child components (Label, Input, etc.) or render function.
className
string | (values: TextFieldRenderProps) => string
|-
|CSS classes for styling, supports render props.
style
React.CSSProperties | (values: TextFieldRenderProps) => React.CSSProperties
|-
|Inline styles, supports render props.
fullWidth
boolean
false
|Whether the text field should take full width of its container
id
string
|-
|The element's unique identifier.
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TextFieldRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Validation Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isRequired
boolean
false
|Whether user input is required before form submission.
isInvalid
boolean
|-
|Whether the value is invalid.
validate
(value: string) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined
|-
|Custom validation function.
validationBehavior
'native' | 'aria'
'native'
|Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA attributes.
validationErrors
string[]
|-
|Server-side validation errors.
Value Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
string
|-
|Current value (controlled).
defaultValue
string
|-
|Default value (uncontrolled).
onChange
(value: string) => void
|-
|Handler called when the value changes.
State Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether the input is disabled.
isReadOnly
boolean
|-
|Whether the input can be selected but not changed.
Form Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
name
string
|-
|Name of the input element, for HTML form submission.
autoFocus
boolean
|-
|Whether the element should receive focus on render.
Accessibility Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
aria-label
string
|-
|Accessibility label when no visible label is present.
aria-labelledby
string
|-
|ID of elements that label this field.
aria-describedby
string
|-
|ID of elements that describe this field.
aria-details
string
|-
|ID of elements with additional details.
Composition Components
TextField works with these separate components that should be imported and used directly:
- Label - Field label component from
@heroui/react
- Input - Single-line text input from
@heroui/react
- TextArea - Multi-line text input from
@heroui/react
- Description - Helper text component from
@heroui/react
- FieldError - Validation error message from
@heroui/react
Each of these components has its own props API. Use them directly within TextField for composition:
TextFieldRenderProps
When using render props with
className,
style, or
children, these values are available:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the field is disabled.
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the field is currently invalid.
isReadOnly
boolean
|Whether the field is read-only.
isRequired
boolean
|Whether the field is required.
isFocused
boolean
|Whether the field is currently focused (DEPRECATED - use
isFocusWithin).
isFocusWithin
boolean
|Whether any child element is focused.
isFocusVisible
boolean
|Whether focus is visible (keyboard navigation).