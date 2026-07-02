RadioGroupUpdated
Radio group for selecting a single option from a list
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the RadioGroup component and access all parts using dot notation.
Custom Indicator
Horizontal Orientation
Controlled
Uncontrolled
Combine
defaultValue with
onChange when you only need to react to updates.
Validation
Disabled
Variants
The RadioGroup component supports two visual variants:
primary(default) - Standard styling with default background, suitable for most use cases
secondary- Lower emphasis variant, suitable for use in Surface components
In Surface
When used inside a Surface component, use
variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.
Delivery & Payment
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the RadioGroup component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The RadioGroup component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.radio-group- Base radio group container
.radio- Individual radio item
.radio__content- Radio button (RAC label wrapper for control + label text)
.radio__control- Radio control (circular button)
.radio__indicator- Radio indicator (inner dot)
.radio__content- Radio content wrapper
Modifier Classes
.radio--disabled- Disabled radio state
Interactive States
The radio supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Selected:
[aria-checked="true"]or
[data-selected="true"](indicator appears)
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"](border color changes)
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"](shows focus ring)
- Pressed:
:activeor
[data-pressed="true"](scale transform)
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[aria-disabled="true"](reduced opacity, no pointer events)
- Invalid:
[data-invalid="true"]or
[aria-invalid="true"](error border color)
API Reference
RadioGroup Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
string
|-
|The current value (controlled)
defaultValue
string
|-
|The default value (uncontrolled)
onChange
(value: string) => void
|-
|Handler called when the value changes
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the radio group is disabled
isRequired
boolean
false
|Whether the radio group is required
isReadOnly
boolean
false
|Whether the radio group is read only
isInvalid
boolean
false
|Whether the radio group is in an invalid state
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the component.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
name
string
|-
|The name of the radio group, used when submitting an HTML form
orientation
'horizontal' | 'vertical'
'vertical'
|The orientation of the radio group
children
React.ReactNode | (values: RadioGroupRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Radio group content or render prop
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, RadioGroupRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Radio Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
string
|-
|The value of the radio button
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the radio button is disabled
name
string
|-
|The name of the radio button, used when submitting an HTML form
children
React.ReactNode | (values: RadioFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Radio content or field render prop
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, RadioFieldRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Radio.Control Props
Extends
React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLSpanElement>.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|The content to render inside the control wrapper (typically Radio.Indicator)
Radio.Indicator Props
Extends
React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLSpanElement>.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode | (values: RadioButtonRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Optional content or render prop that receives the current radio button state.
Radio.Content Props
The clickable area of the radio (the
<label> wrapping the hidden input). Place
Radio.Control and the
Label inside it.
className accepts a render function that receives
RadioButtonRenderProps.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode | (values: RadioButtonRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|The clickable content (typically Radio.Control and Label)
RadioFieldRenderProps
When using a render prop on the root
Radio, these field-level values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
isSelected
boolean
|Whether the radio is currently selected
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the radio is disabled
isReadOnly
boolean
|Whether the radio is read only
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the radio is in an invalid state
isRequired
boolean
|Whether the radio is required
RadioButtonRenderProps
Radio.Control and
Radio.Indicator use button-level render props (
isHovered,
isPressed,
isFocusVisible, etc.). Pass a function as
Radio.Control children or to
Radio.Indicator to access them.