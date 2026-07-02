Checkboxes allow users to select multiple items from a list of individual items, or to mark one individual item as selected.

import { Checkbox } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the Checkbox component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Checkbox, Description, FieldError } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < Checkbox > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Label { /* plain text — the clickable label + accessible name */ } </ Checkbox.Content > < Description /> { /* Optional — field-level help text */ } < FieldError /> { /* Optional — validation message */ } </ Checkbox > );

The Checkbox component supports two visual variants:

primary (default) - Standard styling with default background, suitable for most use cases

(default) - Standard styling with default background, suitable for most use cases secondary - Lower emphasis variant, suitable for use in Surface components

You can customize individual Checkbox components:

import { Checkbox } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomCheckbox () { return ( < Checkbox name = "custom" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control className = "border-2 border-purple-500 data-[selected=true]:bg-purple-500" > < Checkbox.Indicator className = "text-white" /> </ Checkbox.Control > Custom Checkbox </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox > ); }

To customize the Checkbox component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .checkbox { @ apply inline-flex gap- 3 items-center ; } .checkbox__control { @ apply size- 5 border- 2 border-gray- 400 rounded data- [ selected = true ]:bg-blue-500 data-[selected=true]:border-blue-500; /* Animated background indicator */ &::before { @apply bg-accent pointer-events-none absolute inset-0 z-0 origin-center scale-50 rounded-md opacity-0 content-[ '' ]; transition : scale 200 ms linear , opacity 200 ms linear , background-color 200 ms ease-out ; } /* Show indicator when selected */ &[ data-selected = "true" ] ::before { @ apply scale- 100 opacity- 100; } } .checkbox__indicator { @ apply text-white ; } .checkbox__content { @ apply items-center gap- 3; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Checkbox component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.checkbox - Base checkbox container (the field)

- Base checkbox container (the field) .checkbox__content - Clickable label wrapping the control and label text

- Clickable label wrapping the control and label text .checkbox__control - Checkbox control box

- Checkbox control box .checkbox__indicator - Checkbox checkmark indicator

The checkbox supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Selected : [data-selected="true"] or [aria-checked="true"] (shows checkmark and background color change)

: or (shows checkmark and background color change) Indeterminate : [data-indeterminate="true"] (shows indeterminate state with dash)

: (shows indeterminate state with dash) Invalid : [data-invalid="true"] or [aria-invalid="true"] (shows error state with danger colors)

: or (shows error state with danger colors) Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on Checkbox.Control (button)

: or on (button) Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on the button (shows focus ring on control)

: or on the button (shows focus ring on control) Disabled : [data-disabled="true"] on the field (reduced opacity, including help text)

: on the field (reduced opacity, including help text) Pressed: :active or [data-pressed="true"]

Inherits from React Aria CheckboxField.

Prop Type Default Description isSelected boolean false Whether the checkbox is checked defaultSelected boolean false Whether the checkbox is checked by default (uncontrolled) isIndeterminate boolean false Whether the checkbox is in an indeterminate state isDisabled boolean false Whether the checkbox is disabled isInvalid boolean false Whether the checkbox is invalid isReadOnly boolean false Whether the checkbox is read only isRequired boolean false Whether the checkbox must be selected validate (value: boolean) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined - Custom validation function validationBehavior 'native' | 'aria' 'native' Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces. name string - The name of the input element, used when submitting an HTML form value string - The value of the input element, used when submitting an HTML form onChange (isSelected: boolean) => void - Handler called when the checkbox value changes children React.ReactNode | (values: CheckboxFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Checkbox content or field render prop render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, CheckboxFieldRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

The clickable <label> that wraps the control and label text. Put Checkbox.Control and the Label inside it; keep Description / FieldError as siblings of Checkbox.Content . For a checkbox with no label, omit the Label and pass an aria-label on Checkbox .

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode | (values: CheckboxButtonRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Button content (control + label), or a button render prop className string | (values: CheckboxButtonRenderProps) => string - Classes applied to the clickable label

When using a render prop on the root Checkbox , these field-level values are provided:

Prop Type Description isSelected boolean Whether the checkbox is currently checked isIndeterminate boolean Whether the checkbox is in an indeterminate state isDisabled boolean Whether the checkbox is disabled isReadOnly boolean Whether the checkbox is read only isInvalid boolean Whether the checkbox is invalid isRequired boolean Whether the checkbox is required