Disclosure
A disclosure is a collapsible section with a header containing a heading and a trigger button, and a panel that wraps the content.
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the Disclosure component and access all parts using dot notation.
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Disclosure component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Disclosure component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.disclosure- Base container styles
.disclosure__heading- Heading wrapper
.disclosure__trigger- Trigger button styles
.disclosure__indicator- Chevron indicator styles
.disclosure__content- Content container with animations
Interactive States
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Expanded:
[data-expanded="true"]on indicator for rotation
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]on trigger
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[aria-disabled="true"]on trigger
- Hidden:
[aria-hidden="false"]on content for visibility
API Reference
Disclosure Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isExpanded
boolean
false
|Controls the expanded state
onExpandedChange
(isExpanded: boolean) => void
|-
|Callback when expanded state changes
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the disclosure is disabled
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Content to render
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, DisclosureRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
DisclosureTrigger Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Trigger content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
DisclosureContent Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Content to show/hide
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, DisclosureContentRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
RenderProps
When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
isExpanded
boolean
|Current expanded state
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether disclosure is disabled