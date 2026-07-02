ColorField
Color input field with labels, descriptions, and validation built on React Aria ColorField
Import
Usage
Anatomy
ColorField combines label, color input, description, and error into a single accessible component.
With Description
Required Field
Validation
Use
isInvalid together with
FieldError to surface validation messages.
Channel Editing
ColorField supports editing individual color channels (hue, saturation, lightness, red, green, blue, alpha) by setting the
colorSpace and
channel props.
Controlled
Control the value to synchronize with other components or state management.
Disabled State
Full Width
Variants
The ColorField.Group component supports two visual variants:
primary(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases
secondary- Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components
On Surface
When used inside a Surface component, use
variant="secondary" on ColorField.Group to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.
Form Example
Complete form example with validation and submission handling.
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
ColorField has minimal default styling. Override the
.color-field class to customize the container styling.
CSS Classes
.color-field– Root container with minimal styling (
flex flex-col gap-1)
Note: Child components (Label, Description, FieldError) have their own CSS classes and styling. See their respective documentation for customization options. ColorField.Group styling is documented below in the API Reference section.
Interactive States
ColorField automatically manages these data attributes based on its state:
- Invalid:
[data-invalid="true"]or
[aria-invalid="true"]- Automatically hides the description slot when invalid
- Required:
[data-required="true"]- Applied when
isRequiredis true
- Disabled:
[data-disabled="true"]- Applied when
isDisabledis true
- Focus Within:
[data-focus-within="true"]- Applied when any child input is focused
API Reference
ColorField Props
ColorField inherits all props from React Aria's ColorField component.
Base Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode | (values: ColorFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Child components (Label, ColorField.Group, etc.) or render function.
className
string | (values: ColorFieldRenderProps) => string
|-
|CSS classes for styling, supports render props.
style
React.CSSProperties | (values: ColorFieldRenderProps) => React.CSSProperties
|-
|Inline styles, supports render props.
fullWidth
boolean
false
|Whether the color field should take full width of its container
id
string
|-
|The element's unique identifier.
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorFieldRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Value Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
Color | null
|-
|Current value (controlled).
defaultValue
Color | null
|-
|Default value (uncontrolled).
onChange
(color: Color | null) => void
|-
|Handler called when the value changes.
Channel Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
colorSpace
ColorSpace
|-
|The color space that the color field operates in when
channel is provided.
channel
ColorChannel
|-
|The color channel to edit. If not provided, edits hex value.
Validation Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isRequired
boolean
false
|Whether user input is required before form submission.
isInvalid
boolean
|-
|Whether the value is invalid.
validate
(value: Color) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined
|-
|Custom validation function.
validationBehavior
'native' | 'aria'
'native'
|Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA attributes.
State Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether the input is disabled.
isReadOnly
boolean
|-
|Whether the input can be selected but not changed.
isWheelDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether to disable changing the value with scroll.
Form Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
name
string
|-
|Name of the input element, for HTML form submission.
autoFocus
boolean
|-
|Whether the element should receive focus on render.
Accessibility Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
aria-label
string
|-
|Accessibility label when no visible label is present.
aria-labelledby
string
|-
|ID of elements that label this field.
aria-describedby
string
|-
|ID of elements that describe this field.
aria-details
string
|-
|ID of elements with additional details.
Composition Components
ColorField works with these separate components that should be imported and used directly:
- Label - Field label component from
@heroui/react
- ColorField.Group - Color input group component (documented below)
- ColorField.Input - Input element within ColorField.Group
- ColorField.Prefix / ColorField.Suffix - Prefix and suffix slots for the input group
- ColorSwatch - Color preview component from
@heroui/react
- Description - Helper text component from
@heroui/react
- FieldError - Validation error message from
@heroui/react
Each of these components has its own props API. Use them directly within ColorField for composition:
Color Types
ColorField uses
Color objects from React Aria Components:
ColorFieldRenderProps
When using render props with
className,
style, or
children, these values are available:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the field is disabled.
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the field is currently invalid.
isReadOnly
boolean
|Whether the field is read-only.
isRequired
boolean
|Whether the field is required.
isFocused
boolean
|Whether the field is currently focused.
isFocusWithin
boolean
|Whether any child element is focused.
isFocusVisible
boolean
|Whether focus is visible (keyboard navigation).
ColorField.Group Props
ColorField.Group accepts all props from React Aria's
Group component plus the following:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
fullWidth
boolean
false
|Whether the color input group should take full width of its container
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the component.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, GroupRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
ColorField.Input Props
ColorField.Input accepts all props from React Aria's
Input component plus the following:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
placeholder
string
|-
|Placeholder text shown when empty.
ColorField.Prefix Props
ColorField.Prefix accepts standard HTML
div attributes:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
children
ReactNode
|-
|Content to display in the prefix slot.
ColorField.Suffix Props
ColorField.Suffix accepts standard HTML
div attributes:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
children
ReactNode
|-
|Content to display in the suffix slot.
ColorField.Group Styling
Customizing the component classes
The base classes power every instance. Override them once with
@layer components.
ColorField.Group CSS Classes
.color-input-group– Root container styling
.color-input-group__input– Input wrapper styling
.color-input-group__prefix– Prefix element styling
.color-input-group__suffix– Suffix element styling
ColorField.Group Interactive States
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]
- Focus Within:
[data-focus-within="true"]or
:focus-within
- Invalid:
[data-invalid="true"](also syncs with
aria-invalid)
- Disabled:
[data-disabled="true"]or
[aria-disabled="true"]