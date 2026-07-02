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CheckboxUpdated

Checkboxes allow users to select multiple items from a list of individual items, or to mark one individual item as selected.

FigmaStorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { Checkbox } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

Import the Checkbox component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Checkbox, Description, FieldError } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <Checkbox>
    <Checkbox.Content>
      <Checkbox.Control>
        <Checkbox.Indicator />
      </Checkbox.Control>
      Label {/* plain text — the clickable label + accessible name */}
    </Checkbox.Content>
    <Description /> {/* Optional — field-level help text */}
    <FieldError /> {/* Optional — validation message */}
  </Checkbox>
);

Disabled

Default Selected

Controlled

Indeterminate

External Label

With Description

Render Props

Form Integration

Invalid

Custom Indicator

Full Rounded

Variants

The Checkbox component supports two visual variants:

  • primary (default) - Standard styling with default background, suitable for most use cases
  • secondary - Lower emphasis variant, suitable for use in Surface components

Custom Render Function

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

You can customize individual Checkbox components:

import { Checkbox } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomCheckbox() {
  return (
    <Checkbox name="custom">
      <Checkbox.Content>
        <Checkbox.Control className="border-2 border-purple-500 data-[selected=true]:bg-purple-500">
          <Checkbox.Indicator className="text-white" />
        </Checkbox.Control>
        Custom Checkbox
      </Checkbox.Content>
    </Checkbox>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Checkbox component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .checkbox {
    @apply inline-flex gap-3 items-center;
  }

  .checkbox__control {
    @apply size-5 border-2 border-gray-400 rounded data-[selected=true]:bg-blue-500 data-[selected=true]:border-blue-500;

    /* Animated background indicator */
    &::before {
      @apply bg-accent pointer-events-none absolute inset-0 z-0 origin-center scale-50 rounded-md opacity-0 content-[''];
      
      transition:
        scale 200ms linear,
        opacity 200ms linear,
        background-color 200ms ease-out;
    }

    /* Show indicator when selected */
    &[data-selected="true"]::before {
      @apply scale-100 opacity-100;
    }
  }

  .checkbox__indicator {
    @apply text-white;
  }

  .checkbox__content {
    @apply items-center gap-3;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Checkbox component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

  • .checkbox - Base checkbox container (the field)
  • .checkbox__content - Clickable label wrapping the control and label text
  • .checkbox__control - Checkbox control box
  • .checkbox__indicator - Checkbox checkmark indicator

Interactive States

The checkbox supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

  • Selected: [data-selected="true"] or [aria-checked="true"] (shows checkmark and background color change)
  • Indeterminate: [data-indeterminate="true"] (shows indeterminate state with dash)
  • Invalid: [data-invalid="true"] or [aria-invalid="true"] (shows error state with danger colors)
  • Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on Checkbox.Control (button)
  • Focus: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on the button (shows focus ring on control)
  • Disabled: [data-disabled="true"] on the field (reduced opacity, including help text)
  • Pressed: :active or [data-pressed="true"]

API Reference

Checkbox Props

Inherits from React Aria CheckboxField.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
isSelectedbooleanfalseWhether the checkbox is checked
defaultSelectedbooleanfalseWhether the checkbox is checked by default (uncontrolled)
isIndeterminatebooleanfalseWhether the checkbox is in an indeterminate state
isDisabledbooleanfalseWhether the checkbox is disabled
isInvalidbooleanfalseWhether the checkbox is invalid
isReadOnlybooleanfalseWhether the checkbox is read only
isRequiredbooleanfalseWhether the checkbox must be selected
validate(value: boolean) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined-Custom validation function
validationBehavior'native' | 'aria''native'Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA
variant"primary" | "secondary""primary"Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
namestring-The name of the input element, used when submitting an HTML form
valuestring-The value of the input element, used when submitting an HTML form
onChange(isSelected: boolean) => void-Handler called when the checkbox value changes
childrenReact.ReactNode | (values: CheckboxFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode-Checkbox content or field render prop
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, CheckboxFieldRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Checkbox.Content Props

The clickable <label> that wraps the control and label text. Put Checkbox.Control and the Label inside it; keep Description/FieldError as siblings of Checkbox.Content. For a checkbox with no label, omit the Label and pass an aria-label on Checkbox.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode | (values: CheckboxButtonRenderProps) => React.ReactNode-Button content (control + label), or a button render prop
classNamestring | (values: CheckboxButtonRenderProps) => string-Classes applied to the clickable label

CheckboxFieldRenderProps

When using a render prop on the root Checkbox, these field-level values are provided:

PropTypeDescription
isSelectedbooleanWhether the checkbox is currently checked
isIndeterminatebooleanWhether the checkbox is in an indeterminate state
isDisabledbooleanWhether the checkbox is disabled
isReadOnlybooleanWhether the checkbox is read only
isInvalidbooleanWhether the checkbox is invalid
isRequiredbooleanWhether the checkbox is required

CheckboxButtonRenderProps

Checkbox.Control and Checkbox.Indicator use button-level render props (isHovered, isPressed, isFocusVisible, etc.). Pass a function as Checkbox.Control children or to Checkbox.Indicator to access them.

Card

Flexible container component for grouping related content and actions

CheckboxGroup

A checkbox group component for managing multiple checkbox selections

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyDisabledDefault SelectedControlledIndeterminateExternal LabelWith DescriptionRender PropsForm IntegrationInvalidCustom IndicatorFull RoundedVariantsCustom Render FunctionStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceCheckbox PropsCheckbox.Content PropsCheckboxFieldRenderPropsCheckboxButtonRenderProps