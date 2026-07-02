CheckboxUpdated
Checkboxes allow users to select multiple items from a list of individual items, or to mark one individual item as selected.
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the Checkbox component and access all parts using dot notation.
Disabled
Default Selected
Controlled
Indeterminate
External Label
With Description
Render Props
Form Integration
Invalid
Custom Indicator
Full Rounded
Variants
The Checkbox component supports two visual variants:
primary(default) - Standard styling with default background, suitable for most use cases
secondary- Lower emphasis variant, suitable for use in Surface components
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
You can customize individual Checkbox components:
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Checkbox component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Checkbox component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
.checkbox- Base checkbox container (the field)
.checkbox__content- Clickable label wrapping the control and label text
.checkbox__control- Checkbox control box
.checkbox__indicator- Checkbox checkmark indicator
Interactive States
The checkbox supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Selected:
[data-selected="true"]or
[aria-checked="true"](shows checkmark and background color change)
- Indeterminate:
[data-indeterminate="true"](shows indeterminate state with dash)
- Invalid:
[data-invalid="true"]or
[aria-invalid="true"](shows error state with danger colors)
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]on
Checkbox.Control(button)
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]on the button (shows focus ring on control)
- Disabled:
[data-disabled="true"]on the field (reduced opacity, including help text)
- Pressed:
:activeor
[data-pressed="true"]
API Reference
Checkbox Props
Inherits from React Aria CheckboxField.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isSelected
boolean
false
|Whether the checkbox is checked
defaultSelected
boolean
false
|Whether the checkbox is checked by default (uncontrolled)
isIndeterminate
boolean
false
|Whether the checkbox is in an indeterminate state
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the checkbox is disabled
isInvalid
boolean
false
|Whether the checkbox is invalid
isReadOnly
boolean
false
|Whether the checkbox is read only
isRequired
boolean
false
|Whether the checkbox must be selected
validate
(value: boolean) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined
|-
|Custom validation function
validationBehavior
'native' | 'aria'
'native'
|Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the component.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
name
string
|-
|The name of the input element, used when submitting an HTML form
value
string
|-
|The value of the input element, used when submitting an HTML form
onChange
(isSelected: boolean) => void
|-
|Handler called when the checkbox value changes
children
React.ReactNode | (values: CheckboxFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Checkbox content or field render prop
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, CheckboxFieldRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Checkbox.Content Props
The clickable
<label> that wraps the control and label text. Put
Checkbox.Control and the
Label inside it; keep
Description/
FieldError as siblings of
Checkbox.Content. For a checkbox with no label, omit the
Label and pass an
aria-label on
Checkbox.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode | (values: CheckboxButtonRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Button content (control + label), or a button render prop
className
string | (values: CheckboxButtonRenderProps) => string
|-
|Classes applied to the clickable label
CheckboxFieldRenderProps
When using a render prop on the root
Checkbox, these field-level values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
isSelected
boolean
|Whether the checkbox is currently checked
isIndeterminate
boolean
|Whether the checkbox is in an indeterminate state
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the checkbox is disabled
isReadOnly
boolean
|Whether the checkbox is read only
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the checkbox is invalid
isRequired
boolean
|Whether the checkbox is required
CheckboxButtonRenderProps
Checkbox.Control and
Checkbox.Indicator use button-level render props (
isHovered,
isPressed,
isFocusVisible, etc.). Pass a function as
Checkbox.Control children or to
Checkbox.Indicator to access them.