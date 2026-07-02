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ColorField

Color input field with labels, descriptions, and validation built on React Aria ColorField

StorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { ColorField, parseColor } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

import {ColorField, Label, ColorSwatch, Description, FieldError, parseColor} from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <ColorField>
    <Label />
    <ColorField.Group>
      <ColorField.Prefix>
        <ColorSwatch color="#000000" />
      </ColorField.Prefix>
      <ColorField.Input />
    </ColorField.Group>
    <Description />
    <FieldError />
  </ColorField>
)

ColorField combines label, color input, description, and error into a single accessible component.

With Description

Required Field

Validation

Use isInvalid together with FieldError to surface validation messages.

Channel Editing

ColorField supports editing individual color channels (hue, saturation, lightness, red, green, blue, alpha) by setting the colorSpace and channel props.

Controlled

Control the value to synchronize with other components or state management.

Disabled State

Full Width

Variants

The ColorField.Group component supports two visual variants:

  • primary (default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases
  • secondary - Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components

On Surface

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" on ColorField.Group to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

Form Example

Complete form example with validation and submission handling.

Custom Render Function

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import {ColorField, Label, ColorSwatch, Description} from '@heroui/react';

function CustomColorField() {
  return (
    <ColorField className="gap-2 rounded-xl border border-border/60 bg-surface p-4 shadow-sm">
      <Label className="text-sm font-semibold text-default-700">
        Brand Color
      </Label>
      <ColorField.Group className="rounded-lg border border-border/60 bg-surface px-3 py-2">
        <ColorField.Prefix>
          <ColorSwatch color="#3B82F6" />
        </ColorField.Prefix>
        <ColorField.Input />
      </ColorField.Group>
      <Description className="text-xs text-default-500">
        Select your brand's primary color.
      </Description>
    </ColorField>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

ColorField has minimal default styling. Override the .color-field class to customize the container styling.

@layer components {
  .color-field {
    @apply flex flex-col gap-1;

    &[data-invalid="true"],
    &[aria-invalid="true"] {
      [data-slot="description"] {
        @apply hidden;
      }
    }

    [data-slot="label"] {
      @apply w-fit;
    }

    [data-slot="description"] {
      @apply px-1;
    }
  }
}

CSS Classes

  • .color-field – Root container with minimal styling (flex flex-col gap-1)

Note: Child components (Label, Description, FieldError) have their own CSS classes and styling. See their respective documentation for customization options. ColorField.Group styling is documented below in the API Reference section.

Interactive States

ColorField automatically manages these data attributes based on its state:

  • Invalid: [data-invalid="true"] or [aria-invalid="true"] - Automatically hides the description slot when invalid
  • Required: [data-required="true"] - Applied when isRequired is true
  • Disabled: [data-disabled="true"] - Applied when isDisabled is true
  • Focus Within: [data-focus-within="true"] - Applied when any child input is focused

API Reference

ColorField Props

ColorField inherits all props from React Aria's ColorField component.

Base Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode | (values: ColorFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode-Child components (Label, ColorField.Group, etc.) or render function.
classNamestring | (values: ColorFieldRenderProps) => string-CSS classes for styling, supports render props.
styleReact.CSSProperties | (values: ColorFieldRenderProps) => React.CSSProperties-Inline styles, supports render props.
fullWidthbooleanfalseWhether the color field should take full width of its container
idstring-The element's unique identifier.
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorFieldRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Value Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
valueColor | null-Current value (controlled).
defaultValueColor | null-Default value (uncontrolled).
onChange(color: Color | null) => void-Handler called when the value changes.

Channel Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
colorSpaceColorSpace-The color space that the color field operates in when channel is provided.
channelColorChannel-The color channel to edit. If not provided, edits hex value.

Validation Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
isRequiredbooleanfalseWhether user input is required before form submission.
isInvalidboolean-Whether the value is invalid.
validate(value: Color) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined-Custom validation function.
validationBehavior'native' | 'aria''native'Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA attributes.

State Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
isDisabledboolean-Whether the input is disabled.
isReadOnlyboolean-Whether the input can be selected but not changed.
isWheelDisabledboolean-Whether to disable changing the value with scroll.

Form Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
namestring-Name of the input element, for HTML form submission.
autoFocusboolean-Whether the element should receive focus on render.

Accessibility Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
aria-labelstring-Accessibility label when no visible label is present.
aria-labelledbystring-ID of elements that label this field.
aria-describedbystring-ID of elements that describe this field.
aria-detailsstring-ID of elements with additional details.

Composition Components

ColorField works with these separate components that should be imported and used directly:

  • Label - Field label component from @heroui/react
  • ColorField.Group - Color input group component (documented below)
  • ColorField.Input - Input element within ColorField.Group
  • ColorField.Prefix / ColorField.Suffix - Prefix and suffix slots for the input group
  • ColorSwatch - Color preview component from @heroui/react
  • Description - Helper text component from @heroui/react
  • FieldError - Validation error message from @heroui/react

Each of these components has its own props API. Use them directly within ColorField for composition:

import {ColorField, Label, ColorSwatch, Description, FieldError, parseColor} from '@heroui/react';

<ColorField
  isRequired
  isInvalid={hasError}
  value={color}
  onChange={setColor}
>
  <Label>Brand Color</Label>
  <ColorField.Group>
    <ColorField.Prefix>
      <ColorSwatch color={color?.toString("hex") || "#E4E4E7"} />
    </ColorField.Prefix>
    <ColorField.Input />
  </ColorField.Group>
  <Description>Select your brand's primary color.</Description>
  <FieldError>Please enter a valid color.</FieldError>
</ColorField>

Color Types

ColorField uses Color objects from React Aria Components:

import {parseColor} from '@heroui/react';

// Parse from hex string
const color = parseColor('#3B82F6');

// Get hex string from color
const hex = color.toString('hex'); // "#3b82f6"

// Get RGB values
const rgb = color.toString('rgb'); // "rgb(59, 130, 246)"

// Use in ColorField
<ColorField value={color} onChange={setColor}>
  {/* ... */}
</ColorField>

ColorFieldRenderProps

When using render props with className, style, or children, these values are available:

PropTypeDescription
isDisabledbooleanWhether the field is disabled.
isInvalidbooleanWhether the field is currently invalid.
isReadOnlybooleanWhether the field is read-only.
isRequiredbooleanWhether the field is required.
isFocusedbooleanWhether the field is currently focused.
isFocusWithinbooleanWhether any child element is focused.
isFocusVisiblebooleanWhether focus is visible (keyboard navigation).

ColorField.Group Props

ColorField.Group accepts all props from React Aria's Group component plus the following:

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
fullWidthbooleanfalseWhether the color input group should take full width of its container
variant"primary" | "secondary""primary"Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, GroupRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

ColorField.Input Props

ColorField.Input accepts all props from React Aria's Input component plus the following:

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
placeholderstring-Placeholder text shown when empty.

ColorField.Prefix Props

ColorField.Prefix accepts standard HTML div attributes:

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
childrenReactNode-Content to display in the prefix slot.

ColorField.Suffix Props

ColorField.Suffix accepts standard HTML div attributes:

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
childrenReactNode-Content to display in the suffix slot.

ColorField.Group Styling

Customizing the component classes

The base classes power every instance. Override them once with @layer components.

@layer components {
  .color-input-group {
    @apply inline-flex h-9 items-center overflow-hidden rounded-field border bg-field text-sm text-field-foreground shadow-field outline-none;

    &:hover,
    &[data-hovered="true"] {
      @apply bg-field-hover;
    }

    &[data-focus-within="true"],
    &:focus-within {
      @apply status-focused-field;
    }

    &[data-invalid="true"] {
      @apply status-invalid-field;
    }

    &[data-disabled="true"],
    &[aria-disabled="true"] {
      @apply status-disabled;
    }
  }

  .color-input-group__input {
    @apply flex flex-1 items-center rounded-none border-0 bg-transparent px-3 py-2 shadow-none outline-none;
  }

  .color-input-group__prefix,
  .color-input-group__suffix {
    @apply shrink-0 text-field-placeholder flex items-center;
  }
}

ColorField.Group CSS Classes

  • .color-input-group – Root container styling
  • .color-input-group__input – Input wrapper styling
  • .color-input-group__prefix – Prefix element styling
  • .color-input-group__suffix – Suffix element styling

ColorField.Group Interactive States

  • Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"]
  • Focus Within: [data-focus-within="true"] or :focus-within
  • Invalid: [data-invalid="true"] (also syncs with aria-invalid)
  • Disabled: [data-disabled="true"] or [aria-disabled="true"]

ColorArea

A 2D color picker that allows users to select colors from a gradient area

ColorSlider

A color slider allows users to adjust an individual channel of a color value

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyWith DescriptionRequired FieldValidationChannel EditingControlledDisabled StateFull WidthVariantsOn SurfaceForm ExampleCustom Render FunctionStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceColorField PropsBase PropsValue PropsChannel PropsValidation PropsState PropsForm PropsAccessibility PropsComposition ComponentsColor TypesColorFieldRenderPropsColorField.Group PropsColorField.Input PropsColorField.Prefix PropsColorField.Suffix PropsColorField.Group StylingCustomizing the component classesColorField.Group CSS ClassesColorField.Group Interactive States