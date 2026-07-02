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Disclosure

A disclosure is a collapsible section with a header containing a heading and a trigger button, and a panel that wraps the content.

FigmaStorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { Disclosure } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

Import the Disclosure component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Disclosure } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <Disclosure>
    <Disclosure.Heading>
      <Disclosure.Trigger>
        <Disclosure.Indicator />
      </Disclosure.Trigger>
    </Disclosure.Heading>
    <Disclosure.Content/>
  </Disclosure>
)

Custom Render Function

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import { Disclosure } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomDisclosure() {
  return (
    <Disclosure className="border rounded-lg p-4">
      <Disclosure.Heading>
        <Disclosure.Trigger className="text-lg font-semibold">
          Click to expand
          <Disclosure.Indicator />
        </Disclosure.Trigger>
      </Disclosure.Heading>
      <Disclosure.Content>
        <Disclosure.Body className="mt-4 text-gray-600">
          Hidden content
        </Disclosure.Body>
      </Disclosure.Content>
    </Disclosure>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Disclosure component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .disclosure {
    @apply relative;
  }

  .disclosure__trigger {
    @apply cursor-pointer;
  }

  .disclosure__indicator {
    @apply transition-transform duration-300;
  }

  .disclosure__content {
    @apply overflow-hidden transition-all;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Disclosure component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .disclosure - Base container styles
  • .disclosure__heading - Heading wrapper
  • .disclosure__trigger - Trigger button styles
  • .disclosure__indicator - Chevron indicator styles
  • .disclosure__content - Content container with animations

Interactive States

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

  • Expanded: [data-expanded="true"] on indicator for rotation
  • Focus: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on trigger
  • Disabled: :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"] on trigger
  • Hidden: [aria-hidden="false"] on content for visibility

API Reference

Disclosure Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
isExpandedbooleanfalseControls the expanded state
onExpandedChange(isExpanded: boolean) => void-Callback when expanded state changes
isDisabledbooleanfalseWhether the disclosure is disabled
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-Content to render
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, DisclosureRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

DisclosureTrigger Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-Trigger content
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

DisclosureContent Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Content to show/hide
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, DisclosureContentRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

RenderProps

When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided:

PropTypeDescription
isExpandedbooleanCurrent expanded state
isDisabledbooleanWhether disclosure is disabled

Description

Provides supplementary text for form fields and other components

DisclosureGroup

Container that manages multiple Disclosure items with coordinated expanded states

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyCustom Render FunctionStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceDisclosure PropsDisclosureTrigger PropsDisclosureContent PropsRenderProps