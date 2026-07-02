Radio group for selecting a single option from a list

import { RadioGroup, Radio } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the RadioGroup component and access all parts using dot notation.

import {RadioGroup, Radio, Label, Description, FieldError} from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < RadioGroup > < Label /> < Description /> < Radio value = "option1" > < Radio.Content > { /* The clickable area: control + label */ } < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator > < span >✓</ span > { /* Custom indicator (optional) */ } </ Radio.Indicator > </ Radio.Control > Label { /* plain text — the clickable label */ } </ Radio.Content > < Description /> { /* Sibling — stays outside the button (announced via aria-describedby) */ } < FieldError /> { /* Optional — per-radio validation message */ } </ Radio > < FieldError /> { /* Optional — group-level validation */ } </ RadioGroup > )

Combine defaultValue with onChange when you only need to react to updates.

The RadioGroup component supports two visual variants:

primary (default) - Standard styling with default background, suitable for most use cases

(default) - Standard styling with default background, suitable for most use cases secondary - Lower emphasis variant, suitable for use in Surface components

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

import { RadioGroup, Radio } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < RadioGroup defaultValue = "premium" name = "plan" > < Radio className = "border-border group cursor-pointer rounded-xl border-2 p-4 hover:border-blue-300 data-[selected=true]:border-blue-500 data-[selected=true]:bg-blue-500/10" value = "basic" > < Radio.Indicator className = "border-border border-2 group-hover:border-blue-400 group-data-[selected=true]:border-blue-500 group-data-[selected=true]:bg-blue-500" /> Basic Plan </ Radio > < Radio className = "border-border group cursor-pointer rounded-xl border-2 p-4 hover:border-purple-300 data-[selected=true]:border-purple-500 data-[selected=true]:bg-purple-500/10" value = "premium" > < Radio.Indicator className = "border-border border-2 group-hover:border-purple-400 group-data-[selected=true]:border-purple-500 group-data-[selected=true]:bg-purple-500" /> Premium Plan </ Radio > < Radio className = "border-border group cursor-pointer rounded-xl border-2 p-4 hover:border-emerald-300 data-[selected=true]:border-emerald-500 data-[selected=true]:bg-emerald-500/10" value = "business" > < Radio.Indicator className = "border-border border-2 group-hover:border-emerald-400 group-data-[selected=true]:border-emerald-500 group-data-[selected=true]:bg-emerald-500" /> Business Plan </ Radio > </ RadioGroup > );

To customize the RadioGroup component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .radio-group { @ apply gap- 2; } .radio { @ apply gap- 4 rounded-lg border border-border p- 3 hover :bg-surface-hovered; } .radio__control { @ apply border- 2 border-primary ; } .radio__indicator { @ apply bg-primary ; } .radio__content { @ apply gap- 1; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The RadioGroup component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.radio-group - Base radio group container

- Base radio group container .radio - Individual radio item

- Individual radio item .radio__content - Radio button (RAC label wrapper for control + label text)

- Radio button (RAC label wrapper for control + label text) .radio__control - Radio control (circular button)

- Radio control (circular button) .radio__indicator - Radio indicator (inner dot)

- Radio indicator (inner dot) .radio__content - Radio content wrapper

.radio--disabled - Disabled radio state

The radio supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Selected : [aria-checked="true"] or [data-selected="true"] (indicator appears)

: or (indicator appears) Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"] (border color changes)

: or (border color changes) Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] (shows focus ring)

: or (shows focus ring) Pressed : :active or [data-pressed="true"] (scale transform)

: or (scale transform) Disabled : :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"] (reduced opacity, no pointer events)

: or (reduced opacity, no pointer events) Invalid: [data-invalid="true"] or [aria-invalid="true"] (error border color)

Prop Type Default Description value string - The current value (controlled) defaultValue string - The default value (uncontrolled) onChange (value: string) => void - Handler called when the value changes isDisabled boolean false Whether the radio group is disabled isRequired boolean false Whether the radio group is required isReadOnly boolean false Whether the radio group is read only isInvalid boolean false Whether the radio group is in an invalid state variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces. name string - The name of the radio group, used when submitting an HTML form orientation 'horizontal' | 'vertical' 'vertical' The orientation of the radio group children React.ReactNode | (values: RadioGroupRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Radio group content or render prop render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, RadioGroupRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description value string - The value of the radio button isDisabled boolean false Whether the radio button is disabled name string - The name of the radio button, used when submitting an HTML form children React.ReactNode | (values: RadioFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Radio content or field render prop render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, RadioFieldRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Extends React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLSpanElement> .

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode - The content to render inside the control wrapper (typically Radio.Indicator)

Extends React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLSpanElement> .

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode | (values: RadioButtonRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Optional content or render prop that receives the current radio button state.

The clickable area of the radio (the <label> wrapping the hidden input). Place Radio.Control and the Label inside it. className accepts a render function that receives RadioButtonRenderProps .

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode | (values: RadioButtonRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - The clickable content (typically Radio.Control and Label)

When using a render prop on the root Radio , these field-level values are provided:

Prop Type Description isSelected boolean Whether the radio is currently selected isDisabled boolean Whether the radio is disabled isReadOnly boolean Whether the radio is read only isInvalid boolean Whether the radio is in an invalid state isRequired boolean Whether the radio is required