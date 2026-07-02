Color input field with labels, descriptions, and validation built on React Aria ColorField

import { ColorField, parseColor } from '@heroui/react' ;

import {ColorField, Label, ColorSwatch, Description, FieldError, parseColor} from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < ColorField > < Label /> < ColorField.Group > < ColorField.Prefix > < ColorSwatch color = "#000000" /> </ ColorField.Prefix > < ColorField.Input /> </ ColorField.Group > < Description /> < FieldError /> </ ColorField > )

ColorField combines label, color input, description, and error into a single accessible component.

Use isInvalid together with FieldError to surface validation messages.

ColorField supports editing individual color channels (hue, saturation, lightness, red, green, blue, alpha) by setting the colorSpace and channel props.

Control the value to synchronize with other components or state management.

The ColorField.Group component supports two visual variants:

primary (default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases

(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases secondary - Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" on ColorField.Group to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

Complete form example with validation and submission handling.

import {ColorField, Label, ColorSwatch, Description} from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomColorField () { return ( < ColorField className = "gap-2 rounded-xl border border-border/60 bg-surface p-4 shadow-sm" > < Label className = "text-sm font-semibold text-default-700" > Brand Color </ Label > < ColorField.Group className = "rounded-lg border border-border/60 bg-surface px-3 py-2" > < ColorField.Prefix > < ColorSwatch color = "#3B82F6" /> </ ColorField.Prefix > < ColorField.Input /> </ ColorField.Group > < Description className = "text-xs text-default-500" > Select your brand's primary color. </ Description > </ ColorField > ); }

ColorField has minimal default styling. Override the .color-field class to customize the container styling.

@layer components { .color-field { @ apply flex flex-col gap- 1; &[ data-invalid =" true "], &[ aria-invalid =" true "] { [ data-slot =" description "] { @ apply hidden ; } } [ data-slot = "label" ] { @ apply w-fit ; } [ data-slot = "description" ] { @ apply px- 1; } } }

.color-field – Root container with minimal styling ( flex flex-col gap-1 )

Note: Child components (Label, Description, FieldError) have their own CSS classes and styling. See their respective documentation for customization options. ColorField.Group styling is documented below in the API Reference section.

ColorField automatically manages these data attributes based on its state:

Invalid : [data-invalid="true"] or [aria-invalid="true"] - Automatically hides the description slot when invalid

: or - Automatically hides the description slot when invalid Required : [data-required="true"] - Applied when isRequired is true

: - Applied when is true Disabled : [data-disabled="true"] - Applied when isDisabled is true

: - Applied when is true Focus Within: [data-focus-within="true"] - Applied when any child input is focused

ColorField inherits all props from React Aria's ColorField component.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode | (values: ColorFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Child components (Label, ColorField.Group, etc.) or render function. className string | (values: ColorFieldRenderProps) => string - CSS classes for styling, supports render props. style React.CSSProperties | (values: ColorFieldRenderProps) => React.CSSProperties - Inline styles, supports render props. fullWidth boolean false Whether the color field should take full width of its container id string - The element's unique identifier. render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorFieldRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description value Color | null - Current value (controlled). defaultValue Color | null - Default value (uncontrolled). onChange (color: Color | null) => void - Handler called when the value changes.

Prop Type Default Description colorSpace ColorSpace - The color space that the color field operates in when channel is provided. channel ColorChannel - The color channel to edit. If not provided, edits hex value.

Prop Type Default Description isRequired boolean false Whether user input is required before form submission. isInvalid boolean - Whether the value is invalid. validate (value: Color) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined - Custom validation function. validationBehavior 'native' | 'aria' 'native' Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA attributes.

Prop Type Default Description isDisabled boolean - Whether the input is disabled. isReadOnly boolean - Whether the input can be selected but not changed. isWheelDisabled boolean - Whether to disable changing the value with scroll.

Prop Type Default Description name string - Name of the input element, for HTML form submission. autoFocus boolean - Whether the element should receive focus on render.

Prop Type Default Description aria-label string - Accessibility label when no visible label is present. aria-labelledby string - ID of elements that label this field. aria-describedby string - ID of elements that describe this field. aria-details string - ID of elements with additional details.

ColorField works with these separate components that should be imported and used directly:

Label - Field label component from @heroui/react

- Field label component from ColorField.Group - Color input group component (documented below)

- Color input group component (documented below) ColorField.Input - Input element within ColorField.Group

- Input element within ColorField.Group ColorField.Prefix / ColorField.Suffix - Prefix and suffix slots for the input group

/ - Prefix and suffix slots for the input group ColorSwatch - Color preview component from @heroui/react

- Color preview component from Description - Helper text component from @heroui/react

- Helper text component from FieldError - Validation error message from @heroui/react

Each of these components has its own props API. Use them directly within ColorField for composition:

import {ColorField, Label, ColorSwatch, Description, FieldError, parseColor} from '@heroui/react' ; < ColorField isRequired isInvalid = {hasError} value = {color} onChange = {setColor} > < Label >Brand Color</ Label > < ColorField.Group > < ColorField.Prefix > < ColorSwatch color = {color?. toString ( "hex" ) || "#E4E4E7" } /> </ ColorField.Prefix > < ColorField.Input /> </ ColorField.Group > < Description >Select your brand's primary color.</ Description > < FieldError >Please enter a valid color.</ FieldError > </ ColorField >

ColorField uses Color objects from React Aria Components:

import {parseColor} from '@heroui/react' ; // Parse from hex string const color = parseColor ( '#3B82F6' ); // Get hex string from color const hex = color. toString ( 'hex' ); // "#3b82f6" // Get RGB values const rgb = color. toString ( 'rgb' ); // "rgb(59, 130, 246)" // Use in ColorField < ColorField value = {color} onChange = {setColor}> { /* ... */ } </ ColorField >

When using render props with className , style , or children , these values are available:

Prop Type Description isDisabled boolean Whether the field is disabled. isInvalid boolean Whether the field is currently invalid. isReadOnly boolean Whether the field is read-only. isRequired boolean Whether the field is required. isFocused boolean Whether the field is currently focused. isFocusWithin boolean Whether any child element is focused. isFocusVisible boolean Whether focus is visible (keyboard navigation).

ColorField.Group accepts all props from React Aria's Group component plus the following:

Prop Type Default Description className string - Tailwind classes merged with the component styles. fullWidth boolean false Whether the color input group should take full width of its container variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces. render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, GroupRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

ColorField.Input accepts all props from React Aria's Input component plus the following:

Prop Type Default Description className string - Tailwind classes merged with the component styles. placeholder string - Placeholder text shown when empty.

ColorField.Prefix accepts standard HTML div attributes:

Prop Type Default Description className string - Tailwind classes merged with the component styles. children ReactNode - Content to display in the prefix slot.

ColorField.Suffix accepts standard HTML div attributes:

Prop Type Default Description className string - Tailwind classes merged with the component styles. children ReactNode - Content to display in the suffix slot.

The base classes power every instance. Override them once with @layer components .

@layer components { .color-input-group { @ apply inline-flex h- 9 items-center overflow-hidden rounded-field border bg-field text-sm text-field-foreground shadow-field outline-none ; &:hover, &[data-hovered= "true" ] { @apply bg-field-hover; } &[ data-focus-within = "true" ], & :focus-within { @ apply status-focused-field ; } &[ data-invalid = "true" ] { @ apply status-invalid-field ; } &[ data-disabled = "true" ], &[ aria-disabled = "true" ] { @ apply status-disabled ; } } .color-input-group__input { @ apply flex flex- 1 items-center rounded-none border- 0 bg-transparent px- 3 py- 2 shadow-none outline-none ; } .color-input-group__prefix , .color-input-group__suffix { @ apply shrink- 0 text-field-placeholder flex items-center ; } }

.color-input-group – Root container styling

– Root container styling .color-input-group__input – Input wrapper styling

– Input wrapper styling .color-input-group__prefix – Prefix element styling

– Prefix element styling .color-input-group__suffix – Suffix element styling