A disclosure is a collapsible section with a header containing a heading and a trigger button, and a panel that wraps the content.

import { Disclosure } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the Disclosure component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Disclosure } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < Disclosure > < Disclosure.Heading > < Disclosure.Trigger > < Disclosure.Indicator /> </ Disclosure.Trigger > </ Disclosure.Heading > < Disclosure.Content /> </ Disclosure > )

import { Disclosure } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomDisclosure () { return ( < Disclosure className = "border rounded-lg p-4" > < Disclosure.Heading > < Disclosure.Trigger className = "text-lg font-semibold" > Click to expand < Disclosure.Indicator /> </ Disclosure.Trigger > </ Disclosure.Heading > < Disclosure.Content > < Disclosure.Body className = "mt-4 text-gray-600" > Hidden content </ Disclosure.Body > </ Disclosure.Content > </ Disclosure > ); }

To customize the Disclosure component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .disclosure { @ apply relative ; } .disclosure__trigger { @ apply cursor-pointer ; } .disclosure__indicator { @ apply transition-transform duration- 300; } .disclosure__content { @ apply overflow-hidden transition-all ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Disclosure component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.disclosure - Base container styles

- Base container styles .disclosure__heading - Heading wrapper

- Heading wrapper .disclosure__trigger - Trigger button styles

- Trigger button styles .disclosure__indicator - Chevron indicator styles

- Chevron indicator styles .disclosure__content - Content container with animations

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Expanded : [data-expanded="true"] on indicator for rotation

: on indicator for rotation Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on trigger

: or on trigger Disabled : :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"] on trigger

: or on trigger Hidden: [aria-hidden="false"] on content for visibility

Prop Type Default Description isExpanded boolean false Controls the expanded state onExpandedChange (isExpanded: boolean) => void - Callback when expanded state changes isDisabled boolean false Whether the disclosure is disabled children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Content to render className string - Additional CSS classes render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, DisclosureRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Trigger content className string - Additional CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Content to show/hide className string - Additional CSS classes render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, DisclosureContentRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided: