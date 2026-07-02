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TextField

Composition-friendly text fields with labels, descriptions, and inline validation

FigmaStorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { TextField } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

import {TextField, Label, Input, Description, FieldError} from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <TextField>
    <Label />
    <Input />
    <Description />
    <FieldError />
  </TextField>
)

TextField combines label, input, description, and error into a single accessible component. For standalone inputs, use Input or TextArea.

With Description

Required Field

Validation

Use isInvalid together with FieldError to surface validation messages.

Controlled

Control the value to synchronize counters, previews, or formatting.

Error Message

Disabled State

TextArea

Use TextArea instead of Input for multiline content.

Input Types

Full Width

In Surface

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" on Input or TextArea components to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

Custom Render Function

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import {TextField, Label, Input, Description} from '@heroui/react';

function CustomTextField() {
  return (
    <TextField className="gap-2 rounded-xl border border-border/60 bg-surface p-4 shadow-sm">
      <Label className="text-sm font-semibold text-default-700">
        Project name
      </Label>
      <Input className="rounded-lg border border-border/60 bg-surface px-3 py-2" />
      <Description className="text-xs text-default-500">
        Keep it short and memorable.
      </Description>
    </TextField>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

TextField has minimal default styling. Override the .textfield class to customize the container styling.

@layer components {
  .textfield {
    @apply flex flex-col gap-1;
  }

  /* When invalid, the description is hidden automatically */
  .textfield[data-invalid="true"] [data-slot="description"],
  .textfield[aria-invalid="true"] [data-slot="description"] {
    @apply hidden;
  }

  /* Description has default padding */
  .textfield [data-slot="description"] {
    @apply px-1;
  }
}

CSS Classes

  • .textfield – Root container with minimal styling (flex flex-col gap-1)

Note: Child components (Label, Input, TextArea, Description, FieldError) have their own CSS classes and styling. See their respective documentation for customization options.

Interactive States

TextField automatically manages these data attributes based on its state:

  • Invalid: [data-invalid="true"] or [aria-invalid="true"] - Automatically hides the description slot when invalid
  • Disabled: [data-disabled="true"] - Applied when isDisabled is true
  • Focus Within: [data-focus-within="true"] - Applied when any child input is focused
  • Focus Visible: [data-focus-visible="true"] - Applied when focus is visible (keyboard navigation)

Additional attributes are available through render props (see TextFieldRenderProps below).

API Reference

TextField Props

TextField inherits all props from React Aria's TextField component.

Base Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode | (values: TextFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode-Child components (Label, Input, etc.) or render function.
classNamestring | (values: TextFieldRenderProps) => string-CSS classes for styling, supports render props.
styleReact.CSSProperties | (values: TextFieldRenderProps) => React.CSSProperties-Inline styles, supports render props.
fullWidthbooleanfalseWhether the text field should take full width of its container
idstring-The element's unique identifier.
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TextFieldRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Validation Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
isRequiredbooleanfalseWhether user input is required before form submission.
isInvalidboolean-Whether the value is invalid.
validate(value: string) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined-Custom validation function.
validationBehavior'native' | 'aria''native'Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA attributes.
validationErrorsstring[]-Server-side validation errors.

Value Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
valuestring-Current value (controlled).
defaultValuestring-Default value (uncontrolled).
onChange(value: string) => void-Handler called when the value changes.

State Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
isDisabledboolean-Whether the input is disabled.
isReadOnlyboolean-Whether the input can be selected but not changed.

Form Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
namestring-Name of the input element, for HTML form submission.
autoFocusboolean-Whether the element should receive focus on render.

Accessibility Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
aria-labelstring-Accessibility label when no visible label is present.
aria-labelledbystring-ID of elements that label this field.
aria-describedbystring-ID of elements that describe this field.
aria-detailsstring-ID of elements with additional details.

Composition Components

TextField works with these separate components that should be imported and used directly:

  • Label - Field label component from @heroui/react
  • Input - Single-line text input from @heroui/react
  • TextArea - Multi-line text input from @heroui/react
  • Description - Helper text component from @heroui/react
  • FieldError - Validation error message from @heroui/react

Each of these components has its own props API. Use them directly within TextField for composition:

<TextField isRequired isInvalid={hasError}>
  <Label>Email Address</Label>
  <Input type="email" value={email} onChange={(e) => setEmail(e.target.value)} />
  <Description>We'll never share your email.</Description>
  <FieldError>Please enter a valid email address.</FieldError>
</TextField>

TextFieldRenderProps

When using render props with className, style, or children, these values are available:

PropTypeDescription
isDisabledbooleanWhether the field is disabled.
isInvalidbooleanWhether the field is currently invalid.
isReadOnlybooleanWhether the field is read-only.
isRequiredbooleanWhether the field is required.
isFocusedbooleanWhether the field is currently focused (DEPRECATED - use isFocusWithin).
isFocusWithinbooleanWhether any child element is focused.
isFocusVisiblebooleanWhether focus is visible (keyboard navigation).

Typography

A semantic typography primitive for headings, body copy, and inline code built on React Aria Components Text.

TextArea

Primitive multiline text input component that accepts standard HTML attributes

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyWith DescriptionRequired FieldValidationControlledError MessageDisabled StateTextAreaInput TypesFull WidthIn SurfaceCustom Render FunctionStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceTextField PropsBase PropsValidation PropsValue PropsState PropsForm PropsAccessibility PropsComposition ComponentsTextFieldRenderProps